You are here

  • Home
  • Leona Maguire makes up 7 shots to tie Lydia Ko for lead at LPGA season finale

Leona Maguire makes up 7 shots to tie Lydia Ko for lead at LPGA season finale

Leona Maguire makes up 7 shots to tie Lydia Ko for lead at LPGA season finale
Leona Maguire hits from a bunker onto the 17th green during the LPGA CME Group Tour Championship golf tournament on Nov. 19, 2022, in Naples, Florida. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/25ygg

Updated 20 November 2022
AP

Leona Maguire makes up 7 shots to tie Lydia Ko for lead at LPGA season finale

Leona Maguire makes up 7 shots to tie Lydia Ko for lead at LPGA season finale
  • Maguire had four straight birdies around the turn, added a pair of birdies late and had a 9-under 63
Updated 20 November 2022
AP

NAPLES, Florida: Lydia Ko is one round away from clinching LPGA player of the year and taking home the largest prize in the history of women’s golf.

Leona Maguire showed Saturday that it won’t be easy.

Maguire had four straight birdies around the turn, added a pair of birdies late and had a 9-under 63, allowing her to make up a seven-shot deficit and tie Ko going into the final day of the CME Group Tour Championship.

“The hole was looking big, and I was trying to hit it as close as I could,” Maguire said.

Ko had a five-shot lead to start the third round — seven shots ahead of Maguire — and made a mixture of birdies and bogeys that stalled her round. She fell one shot behind Maguire until chipping to tap-in range on the par-5 17th. She finished with a 70.

Maguire is too far back to win player of the year. There’s a lot more at stake than that.

“Obviously, the $2 million, it’s a lot of money,” said Maguire, who has made $1,262,831 in 23 tournaments this year on the LPGA. “We’re very lucky to be playing for that kind of money. So, yeah, try to make the most of the opportunity tomorrow.”

They were at 15-under 201 in what shaped up as a two-player race. No one else was closer than five shots to them. Former US Women’s Open champion Jeongeun Lee6 had a 68 and Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland had a 69. They were at 206.

“It’s never over until that last putt drops for every single player, and I don’t think you can count anybody out,” Ko said. “Clearly the last three days have shown that somebody has shot a really low score. So who knows how far back you are for still be in contention.

“I just want to play golf that I don’t regret, golf that I feel confident and come at the end of tomorrow and say, ‘Hey, you know, I did my best.’ And this is where I finish.”

Adding to the pressure is the Sunday forecast for rain and 20 mph (32 kph) gusts.

“Nothing I’m not used to from Ireland,” Maguire said when she finished her round. “We’ll see where Lydia gets at the end of the day, but ultimately just go out and play as well as I possibly can, and especially if there’s bad weather, that’s all you can control. Looking forward to one last walk of the season tomorrow.”

Brooke Henderson kept her slim hopes alive for player of the year. The Canadian, who had to withdraw last week with a back injury, had two eagles in her round of 65 and was at 9-under 207.

Henderson will have to win the CME Group Tour Championship and have Ko finish third or worse to win player of the year.

“If I could have another day like this tomorrow, that would be really nice,” she said.

Ko came into the week with a one-point advantage over Minjee Lee for player of the year. Lee, the Australian who won the US Women’s Open and leads the LPGA money list, has fallen nine shots behind and is all but certain to be eliminated.

Ko is a lock to win the Vare Trophy for having the lowest scoring average. A victory would send her season earnings to over $4.3 million.

Nelly Korda, who won last week at Pelican Golf Club, had to birdie her last three holes for a 73 that left her nine shots out of the lead.

Topics: LPGA Tour Leona McGuire CME Group Tour Championship

Related

Lydia Ko takes step toward $2 million prize at LPGA finale
Sport
Lydia Ko takes step toward $2 million prize at LPGA finale
Top-ranked Atthaya bags LPGA Rookie of Year award
Sport
Top-ranked Atthaya bags LPGA Rookie of Year award

IN PICTURES: FIFA World Cup excitement ahead of opening in Doha

IN PICTURES: FIFA World Cup excitement ahead of opening in Doha
Updated 20 November 2022
Arab News

IN PICTURES: FIFA World Cup excitement ahead of opening in Doha

IN PICTURES: FIFA World Cup excitement ahead of opening in Doha
  • First FIFA World Cup to take place in the Arab world kicks off in Qatar
Updated 20 November 2022
Arab News

The first FIFA World Cup to take place in the Arab world kicks off in Qatar with the host nation taking on Ecuador in the tournament’s opening match at Al-Bayt Stadium.

