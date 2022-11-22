You are here

  Indonesian earthquake death toll rises to 268 as search for survivors continues

Indonesian earthquake death toll rises to 268 as search for survivors continues

Indonesian earthquake death toll rises to 268 as search for survivors continues
A damaged house is pictured after an earthquake in Cianjur, West Java province, Indonesia, November 22, 2022. (Reuters)
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesian earthquake death toll rises to 268 as search for survivors continues

Indonesian earthquake death toll rises to 268 as search for survivors continues
  • Over 1,000 people injured and 151 still missing, latest data shows
  • Cianjur, the quake’s epicenter, is one of Indonesia most disaster-prone areas
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: The death toll from an earthquake that hit Indonesia’s main island of Java has risen to 268, the National Disaster Management Agency said on Tuesday, as rescue workers raced to reach survivors trapped under the rubble.

At least 151 people are still missing after the 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck the mountainous West Java province on Monday afternoon. The quake had struck at a depth of 10 km, injuring over 1,000 people as it triggered landslides and damaged more than 22,000 buildings.

Efforts to reach the victims were hampered by power outages, damaged roads and landslides, with local hospitals reportedly treating hundreds of the injured on stretches outside main buildings, in parking lots and open spaces.

Officials are still working on identifying the victims, said Suharyanto, the chief of the National Disaster Management Agency, or BNPB.

“We have identified at least 122 bodies … aside from that there are still victims who are missing and we are continuing our search,” Suharyanto said during a press conference, adding that some of those who have been identified were children.

President Joko Widodo visited the epicenter of the earthquake in Cianjur on Tuesday, and said that the government would hand out compensation to victims and their families to reconstruct damaged homes, adding that housing must be built to be earthquake-resistant.

“For the victims who are still trapped, I have instructed for their evacuation and rescue to be prioritized,” Widodo told reporters.

Dwikorita Karnawati, the head of Indonesia’s meteorological, climatology and geophysical agency (BMKG), said that 145 aftershocks were recorded as of Tuesday afternoon, adding that they would reduce in frequency in the next four days.

“This earthquake, based on research and analysis by BMKG, is an earthquake with a return period of about 20 years,” Karnawati said.

“What this means is that an earthquake would likely occur again within an estimated 20 years, so during the reconstruction period it is very crucial to ensure that the buildings will be earthquake-resistant,” she added.

The Indonesian archipelago lies on the so-called “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines along the Pacific Basin that lead to a high frequency of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

Cianjur district is considered one of the most disaster-prone areas in Indonesia, suffering frequent floods, landslides, droughts and also geological hazards. Monday’s quake had been felt in other parts of Java, including Bandung city and the Indonesian capital Jakarta, where people left tall office buildings and reported shaking and furniture moving.

In 2004, a 9.1 magnitude quake off Sumatra island triggered a tsunami that killed almost 230,000 people in more than a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia.

Sweden detains two on suspicion of espionage

Sweden detains two on suspicion of espionage
Updated 22 November 2022
Reuters

Sweden detains two on suspicion of espionage

Sweden detains two on suspicion of espionage
  • Police did not name the other country believed to have been targeted
Updated 22 November 2022
Reuters

STOCKHOLM: Swedish police said on Tuesday they had detained one person on suspicion of espionage and a second individual believed to have aided the suspected crimes.
The main suspect was believed to have conducted gross unlawful intelligence activity against Sweden as well as another country, the Swedish Security Service said in a statement.
Police did not name the other country believed to have been targeted.
The two suspects were arrested in Stockholm and there was no connection to any other ongoing investigations, the security police said.
“Sweden must not be a platform for foreign powers to conduct unlawful intelligence activities, either against Sweden or against other countries,” a security police spokesperson said. “It is within the scope of this that we are conducting this investigation.”
They did not say whether the suspects were Swedish or foreign nationals, or identify on whose behalf they were accused of spying.
Several houses were searched as part of the police raid on Tuesday, and a third person was brought in for questioning, they added.
Sweden’s national prosecutor’s office confirmed the arrests and said it must decide by midday on Friday whether to release the suspects or seek a court’s approval to keep them in detention.

