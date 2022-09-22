You are here

  • Home
  • Germany’s World Cup preparations overshadowed by virus fears

Germany’s World Cup preparations overshadowed by virus fears

Germany’s World Cup preparations overshadowed by virus fears
Germany’s players during a training session, on the eve of their UEFA Nations League match against Hungary, at the DFB campus in Frankfurt in Main on Thursday. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5rh8g

Updated 27 sec ago
AP

Germany’s World Cup preparations overshadowed by virus fears

Germany’s World Cup preparations overshadowed by virus fears
  • Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka were forced to leave the team’s hotel after positive tests for COVID19
  • Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt left with flu-like symptoms after testing negative for the virus
Updated 27 sec ago
AP

BERLIN: Germany’s World Cup preparations have been disrupted by the coronavirus, forcing coach Hansi Flick to improvise for tournament warmup games against Hungary and England.
Captain Manuel Neuer and his Bayern Munich teammate Leon Goretzka were forced to leave the team’s hotel Wednesday after positive tests for COVID-19, while Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt left with flu-like symptoms after testing negative for the virus.
It’s an unwelcome reminder for Flick that the pandemic is not over and could yet play a role in Germany’s fortunes at the World Cup, which begins in Qatar in just under two months.
Flick wanted his players “get into tournament mode and be there from the start” this week as the team prepares for Nations League games against Hungary in Leipzig on Friday and England in London.
But instead, there’s a fear of further positive cases. Midfielder Jonas Hofmann said “the alarm bells are going off.”
Team training was scheduled for later on Thursday than it had been on previous days. Players face increased checks in the wake of the positive cases. The squad were then to travel to Leipzig by train from the team hotel in Gravenbruch, near Frankfurt.
Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann has been called up as a replacement for Neuer, though Barcelona’s Marc-André ter Stegen is more likely to play against Hungary. Wolfsburg midfielder Maximilian Arnold is also a late addition to the squad.
Flick previously called up Leipzig’s Benjamin Henrichs to replace the injured Marco Reus.
Flick is still aiming for top spot in Nations League Group A3 to ensure qualification for the finals next June. Hungary lead the group with seven points from four games and would clinch qualification for the finals with a win over Germany if Italy do not beat England at the same time.
Germany have six points and will remain in contention as long as they avoid defeat on Friday. But if Germany lose, Flick’s team could no longer catch Hungary, and if England get at least a draw against Italy, then England vs. Germany on Monday would suddenly become a duel against relegation.
For Hungary players Péter Gulácsi, Willi Orban and Dominik Szoboszlai, the game in Leipzig will be a special one. All three play for Bundesliga team Leipzig.
“We’re playing away and at home,” Szoboszlai said. “We’ll go there and we’ll enjoy it.”
Hungary held Germany to 1-1 in Budapest in June, when Timo Werner and David Raum had several chances saved by Gulácsi.
Hungary will be without the injured Roland Sallai and Zsolt Nagy on Friday.
“Germany are the strongest team we could meet,” Hungary coach Marco Rossi said. “We’ll do everything we can to make their work as difficult as possible so our fans can be proud of us again.”

Topics: Germany 2022 Qatar World Cup Hansi Flick Manuel Neuer

Related

Neuer, Goretzka ruled out of Germany Nations League games with Covid
Sport
Neuer, Goretzka ruled out of Germany Nations League games with Covid
Nations League games offer last chance to prepare for World Cup
Sport
Nations League games offer last chance to prepare for World Cup

Roman Reigns to take on Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh

Roman Reigns to take on Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh
Updated 22 September 2022
Arab News

Roman Reigns to take on Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh

Roman Reigns to take on Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh
  • The clash between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Reigns and the social media star Paul will take place on Nov. 5
Updated 22 September 2022
Arab News

This year’s WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh will see the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns take on Logan Paul in the headline match on Saturday Nov. 5, it has been confirmed.

The confirmation of the clash comes after the 27-year-old social media megastar took the opportunity to publicly challenge “The Head of the Table” to a one-on-one match, following Reigns’ appearance as a guest on the latest episode of IMPAULSIVE.

In an official press conference held in Las Vegas, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque confirmed the match, which is set to see Logan Paul compete in the third match of his WWE career as he goes up against one of the most dominant athletes in the organization’s history.

Reigns will look to extend his current 750-day reign as the champion, with all eyes turning to the Middle East for the upcoming live show set to take place in the Kingdom’s capital.

