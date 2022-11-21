You are here

  • Home
  • Bahrain secures $291m tourism sector investments in 2022

Bahrain secures $291m tourism sector investments in 2022

Bahrain secures $291m tourism sector investments in 2022
In total, Bahrain EDB attracted 348 million Bahraini dinars in direct investments from 65 entities during the first three quarters of 2022. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bw3b7

Updated 54 sec ago
Arab News

Bahrain secures $291m tourism sector investments in 2022

Bahrain secures $291m tourism sector investments in 2022
Updated 54 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Bahrain Economic Development Board has secured 110 million Bahraini dinars ($291 million) in direct investment in the tourism sector during the first nine months of 2022, according to a statement.

The tourism investments come as a total of eight firms are either expanding to the Gulf country or entering it for the first time.

Over the next three years, the new firms are expected to generate as many as 1090 jobs in the country.

In total, Bahrain EDB attracted 348 million Bahraini dinars in direct investments from 65 entities during the first three quarters of 2022.

Over the course of the coming three years, the investments are anticipated to bring about up to 4,700 jobs across diverse crucial sectors including financial services, Information and communications technology, logistics, manufacturing, tourism, and others.“We are pleased to witness this momentum in the tourism sector post COVID-19. All the indicators show that we are in the right direction to recover, and with our four-year tourism strategy under the Economic Recovery Plan, we are hoping to attract even more investments and welcome 14 million tourists by 2026,” the statement said, citing Munther Al-Mudawi, executive director – Business Development for Tourism at Bahrain EDB.

As part of its Economic Recovery Plan, Bahrain has unveiled plans to lure 14.1 million tourists by 2026 through a four-year strategy.

The strategy is based on four chief aims: boosting the tourism sector’s contribution to the country’s gross domestic product to reach 11.4 percent by 2026, cementing Bahrain’s position as a global tourist hub, diversifing tourism products, and raising the number of targeted countries to attract more tourists.

Earlier this year, Bahrain’s Tourism Minister Fatima bint Jaafar Al-Sairafi reiterated the Kingdom’s commitment to boosting tourism in the Arab region during a meeting with the president of the Arab Tourism Organization Bandar bin Fahad Al-Fhaid, state news agency BNA reported. 

Topics: Bahrain

Related

Details revealed of $3bn plan for new era of sustainable mountain tourism in Saudi Arabia video
Business & Economy
Details revealed of $3bn plan for new era of sustainable mountain tourism in Saudi Arabia
Special After G20 summit success, Bali eyes post-pandemic tourism recovery
World
After G20 summit success, Bali eyes post-pandemic tourism recovery

'Flight to quality' drives demand for quality office space in UAE, KSA 

'Flight to quality' drives demand for quality office space in UAE, KSA 
Updated 45 sec ago
Arab News

'Flight to quality' drives demand for quality office space in UAE, KSA 

'Flight to quality' drives demand for quality office space in UAE, KSA 
Updated 45 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: As demand for quality office space continues to grow in the Middle East region, the UAE’s two major business hubs – Dubai and Abu Dhabi – are expected to witness rental rates moving northwards amid the occupiers’ push for "flight to quality", according to global real estate consultancy Knight Frank.   

While overall office rents have been resilient in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the demand for Grade A office space is continuing to rise amid strong occupancy levels as new supply remains limited, analysis from the firm suggests.

Dubai alone had a requirement of 265,000 square feet of new office space during the third quarter of this year, with the Knight Frank data showing that the city has seen 739,000 sq. ft of new office demand so far this year.  

With this trend continuing, the property consultant expects Dubai to surpass the 1.1 million sq. ft of requirements it registered in 2021. 

Faisal Durrani, partner – head of Middle East Research at Knight Frank, pointed out that the biggest challenge for the market is a shortage of prime Grade A space.  

“With just 2.9 million square feet due to complete between now and 2025 and with Grade A occupancy levels hovering at around 90 percent on average – even higher for some of the most sought-after buildings – occupiers entering the market or looking to expand are faced with a very limited number of options,” he said. 

Knight Frank's research found out that business services tenants are responsible for the bulk of Dubai’s new office new demand, together accounting for 97,000 sq. ft of space requirements during the third quarter. The top demand drivers are Barsha Heights (31,000 sq. ft), Business Bay (27,000 sq. ft), JLT (28,000 sq. ft) and Sheikh Zayed Road (22,000 sq. ft). 

