MENA Effie Awards announces 2022 winners

MENA Effie Awards announces 2022 winners
Updated 22 November 2022
Arab News

MENA Effie Awards announces 2022 winners

MENA Effie Awards announces 2022 winners
  More than 100 campaigns were awarded across 42 categories
Updated 22 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The MENA Effie Awards, the regional edition of the globally renowned marketing industry awards, announced its 2022 winners at a ceremony in Dubai on Nov. 17.

The awards program received over 600 entries and recognized more than 100 campaigns across 42 categories.

This year’s grand prix went to the UAE Government Media Office for its campaign, “The Warm Winter Livestream,” along with nine gold, two silver and one bronze trophies.

The Most Effective Agency Office of the Year and the Most Effective Agency Network of the Year titles went to Leo Burnett Dubai and Leo Burnett Middle East respectively.

“Our Effie wins are a testament to the creative brilliance that comes with a true ‘Power of One’ collaboration between our clients, and within our own teams,” said Bassel Kakish, CEO of Publicis Groupe Middle East, Leo Burnett’s parent company.

The network took home a total of 61 awards — setting a regional and global Effies record for the highest number of wins by any network in a single year — across its multiple agencies including Leo Burnett, Saatchi & Saatchi, Publicis, Starcom, and Prodigious.

Publicis Groupe bagged a total of 29 gold, 14 silver, and 18 bronze trophies.

“A new industry benchmark has been set, and I look forward to continuing to raise the bar for strategic and marketing excellence for our clients and for the industry at large,” Kakish said.

This year’s Most Effective Media Agency Office title went to OMD MENA, part of Omnicom Media Group.

“This is the effort of all the markets that are working collectively day and night to deliver to our client’s business objectives. It is because of our clients, their mentality, and the way in which they operate that we were on the stage tonight,” Saleh Ghazal, CEO of OMD MENA told Communicate.

 

Topics: MENA Effie Awards

Iranian actors arrested for public removal of headscarves

Iranian actors arrested for public removal of headscarves
Updated 22 November 2022
Arab News

Iranian actors arrested for public removal of headscarves

Iranian actors arrested for public removal of headscarves
  Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi are among those detained for supporting protests
Updated 22 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Iranian actors Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi have been arrested by authorities in Iran after they removed their headscarves in public.

The removal of the headscarf was to support protests in Iran, calling for freedom for women, following the death of Mahsa Amini in September.

The two award-winning actors have been detained and accused of collusion and acting against Iran’s authorities, according to multiple media reports.

Ghaziani is known for films such as “As Simple as That,” “Days of Life,” and “Rabidity.”

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Ghaziani said: “Maybe this will be my last post. From this moment on, whatever happens to me, know that as always, I am with Iranian people until my last breath.”

Riahi, who is also the founder and CEO of the Komak Charity Foundation and an ambassador of the Mehrafarin Foundation in Iran, is known for shows such as “Days of Life” and “After the Rain,” and movies such as “The Last Supper” and “This Woman Won’t Talk.”

Riahi appeared without her hijab in an interview with Iran International TV in September.

Other actors including Mitra Hajjar and Baran Kosar were also summoned on Sunday, according to Mizan Online.

The actors are not alone in facing the wrath of Iranian authorities.

Last month, Iranian filmmaker Mani Haghighi was prevented from leaving Iran to attend the BFI London Film Festival, where his latest film “Subtraction” was being screened.

In July, acclaimed director Jafar Panahi was forced to serve a six-year jail sentence that had been handed down a decade ago, after he attempted to find information about fellow filmmakers Mohammad Rasoulof and Mostafa Aleahmad, who had been detained earlier.

At least 378 people, including 47 children and 27 women, have been killed by security forces during the protests, according to the non-profit Iran Human Rights.

“Based on our information, the killing of protesters were committed exclusively by the Islamic Republic’s repressive forces. The responsibility for the killing of protesters rests solely with the Islamic Republic and its leader, Ali Khamenei,” said director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam.

The UN Human Rights Council is holding a special session on Nov. 24 to address the deteriorating human rights situation in Iran.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Hengameh Ghaziani Katayoun Riahi

Disney brings back Bob Iger as CEO in surprise move to boost growth

Disney brings back Bob Iger as CEO in surprise move to boost growth
Updated 22 November 2022
Reuters

Disney brings back Bob Iger as CEO in surprise move to boost growth

Disney brings back Bob Iger as CEO in surprise move to boost growth
  Disney under pressure from activist investors
  Outgoing CEO Bob Chapek's tenure hit by pandemic
Updated 22 November 2022
Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Bob Iger is returning to Walt Disney Co as chief executive less than a year after he retired, a surprise comeback that coincides with the entertainment company’s attempt to boost investor confidence and profits at its streaming media unit.

Iger, 71, who was chief executive for 15 years and retired as chairman last year, has agreed to serve as CEO for two more years effective immediately, Disney said in a statement late on Sunday.

He will replace Bob Chapek, who took over as Disney CEO in February 2020 just as the COVID-19 pandemic led to park closures and visitor restrictions.

