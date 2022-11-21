You are here

  • Home
  • China reports more COVID-19 deaths as infections surge

China reports more COVID-19 deaths as infections surge

China reports more COVID-19 deaths as infections surge
Chinese authorities in many areas have stuck to hardline curbs as the number of new cases has spiked. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ctagb

Updated 45 sec ago
AFP

China reports more COVID-19 deaths as infections surge

China reports more COVID-19 deaths as infections surge
  • The last major economy wedded to a zero-COVID-19 policy, Chinese authorities have continued to impose snap lockdowns
  • New cases in the capital jumped to 962 on Monday from 621 the day before
Updated 45 sec ago
AFP

BEIJING: China reported two new deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, both elderly Beijing residents, as several major cities persisted with strict virus curbs despite a much-touted recent loosening.
The last major economy wedded to a zero-COVID-19 policy, Chinese authorities have continued to impose snap lockdowns, mass testing and lengthy quarantines in response to emerging outbreaks.
Despite the central government this month announcing its most significant easing of the measures so far, authorities in many areas have stuck to hard-line curbs as the number of new cases has spiked.
Monday’s deaths involved a 91-year-old woman with a history of stroke and Alzheimer’s disease, and an 88-year-old man with a history of cancer, bronchitis and stroke, local authorities said.
On Sunday, Beijing announced China’s first COVID-19 fatality since May, an 87-year-old man whose mild case worsened after he contracted a bacterial infection.
New cases in the capital jumped to 962 on Monday from 621 the day before, as authorities maintained a patchwork of restrictions in an effort to extinguish emerging flare-ups.
Nearly 600 areas of the city are currently “high-risk,” a designation that typically requires residents to isolate for several days in their housing units or move to state quarantine facilities.
In some neighborhoods, schools have been ordered to move classes online and office employees told to work from home.
Hard-line curbs were also in place in cities including the southern industrial hub of Guangzhou — where tens of thousands of new cases have emerged in the past week — and northern Shijiazhuang, where officials have ordered residents in six districts to undergo mass testing.
China recorded around 27,000 new domestic cases on Monday, according to the National Health Commission — a tiny fraction of its vast population but a steep increase for a country accustomed to figures in the dozens or low hundreds.
While the zero-COVID-19 policy has generally kept the number of new cases low, the approach has been tested in recent months by the emergence of virus variants that spread faster than officials can extinguish them.
The strategy has also stifled economic growth, isolated Beijing on the international stage and even sparked rare protests in a country where dissent is routinely crushed.
Earlier this month, the government issued 20 rules for “optimizing” zero-COVID-19, reducing quarantine times for overseas arrivals and simplifying a system for assessing the risk of transmission, among other tweaks.
Multiple Chinese cities then canceled routine mass COVID-19 tests in a move that added to hopes of an eventual reopening.
But Asian markets fell Monday as Sunday’s COVID-19 death sparked fears officials would reimpose strict, economically painful restrictions.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell nearly two percent — extending a sell-off at the end of last week — while Shanghai was also down.

Topics: China COVID-19 Coronavirus

Related

China announces first COVID-19 death in almost 6 months
World
China announces first COVID-19 death in almost 6 months
China reports 24,473 new COVID-19 cases
World
China reports 24,473 new COVID-19 cases

Malaysia’s hung election crisis drags out as party dithers

Malaysia’s hung election crisis drags out as party dithers
Updated 21 November 2022
AP

Malaysia’s hung election crisis drags out as party dithers

Malaysia’s hung election crisis drags out as party dithers
  • Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s reformist bloc secured 82 seats in the federal Parliament, far short of the 112 needed for a simple majority
Updated 21 November 2022
AP