Topics: WWE Crown Jewel WWE

Related

Riyadh Season kicks off with a bang as WWE Crown Jewel returns to Saudi Arabia video
Sport
Riyadh Season kicks off with a bang as WWE Crown Jewel returns to Saudi Arabia
Special The end of the road for Bobby Lashley and Goldberg at the WWE Crown Jewel video
Sport
The end of the road for Bobby Lashley and Goldberg at the WWE Crown Jewel

Protection of modern pitches means the ‘sticky wicket’ has had its day

Protection of modern pitches means the ‘sticky wicket’ has had its day
Updated 22 September 2022
Jon Pike

Protection of modern pitches means the ‘sticky wicket’ has had its day

Protection of modern pitches means the ‘sticky wicket’ has had its day
  • Rain has for centuries caused havoc with surfaces but new covering measures mean more predictable conditions
Updated 22 September 2022
Jon Pike

Over its history, cricket has developed a language of its own. In so doing, it has been responsible for introducing words and phrases, unique to the game, into common usage or adapting simple words and making them specific to cricket.

An obvious example of the former is “playing with a straight bat,” meaning to act in an upright, honest and respectful manner.

An example of the latter is “sticky wicket,” where a difficult, even treacherous, situation is encountered. In cricket, this situation was created by a particular combination of rain, sun and wind.

Cricket has had an uneasy relationship with rain throughout its history. It makes a pitch soft, the degree of softness depending upon the hardness and quality of the pitch prior to rain, the rain’s intensity and the type of soil on which it fell. If, once play resumes, the pitch is very soft, the ball will cut through the surface, taking a piece of the top with it, leaving a mark and/or a tuft. On harder pitches, the ball may skim through or bounce steeply.

Anticipating how a pitch will play after rainfall is not an easy task, as there are so many variables to consider. One of these is how quickly the pitch will dry. Rain, followed by hot sun and/or a drying breeze, provides conditions for a sticky wicket to reveal its character. Conditions for batting become problematic, as the ball could be spun quite sharply, with the patches on the damaged pitch creating a surface from which the ball could either rear to head height or shoot through at ankle level.

A wet outfield stops the progress of the ball across it and the movement of fielders is impeded. The area over which the bowler approaches the crease, the runup, becomes difficult to navigate, increasing the importance of slow bowlers, especially those possessing the guile to extort maximum advantage.

It is logical to think that measures would be taken to minimize the effects of rain. Throughout the 17th, 18th and the first half of the 19th century, pitches were uncovered and open to the elements, largely because of a lack of effective materials. It is reasonable to assume that the players of the day would be as concerned as current ones about the loss of play to rain and its effect on the wicket. There would have been considerable concern amongst participants in matches played for wagers about the negative impact of rain on the outcome. Indeed, a revision to the Laws in 1788 included a provision for the covering of the pitch during a match by mutual consent, a situation that remained in place for another 100 years.

In those days players did not have to worry about overarm bowling, which was legalized in 1864. The downward pressure exerted by overarm action to pitch the ball, compared with underarm delivery, which started its trajectory by travelling upwards or horizontally, caused the ball to bounce higher. This could be head high and potentially dangerous. Bowlers lengthened their runups before delivering the ball, which, in wet conditions, was hazardous.

It should be of little surprise, then, that calls for the ends of pitches, at least, to be covered, grew. In experiments at Lords between 1872 and 1875, prepared pitches were covered with tarpaulin before the match. The results were not satisfactory and, in 1884, a revision of the Laws made it illegal to cover the wicket — with or without consent — once the game had begun. There was no mention of wicket covering before the match began.

Given this imprecise guidance, individual administrators and groundkeepers took it upon themselves to decide when pitches should be covered. The potential loss of income caused by rain-affected matches was enough to influence their decisions. By 1910, protection of pitch ends during playing hours was introduced.

The responsibility for making and maintaining the Laws was vested in the Marylebone Cricket Club or MCC. This notoriously conservative body embraced a view that pitch covering ran contrary to the spirit of the game. Its members were also probably of the view that batting on unpredictable, sticky wickets was regarded as a supreme test of skill. Another 70 years would pass before pitch protection against rain at all times for Test matches was authorized in 1979 and, for all first-class games, in 1982. In the intervening years, the age of the sticky wicket had its heyday.

