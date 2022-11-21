You are here

MBC planning Saudi ‘Dubai Bling’ rival for Shahid, sources tell Arab News

MBC planning Saudi ‘Dubai Bling’ rival for Shahid, sources tell Arab News
Updated 21 November 2022
Arab News

  • Competitor still in concept phase but pressure mounting for fast production
  • Action triggered after leaks of possible Netflix version based in Kingdom
LONDON: MBC Studios is in the research phase for a Saudi competitor show to Netflix’s hit series “Dubai Bling,” network sources told Arab News.

The Saudi rival is slated to release on MBC’s subscription-based streaming service Shahid.

“We have been asked to put it together and get it out there ASAP,” a source with knowledge of internal communications told Arab News.

MBC, which recently relocated its headquarters to Riyadh from Dubai, is renowned for pushing the envelope on many fronts, producing daring and critical television shows such as the Daesh bride series “Black Crows,” which led to threats against the producers, and “Tash Ma Tash,” a satirical comedy that was condemnatory of Saudi Arabia’s religious police and their methods.

Earlier this month, Arab News first learned of the news that a Saudi concept for the hit Netflix show was being considered.

“Contrary to what people might think, there is actually a lot of excitement in the Kingdom to produce it and showcase the success stories of locals and expats alike in a similar manner,” the Saudi source had said in a previous interview.

“If you think the actors in the UAE version are rich, wait till you see who we might have lined up for ‘Saudi Bling.’ We are just waiting for approvals now and of course, like with the Dubai show, we will ensure it does not cross any lines and accurately reflects the lives of the rich and famous in Riyadh.”

MBC, however, did not confirm whether the show was in production.

“Dubai Bling” debuted on Netflix last October, immediately becoming one of the most talked about shows across the internet thanks to its ability to depict Dubai’s melting pot of cultures.

The program has received significant international attention and has been praised for its ability to attract a multicultural audience thanks to its diverse cast, as well as merging of English and Arabic dialogue, often in the same sentence.

The reality TV show stars 10 cast-members from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Kuwait and Iraq as well as expatriates from India, Australia and the UK.

Britain-based Iranian journalists under threat from regime agents

Britain-based Iranian journalists under threat from regime agents
Britain-based Iranian journalists under threat from regime agents

Britain-based Iranian journalists under threat from regime agents
  • Police cars and rifle-armed security stood guard outside Iran International’s bureau in west London on Saturday
  • One source working at the news broadcaster called the uptick in police presence “very concerning”
LONDON: Iranian journalists working for the BBC’s Persian-language service, as well as those working for opposition media Iran International, have seen a sharp escalation in the regime’s intimidation campaigns, over three months since protests began.

Police cars and rifle-armed security stood guard outside Iran International’s bureau in Chiswick, west London on Saturday. Other journalists were forced to move into safe houses.

“We can confirm that officers from the Metropolitan Police are working in response to potential threats projected from Iran against a number of UK-based individuals,” a Met spokesman said.

“A number of protective security measures have been put in place to mitigate against these threats. While we will not go into detail as to what these are, it does include the presence of overt armed police officers in the vicinity of the west London offices of a UK-based Persian language media company. This is a precautionary measure and we would ask the public to be alert but not alarmed by the presence of police in the area.”

The headquarters of Iran International are found in Chiswick Business Park, home to several large corporations such as Starbucks, Fox News and the Saudi Research and Media Group, Arab News’ mother company.

One source working at the news broadcaster called the uptick in police presence “very concerning” and that it “must be based on a specific threat to us.”

Last week, Iranian security forces arrested Elham Afkari, an employee of Iran International, as she was trying to flee the country. 

The arrest comes amid one of the boldest challenges to Iran’s clerical rulers since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, with nationwide protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of morality police for not wearing “appropriate attire.”

“Recently, the agent carried out numerous activities and actions in slandering the Islamic Republic, inviting youth to riot and creating terror among the people,” Iran’s semi-official news agency Fars said with respect to the arrest.

Trump Twitter account reappears after getting slim majority in Musk poll

Trump Twitter account reappears after getting slim majority in Musk poll
Trump Twitter account reappears after getting slim majority in Musk poll

Trump Twitter account reappears after getting slim majority in Musk poll
  • Former US president vows to stick with his new platform Truth Social, the app developed by his own company
  • Trump was kicked out of Twitter last year after he was deemed to have incited the 2020 US insurrection
SAN FRANCISCO: Donald Trump’s notorious Twitter account was reinstated Saturday after the platform’s new owner Elon Musk ran a poll in which a narrow majority of voters supported the move, days after the former US president announced another White House bid.
Trump’s account was banned from the platform early last year for his role in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol by a mob of his supporters seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated,” Musk tweeted, shortly after the 24-hour Twitter poll on his account ended.
“Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” he added, repeating a Latin adage he also posted Friday, meaning “The voice of the people is the voice of God.”