Football fans and supporters from all over the world have converged at the FIFA fan zone in Doha to get into the tournament spirit.

All photos by Abdulrahman Fahad Bin shulhub.

Click here for our comprehensive coverage of the FIFA World Cup in Doha.

Topics: World Cup 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022 FIFA World Cup

Related

Analysis A World Cup 12 years in the making
Sport
A World Cup 12 years in the making
Reserve your free entry for first-ever official Coca-Cola FIFA Fan Festival Riyadh
Sport
Reserve your free entry for first-ever official Coca-Cola FIFA Fan Festival Riyadh

Falcon tradition inspires passion in World Cup host Qatar

Falcon tradition inspires passion in World Cup host Qatar
Updated 20 November 2022
AP

Falcon tradition inspires passion in World Cup host Qatar

Falcon tradition inspires passion in World Cup host Qatar
  • For centuries, Arabs across the region have used falcons to hunt and recited poems extolling their virtues
  • Even among the falcon-crazed, excitement about the World Cup — the first ever in the Arab world — looms large
Updated 20 November 2022
AP

DOHA: Qatar has become a focal point for soccer since winning the right to host the World Cup. But another sport is flying high in the historic center of the capital, Doha, as over a million foreign fans flock to the tiny emirate: Falconry.

At the bustling Souq Waqif, a 100-year-old labyrinth marketplace in Doha, shops selling spices and souvenirs give way to stores — and even a state-of-the-art hospital — filled with the famed birds that have long inspired passion among Bedouin tribes.

For centuries, Arabs across the region have used falcons to hunt and recited poems extolling their virtues. Today, the birds of prey serve as potent reminders of Qatari culture and tradition even as the skyscraper-studded city races to ready itself for the world’s biggest sporting event.

“Of course, football is the mother of sports. But alongside football there are other, very important sports that we want foreigners to understand about Qatar,” said Khalid Al-Kaja, a 45-year-old falconer originally from the Syrian countryside who moved to Doha with his family over two decades ago to breed the bird. “The way that we deal with falcons says so much about our relationship with the desert, with nature. It brings us back to the basics of life.”

Excited fans from around the world trickled into Souq Waqif on Saturday, a day before the World Cup opening ceremony, braving Doha’s piercing autumn sun to wander through the stalls of perfume and incense and check the stock of squawking parrots and lovebirds.

In a dark alley, Al-Kaja expressed hope that the spotlight of the World Cup would boost global appreciation for the ancient pastime to which he has dedicated his life. Lines of falcons, tethered to perches, waited to be appraised on Saturday. For Qatari customers, the raptors serve as beloved pets, status symbols — and ferocious hunters.

“Qatar has this new infrastructure, the buildings, everything,” Al-Kaja said, referring to the $200 billion that the energy-rich country has poured into the soccer tournament, building up vast air-conditioned stadiums, swanky hotels and even a metro system to whisk fans around the city. Just north of the historic Souq Waqif, the skyscrapers of West Bay glittered.

“But we don’t forget the past. Falconry is a passion that brings the whole region together,” Al-Kaja said.

In recent years the popularity of falconry has soared, he added, as Qatari citizens and long-time Arab residents see rising value in cultural holdovers from a time before the emirate was even a country, let alone a hub of natural gas wealth and international business.

Falcon clubs, beauty contests and races have sprouted up in the desert of Qatar and across the Arabian Peninsula, causing falcon prices to surge, traders say. The finest in Al-Kaja’s store fetch as much as 1 million Qatari riyal ($274,680), he said.

Nowhere is the love of falcons more evident than Doha’s nearby Souq Waqif Falcon Hospital — an entire medical facility devoted to the expert treatment and care of the birds. Surgeons mend broken falcon bones, file their excessively long nails and conduct full-body bird X-rays.

But even among the falcon-crazed, excitement about the World Cup — the first ever in the Arab world — looms large. One Qatari falconer, Masnad Ali Al Mohannadi, advertises his beloved bird, named Neyar, as a psychic capable of choosing World Cup match winners.

Earlier this week in Al Khor, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of Doha, he tied pigeon meat to the flags of Qatar and Ecuador — the teams that will kick off the tournament on Sunday. Two drones pulled the flags into the sky. As they fluttered overhead, Al Mohannadi, in his aviator sunglasses and traditional white robe, asked his falcon to choose the winner.