In extreme circumstances, a benign pitch could turn into one on which only the greatest players could succeed. There are famous examples of this, Hobbs and Sutcliffe of England being classic exponents. In mid-August 1926, an overnight storm in South London turned the pitch at the Oval into a quagmire. Australia expected the rapidly drying pitch to assist them to defeat England. Yet, on a venomously spitting pitch, the pair scored a 100 and 161, respectively, to create a winning basis for England.

Conversely, Sir Donald Bradman, whose average of 99.94 is the highest ever in Test match cricket, chose not to master batting on such wickets, as he came across them so infrequently.

Cricket authorities in other countries made much quicker progress toward full covering. Australia, for example, had made covering compulsory for State matches with effect from the 1934-35 season. It was not a popular move with everyone. Australian slow bowlers who had earned their reputations on sticky wickets were most disadvantaged and disappeared from view, along with sticky wickets.

The conditions for these remained in certain countries, including England, for almost another 50 years. During this time, various types of covers were deployed, ranging from tarpaulin sheets, to arched covers on wheels and a machine modelled on a hovercraft. All of these took time to roll out. At a recent Test match at the Oval, London, I witnessed, for the first time, easily portable, semi-translucent polyethylene, 100 percent waterproof sheets being placed quickly over the pitch and a wide surrounding area. The age of the sticky wicket has passed but its memory remains.

Topics: Cricket Jon Pike Cricket Column

Related

Why catching remains paramount in winning cricket matches
Sport
Why catching remains paramount in winning cricket matches
Changing shape, nature of cricket’s international venues
Sport
Changing shape, nature of cricket’s international venues

Mubadala World Tennis Championship targets UAE community engagement

Mubadala World Tennis Championship targets UAE community engagement
Updated 22 September 2022
Arab News

Mubadala World Tennis Championship targets UAE community engagement

Mubadala World Tennis Championship targets UAE community engagement
  • Emirati residents can participate in the region’s leading sports and entertainment experience
  • Community Cup winners will take part in a clinic with a top player
Updated 22 September 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The organizers of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship here have started a nationwide community engagement drive with three programs on offer at the 14th edition of the tournament.

With less than 90 days until six of the world’s top male tennis players and two of the best in the women’s game take to the court at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi, from Dec. 16 to 18, the search is on for ball kids, volunteers and amateur players keen to test their skills.

The annual amateur Mubadala Community Cup, presented by Healthpoint, for the region’s tennis enthusiasts will start on Nov. 5, with more than 300 players expected to take part.

“The Mubadala World Tennis Championship is more than just three days of fantastic tennis featuring the sport’s biggest and best names; it is a holistic, inclusive tennis experience. The championship consists of various sporting activities and events in line with our established goal of promoting the sport of tennis, supporting the development of healthy lifestyles in the region, and strengthening communities across the UAE,” said John Lickrish, CEO of Flash Entertainment.

Players can enter in the mixed categories under the ages of 10, 12, and 14, singles for men and women, and mixed doubles for adults. The winners, who will have to negotiate seven rounds successfully, will be rewarded with a unique opportunity to take part in a clinic with one of the game’s top players during the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.

The organizers are also seeking 150 volunteers for a variety of positions, including support for the players’ clinic, team leaders, Tennis Village operations, guest services, gate and seat ushers, and announcers.

The MWTC Ball Kids Program is open once more to youths aged between 12 and 17. This special program, which provides an engagement with global tennis stars, is run by Zayed Sports Academy at the International Tennis Centre.

Ball Kids spend seven weeks training and sharpening their skills ahead of the three-day festival. Designed to enhance their on-court abilities and etiquette — both crucial during elite tennis — it is also a great opportunity to work on hand-eye coordination, teamwork, unity, agility, and fitness.

“We take great pride in getting the community involved and the ball kids and volunteer programs really offer participants a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of a world class event and be right at the heart of the action,” said Lickrish.

Topics: tennis Mubadala World Tennis Champhionships Abu Dhabi UAE

Related

December dates set for return of Mubadala World Tennis Championship
Sport
December dates set for return of Mubadala World Tennis Championship
Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Tennis Championship marks 50 days before tournament start
Sport
Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Tennis Championship marks 50 days before tournament start

Embattled Suns owner Sarver to sell NBA club

Embattled Suns owner Sarver to sell NBA club
Updated 22 September 2022
AFP

Embattled Suns owner Sarver to sell NBA club

Embattled Suns owner Sarver to sell NBA club
Updated 22 September 2022
AFP

 

Sarver’s decision was welcomed by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as well as Sarver’s co-owners and the NBA Players’ Association

AFP

LOS ANGELES: Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver, banned for a year and fined $10 million by the NBA for racist and misogynist remarks and workplace bullying, said Wednesday he will sell the team.

