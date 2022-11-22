YouTube teams up with beIN Sports for FIFA World Cup 2022

DUBAI: YouTube and beIN Sports, the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in the Middle East and North Africa region, have announced a partnership they said will help football fans keep up to date with all the latest action and results.

“As the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 across 24 countries in the MENA region, our digital team will deliver best-in-class content using the unique access and presence we have from our home turf,” said Faisal Mahmoud Al-Raisi, director of digital at beIN MENA.

“We are pleased to partner with YouTube for this historic event to do everything we can for our millions of followers across MENA to make memories for a lifetime.”

As part of the partnership, beIN Sports said it will share 3-minute, Arabic-language videos on its official YouTube channel for every match, featuring highlights including goals and other key moments. They said the content will be monetized through the use of relevant advertisements.

“Through our partnership with beIN Sports, we will bring the excitement of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 to all football enthusiasts in the region,” said Tarek Amin, director of YouTube MENA. “With this addition … people can now access the most interesting moments of every match, including those they are unable to watch live.”