“Go for Qatar, go for Qatar!” he pleaded as he unleashed his bird into the limpid desert air. Neyar rushed toward Qatar’s flag. But a moment later, the raptor plunged in the opposite direction, attacking the meat wrapped in Ecuador’s national colors.

“He chose Ecuador,” said Al Mohannadi. Disappointment flickered across his face. “God willing, Qatar will win.”

Topics: World Cup 2022 2022 Qatar World Cup Falconry

Related

King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve participates in Saudi international falconry event
Saudi Arabia
King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve participates in Saudi international falconry event
Algeria’s Ambassador Mohammed Ali Boughazi visits the International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Foreign envoys briefed on Saudi Falcons Club’s efforts to preserve falconry heritage

McIlroy, Fitzpatrick in mix for title as Rahm leads in Dubai

McIlroy, Fitzpatrick in mix for title as Rahm leads in Dubai
Updated 20 November 2022
AP

McIlroy, Fitzpatrick in mix for title as Rahm leads in Dubai

McIlroy, Fitzpatrick in mix for title as Rahm leads in Dubai
  • The top-ranked McIlroy will battle US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick on Sunday for the Harry Vardon Trophy
Updated 20 November 2022
AP

DUBAI: Rory McIlroy is well-placed for another Race to Dubai title after his 7-under 65 on Saturday left him three shots off the lead heading into the final round at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

Jon Rahm holds a one-stroke lead after a bogey-free 65 put the Spaniard at 15-under 201 overall at Jumeirah Golf Estates as he seeks to win the event for a third time.

The top-ranked McIlroy will battle US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick on Sunday for the Harry Vardon Trophy.

“If I’m able to go out there tomorrow and shoot a good score and get the job done, it would be a really nice way to end what’s been a great year,” said the Northern Irishman, who is trying to become the European tour’s leading player for the fourth time in his career.

Fitzpatrick trails Rahm by one shot after a 70 that included two bogeys on the front nine at the Earth Course, where he is a two-time winner.

The Englishman can clinch what would be his first Race to Dubai title if he wins Sunday and McIlroy finishes below second. A second-place finish would also be good enough for Fitzpatrick if McIlroy finishes lower than seventh.

“It would mean the world,” said Fitzpatrick, who lamented a slow start Saturday. “I’m going to need a lot of things going my way. I’ve given myself a chance going into tomorrow and that’s all you can do from the start of the week.”

Alex Noren (68) is two shots off the lead, and McIlroy is tied for fourth with Tyrrell Hatton (72).

McIlroy went bogey-eagle-bogey on the first three holes and had seven birdies the rest of the way.

“Overall, just hit it in the fairway a bit more today which made a big difference,” he said. “I was able to get control of my approach shots and hit them close and make some easy birdies. (I) just need to do more of the same tomorrow.”

McIlroy is trying to win the FedExCup and Race to Dubai in the same year for the first time, having won each event on three occasions. His last Race to Dubai title came in 2015, having also won it in 2012 and 2014.

Rahm was pleased with his third round.

“I don’t think I could have shot any lower today,” he said. “(I) wasn’t my best off the tee, but I was able to actually get some birdies out of some not-so-good situations. I didn’t hit any of the fairways on the par 5s and still played them 3-under par. I’ve had some good Sundays out here, so hopefully I can tidy up the mistakes off the tee and have a smooth round.”

Topics: Race to Dubai Rory McIlroy DP World Tour Championship Jon Rahm

Related

LIV Golf to debut in Australia in 2023
Sport
LIV Golf to debut in Australia in 2023
Arab golfers gaining global momentum after encouraging International Series Egypt
Sport
Arab golfers gaining global momentum after encouraging International Series Egypt

Stuart at the double as England snatch dramatic 25-25 draw with New Zealand

Stuart at the double as England snatch dramatic 25-25 draw with New Zealand
Updated 20 November 2022
AFP

Stuart at the double as England snatch dramatic 25-25 draw with New Zealand

Stuart at the double as England snatch dramatic 25-25 draw with New Zealand
  • This was the first meeting between the teams since England’s 19-7 win in a 2019 World Cup semifinal in Japan
Updated 20 November 2022
AFP

TWICKENHAM, UK: Replacement prop Will Stuart scored two late tries as England came from behind to snatch a scarcely credible 25-25 draw against New Zealand at Twickenham on Saturday.