Following the punishments imposed last week, NBA players union executive director Tamika Tremaglio called for Sarver to be banned for life, and NBA stars LeBron James and Chris Paul declared the penalties too light.

Major sponsor PayPal said it would not renew its deal with the team if Sarver were still involved, and Suns vice chairman Jahm Najafi called for Sarver to resign.

“In our current unforgiving climate, it has become painfully clear... whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past,” Sarver said in a statement.

“For those reasons, I am beginning the process of seeking buyers for the Suns and (Women’s NBA) Mercury.”

Sarver’s decision was welcomed by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as well as Sarver’s co-owners and the NBA Players’ Association.

“I fully support the decision by Robert Sarver to sell the Phoenix Suns and Mercury,” Silver said in a statement. “This is the right next step for the organization and community.”

Added NBPA President CJ McCollum: “We thank Mr. Sarver for making a swift decision that was in the best interest of our sports community.”

Silver had said when the sanctions were announced that he didn’t think the violations rose to the level of forcing Sarver, the Suns managing partner, to sell the club, as was done in 2014 with former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling over racist remarks.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar James, a four-time NBA Most Valuable Player, had said the league “got this wrong” with that decision.

On Wednesday, he tweeted his approval that Sarver will sell.

“I’m so proud to be a part of a league committed to progress!” James said.

In announcing the sale, Sarver declared it “the best course of action for everyone.”

Sarver was banned and fined after a 10-month probe into his 18-year tenure at the Suns.

The NBA had commissioned the investigation in the wake of a damning ESPN report on the club’s “toxic” work environment.

Investigators found that Sarver “engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards, as reflected in team and League rules and policies.” 

“This conduct included the use of racially insensitive language; unequal treatment of female employees; sex-related statements and conduct; and harsh treatment of employees that on occasion constituted bullying,” their report said.

Investigators, from the law firm of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, said multiple witnesses told them Sarver’s aggressive behavior often seemed intended “solely to provoke a reaction from employees — to embarrass them or assert dominance over them.”

Sarver said Wednesday he thought the one-year suspension would give him time to “focus, make amends and remove my personal controversy from the teams that I and so many fans love.”

Amid the ongoing criticism, however, he decided that he didn’t want to be “a distraction.”

Suns Legacy Partners, the group that manages the Suns and Mercury, said the decision was “in the best interest of the organization and community.”

The group acknowledged the “courage of the people who came forward” and said Sarver’s departure was only part of the task of reshaping the work environment of the franchise.

“While we are proud of our progress and the culture of respect and integrity we are building, we know there remains work to do and relationships to rebuild,” their statement said.

Topics: basketball NBA Phoenix Suns

Related

Phoenix Suns’ Williams voted NBA Coach of the Year after franchise-record 64 wins
Sport
Phoenix Suns’ Williams voted NBA Coach of the Year after franchise-record 64 wins
Sport
Phoenix Suns owner Sarver makes Rangers move

Bayern Munich in crisis, 4 Bundesliga games without a win

Bayern Munich in crisis, 4 Bundesliga games without a win
Updated 22 September 2022
AP

Bayern Munich in crisis, 4 Bundesliga games without a win

Bayern Munich in crisis, 4 Bundesliga games without a win
  • It’s not the first time Bayern have endured a hangover before the annual Oktoberfest celebrations
Updated 22 September 2022
AP

BERLIN: Munich’s Oktoberfest is in full swing but Germany’s most successful soccer club is in no mood to party.

Bayern Munich are in crisis after four consecutive Bundesliga games without a win.

Doubt, uncertainty, disbelief — and anger. They’ve all been evident at the club since Bavarian rival Augsburg defeated Julian Nagelsmann’s star-studded team 1-0 on Saturday.

There was muted enthusiasm from the team and officials as they donned their traditional Bavarian outfits to visit the Oktoberfest on Sunday — smiles for the cameras, but little cheer.

The 10-time defending champions had started the season brilliantly, clocking 15 goals and conceding just one in their opening three games for the best start any team has ever made to the Bundesliga.