Car bomb kills one, hurts nearly 30 in southern Thailand

Car bomb kills one, hurts nearly 30 in southern Thailand
Updated 22 November 2022
Reuters

Car bomb kills one, hurts nearly 30 in southern Thailand

Car bomb kills one, hurts nearly 30 in southern Thailand
  • At least 29 people were treated at hospital for injuries
  • No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far
Updated 22 November 2022
Reuters

BANGKOK: At least one person was killed when a car bomb exploded inside a police compound in southern Thailand on Tuesday, a police official said.
“It was a car bomb. We are still clearing the area and the number of injured could increase,” said Lt. Col. Niti Suksan, deputy police commissioner of Narathiwat province, adding that one police officer was killed.
At least 29 people were treated at hospital for injuries, among them police officers and civilians, said Pornprasit Jantra, director of the Narathiwat Rajanagarindra hospital.
No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.
Images on social media showed black smoke billowing from a car on fire inside a low-rise compound and police diverting traffic away. Reuters could not independently verify the images.
Provinces in southern Thailand along the border with Malaysia have seen a decades-long, low-level insurgency, in which the Thai government has battled shadowy groups seeking independence for the predominantly Muslim provinces of Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat and parts of Songkhla.
Explosions and fires ripped through at least 17 locations in southern Thailand in August, in what appeared to be multiple coordinated attacks that injured seven people.
More than 7,300 people have been killed in the conflict since 2004, according to the Deep South Watch group, which monitors the violence. Peace talks that began in 2013 have faced repeated disruptions.

US VP Harris visits Philippine island near China-claimed waters

US VP Harris visits Philippine island near China-claimed waters
Updated 22 November 2022
AFP

US VP Harris visits Philippine island near China-claimed waters

US VP Harris visits Philippine island near China-claimed waters
  • Harris met with fisherfolk in a coastal village and members of the Philippine Coast Guard
  • Washington has a decades-old security alliance with the Philippines that includes a mutual defense treaty and a 2014 pact
Updated 22 November 2022
AFP

PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines: US Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday visited a Philippine island near waters claimed by China to show support for the longtime US ally and counter Beijing’s growing influence in the region.
Harris is the highest-ranking US official ever to visit the western island of Palawan, the closest Philippine landmass to the Spratly archipelago in the hotly contested South China Sea.
Beijing claims sovereignty over almost the entire sea and has ignored an international court ruling that its claims have no legal basis.
The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei have overlapping claims to parts of it.
Harris met with fisherfolk in a coastal village and members of the Philippine Coast Guard.
In a speech, Harris said “international rules and norms” must be upheld and the UN-backed tribunal decision rejecting China’s claims over the South China Sea respected.
“The United States — and the broader international community — have a profound stake in the future of this region,” she said, on board a Philippine Coast Guard vessel.
“As an ally, the United States stands with the Philippines in the face of intimidation and coercion in the South China Sea.”
Harris’s trip to Palawan comes a day after she held talks with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos in Manila.
She reaffirmed the United States’ “unwavering” commitment to defending the Philippines if its vessels or aircraft were attacked in the South China Sea.
Washington has a decades-old security alliance with the Philippines that includes a mutual defense treaty and a 2014 pact, known by the acronym EDCA, which allows for the US military to store defense equipment and supplies on five Philippine bases.
It also allows US troops to rotate through those military bases.
EDCA stalled under former president Rodrigo Duterte, but the United States and the Philippines have expressed support for accelerating its implementation as China becomes increasingly assertive.
As regional tensions rise, fueled by China’s recent wargames around Taiwan, Washington is seeking to repair ties with Manila, whose cooperation would be critical in the event of a conflict.
Relations between the two countries fractured under the mercurial Duterte, who favored China over his country’s former colonial master.
Marcos has sought to strike more of a balance between his superpower neighbors, insisting he will not let China trample on Manila’s maritime rights.
Harris’s visit conveyed a “stronger sense of commitment” to the Philippines’ position on maritime claims, but also underscored the need for EDCA’s continued implementation, said Jay Batongbacal, director of the University of the Philippines’s Institute for Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea.
“The US cannot adequately carry out its obligations if it is forced to stay several thousand kilometers away in Japan or Guam,” he said.
Of all the claimants to the South China Sea, Beijing has in recent years pressed its stance most aggressively.
Hundreds of Chinese coast guard and maritime militia vessels prowl the waters, swarming reefs, harassing and attacking fishing and other boats, and interfering in oil and gas exploration as well as scientific research.
Chinese state outlet Global Times on Tuesday accused Harris of “fanning the flames of the South China Sea issue.”
“The Philippines has the right to receive any foreign visitor. What we want to emphasize is that any bilateral exchanges should not be at the expense of the interests of any third country as well as regional peace and stability,” it said in an editorial.
On the eve of Harris’s visit to Palawan, a senior Philippine navy official accused the Chinese coast guard of “forcefully” seizing parts of a rocket that landed in the Spratlys.
Beijing — which has built militarised artificial islands in the archipelago — insisted the handover took place after “friendly consultation.”
Tensions between Manila and Beijing flared last year after hundreds of Chinese vessels were detected at Whitsun Reef in the Spratlys.
Last November, Chinese coast guard ships fired water cannon at Philippine boats delivering supplies to marines at Second Thomas Shoal in the same archipelago.