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s longest-ruling coalition said Monday it has not decided which bloc to support after weekend elections left neither with enough seats to form a government on its own, and it would ask the nation’s king to give it more time.
The National Front’s announcement has prolonged election uncertainty. King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah initially set a 2 p.m. deadline for political leaders to submit their choice for prime minister and an alliance that represents a parliamentary majority.
But the monarch later Monday said he would extend it until Tuesday following a request from political parties.
Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s reformist bloc secured 82 seats in the federal Parliament, far short of the 112 needed for a simple majority. The Malay nationalist alliance led by former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin trailed with 73 seats, but it has secured the support of blocs in two states on Borneo island that jointly have 28 seats.
The National Front, led by the United Malays National Organization, had ruled since Malaysia’s independence from Britain in 1957 but suffered s shocking defeat in 2018 polls to Anwar’s bloc. Its plan for a strong comeback was dashed after winning only 30 seats in Saturday’s election as many ethnic Malays abandoned the graft-tainted party for Muhyiddin’s bloc.
UMNO President Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said his alliance formed a negotiation committee to hold talks with both blocs.
Amid a divisive split in his party, he said any individual statement or written oaths made by the group’s 30 lawmakers supporting any bloc was invalid because a decision will only be made by the coalition’s highest-decision making body. Anyone going against it can be sacked, he warned.
Zahid, who faces dozens of graft charges, is facing a revolt within his party amid growing calls for him to resign and take responsibility for the election losses. Some lawmakers who won have openly voiced their support for Muhyiddin’s bloc but others warned reviving such a partnership may lead to a repeat of the infighting that led to political turmoil
Many rural Malays, who form two-thirds of Malaysia’s 33 million people — which includes large minorities of ethnic Chinese and Indians — fear they may lose their rights with greater pluralism under Anwar’s multiethnic alliance. This, together with corruption in UMNO, has benefited Muhyiddin’s bloc.
Hishammuddin Hussein, an UMNO vice president, issued a statement on Facebook to reiterate his refusal to support Anwar’s bloc. “I am willing to be fired by the party but will never change this firm stance,” he said.
Officials from Muhyiddin’s camp claimed that 18 lawmakers from Zahid’s bloc are on their side. After the king extended the deadline for political parties, the National Alliance said in a statement it had already handed to the palace written oaths from more than 112 lawmakers who support Muhyiddin as the next prime minister, giving it the majority.
Any deal will have to be approved by Sultan Abdullah. The king’s role is largely ceremonial in Malaysia, but he appoints the person he believes has majority support in Parliament as prime minister.
Saturday’s election outcome stunned many Malaysians who had hoped for stability and unity after political turmoil that has seen three prime ministers since 2018 polls.
The current scenario is a replay of what happened in 2020, when Muhyiddin abandoned Anwar’s ruling alliance, causing its collapse, and joined hands with UMNO to form a new government. Sultan Abdullah at the time requested written oaths from all 222 lawmakers and later interviewed them separately before picking Muhyiddin as prime minister. But his government was beset by internal rivalries and Muhyiddin resigned after 17 months.
Muhyiddin’s alliance entered Saturday’s polls as an underdog but enjoyed an unexpected surge of support. Its hardline ally is the Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party, the biggest winner with a haul of 49 seats — more than double what it won in 2018. Known as PAS, it touts Sharia, rules three states and is now the single largest party. Its rise has stoked fears of greater Islamization in the country.

Topics: Malaysia

Related

Malaysia votes in general election, Anwar seen leading tight race
World
Malaysia votes in general election, Anwar seen leading tight race
Time running out as Malaysia’s opposition leader Anwar fights for top job
World
Time running out as Malaysia’s opposition leader Anwar fights for top job

Chinese coast guard seizes rocket debris from Filipino navy

Chinese coast guard seizes rocket debris from Filipino navy
Updated 21 November 2022
AP

Chinese coast guard seizes rocket debris from Filipino navy

Chinese coast guard seizes rocket debris from Filipino navy
  • It’s the latest flare-up in long-seething territorial disputes in the strategic waterway, involving China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan
Updated 21 November 2022
AP