Then it stopped.

Bayern haven’t won since — being held to three consecutive draws by Borussia Monchengladbach, Union Berlin and Stuttgart — before Saturday’s shock also brought an end to Bayern’s league-record of scoring in 87 consecutive games. Leipzig was the last team to hold Bayern scoreless in the Bundesliga on Feb. 9, 2020.

“In the first three, four or five weeks we didn’t allow the opponents any chance,” Bayern midfielder Marcel Sabitzer said, “but then suddenly everything was gone.”

It’s not the first time Bayern have endured a hangover before the annual Oktoberfest celebrations. Niko Kovac’s team lost before festival visits in 2018 and 2019, while Carlo Ancelotti was fired shortly after the team’s 2017 visit. Pep Guardiola was the last Bayern coach to oversee a win right before the Oktoberfest in 2015.

The event did not take place last year or the year before due to the unpredictable development of COVID-19 infections and restrictions.

Nagelsmann, who had been expected to lead Bayern to more than “only” the Bundesliga in his second season in charge, appears stumped, struggling for answers amid his team’s slump.

“I need to think about everything, about myself, the situation, about everything,” a visibly peeved Nagelsmann said in the post-game press conference on Saturday.

Nagelsmann bristled when he was asked if the team missed Robert Lewandowski, who switched to Barcelona in the offseason and has continued his goal-scoring ways in Spain.

“It’s all the same what I say,” Nagelsmann said. “If I say ‘no,’ then everyone will say ‘he doesn’t know the problem,’ and if I say ‘yes,’ you’ll all write ‘he misses Lewandowski.’ The answer doesn’t matter.”

But it’s clear that Bayern has a problem converting chances. The team had 19 efforts at goal against Augsburg — two of those from Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer — but in the end it was Neuer’s counterpart Rafał Gikiewicz who was celebrating several outstanding saves.

Bayern veteran Thomas Müller said he was “angry” after the third draw. After the fourth game without a win, he said, “we’re standing here stunned and devastated. It matches the weather, it’s getting darker.”

Sadio Mane is being criticized for the first time since joining from Liverpool. The Senegal star scored three goals in his first three Bundesliga appearances, but none since.

There has also been speculation about Nagelsmann’s future, with some linking former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel with the club. Tuchel is available after he was fired by Chelsea earlier this month.

But both Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn and club president Herbert Hainer said they were backing Nagelsmann and were not even thinking of a change.

“We’re completely convinced by Julian Nagelsmann and our whole team,” Hainer told local newspapers Münchner Merkur and TZ. “The season has just started and we know we have the potential to achieve our big goals.”

While Bayern are struggling in the Bundesliga, the team’s Champions League campaign is off to a winning start after victories at Inter Milan and at home over Barcelona.

Inter defender Robin Gosens is surprised by Bayern’s domestic troubles.

“When we played against Bayern, we all sat in the dressing room after the game and thought: ‘Wow, what intensity they have in their game,’” Gosens said Monday after joining the rest of the Germany squad for upcoming internationals. “It’s already the absolute top level in Europe and in the world. They took us by surprise, overran us and showed twice the intensity we did.”

There were warning signs, however, in Bayern’s 2-0 win over Barcelona last week, when the visitors created more chances and were only caught out by quick-fire goals after the interval.

Then came the first loss of the season at modest Augsburg.

The international break is giving Bayern’s players and officials time to think about the situation. The next game, against Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Sept. 30, will show whether that was beneficial or not.

Topics: Bayern Munich Bundesliga

Related

Dortmund go top as Bayern stunned away at Augsburg
Sport
Dortmund go top as Bayern stunned away at Augsburg
New-look Barcelona show positive signs in defeat to Bayern
Sport
New-look Barcelona show positive signs in defeat to Bayern

Latest updates

Germany’s World Cup preparations overshadowed by virus fears
Germany’s World Cup preparations overshadowed by virus fears
UAE to celebrate Saudi Arabia’s 92nd National Day
UAE to celebrate Saudi Arabia’s 92nd National Day
UK PM Liz Truss weighs Jerusalem embassy move
UK PM Liz Truss weighs Jerusalem embassy move
Saudi Sakani program offers close to 3,000 free lands for 8 housing schemes 
Saudi Sakani program offers close to 3,000 free lands for 8 housing schemes 
Roman Reigns to take on Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh
Roman Reigns to take on Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.