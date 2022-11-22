You are here

  • Home
  • BBC skips coverage of World Cup opening ceremony, sparking criticism
World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022

BBC skips coverage of World Cup opening ceremony, sparking criticism

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha, on November 20, 2022. (AFP)
1 / 2
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha, on November 20, 2022. (AFP)
Twitter (@BBCSport)
2 / 2
Twitter (@BBCSport)
Short Url

https://arab.news/42cp2

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

BBC skips coverage of World Cup opening ceremony, sparking criticism

BBC skips coverage of World Cup opening ceremony, sparking criticism
  • Former Crystal Palace owner and talkSPORT pundit, Simon Jordan, says British taxpayers should be able to watch ceremony
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The FIFA World Cup kicked off in Qatar with an incredible opening ceremony that featured Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman, BTS star Jungkook and Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi.

The event, however, was noticeably absent from fans’ screens in the UK, as the BBC skipped its coverage on its free-to-air public broadcast BBC One.

Meanwhile, BBC One was showing the Women’s Super League match between Chelsea and Tottenham, which ended shortly after the opening ceremony began.

The move by the national broadcaster has sparked criticism on social media.

“How dare they,” Former Crystal Palace owner, Simon Jordan, said in an interview with talkSPORT.

“This is British taxpayer’s money, this is an opening ceremony of a World Cup, we should be able to watch it,” Jordan said.

TV personality and journalist Piers Morgan also tweeted “Outrageously disrespectful to Qatar that BBC didn’t broadcast the World Cup ceremony . . .”

While the BBC declined The Guardian’s requests to explain why it did not cover the opening ceremony, Gary Lineker, who opened the BBC’s coverage from Qatar, took to Twitter to respond.

“It was shown live in its entirety on @BBCiPlayer, BBC Sport website and red button. The timing of the opening ceremony was changed to an earlier time very recently and WSL was already confirmed on @bbcone. If you wanted to watch it, you could,” Lineker said

He later tweeted: “It’s not customary for us to show any World Cup or Euros opening ceremonies in their entirety on @bbcone, but do make it available to view on @BBCiPlayer, red button and website. Very different, of course, for the Olympics.”

 

Topics: World Cup 2022

Related

YouTube teams up with beIN Sports for FIFA World Cup 2022
Media
YouTube teams up with beIN Sports for FIFA World Cup 2022
MBC planning Saudi ‘Dubai Bling’ rival for Shahid, sources tell Arab News
Media
MBC planning Saudi ‘Dubai Bling’ rival for Shahid, sources tell Arab News

Lay’s teams up with Saudi footballers for new promotional campaign

Lay’s teams up with Saudi footballers for new promotional campaign
Updated 57 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

Lay’s teams up with Saudi footballers for new promotional campaign

Lay’s teams up with Saudi footballers for new promotional campaign
  • The commercial features Mohammed Al-Owais, Salem Al-Dawsari, Ali Al-Asmari, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Hattan Bahebri and Abdul Aziz Al-Bishi, plus legendary former player Majed Abdullah
  • The potato chip manufacturer has launched a selection of new, limited-edition flavors, including creamy garlic sauce, honey mustard, and balsamic vinegar and olive oil.
Updated 57 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Potato chip manufacturer Lay’s has unveiled a new promotional campaign featuring six of the biggest current stars of Saudi football.

Mohammed Al-Owais, Salem Al-Dawsari, Ali Al-Asmari, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Hattan Bahebri and Abdul Aziz Al-Bishi appear in the commercial, which also includes a guest appearance by legendary former player Majed Abdullah.

The promotional film invites viewers to embark on a journey of football fandom, driving home the excitement and fun of the game and a feeling of national pride among Saudis, whose national team are currently competing at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

 

 

As part of the campaign, Lay’s has recorded and will soon release, in partnership with audio streaming platform Anghami, a musical track comprised of football-themed anthems. Lay’s said the track was inspired by local chants and designed to inspire football fans across the Kingdom.

“We are delighted to have joined forces with some of Saudi Arabia’s greatest football stars and Anghami to launch this fantastic campaign,” said Aamer Sheikh, CEO of PepsiCo Middle East.

“Beloved by many across the Kingdom, the region and the world, the beautiful game is renowned for its unifying power; its uncanny ability to bring people and communities together, not only to have fun and revel in the passion of the sport but to get closer to one another.”