The All Blacks twice led by 14 points, having caught England cold with two converted tries in the opening eight minutes through flanker Dalton Papali’i and hooker Codie Taylor.

Rieko Ioane’s superb try early in the second half made it 22-6 before Beauden Barrett added a drop-goal to put New Zealand a seemingly impregnable 19 points ahead.

England, however, hit back with three tries in the closing nine minutes, Stuart twice powering over either side of a try by full-back Freddie Steward.

Marcus Smith’s conversions of those last two England scores helped seal only the second draw in 43 meetings between the two sides following a 26-26 all encounter at Twickenham in 1997.

“They came out firing, we added errors on errors like the first game against Argentina,” England captain Owen Farrell told Amazon Prime after his side started their Autumn Nations Series with a 30-29 defeat by the Pumas before thrashing Japan 52-13 last weekend.

Farrell, winning his 100th England cap, added: “We’re understanding each other a bit more. That got tested a bit today but we stuck together. That was brilliant.”

This was the first meeting between the teams since England’s 19-7 win in a 2019 World Cup semifinal in Japan that ended the All Blacks’ eight-year reign as world champions.

Defeat on Saturday would have condemned New Zealand to their worst calendar year since 1998, when they lost five matches.

The All Blacks have lost this year to Ireland (twice), South Africa and Argentina and coach Ian Foster was left frustrated by the way the All Blacks let slip a win in their final match of 2022 ahead of a 2023 featuring a World Cup in France.

“I am proud of the first 70 (minutes), we played the kind of rugby we have been searching for,” he said. “I think we are building strongly but we did not nail the last 10 minutes.

Foster had picked his strongest squad, the team resembling the side that thrashed Wales 55-23 in Cardiff a fortnight ago rather than the one that edged out Scotland 31-23 at Murrayfield last weekend.

New Zealand took just four minutes to open the scoring, with flanker Papali’i intercepting a pass from novice England scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet before sprinting in unopposed from 45 meters for a try between the posts converted by Jordie Barrett.

In Yokohama three years ago, it was England who had made the barnstorming start, but New Zealand soon had their second try as they silenced a capacity Twickenham crowd of over 81,000.

New Zealand lock Retallick, winning his 100th cap, won a line-out and Taylor rumbled over for another converted score.

Ioane touched down in the 17th minute but French referee Mathieu Raynal, after consulting the television match official, disallowed the try for an illegal neck roll challenge by the center.

Farrell eventually got England on the scoreboard with a penalty.

New Zealand, however, restored their 14-point lead through Jordie Barrett’s penalty on the stroke of half-time.

Fly-half Smith, taking over kicking duties following a knock to Farrell, landed a penalty to leave New Zealand 17-6 ahead.

New Zealand then struck in style, with full-back Beauden Barrett’s cross-kick gathered by wing Caleb Clarke, whose inside pass let slip Ioane to sprint three-quarters of the length of the field for a try in the left corner.

Jordie Barrett couldn’t convert but, with 10 minutes left, brother Beauden Barrett’s drop-goal appeared to have made the game safe.

Moments later, however, Beauden was sin-binned and England capitalized when Stuart was awarded a try after a lengthy TMO check.

A brilliant counter-attack and some slick passing sent Steward in at the corner before relentless forward pressure from England led to Stewart’s second try and Smith’s levelling conversion.

Smith then booted the ball dead on the last play, rather than chase a win, led to some jeers as an extraordinary match came to a tame end.

England finish their 2022 against world champions South Africa, fresh from a 63-21 rout of Italy on Saturday, at Twickenham next weekend.

Topics: rugby Twickenham All Blacks Autumn Nations Series

Related

Saudi ‘rugby guy’ raising profile of sport in Kingdom photos
Sport
Saudi ‘rugby guy’ raising profile of sport in Kingdom
Emirates, World Rugby extend World Cup partnership through 2027
Sport
Emirates, World Rugby extend World Cup partnership through 2027

Time for Qatar’s footballers to deliver on World Cup debut against Ecuador

Time for Qatar’s footballers to deliver on World Cup debut against Ecuador
Updated 20 November 2022
John Duerden

Time for Qatar’s footballers to deliver on World Cup debut against Ecuador

Time for Qatar’s footballers to deliver on World Cup debut against Ecuador
  • Host nation can take inspiration from Saudi Arabia’s march to knockout stages in 1994 on their first appearance
Updated 20 November 2022
John Duerden

DOHA: The preparation for Qatar finally ends on Sunday when the team begin their World Cup campaign.