Shares rose Monday to close at $97.58, up 6.3 percent.

“Maybe the old hand on the tiller is what’s required,” said Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson. Disney has been spending billions of dollars to compete with rival Netflix Inc and is seeking to revive its share price.

The stock had sunk more than 40 percent so far this year, lagging the nearly 7 percent year-to-date drop in the broader Dow Jones Industrial Average. It lost almost a third of its value while Chapek was at the helm.

“The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period,” Chairwoman Susan Arnold said in the statement.

Disney disappointed investors this month with an earnings report that showed mounting losses at its streaming media unit that includes Disney+. Shares hit a 20-year low the day after the fourth-quarter earnings.

The streaming business lost nearly $1.5 billion in the quarter, more than twice the previous year’s loss, overshadowing subscriber gains. The unit has yet to turn a profit since its 2019 launch, and Disney has said it expects Disney+ to become profitable in fiscal 2024.

“I am an optimist, and if I learned one thing from my years at Disney, it is that even in the face of uncertainty — perhaps especially in the face of uncertainty — our employees and Cast Members achieve the impossible,” Iger said in a memo to employees seen by Reuters.

Some activist investors have mounted pressure on Disney this year, including Third Point, led by billionaire Daniel Loeb.

In August, Loeb began pushing for changes, including spinning off the ESPN sports television network and accelerating the planned takeover of Hulu from minority-owner Comcast Corp. The investor later tweeted that he better understood ESPN’s value to Disney. Third Point also pushed Disney to refresh its board and reached a settlement with the company in September that handed a seat to former Meta executive Carolyn Everson.

In the days following its lackluster earnings report, Trian Fund Management LP, co-founded by Nelson Peltz, bought more than $800 million worth of Disney stock, according to a source familiar with the matter. The WSJ first reported Trian’s stake.

Trian’s view is that Iger should not be back in control of the company, the source said, adding that Trian has signaled interest in a board seat as it pushes the entertainment giant to make operational improvements and cut costs.

The stake, which is under the 5 percent disclosure threshold, is not as large as Trian would like it to be and will likely grow subject to market conditions, the WSJ reported.

Disney did not respond to a request for comment on Trian and Trian did not respond to a request for comment.

Iger exited Disney on a high note as the company led the battle against Netflix in the streaming wars. During his tenure, Disney made several key acquisitions, including Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel Entertainment and 21st Century Fox, and boosted its market capitalization five-fold.

During his first tenure, Disney’s annualized shareholder returns were more than 14 percent, well above its rival Comcast and the broader stock market. During this second tour, Iger has been charged with “setting Disney on a path to renewed growth” and working with the board to identify a successor, the company said.

The leadership change caught employees by surprise, two company sources said. Shortly after Iger’s return was announced, Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings tweeted: “Ugh. I had been hoping Iger would run for President. He is amazing.”
 

Topics: disney Streaming

Red Sea International Film Festival announces virtual reality competition

Twitter (@RedSeaFilm)
Twitter (@RedSeaFilm)
Updated 22 November 2022
Arab News

Red Sea International Film Festival announces virtual reality competition

Twitter (@RedSeaFilm)
  10 films will compete for Yusr Awards
Updated 22 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The Red Sea International Film Festival has announced the program for its virtual reality competition, which aims to celebrate innovative immersive art and entertainment.

The program will feature ten VR productions competing for the Yusr Awards, which “recognize and celebrate boldness and innovation in film,” according to festival organizers.

The VR program will also see the festival collaborate with Ithra’s Creative Solutions Program, the first development program for immersive works in Saudi Arabia, to showcase four projects from this year: “The Anticipation of Rain,” “Alqatt Al-Asiri,” “Wamdah — A Glimpse to the Future,” and “Story of Science — Reflection on the Cosmos.”

This year’s selection of VR projects “represents the very best immersive experiences from all over the world, coupling art with cutting-edge technology and building the future of storytelling,” said Kaleem Aftab, director of International Programming at the Red Sea International Film Festival.

The ten pieces of work competing this year include a varied mix of films from both emerging and acclaimed filmmakers.

“(Hi)story of a Painting: The Light in the Shadow,” directed by Gaelle Mourre and Quentin Darras, winner of the Special Jury Prize at SXSW 2022, is an animated experience that tells the story of Artemisia Gentileschi, a female Baroque artist who found success against all odds, becoming one of Europe’s most celebrated and in-demand painters of her time.

Directed by German Heller and winner of the Special Jury Prize, Venice Immersive, Venice International Film Festival, “Eggscape” is a mixed reality multi-player game in which participants use controllers to protect their terrified little egg struggling to survive in various challenging environments.

“Elele,” which means “hands meet hands” in Turkish, is produced by a Turkish-Dutch team and directed by Sjoerd van Acker. Using controllers, a VR headset and an original electronic soundtrack, it invites participants to dance using only their hands.

Other films include “Eurydice, a Descent into Infinity,” “From the Main Square,” “Kingdom of Plants with David Attenborough,” “On the Morning you Wake to the End of the World,” “Nyssa,” “Shores of Loci,” and “The Man who Couldn’t Leave.”