Ultimately, more than 15 million people — out of 237 million daily Twitter users — voted on whether to reinstate the controversial profile, with 51.8 percent in favor and 48.2 percent against.
Trump, who had more than 88 million users when his accounted was suspended, reveled in using Twitter as a mouthpiece during his presidency, posting policy announcements, attacking political rivals and communicating with supporters.
On Saturday, several of his political allies were highlighting his return.
“Welcome back, @realdonaldtrump!” tweeted House Republican Paul Gosar.

Musk’s poll asked for a simple “yes” or “no” response to the statement “Reinstate former President Trump,” which the billionaire Twitter boss posted Friday.
“Fascinating to watch Twitter Trump poll!” Musk mused Saturday morning in a blast of tweets from the controversial and hard-charging new owner of the one-to-many messaging platform.
He has posed similar polls in the past, asking followers last year if he should sell stock in his electric car company Tesla. Following that poll, he sold more than $1 billion in shares.

No reason to return

Trump has said he will not return to the popular platform but would instead remain on his own network, Truth Social, launched after he was banned from Twitter.
Appearing via video Saturday at a gathering of the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas, Trump said he welcomed Musk’s poll, and was a fan of the man himself, but appeared to reject any return.
“I do like him... you know, he’s a character and again, I like characters,” he said.
“He did put up a poll and it was very overwhelming... but I have something called... Truth Social.”
As to whether he would return to the platform, he said: “I don’t see it because I don’t see any reason for it.”
Musk, also the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has come under fire for radical changes at California-based Twitter, which he bought less than a month ago for $44 billion.
Since then, he fired half of Twitter’s 7,500 staff, scrapped a work-from-home policy and imposed long hours, all while his attempts to overhaul the company faced backlash and delays.
His stumbling attempts to revamp user verification with a controversial subscription service led to a slew of fake accounts and pranks, and prompted major advertisers to step away from the platform.
On Friday, Musk appeared to be pressing on with his plans and reinstated previously banned accounts, including that of comedian Kathy Griffin, which had been taken down after she impersonated him on the site.
The company’s offices were locked down Friday and hundreds of employees quit rather than yield to Musk’s demands that they resign themselves to working long, grueling days at the new Twitter.
Advertisers' concerns

A no-show by Trump could reduce concerns among major advertisers, who are already rattled by Musk’s drastic reshaping of Twitter.
He has halved the workforce and severely cut the company’s trust and safety team, which is responsible for preventing the spread of misinformation and harmful content.
These actions and Musk’s tweeting have pushed major companies to halt advertising on the site as they monitor how the platform handles hate speech.
On Saturday, Bloomberg reported Twitter could fire more employees in its sales and partnership divisions, citing unnamed sources, just days after a mass resignation of engineers.
If Trump returned to Twitter, the move would raise questions about his commitment to Truth Social, which launched on Apple’s App Store in February and Google’s Play Store in October. Trump has some 4.57 million followers on Truth Social.
Truth Social has been Trump’s main source of direct communication with his followers since he began posting on the app regularly in May. He has used Truth Social to promote his allies, criticize opponents and defend his reputation amid legal scrutiny from state, congressional and federal investigators.
His agreement with the company, however, opens the door for Trump to engage extensively on other platforms. Trump is obligated to give Truth Social a six-hour exclusive on any post – but is free to post “political messaging, political fundraising or get-out-the vote efforts” on any site, at any time, according to a May SEC filing.

Elon Musk gleeful as Twitter users vote on reinstating Trump

Elon Musk gleeful as Twitter users vote on reinstating Trump
Elon Musk gleeful as Twitter users vote on reinstating Trump

Elon Musk gleeful as Twitter users vote on reinstating Trump
  • Trump had been banned from Twitter for his role in last year’s attack on the US Capitol by his followers seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election
SAN FRANCISCO: Elon Musk expressed excitement Saturday as he watched votes pour in on a Twitter poll he has posted on whether to readmit Donald Trump to the messaging platform.
“Reinstate former President Trump,” the billionaire Twitter owner posted Friday, with a chance to vote either yes or no.
As of 2200 GMT Saturday, 51.8 percent of the more than 14 million responses were in favor of a return of the former president, who was banned from Twitter for his role in last year’s attack on the US Capitol by a mob of his followers seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Musk said the poll was drawing one million answers per hour.
“Fascinating to watch Twitter Trump poll!” Musk said Saturday morning in a blast of tweets from the controversial and hard-charging new owner of the one-to-many messaging platform.
There was no indication that the mercurial boss of Space-X and Tesla would adhere to the results of the ad hoc poll.
But on Friday, Musk also posted a Latin adage suggesting that the decision would be up to Twitter users: “Vox Populi, Vox Dei” (“The voice of the people is the voice of God“).
He has done similar polls in the past, asking followers last year if he should sell stock in his electric car company Tesla. Following that poll, he sold more than $1 billion in shares.
Trump, who reveled in using Twitter as a mouthpiece, was followed by more than 88 million users.
He has said he will not return to the popular platform but would instead remain on his own network, Truth Social, launched after he was banned from Twitter.
Appearing via video Saturday at a gathering of the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas, Trump said he welcomed Musk’s poll, and was a fan of the man himself, but appeared to reject any return.
“I do like him... you know, he’s a character and again, I like characters,” he said.
“He did put up a poll and it was very overwhelming... but I have something called... Truth Social.”
As to whether he would return to the platform, he said: “I don’t see it because I don’t see any reason for it.”
Musk, also the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has come under fire for radical changes at California-based Twitter, which he bought less than a month ago for $44 billion.
Since then, he fired half of Twitter’s 7,500 staff, scrapped a work-from-home policy and imposed long hours, all while his attempts to overhaul the company faced backlash and delays.
His stumbling attempts to revamp user verification with a controversial subscription service led to a slew of fake accounts and pranks, and prompted major advertisers to step away from the platform.
On Friday, Musk appeared to be pressing on with his plans and reinstated previously banned accounts, including that of comedian Kathy Griffin, which had been taken down after she impersonated him on the site.
The company’s offices were locked down Friday and hundreds of employees quit rather than yield to Musk’s demands that they resign themselves to working long, grueling days at the new Twitter.