Snacking is an intrinsic part of the sports-watching experience for many fans, according to Lay’s. According to a 2017 study, 96 percent of Americans said they were likely to nibble on snacks while watching TV, and 30 percent said potato chips were the snack most likely to tempt them finish the whole pack.

With this in mind, Lay’s has launched a selection of new, limited-edition flavors, including creamy garlic sauce, balsamic vinegar and olive oil, and honey mustard.

“Lay’s is all about bringing joy to the fans and we wanted to provide a way to connect with our Saudi fans over their love of the game — and love of snacks — to deliver even more smiles throughout the season,” Sheikh added.

Topics: Lay’s Saudi National Team

Related

YouTube teams up with beIN Sports for FIFA World Cup 2022
Media
YouTube teams up with beIN Sports for FIFA World Cup 2022
Football fever as Riyadh’s World Cup festival opens to fans
Saudi Arabia
Football fever as Riyadh’s World Cup festival opens to fans

YouTube teams up with beIN Sports for FIFA World Cup 2022

YouTube teams up with beIN Sports for FIFA World Cup 2022
Updated 22 November 2022
Arab News

YouTube teams up with beIN Sports for FIFA World Cup 2022

YouTube teams up with beIN Sports for FIFA World Cup 2022
  • Under their partnership, beIN, the official regional broadcaster of the World Cup, will share on its YouTube channel Arabic-language highlights of every match
Updated 22 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: YouTube and beIN Sports, the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in the Middle East and North Africa region, have announced a partnership they said will help football fans keep up to date with all the latest action and results.

“As the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 across 24 countries in the MENA region, our digital team will deliver best-in-class content using the unique access and presence we have from our home turf,” said Faisal Mahmoud Al-Raisi, director of digital at beIN MENA.

“We are pleased to partner with YouTube for this historic event to do everything we can for our millions of followers across MENA to make memories for a lifetime.”

As part of the partnership, beIN Sports said it will share 3-minute, Arabic-language videos on its official YouTube channel for every match, featuring highlights including goals and other key moments. They said the content will be monetized through the use of relevant advertisements.

“Through our partnership with beIN Sports, we will bring the excitement of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 to all football enthusiasts in the region,” said Tarek Amin, director of YouTube MENA. “With this addition … people can now access the most interesting moments of every match, including those they are unable to watch live.”

 

Topics: World Cup 2022

Related

MBC planning Saudi ‘Dubai Bling’ rival for Shahid, sources tell Arab News
Media
MBC planning Saudi ‘Dubai Bling’ rival for Shahid, sources tell Arab News
Britain-based Iranian journalists under threat from regime agents
Media
Britain-based Iranian journalists under threat from regime agents

MBC planning Saudi ‘Dubai Bling’ rival for Shahid, sources tell Arab News

MBC planning Saudi ‘Dubai Bling’ rival for Shahid, sources tell Arab News
Updated 21 November 2022
Arab News

MBC planning Saudi ‘Dubai Bling’ rival for Shahid, sources tell Arab News

MBC planning Saudi ‘Dubai Bling’ rival for Shahid, sources tell Arab News
  • Competitor still in concept phase but pressure mounting for fast production
  • Action triggered after leaks of possible Netflix version based in Kingdom
Updated 21 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: MBC Studios is in the research phase for a Saudi competitor show to Netflix’s hit series “Dubai Bling,” network sources told Arab News.

The Saudi rival is slated to release on MBC’s subscription-based streaming service Shahid.

“We have been asked to put it together and get it out there ASAP,” a source with knowledge of internal communications told Arab News.

MBC, which recently relocated its headquarters to Riyadh from Dubai, is renowned for pushing the envelope on many fronts, producing daring and critical television shows such as the Daesh bride series “Black Crows,” which led to threats against the producers, and “Tash Ma Tash,” a satirical comedy that was condemnatory of Saudi Arabia’s religious police and their methods.

Earlier this month, Arab News first learned of the news that a Saudi concept for the hit Netflix show was being considered.

“Contrary to what people might think, there is actually a lot of excitement in the Kingdom to produce it and showcase the success stories of locals and expats alike in a similar manner,” the Saudi source had said in a previous interview.