MANILA, Philippines: The Chinese coast guard forcibly seized floating debris the Philippine navy was towing to its island in another confrontation in the disputed South China Sea, a Philippine military commander said Monday. The debris appeared to be from a Chinese rocket launch.
The Chinese vessel twice blocked the Philippine naval boat before seizing the debris it was towing Sunday off Philippine-occupied Thitu Island, Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos said Monday. He said no one was injured in the incident.
It’s the latest flare-up in long-seething territorial disputes in the strategic waterway, involving China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan.
Chinese coast guard ships have blocked Philippine supply boats delivering supplies to Filipino forces in the disputed waters in the past, but seizing objects in the possession of another nation’s military constituted a more brazen act.
Carlos said the Filipino sailors, using a long-range camera on Thitu island, spotted the debris drifting in strong waves near a sandbar about 800 yards (540 meters) away. They set out on a boat and retrieved the floating object and started to tow it back to their island using a rope tied to their boat.
As the Filipino sailors were moving back to their island, “they noticed that China coast guard vessel with bow number 5203 was approaching their location and subsequently blocked their pre-plotted course twice,” Carlos said in a statement.
The Chinese coast guard vessel then deployed an inflatable boat with personnel who “forcefully retrieved said floating object by cutting the towing line attached to the” Filipino sailors’ rubber boat. The Filipino sailors decided to return to their island, Carlos said, without detailing what happened.
Maj. Cherryl Tindog, spokesperson of the military’s Western Command, said the floating metal object appeared similar to a number of other pieces of Chinese rocket debris recently found in Philippine waters. She added the Filipino sailors did not fight the seizure.
“We practice maximum tolerance in such a situation,” Tindog told reporters. “Since it involved an unidentified object and not a matter of life and death, our team just decided to return.”
Metal debris from Chinese rocket launches, some showing a part of what appears to be Chinese flag, have been found in Philippine waters in at least three other instances. Such discovery of Chinese rocket debris has opened China to criticism.
Rockets launched from the Wenchang Space Launch Center on China’s Hainan island in recent months have carried construction materials and supplies for China’s crewed space station.
The Philippine government has filed a large number of diplomatic protests in recent years against China over such aggressive actions in the South China Sea but it did not immediately say what action it would take following Sunday’s incident. The Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila would usually wait for an official investigation report before lodging a protest.
Thitu island, which Filipinos call Pag-asa, hosts a fishing community and Filipino forces and lies near Subi, one of seven disputed reefs in the offshore region that China has turned into missile-protected islands, including three with runways, which US security officials say now resemble military forward bases.
The Philippines and other smaller claimant nations in the disputed region, backed by the United States and other Western countries, have strongly protested and raised alarm over China’s increasingly aggressive actions in the busy waterway.
US Vice President Kamala Harris, who is visiting Manila, is scheduled to fly to the western province of Palawan, which faces the South China Sea, on Tuesday to underscore American support to the Philippines and renew US commitment to defend its longtime treaty ally if Filipino forces, ships and aircraft come under attack in the disputed waters.

Topics: South China Sea dispute Philippine Navy Chinese aggression

Related

US VP Harris visits Philippines as old allies seek to revive ties
World
US VP Harris visits Philippines as old allies seek to revive ties
Philippines protests Beijing’s fishing ban, ‘harassment’ in South China Sea
World
Philippines protests Beijing’s fishing ban, ‘harassment’ in South China Sea

Europe rushes to fill up on Russian diesel before ban begins

Europe rushes to fill up on Russian diesel before ban begins
Updated 21 November 2022
Reuters

Europe rushes to fill up on Russian diesel before ban begins

Europe rushes to fill up on Russian diesel before ban begins
  • The European Union ban on Russian crude takes effect in December, to be followed by a ban Russian oil product imports by Feb. 5
  • EU, the US, Japan and other global economic powers imposed an economic embargo on Russian oil after it invaded Ukraine in February
Updated 21 November 2022
Reuters