Saudi travel platform Almatar partners with tech company Snap for FIFA World Cup promotion

Saudi travel platform Almatar partners with tech company Snap for FIFA World Cup promotion
Saudi travel platform Almatar partners with tech company Snap for FIFA World Cup promotion

Saudi travel platform Almatar partners with tech company Snap for FIFA World Cup promotion
  • It will use the Snapchat developer’s augmented reality technology to interact with and reward fans through the use of seven augmented reality lenses
  • The platform is also running a “predict and win” contest that offers the chance to win prizes during and after the World Cup, which kicks off in Qatar on Sunday
DUBAI: Saudi travel platform Almatar has partnered with technology company Snap Inc. as part of its efforts to engage with football fans during the FIFA World Cup, which kicks off in Qatar on Sunday.

Almatar said it will use the Snapchat developer’s augmented reality technology to interact with and reward fans through the use of seven AR lenses, each of which is designed to provide a different experience, from supporting the Saudi national team to experiencing matches virtually. The platform will also host a “predict and win” contest that offers the chance to win prizes during and after the World Cup.

The aim, it said, is to support Saudi Arabia — a country with 20 million Snapchat users — in its efforts to achieve its goals for its rapidly expanding tourism sector.

“Saudi Arabia is home to a large population of football fans, who are huge supporters of their national team and also very passionate about technology, and particularly Snapchat,” said Faisal Alrajhi, president of Almatar.

“By interacting with more than 3 million users on the Almatar app to showcase our support for the Saudi national team, we will be able to raise awareness about marketing messages dedicated to domestic tourism.”

According to Snap, many Snapchat users around the world already use it for sports content. The company said 55 percent share sports-related topics on the platform, while 58 percent engage with such content.

“Being held in Qatar, the historic 2022 FIFA World Cup is an amazing opportunity to engage with our huge Saudi audience through our AR technology,” said Abdulla Alhammadi, regional business lead for the KSA market at Snap.

Musk reinstates some banned Twitter accounts, not Trump

Musk reinstates some banned Twitter accounts, not Trump
Musk reinstates some banned Twitter accounts, not Trump

Musk reinstates some banned Twitter accounts, not Trump
  • Musk tweeted that the accounts of comedian Kathy Griffin, psychologist Jordan Peterson and conservative parody site Babylon Bee "have been reinstated"
  • The "Trump decision has not yet been made"
SAN FRANCISCO, USA: Twitter owner Elon Musk on Friday said he had reinstated certain banned accounts on his site, but said no decision was made on welcoming back former US president Donald Trump.
Musk tweeted that the accounts of comedian Kathy Griffin, psychologist Jordan Peterson and conservative parody site Babylon Bee “have been reinstated,” but that the “Trump decision has not yet been made.”
Twitter users have been watching closely to see whether Musk will reinstate Trump, banned for inciting last year’s attack on the Capitol by a mob seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
The announcement was made just moments before US Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed an independent prosecutor to oversee the criminal investigations into Trump, three days after the former president announced a new run for the White House in 2024.
Griffin, who has two million Twitter followers, was the most recently banned account after she switched her username to Elon Musk, taking advantage of the website’s new relaxed rules under the billionaire.
Musk has described himself as a “free speech absolutist,” and the South African billionaire was harangued online for the ban on Griffin and other accounts that impersonated him.
Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson was suspended from Twitter in June, before Musk’s ownership, following a post about transgender actor Elliot Page that broke the site’s rules on hateful conduct.
Peterson had often made comments against the rights of transgender people and was asked by Twitter to remove the post on Page.
Musk made the announcement as he indicated a new direction for content moderation on the site.
“New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach,” Musk tweeted on Friday.
While not being totally removed from the site, Musk said that “negative/hate tweets” will be “max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter.”
“You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet,” he added.