“There is a distinct trend of a flight to quality that has bedded in, with occupiers migrating away from older buildings into more modern builds that are well managed and maintained and many international businesses are looking for space with ESG credentials,” said Andrew Love, partner – head of Occupier-Landlord Strategy and Solutions and head of Middle East Capital Markets at Knight Frank. 

Despite rising demand, Knight Frank said the volume of new supply remains limited, with around 2.9 million sq. ft to be delivered by the end of 2025. This would include District 2020 and Uptown Tower T2 accounting for the bulk of new space.  

It noted that the severity of the shortage of new office space, combined with rising demand, particularly for high-quality offices, suggests that office rents will continue to experience upward pressure in Dubai.  

In Abu Dhabi, Knight Frank research showed that Capital Centre has outpaced the rest of the city, with average rents climbing by 4.9 percent over the course of the last 12 months, taking them to 1,400 dirhams ($381) per sq.m.  

This comes when Saudi Arabia's capital city Riyadh is also seeing an increasing demand for prime office space as its Grade A office occupancy levels rose by 4 percent year-on-year to reach 98 percent.   

This would translate into office lease rates continuing to climb in the wake of growing demand.   

The average lease rates for prime office space in Riyadh have increased by 18 percent over the past 12 months to SR1,775 ($472) per sq. m, according to Knight Frank. 

Meanwhile, Jeddah’s office market is also experiencing a “resurgence” in requirements as multinational and domestic businesses ramp up their presence in Saudi Arabia’s second-largest city.   

Topics: real estate office Dubai Abu Dhabi Riyadh

Related

Prime Dubai residential market values rebound at 89 percent in last year: Knight Frank
Business & Economy
Prime Dubai residential market values rebound at 89 percent in last year: Knight Frank
Riyadh office occupancy levels hit 98% as demand rises 
Business & Economy
Riyadh office occupancy levels hit 98% as demand rises 

Egypt’s $11bn wind project aiming to power Europe and Saudi Arabia to be operational by 2030

Egypt’s $11bn wind project aiming to power Europe and Saudi Arabia to be operational by 2030
Updated 41 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt’s $11bn wind project aiming to power Europe and Saudi Arabia to be operational by 2030

Egypt’s $11bn wind project aiming to power Europe and Saudi Arabia to be operational by 2030
Updated 41 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: One of the world’s largest wind farms being built in Egypt is set to become operational by 2030 with construction set to begin in 2024, according to Infinity Power, one of the main companies backing the project.

The $11 billion wind farm is being built by a consortium led by Abu Dhabi-owned Masdar and Infinity Power Holdings, and upon completion, the project could provide electricity to Saudi Arabia and Europe, Bloomberg reported.

Mohamed Mansour, chairman of Infinity Power, said that the project will have an output capacity of 10 gigawatts and will become operational by the end of this decade.

Mansour further noted that the consortium, which also includes Egypt’s Hassan Allam Utilities, is eyeing to secure land for the project this year, primarily at two locations in the north African country’s Western Desert – one near Minya and the other Aswan.

He added these locations are ideal for such a project, as wind speed could reach 10 meters per second in these areas.

It was during the UN’s Climate Change Summit that Egypt and the UAE signed a memorandum of understanding to build this wind power project, aiming to turn the country into a regional electricity hub.

According to the Information and Decision Support Center of the Egyptian Cabinet, Egypt topped the list of Arab countries in the production of wind power and solar energy in July, with 3.5 gigawatts of capacity, and plans to reach 6.8 gigawatts in 2024.

Earlier in November, Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power Co. signed an initial agreement with Egyptian entities to build a 10 gigawatts project to produce electricity from wind energy in the north African country.

The agreement was signed during a meeting in Riyadh between Electricity Minister Mohamed Shaker and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.

During the meeting, the two ministers followed up on the progress of the electrical interconnection between Egypt and Saudi Arabia, and also discussed the possibilities of further cooperation in renewable energy and hydrogen. 

As a part of the deal, Egypt will provide the lands necessary to carry out feasibility studies for the project before signing the final contracts.

In June, ACWA Power invested $1.5 billion to develop, build, and operate the 1,100-megawatt wind farm, located in the Gulf of Suez in Egypt.

Topics: Egypt UAE Wind Power

Related

Qatar World Cup helps FIFA earn record revenue of $7.5bn

Qatar World Cup helps FIFA earn record revenue of $7.5bn
Updated 21 November 2022
Arab News

Qatar World Cup helps FIFA earn record revenue of $7.5bn

Qatar World Cup helps FIFA earn record revenue of $7.5bn
Updated 21 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: FIFA earned record revenues of $7.5 billion through commercial deals tied to the World Cup, the governing body of soccer has revealed.