LONDON: European traders are rushing to fill tanks in the region with Russian diesel before an EU ban begins in February, as alternative sources remain limited.
The European Union will ban Russian oil product imports, on which it relies heavily for its diesel, by Feb. 5. That will follow a ban on Russian crude taking effect in December.
Russian diesel loadings destined for the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) storage region rose to 215,000 bpd from Nov. 1 to Nov. 12, up by 126 percent from October, Pamela Munger, senior market analyst at energy analytics firm Vortexa, said.
With few immediate cost-effective alternatives, diesel from Russia has made up 44 percent of Europe’s total imports of the road fuel so far in November, compared with 39 percent in October, Refinitiv data shows.
Although Europe’s reliance on the Russian fuel has fallen from more than 50 percent before Moscow’s February invasion of Ukraine, Russia is still the continent’s largest diesel supplier.
“The EU will have to secure around 500-600 kb/d of diesel to replace the Russian volumes, replacements will come from the US as well as east of Suez, primarily the Middle East and India,” Eugene Lindell, refining and products market analyst at FGE, said.
The Russian gasoil heading into ARA tanks is likely to be used or sold quickly as a result of backwardation in Ice gasoil futures <LCOc1-LCOc7>, where the current value is higher than it will be in later months, Lars van Wageningen, at Dutch consultancy Insights Global, said.
Part of the influx comes as ICE Futures Europe bans low-sulfur gasoil of Russian origin ahead of EU sanctions.
From Nov. 30, traders must prove to ICE that no Russian product has entered any tanks in the wider ARA region — including Flushing and Ghent — that will be used for January delivery through the ICE futures contract.
Russian gasoil can still arrive in ARA storage tanks in December, but it must be moved to other tanks from which no delivery can be made, according to ICE.
Some market players expect little impact from the ICE move given low storage levels in the ARA for both Russian and non-Russian gasoil as well as declining delivered volumes.
“Volumes delivered upon expiry are actually pretty small ... it just adds an extra layer of logistical challenge,” Neil Crosby, senior analyst at oil analytics firm OilX, said.
In January 2022, 70,000 tons of gasoil were delivered through the Ice gasoil futures exchange’s website shows.
 

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine EU Energy crisis EU oil embargo on Russia

Related

EU expects to be ready for Russia oil price cap Dec. 5 start — officials
Business & Economy
EU expects to be ready for Russia oil price cap Dec. 5 start — officials
EU to propose natural gas price cap after Nov. 24 meeting
Business & Economy
EU to propose natural gas price cap after Nov. 24 meeting

Gunman kills 5 in Colorado nightclub before he is stopped by patrons

Gunman kills 5 in Colorado nightclub before he is stopped by patrons
Updated 21 November 2022
Reuters

Gunman kills 5 in Colorado nightclub before he is stopped by patrons

Gunman kills 5 in Colorado nightclub before he is stopped by patrons
  • Colorado has a grim history of mass violence, including the 1999 shooting at Columbine High School, a 2012 rampage inside a movie theater in a Denver suburb and a supermarket attack that killed 10 people last year
Updated 21 November 2022
Reuters