“We have some truly phenomenal pieces in this year’s selection, including one of the first multi-player mixed reality experiences. These artists are testing the boundaries of creative possibility in a thought-provoking and inclusive way,” said Liz Rosenthal, curator of the VR program.

The VR program will be on display at the Ritz Carlton Hotel from Dec. 2 to 8.

Audiences are required to book in advance with tickets costing SR20 ($5) for non-accredited guests for a single title and SR100 for a full pass to view all ten projects.

 

 

Topics: Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF)

BBC skips coverage of World Cup opening ceremony, sparking criticism

BBC skips coverage of World Cup opening ceremony, sparking criticism
Updated 22 November 2022
Arab News

BBC skips coverage of World Cup opening ceremony, sparking criticism

BBC skips coverage of World Cup opening ceremony, sparking criticism
  Former Crystal Palace owner and talkSPORT pundit, Simon Jordan, says British taxpayers should be able to watch ceremony
Updated 22 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The FIFA World Cup kicked off in Qatar with an incredible opening ceremony that featured Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman, BTS star Jungkook and Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi.

The event, however, was noticeably absent from fans’ screens in the UK, as the BBC skipped its coverage on its free-to-air public broadcast BBC One.

Meanwhile, BBC One was showing the Women’s Super League match between Chelsea and Tottenham, which ended shortly after the opening ceremony began.

The move by the national broadcaster has sparked criticism on social media.

“How dare they,” Former Crystal Palace owner, Simon Jordan, said in an interview with talkSPORT.

“This is British taxpayer’s money, this is an opening ceremony of a World Cup, we should be able to watch it,” Jordan said.

TV personality and journalist Piers Morgan also tweeted “Outrageously disrespectful to Qatar that BBC didn’t broadcast the World Cup ceremony . . .”

While the BBC declined The Guardian’s requests to explain why it did not cover the opening ceremony, Gary Lineker, who opened the BBC’s coverage from Qatar, took to Twitter to respond.

“It was shown live in its entirety on @BBCiPlayer, BBC Sport website and red button. The timing of the opening ceremony was changed to an earlier time very recently and WSL was already confirmed on @bbcone. If you wanted to watch it, you could,” Lineker said

He later tweeted: “It’s not customary for us to show any World Cup or Euros opening ceremonies in their entirety on @bbcone, but do make it available to view on @BBCiPlayer, red button and website. Very different, of course, for the Olympics.”

 

Topics: World Cup 2022

Lay's teams up with Saudi footballers for new promotional campaign

Lay’s teams up with Saudi footballers for new promotional campaign
Updated 22 November 2022
Arab News

Lay’s teams up with Saudi footballers for new promotional campaign

Lay’s teams up with Saudi footballers for new promotional campaign
  The commercial features Mohammed Al-Owais, Salem Al-Dawsari, Ali Al-Asmari, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Hattan Bahebri and Abdul Aziz Al-Bishi, plus legendary former player Majed Abdullah
  The potato chip manufacturer has launched a selection of new, limited-edition flavors, including creamy garlic sauce, honey mustard, and balsamic vinegar and olive oil.
Updated 22 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Potato chip manufacturer Lay’s has unveiled a new promotional campaign featuring six of the biggest current stars of Saudi football.

Mohammed Al-Owais, Salem Al-Dawsari, Ali Al-Asmari, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Hattan Bahebri and Abdul Aziz Al-Bishi appear in the commercial, which also includes a guest appearance by legendary former player Majed Abdullah.

The promotional film invites viewers to embark on a journey of football fandom, driving home the excitement and fun of the game and a feeling of national pride among Saudis, whose national team are currently competing at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

 

 

As part of the campaign, Lay’s has recorded and will soon release, in partnership with audio streaming platform Anghami, a musical track comprised of football-themed anthems. Lay’s said the track was inspired by local chants and designed to inspire football fans across the Kingdom.

“We are delighted to have joined forces with some of Saudi Arabia’s greatest football stars and Anghami to launch this fantastic campaign,” said Aamer Sheikh, CEO of PepsiCo Middle East.

“Beloved by many across the Kingdom, the region and the world, the beautiful game is renowned for its unifying power; its uncanny ability to bring people and communities together, not only to have fun and revel in the passion of the sport but to get closer to one another.”

Snacking is an intrinsic part of the sports-watching experience for many fans, according to Lay’s. According to a 2017 study, 96 percent of Americans said they were likely to nibble on snacks while watching TV, and 30 percent said potato chips were the snack most likely to tempt them finish the whole pack.

With this in mind, Lay’s has launched a selection of new, limited-edition flavors, including creamy garlic sauce, balsamic vinegar and olive oil, and honey mustard.

“Lay’s is all about bringing joy to the fans and we wanted to provide a way to connect with our Saudi fans over their love of the game — and love of snacks — to deliver even more smiles throughout the season,” Sheikh added.

Topics: Lay's Saudi National Team