Just hours before the opening ceremony in Qatar on Nov. 20, FIFA announced that three more firms – YouTube, Visit Las Vegas and Fine Hygienic Holding – had joined the long list of third-tier sponsors of the World Cup, Bloomberg reported.

The report further noted that Qatar World Cup has helped FIFA earn $1 billion more when compared to the previous four-year cycle associated with the Russian World Cup in 2018.

The overwhelming rise in revenue is attributed to commercial deals with state-backed companies, which includes QatarEnergy, which is a top-tier sponsor of the tournament.

The report further pointed out that deals related to broadcasting rights of this year’s tournament were made during former FIFA president Sepp Blatter’s presidency in 2011, and it includes agreements with Fox in the US and Qatari broadcaster BeIN Sports.

Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA who took charge in 2016, said to the 200 member federations the revenue figures came at the time of COVID-19 and several other crises happening all across the world.

The revelation on revenues associated with this year’s tournament has also surpassed the projection made by credit rating agency S&P Global, which predicted that Qatar World Cup is expected to generate $6.5 billion, surpassing all previous tournaments and racking up earnings four times the figure seen in South Korea and Japan in 2002.

The Bloomberg report added that FIFA’s revenues are expected to hit $10 billion in the next four years; thanks to the upcoming women’s World Cup in 2023, and the men’s tournament in 2026 – which will feature 48 teams instead of 32.

Meanwhile, a FIFA spokesman told AFP that 2.95 million tickets had been sold up to Sunday’s opening day, surpassing the 2.4 million tickets sold during the event in Russia four years ago.

The spokesman further noted that Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the US, Mexico, the UK, the UAE, Argentina, France, India and Brazil were the top markets for ticket sales in this year’s tournament.

Topics: FIFA 2022 FIFA World Cup

Related

IN PICTURES: FIFA World Cup in Doha puts Qatar on global stage photos
Sport
IN PICTURES: FIFA World Cup in Doha puts Qatar on global stage

KAEC partners with OWS to establish automotive facility 

KAEC partners with OWS to establish automotive facility 
Updated 21 November 2022
Arab News

KAEC partners with OWS to establish automotive facility 

KAEC partners with OWS to establish automotive facility 
Updated 21 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: King Abdullah Economic City has signed an agreement with OWS Automotive to develop a vehicle remanufacturing facility within the city, according to a press release.

The agreement, signed by KAEC's CEO Cyril Piaia, and Oweis Zahran, CEO of OWS Automotive, sees the development of maintenance repair overhaul service centers, re-manufacturing logistics facilities, and accommodation for staff within KAEC.

“We’re very excited about this partnership as opportunities to support the local industry and combine it with OWS Automotive’s experience in the region are immense,” said Zahran.

KAEC has been finalizing deals with car manufacturers after the US-based electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid Motors signed an agreement last May to build a production factory with an annual capacity of 150,000 zero-emission electric vehicles.

The city is already home to a host of big names in the truck assembly sector, including Renault, Volvo and Rosenbauer.

"Early this year, we signed a deal with Juffali Automotive Co. to move its facility from Jeddah to here. The company assembles Mercedes trucks," Majid Matbouly, head of the industrial valley at KAEC said at an earlier interview with Arab News.  

“With our sights set on creating a truly dynamic city home to world-class infrastructure and leading services across a variety of industries, our agreement with OWS Automotive is beneficial in all regards,” Piaia said.

OWS Automotive is also considering launching a training academy within the city, which aims to offer 200 jobs to Saudi nationals, expanding to 1,000 jobs when the facility is fully operational.

Founded in the US 30 years ago, OWS Automotive focuses primarily on providing governments and corporate fleets with automotive services including systemization and fleet maintenance repair and overhaul, according to the statement.

Topics: auto industry

Related

Special Lucid Motors opens first Middle East studio in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Lucid Motors opens first Middle East studio in Riyadh
Siemens to add to Kingdom’s EV drive with supply of chargers to Electromin 
Business & Economy
Siemens to add to Kingdom’s EV drive with supply of chargers to Electromin 

Saudi Arabia ranks first among G20 countries in labor force growth rate 

Saudi Arabia ranks first among G20 countries in labor force growth rate 
Updated 21 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia ranks first among G20 countries in labor force growth rate 

Saudi Arabia ranks first among G20 countries in labor force growth rate 
Updated 21 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: As Saudi Arabia is undertaking massive economic diversification, the Kingdom has ranked first in the labor force growth rate among the Group of 20 countries during the period 2012 - 2021, according to a recent report launched by the National Labor Observatory. 