COLORADO SPRINGS, US: A gunman opened fire inside a LGBTQ nightspot in Colorado Springs late on Saturday, killing at least five people and injuring 25 others before being stopped by “heroic” clubgoers, police said.
Authorities on Sunday said they were investigating whether the attack was motivated by hate.
Police identified the suspect as Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, and said he used a “long rifle.” He was taken into police custody shortly after the shooting began and was being treated for injuries, according to officials.
The shooting was reminiscent of the 2016 Pulse club massacre when a gunman killed 49 people at the gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, before he was fatally shot by police.
It unfolded as LGBTQ communities and allies around the world prepared to mark the Transgender Day of Remembrance on Sunday, an annual observance to honor victims of transphobic violence.
Club Q, a long-standing venue in a modest strip mall, was described by many as a safe haven for the LGBTQ community in Colorado’s second-largest city.
Police said the initial phone call about the shooting came in just before midnight, and that the suspect was apprehended within minutes thanks to the quick action of law enforcement and the bravery of at least two patrons who intervened.
The shooter burst in with a rifle, a military-style flak jacket and what appeared to be six magazines of ammunition, the New York Times reported, citing the club owners, who said they did not know the man.
Multiple firearms were found at the venue, including the rifle, Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez told a news conference on Sunday.
One patron, Joshua Thurman, choked up as he told reporters that he was dancing in the club when he first heard gunshots. He sought refuge in a dressing room and locked himself inside with others, praying for his life and thinking about loved ones.
“We heard everything,” Thurman said. “We heard more shots fired. We heard the assailant being beat up by someone that I assumed that tackled him. We heard the police come in. We heard them yelling at him. We heard them saying, ‘Take certain people because they’re critical.’“
Several of the injured were in critical condition and being treated at local hospitals, authorities said.
Club Q called the incident a “hate attack” in a statement on Facebook and thanked the “heroic customers” for subduing the gunman.
Violence condemned
Anxiety within many LGBTQ communities in the United States has risen amid a divisive political climate and after a string of threats and violent incidents targeting LGBTQ people and events in recent months.
In a statement condemning the violence, President Joe Biden said Americans must not tolerate hate.
“Places that are supposed to be safe spaces of acceptance and celebration should never be turned into places of terror and violence,” Biden said.
Colorado Governor Jared Polis, who in 2018 became the first openly gay man in the country to be elected as a governor, called the shooting a “senseless act of evil.”
“I feel that same pit in my stomach that so many of you today do, a feeling sadly all too familiar,” Polis said in a video appearance during a vigil held at a local church.
A spokesperson for the city of Colorado Springs said authorities were aware of a 2021 bomb threat involving an individual with the same name and birth date as the suspect, but have not officially confirmed he is one and the same.
Colorado has a grim history of mass violence, including the 1999 shooting at Columbine High School, a 2012 rampage inside a movie theater in a Denver suburb and a supermarket attack that killed 10 people last year.
Mourners laid flowers outside the club on Sunday as Colorado Springs resident Mark Travis, a former police chaplain, played “Taps” on his bugle.
“We could go in and forget about work and everything else and feel like it was a home,” Travis said of the club.
The shooting, he said, had ripped away that sense of comfort. “It’s akin to, I guess being burglarized or something that much worse. You’re not even safe in your own home.”
 

Topics: Colorado shootings Hate Crime US shootings

Related

US man kills 6 people and himself at Colorado birthday party
World
US man kills 6 people and himself at Colorado birthday party
Arab, Muslim community expresses sympathy with Colorado shooting victims
World
Arab, Muslim community expresses sympathy with Colorado shooting victims

‘Playing with fire’: UN warns as team to inspect damage at Ukraine nuclear plant

‘Playing with fire’: UN warns as team to inspect damage at Ukraine nuclear plant
Updated 21 November 2022
Reuters

‘Playing with fire’: UN warns as team to inspect damage at Ukraine nuclear plant

‘Playing with fire’: UN warns as team to inspect damage at Ukraine nuclear plant
  • The fighting has raised the specter of a nuclear catastrophe ever since Russian troops occupied the plant during the early days of the war
Updated 21 November 2022
Reuters

LONDON/LVIV, Ukraine: The head of the UN nuclear watchdog has warned that whoever fired artillery at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was “playing with fire” as his team prepared to inspect it on Monday for damage from the weekend strikes.

The attacks on Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant in the south of Ukraine came as battles raged in the east, where Russian forces pounded Ukrainian positions along the front line, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station follows setbacks for Russian forces in the Kherson region in the south and a Russian response that has included a barrage of missile strikes across the country, many on power facilities.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said more than a dozen blasts shook the nuclear plant late on Saturday and on Sunday. IAEA head Rafael Grossi said the attacks were extremely disturbing and completely unacceptable.

“Whoever is behind this, it must stop immediately. As I have said many times before, you’re playing with fire!” Grossi said in a statement.

Russia and Ukraine blamed each other for the shelling of the facility, as they have done repeatedly in recent months after attacks on it or near it.

Citing information provided by plant management, an IAEA team on the ground said there had been damage to some buildings, systems and equipment, but none of them critical for nuclear safety and security.

