Saudi deputy FM meets Finnish minister in Bahrain

Saudi crown prince arrives in Doha for World Cup opening
Qatar visit caps successful tour of Asia that brought the Saudi leader to Indonesia, South Korea and Thailand
Updated 31 min 47 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Qatar late Saturday to attend Sunday's opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Qatar caps the crown prince's latest foreign tour, which began in Indonesia on Nov. 15 to attend the meeting of leaders of the world's top 20 economies, known as G20.
The crown prince then flew to Seoul for a series of meetings with South Korean officials and business leaders, followed by an official visit to Thailand, where he also participated in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit and met with several Asian heads of government.
Travel website Hihome aims to give tourists the authentic Saudi cultural experience
Locals across the Kingdom can sign up with the platform to host international visitors in their homes and offer them the chance to take part in traditional activities
Founder Noura Al-Saadoun said the Saudi people and their homes offer a great point of entry for visitors to learn about the culture of the country and engage with locals
Updated 19 November 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: What better way for tourists to experience the true, authentic culture of the country they are visiting than by spending time with locals, ideally in their homes, and joining in their traditional, day-to-day activities.
Hihome, an online platform established in 2019, aims to make this possible for visitors to Saudi Arabia, by bridging the gap between tourists and locals. In addition to providing accommodation, hosts can also offer traditional activities for guests so that they learn about and experience local culture and heritage firsthand.
These might include the brewing of traditional Saudi coffee, preparation of one of the host’s special family recipes, handicraft lessons, picking fruit on a farm, or simply spending time together listening to a host’s stories of life in the Kingdom.
Noura Al-Saadoun, the founder and general manager of Hihome, told Arab News that the philosophy behind the service is based on the principle of investing in the Saudi people and their homes, because they offer a great point of entry for visitors to learn about the culture of the country, and the wider region, and to engage with its people.
She said the idea for it came to her after visiting several foreign countries that have similar platforms and finding that the experiences they offer make a good impression on travelers. So when the Kingdom announced in 2019 that was offering tourist visas for the first time, Al-Saadoun realized it was the perfect opportunity to launch a service that could introduce visitors to the beauty and diversity of the Kingdom by providing them with an authentic Saudi experience in the home of a local family.
She said that there are currently more than 500 guests and hosts registered on the platform, and more than 80 registered experiences that have generated “wonderful feedback” from guests.
“What confirms this is the messages they send to us, which contain their photos and opinions about the experience, and we are proud to publish this feedback on our website to show how happy we are to host them in one of our Hihome experiences,” Al-Saadoun said.
In his review, Stefaniic, a tourist from Germany, said: “I thought I have been around the world, and I have been everywhere, but I have not been to Saudi Arabia. This is the first family home I visit in this country, and I tell you what … I love it. People are so friendly, so nice. They are so generous. You must come here.”
Another Hihome user, Mia from China, described her experience as “memorable days that cannot be forgotten.” She added that it was very interesting to visit a home in Riyadh, see all its decorations, designs and open spaces, and talk to the friendly people there.
“The most beautiful thing is that communications between guests and hosts do not end with the experience … rather, friendships are formed between them, through which exchange of knowledge about different cultures takes place between the two parties,” she added.
The registration process is simple, Al-Saadoun said; hosts simply create a listing on the Hihome website that includes a description and photos of the experience and the space, and the price.
The site’s team reviews all listings and suggests any amendments that might be required, and then it goes live. The site also offers hosts support and advice to help them develop and market their experiences.
“We have been honored to host people from several nations, such as Germany, Japan, America, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, India, Egypt, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Ukraine, Scotland, Singapore and Brazil, among others,” Al-Saadoun said.
Philippines lauds Saudi move to compensate unpaid Filipino migrant workers
Philippine president, crown prince met for first time on sidelines of APEC summit in Thailand
Filipino officials say Saudi-Philippine relations are ‘getting better’
Updated 19 November 2022
Ellie Aben
MANILA: The Philippines has lauded Saudi Arabia’s commitment to compensate some 10,000 unpaid Filipino migrant workers, which was announced after a meeting between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
More than 700,000 Filipinos live in Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom is the most popular destination for overseas Filipino workers, followed by the UAE and Kuwait.