This comes as Saudi Arabia has shown positive signs in the main labor indicators, which are based on global benchmarks issued by the International Labor Organization, as the Kingdom is steadily progressing in its efforts to create more jobs in line with Vision 2030. 

The labor indicators include the annual labor force growth, labor force participation rate, employment, and unemployment rates, in addition to the rate of those outside the scope of education, work, and training. 

The NLO and the Saudi Labor Market Indices were launched in 2019 with the objective of further boosting Saudization and regulating the labor market. The NLO provides a set of services and products specialized in the labor market, based on comprehensive and accurate data that enables anticipating the future of the labor market, evaluating policies and programs and measuring their impact. 

According to Saudi Arabia's Central Department of Statistics and Information, the unemployment rate in the Kingdom decreased to 5.80 percent in the second quarter of 2022 from 6 percent in the first quarter of 2022. 

Saudization, officially known as the Saudi nationalization scheme, or Nitaqat, is considered a crucial step towards economic success.  

Although the process of Saudization has been going on since 1985, major regulatory and economic reforms have accelerated in recent years under the Vision 2030 agenda, with the aim of increasing the participation of young Saudis in the economy, promoting non-oil sectors and improving the overall quality of life. 

The Kingdom’s public sector is quickly adapting to international standards and labor market demands by digitalizing services. While the ministry is using the latest business management methods to help public organizations increase the competency and productivity of workers while creating a competitive labor market that can partner with the private sector. 

Last week, Saudi Arabia was ranked the best in the region and third globally for its digital government transformation by the World Bank’s GovTech Maturity Index for 2022. 

The Kingdom excelled with very high performance in its digital government transformation, putting it in the group of “very developed countries”, according to the index report. 

The GTMI was developed as part of the World Bank’s GovTech Initiative to measure digital government maturity in four focus areas: supporting core government systems, enhancing service delivery, mainstreaming citizen engagement, and fostering GovTech enablers. 

Vision 2030 promotes Saudi women as an important part of the Kingdom’s strength. It aims to develop their talents, invest their energies, and provide them with the right opportunities to build their futures, contributing to the development of society. 

Saudi women now comprise 33.6 percent of the Saudi workforce as of March 2022, according to the General Authority for Statistics. That figure is up from 17.4 percent just five years ago. 

The unemployment rate of women was the lowest in 20 years as of the first quarter of 2022, falling to 20.2 percent from 22.5 percent during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Saad A. Al-Hammad, a spokesperson of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, told Arab News: “The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has implemented policies and initiatives that support inclusivity, and diversity in the labor market through introducing various incentives to enhance the positive image of women in the workplace, and to create a supportive and inclusive environment to facilitate women’s entry into the labor market.” 

Al-Hammad added that the percentage of women in senior and middle management positions rose from 28.6 percent in 2017 to 39 percent as of the first quarter of 2022. 

Also adding to the employment surge is Saudi Arabia’s small and medium enterprises sector, which witnessed a growth trajectory in the first half of 2022, as the Kingdom pushes ahead with fostering entrepreneurship and stimulating investment in startups and small businesses as part of Vision 2030. 

The number of registered SMEs in Saudi Arabia hit 892,063 at the close of June, registering a 25.6 percent increase from the fourth quarter of 2021, according to the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises. 

Topics: Employment

Related

‘Saudization’ in the insurance sector at 77%, says Bupa Arabia chairman
Business & Economy
‘Saudization’ in the insurance sector at 77%, says Bupa Arabia chairman
Abdullah Abuthnain speaking at the opening session of the conference. (HRDF)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi ministry creates ‘skill development’ strategy to enhance Saudization

Latest updates

'Flight to quality' drives demand for quality office space in UAE, KSA 
'Flight to quality' drives demand for quality office space in UAE, KSA 
Bahrain secures $291m tourism sector investments in 2022
Bahrain secures $291m tourism sector investments in 2022
Man who died in UK immigration center identified as Iraqi
Man who died in UK immigration center identified as Iraqi
Sotheby’s Dubai to debut sophomore exhibition by Robbie Williams and Ed Godrich
Sotheby’s Dubai to debut sophomore exhibition by Robbie Williams and Ed Godrich
Children returned from Syria Daesh camps ‘building new lives’: Human Rights Watch
Children returned from Syria Daesh camps ‘building new lives’: Human Rights Watch

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.