The match against Ecuador in front of 60,000 fans is not only their first ever at the tournament, but also the biggest game in the country’s history. It is crucial to their chances of making it out of Group A, with African champions Senegal and then the Netherlands to come.

However, there is a team from whom Qatar can take inspiration. Back in 1994, Saudi Arabia made their debut and shocked the world by getting to the last 16, thanks to a 2-1 win over Morocco and a memorable victory against Belgium in Washington, courtesy of a classic goal from Saeed Al-Owairan that took his team to a last-16 clash with Sweden.

The Green Falcons lost their opening game against the Netherlands in 1994 and bounced back to win the next two to go through, but it is hard to see Qatar managing to do the same if they crash to defeat against Ecuador, a side widely seen as the weakest of the three opponents that the hosts will face.

A defeat would mean that four points, at least, would have to be taken from the following two games. That would be a huge task, even though South Africa are the only nation thus far to have fallen at the first hurdle while on home soil.

Ecuador should not hold any fears for Qatar. They are ranked 44th in the world, a mere six places higher than Qatar, while the host nation showed their talent and promise when they strolled to the 2019 Asian Cup, scoring 19 goals and conceding just one when defeating Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Japan along the way.

The preparations for the World Cup could not have been more exhaustive. Qatar played in the 2019 Copa America, drawing 2-2 with Paraguay and then losing to Colombia and Argentina. However, they impressed local observers, and did the same when reaching the semifinals of the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup where they narrowly lost to the US.

Appearances in friendlies have provided the knowledge needed for the showpiece event.

Qatar’s squad, entirely selected from domestic clubs, may be short of international experience, but coach Felix Sanchez has had plenty of time with his players.

The Qatar Stars League finished last month, but the national team have been training together since June. Sunday will see the fruits of those months.

The biggest sporting event on the planet will provide a new environment, though, and one that friendly internationals cannot hope to replicate.

In addition, there is the huge pressure of having the world watching the opening game. There can be no getting ready for that, and no one knows how the players will react.

Some around the team feel that the Netherlands may have provided a better opener, and that it would have been more advantageous to get a difficult game out of the way first. The side could have then faced Ecuador with first-match nerves out of their system.

However, that is not what will happen, and although defeat would not mean the end of the road for Qatar, it would leave them with a mountain to climb.

Nevertheless, a win and then a draw against Senegal, now without star player Sadio Mane, may be enough. And it could be that the Dutch win their first two games and rest and rotate players for the final group game, against Qatar.

Saudi lost their first game in 1994, but Al-Owairan saved the day. Qatar have the talented Akram Afif and Almoez Ali in attack and would love to have one of those stars do something equally spectacular.

It may depend on whether the hosts can rise to such a big occasion. If they manage to settle quickly, then an Arab repeat of Saudi Arabia’s debut heroics are possible. If not, then an early exit is on the cards.

It is now time for Qatar to turn over the exam paper and show what they can do.

Sanchez said: “We have made such a huge effort in this country. We have invested so much and are very motivated to take part. We have been waiting so long for this moment to arrive.”

Topics: World Cup 2022 football soccer Qatar Ecuador

Related

Qatar Airways unveils new branding at Heathrow Airport
Offbeat
Qatar Airways unveils new branding at Heathrow Airport
Ecuador leave Castillo out of World Cup squad after ‘unfair sanctions’
Sport
Ecuador leave Castillo out of World Cup squad after ‘unfair sanctions’

follow us

Latest updates

Saudi Green Initiative agriculture projects ‘to start in 4 years’
Saudi Green Initiative agriculture projects ‘to start in 4 years’
China announces first COVID-19 death in almost 6 months
China announces first COVID-19 death in almost 6 months
Concert calendar: This week’s major musical performances at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 
Concert calendar: This week’s major musical performances at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 
IN PICTURES: FIFA World Cup excitement ahead of opening in Doha
IN PICTURES: FIFA World Cup excitement ahead of opening in Doha
Oil Update — Oil slides; Bisat oilfield’s plant begins operations; Ranger Oil explores sale 
Oil Update — Oil slides; Bisat oilfield’s plant begins operations; Ranger Oil explores sale 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.