Marcos and the crown prince met for the first time on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leader’s meeting in Thailand on Friday, during which the Kingdom announced that it has set aside SR2 billion ($532 million) to pay the overdue salaries of thousands of Filipinos working overseas.
“That’s really good news. And the crown prince really prepared it. He said that decision was made only a few days ago because we were going (to meet) and he said this was his gift,” Marcos said after the meeting.
His talks with the crown prince had focused on investment and the welfare of Filipino migrant workers in the Kingdom, the president added.
Around 10,000 Filipinos were working for various Saudi companies that declared bankruptcy in 2015 and 2016, leaving their workers unpaid. The Saudi pledge comes after the Philippines earlier this month resumed deployment of overseas Filipino workers, including house helpers and construction workers, to the Kingdom.
Venecio Legaspi, an assistant secretary at the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers, told Arab News on Saturday that the Philippine government was “happy with the announcement.”
“We can see that the relationship between the Philippines and Saudi Arabia is really getting better now,” Legaspi said. “This is very good news.”
Legaspi, who had worked in Jeddah for 29 years, said officials from the two countries will now work on fine-tuning the technical details.
“So, it will not be immediately available. There is still a process … but coming from the president and the crown prince himself. I’ve been in Saudi for almost 30 years — when the Arabs speak, they stand by their word, especially coming from the crown prince,” Legaspi said.
Filipino lawmaker Marissa Magsino, from the One Filipino Worldwide group established for the benefit of overseas Filipino workers, also hailed the latest development.
“We are happy because our workers will finally receive their salaries which they worked hard for,” she told Arab News. “It will be a beautiful Christmas gift for (them).”
About 80 percent of the Philippines’ 111 million population are Catholic.
Filipino migrant workers who were affected when the Saudi companies in question went bankrupt also lauded the Kingdom’s gesture on Saturday.
“It will be a big help for me,” 64-year-old Homer Manalili told Arab News. “Because of my age, I can no longer (find) work.”
Edwin Caling, a 59-year-old electrical engineer, said he will use the money for his children’s education.
“It’s really an indescribable joy, because it’s been so long — for almost seven years — that we’ve been hoping to receive that news,” Caling said. “It will really be a merry Christmas and happy new year for us.”
Who’s Who: Zuhair Al-Zouman, member of the Public Prosecution
Updated 19 November 2022
Arab News
Zuhair Al-Zouman has been a member of the Public Prosecution since 1996 and is currently at appellant ranking.
He worked in the investigation departments and oversight of prisons and detention centers, and since 2003 worked at the research and studies center.
He has also been a member of the Human Rights Commission since 2016.
Al-Zouman gained a bachelor’s degree in law from King Saud University, Riyadh in 1995, and a diploma in criminal law from the Institute of Public Administration in 1997.
Since 2016 he has been president of the the Human Rights Commission’s standing committee on responses and vice president of the standing committee for reporting.
He represented the Public Prosecution at the meeting of heads of research and studies centers in public prosecutions in Arab countries at the Arab Center for Legal and Judicial Research of the League of Arab States.
Al-Zouman taught judicial systems — the system of criminal procedures, the system of legal pleadings, the legal system — in the training city of the Public Security in Riyadh for a full semester in 2009.
He trained officers in the Public Security Training City according to the Criminal Procedures Law 2010.
In 2013, he was a member of the Kingdom’s delegation in Geneva to present a comprehensive report on human rights.
He was also a member of the Kingdom’s delegation in Vienna in 2014 to participate in the 7th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime.
Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom
Updated 20 November 2022
SPA
RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested 16,340 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulations, according to an official report.
From Nov. 10 to 16, a total of 9,526 people were arrested for violations of residency rules, while 4,335 were held over illegal border crossing attempts, and a further 2,479 for labor-related issues.
The report showed that among the 520 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 36 percent were Yemeni, 62 percent Ethiopian, and 2 percent were of other nationalities.
A further 24 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and 15 were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.
The Saudi Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be aiding illegal entry to the Kingdom, including transporting and providing shelter, could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($260,000), or confiscation of vehicles and property.
Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.