The team plans to conduct an assessment on Monday, Grossi said, but Russian nuclear power operator Rosenergoatom said there would be curbs on what the team could inspect.

“If they want to inspect a facility that has nothing to do with nuclear safety, access will be denied,” Renat Karchaa, an adviser to Rosenergoatom’s CEO, told the Tass news agency.

Repeated shelling of the plant has raised concern about a grave accident just 500 km (300 miles) from the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident, the 1986 Chernobyl disaster.

The Zaporizhzhia plant provided about a fifth of Ukraine’s electricity before Russia’s invasion, and has been forced to operate on back-up generators a number of times. It has six Soviet-designed VVER-1000 V-320 water-cooled and water-moderated reactors containing Uranium 235.

The reactors are shut down but there is a risk that nuclear fuel could overheat if the power driving the cooling systems is cut. Shelling has repeatedly cut power lines.

Russia’s defense ministry said Ukraine fired shells at power lines supplying the plant but Ukraine’s nuclear energy firm Energoatom accused Russia’s military of shelling the site, saying the Russians had targeted infrastructure necessary to restart parts of the plant in an attempt to further limit Ukraine’s power supply.

In eastern Ukraine, Russian forces battered Ukrainian front-line positions with artillery fire, with the heaviest attacks in the Donetsk region, Zelensky said in a video address.

Russia withdrew its forces from the southern city of Kherson this month and moved some of them to reinforce positions in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, an industrial area known as the Donbas.

“The fiercest battles, as before, are in the Donetsk region. Although there were fewer attacks today due to worsening weather, the amount of Russian shelling unfortunately remains extremely high,” Zelensky said.

“In the Luhansk region, we are slowly moving forward while fighting. As of now, there have been almost 400 artillery attacks in the east since the start of the day,” he said.

Ukraine’s military in an early Monday update confirmed heavy fighting over the previous 24 hours, saying its forces had repelled Russian attacks in the Donetsk region while Russian forces were shelling in the Luhansk region in the east and Kharkiv in the northeast.

In the south, Zelensky said troops were “consistently and very calculatedly destroying the potential of the occupiers” but gave no details.

Kherson city remains without electricity, running water or heating.

Ukraine said on Saturday that about 60 Russian soldiers had been killed in a long-range artillery attack in the south, the second time in four days that Ukraine has claimed to have inflicted major casualties in a single incident.

Russia’s defense ministry said on Sunday that up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen were killed the previous day along the southern Donetsk front line and 50 elsewhere.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify any battlefield reports.

Russia calls its invasion of Ukraine a “special operation” to demilitarize and “denazify” its neighbor, though Kyiv and its allies say the invasion is an unprovoked war of aggression.

Oleh Zhdanov, a military analyst in Kyiv, said that according to his information, Russian offensives were taking place on the Bakhmut and Avdiivka front line in the Donetsk region, among others.

“The enemy is trying to break through our defenses, to no avail,” Zhdanov said in a social media video. “We fight back — they suffer huge losses.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Russia trying to exhaust Ukraine’s air defenses, Pentagon official says
World
Russia trying to exhaust Ukraine’s air defenses, Pentagon official says
‘Most’ APEC members condemn war in Ukraine: leaders’ statement
World
‘Most’ APEC members condemn war in Ukraine: leaders’ statement

Latest updates

China reports more COVID-19 deaths as infections surge
China reports more COVID-19 deaths as infections surge
Riyadh teams shine at historic first Rugby 10s and 7s Tournament in Dammam
Riyadh teams shine at historic first Rugby 10s and 7s Tournament in Dammam
Israel PM-designate Benjamin Netanyahu wins defamation suit against predecessor
Israel PM-designate Benjamin Netanyahu wins defamation suit against predecessor
Arab designs take centerstage at American Music Awards 
Arab designs take centerstage at American Music Awards 
QatarEnergy signs 27-year sales and purchase agreement with China’s Sinopec
QatarEnergy signs 27-year sales and purchase agreement with China’s Sinopec

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.