“If you think the actors in the UAE version are rich, wait till you see who we might have lined up for ‘Saudi Bling.’ We are just waiting for approvals now and of course, like with the Dubai show, we will ensure it does not cross any lines and accurately reflects the lives of the rich and famous in Riyadh.”

MBC, however, did not confirm whether the show was in production.

“Dubai Bling” debuted on Netflix last October, immediately becoming one of the most talked about shows across the internet thanks to its ability to depict Dubai’s melting pot of cultures.

The program has received significant international attention and has been praised for its ability to attract a multicultural audience thanks to its diverse cast, as well as merging of English and Arabic dialogue, often in the same sentence.

The reality TV show stars 10 cast-members from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Kuwait and Iraq as well as expatriates from India, Australia and the UK.

Topics: dubai bling Shahid

Related

Netflix’s ‘Dubai Bling’ stars respond to online criticism, celebrate show’s global reach 
Entertainment
Netflix’s ‘Dubai Bling’ stars respond to online criticism, celebrate show’s global reach 
Saudi TV host Lojain Omran crowned Dubai Bling favorite by fans on social media photos
Media
Saudi TV host Lojain Omran crowned Dubai Bling favorite by fans on social media

Britain-based Iranian journalists under threat from regime agents

Britain-based Iranian journalists under threat from regime agents
Updated 21 November 2022
Arab News

Britain-based Iranian journalists under threat from regime agents

Britain-based Iranian journalists under threat from regime agents
  • Police cars and rifle-armed security stood guard outside Iran International’s bureau in west London on Saturday
  • One source working at the news broadcaster called the uptick in police presence “very concerning”
Updated 21 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Iranian journalists working for the BBC’s Persian-language service, as well as those working for opposition media Iran International, have seen a sharp escalation in the regime’s intimidation campaigns, over three months since protests began.

Police cars and rifle-armed security stood guard outside Iran International’s bureau in Chiswick, west London on Saturday. Other journalists were forced to move into safe houses.

“We can confirm that officers from the Metropolitan Police are working in response to potential threats projected from Iran against a number of UK-based individuals,” a Met spokesman said.

“A number of protective security measures have been put in place to mitigate against these threats. While we will not go into detail as to what these are, it does include the presence of overt armed police officers in the vicinity of the west London offices of a UK-based Persian language media company. This is a precautionary measure and we would ask the public to be alert but not alarmed by the presence of police in the area.”

The headquarters of Iran International are found in Chiswick Business Park, home to several large corporations such as Starbucks, Fox News and the Saudi Research and Media Group, Arab News’ mother company.

One source working at the news broadcaster called the uptick in police presence “very concerning” and that it “must be based on a specific threat to us.”

Last week, Iranian security forces arrested journalist Elham Afkari as she was trying to flee the country. 

The arrest comes amid one of the boldest challenges to Iran’s clerical rulers since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, with nationwide protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of morality police for not wearing “appropriate attire.”

“Recently, the agent carried out numerous activities and actions in slandering the Islamic Republic, inviting youth to riot and creating terror among the people,” Iran’s semi-official news agency Fars said with respect to the arrest.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran UK

Related

Iran ‘spreading bloodshed’ from Middle East to Kyiv – UK foreign secretary
Middle-East
Iran ‘spreading bloodshed’ from Middle East to Kyiv – UK foreign secretary

Trump Twitter account reappears after getting slim majority in Musk poll

Trump Twitter account reappears after getting slim majority in Musk poll
Updated 20 November 2022
AFP
Reuters

Trump Twitter account reappears after getting slim majority in Musk poll

Trump Twitter account reappears after getting slim majority in Musk poll
  • Former US president vows to stick with his new platform Truth Social, the app developed by his own company
  • Trump was kicked out of Twitter last year after he was deemed to have incited the 2020 US insurrection
Updated 20 November 2022
AFP Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: Donald Trump’s notorious Twitter account was reinstated Saturday after the platform’s new owner Elon Musk ran a poll in which a narrow majority of voters supported the move, days after the former US president announced another White House bid.
Trump’s account was banned from the platform early last year for his role in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol by a mob of his supporters seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated,” Musk tweeted, shortly after the 24-hour Twitter poll on his account ended.
“Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” he added, repeating a Latin adage he also posted Friday, meaning “The voice of the people is the voice of God.”

Ultimately, more than 15 million people — out of 237 million daily Twitter users — voted on whether to reinstate the controversial profile, with 51.8 percent in favor and 48.2 percent against.
Trump, who had more than 88 million users when his accounted was suspended, reveled in using Twitter as a mouthpiece during his presidency, posting policy announcements, attacking political rivals and communicating with supporters.
On Saturday, several of his political allies were highlighting his return.
“Welcome back, @realdonaldtrump!” tweeted House Republican Paul Gosar.

Musk’s poll asked for a simple “yes” or “no” response to the statement “Reinstate former President Trump,” which the billionaire Twitter boss posted Friday.
“Fascinating to watch Twitter Trump poll!” Musk mused Saturday morning in a blast of tweets from the controversial and hard-charging new owner of the one-to-many messaging platform.
He has posed similar polls in the past, asking followers last year if he should sell stock in his electric car company Tesla. Following that poll, he sold more than $1 billion in shares.

No reason to return

Trump has said he will not return to the popular platform but would instead remain on his own network, Truth Social, launched after he was banned from Twitter.
Appearing via video Saturday at a gathering of the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas, Trump said he welcomed Musk’s poll, and was a fan of the man himself, but appeared to reject any return.
“I do like him... you know, he’s a character and again, I like characters,” he said.
“He did put up a poll and it was very overwhelming... but I have something called... Truth Social.”
As to whether he would return to the platform, he said: “I don’t see it because I don’t see any reason for it.”
Musk, also the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has come under fire for radical changes at California-based Twitter, which he bought less than a month ago for $44 billion.
Since then, he fired half of Twitter’s 7,500 staff, scrapped a work-from-home policy and imposed long hours, all while his attempts to overhaul the company faced backlash and delays.
His stumbling attempts to revamp user verification with a controversial subscription service led to a slew of fake accounts and pranks, and prompted major advertisers to step away from the platform.
On Friday, Musk appeared to be pressing on with his plans and reinstated previously banned accounts, including that of comedian Kathy Griffin, which had been taken down after she impersonated him on the site.
The company’s offices were locked down Friday and hundreds of employees quit rather than yield to Musk’s demands that they resign themselves to working long, grueling days at the new Twitter.
Advertisers' concerns

A no-show by Trump could reduce concerns among major advertisers, who are already rattled by Musk’s drastic reshaping of Twitter.
He has halved the workforce and severely cut the company’s trust and safety team, which is responsible for preventing the spread of misinformation and harmful content.
These actions and Musk’s tweeting have pushed major companies to halt advertising on the site as they monitor how the platform handles hate speech.
On Saturday, Bloomberg reported Twitter could fire more employees in its sales and partnership divisions, citing unnamed sources, just days after a mass resignation of engineers.
If Trump returned to Twitter, the move would raise questions about his commitment to Truth Social, which launched on Apple’s App Store in February and Google’s Play Store in October. Trump has some 4.57 million followers on Truth Social.
Truth Social has been Trump’s main source of direct communication with his followers since he began posting on the app regularly in May. He has used Truth Social to promote his allies, criticize opponents and defend his reputation amid legal scrutiny from state, congressional and federal investigators.
His agreement with the company, however, opens the door for Trump to engage extensively on other platforms. Trump is obligated to give Truth Social a six-hour exclusive on any post – but is free to post “political messaging, political fundraising or get-out-the vote efforts” on any site, at any time, according to a May SEC filing.

Topics: Twitter Donald Trump Elon Musk

Related

Update Elon Musk gleeful as Twitter users vote on reinstating Trump
Media
Elon Musk gleeful as Twitter users vote on reinstating Trump
Musk reinstates some banned Twitter accounts, not Trump
Media
Musk reinstates some banned Twitter accounts, not Trump

Latest updates

Latest technology helping to put Saudi art under global spotlight
Latest technology helping to put Saudi art under global spotlight
BBC skips coverage of World Cup opening ceremony, sparking criticism
BBC skips coverage of World Cup opening ceremony, sparking criticism
Lay’s teams up with Saudi footballers for new promotional campaign
Lay’s teams up with Saudi footballers for new promotional campaign
Saudi laws guarantee ‘secure environment’ for children
Ahmed Al-Rajhi. (SPA)
Iran accused of using live fire, heavy weapons to crush protests
Iran accused of using live fire, heavy weapons to crush protests

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.