Greece rescuing hundreds of migrants in strong winds off Crete

Greece rescuing hundreds of migrants in strong winds off Crete
Updated 22 November 2022
AFP

Greece rescuing hundreds of migrants in strong winds off Crete

Greece rescuing hundreds of migrants in strong winds off Crete
Updated 22 November 2022
AFP

ATHENS: Greece’s coast guard on Tuesday was rescuing a fishing boat with up to 500 migrants onboard in strong winds southwest of Crete, a spokeswoman told AFP.
“The distress call said there are 400-500 people on board,” a coast guard spokeswoman told AFP, adding that the operation was hampered by near gale-force winds.
“They can see the boat, it’s adrift, there is a large number of people on board,” she added.
The coast guard said it had received the distress call shortly after midnight on Monday. Two nearby cargo ships, a tanker and two Italian fishing boats were lending assistance, it said.
Because of bolstered patrols by the Greek coast guard and EU border agency Frontex in the Aegean Sea, migrant smugglers are increasingly employing the longer and more perilous route south of Crete, Greek officials say.
“Eighty percent of flows from Turkiye go straight to Italy,” Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi told Skai TV last week.
Last month, one of the sailboats believed to have 95 people on board sank at the island of Kythira, south of the Peloponnese peninsula.
The boat went down beneath a huge vertical cliff. At least eight people died and survivors — mainly from Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan — were hauled to safety with ropes and a construction crane in a frantic pre-dawn operation.
Greece, Italy and Spain are among the countries used by people fleeing Africa and the Middle East in search of safety and better lives in the European Union.
The Greek coast guard has said it has rescued about 1,500 people in the first eight months of the year, compared with less than 600 last year.
The International Organization for Migration has recorded nearly 2,000 migrants killed and missing in the Mediterranean Sea this year.

South Korea anti-ballistic missile system destroys target in test -reports

South Korea anti-ballistic missile system destroys target in test -reports
Updated 22 November 2022
Reuters

South Korea anti-ballistic missile system destroys target in test -reports

South Korea anti-ballistic missile system destroys target in test -reports
  • The L-SAM is a “cutting-edge indigenous weapon system” under development to defend against missiles and other high-flying threats
Updated 22 November 2022
Reuters

SEOUL: A new South Korean anti-ballistic missile system conducted its first successful intercept this month, media reports said on Tuesday, the country’s latest step in boosting its defenses against North Korean missiles.
The L-SAM interceptor destroyed a target for the first time in a test, according to the Dong-a Ilbo newspaper and Yonhap news agency, which cited unnamed government and military sources without specifying the date. The test also involved a version of the L-SAM designed to shoot down aircraft.
South Korea’s Ministry of Defense, Defense Acquisition Program Administration, and Agency for Defense Development, which rarely publicize weapons tests, declined to confirm the report.
North Korea has tested a record number of missiles this year, including an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday. South Korea, the United States, and Japan are all seeking to enhance missile defense systems.
The L-SAM is a “cutting-edge indigenous weapon system” under development to defend against missiles and other high-flying threats, according to the ADD.
The missile was first successfully flight tested — which did not involve hitting a target — in February.
It is designed to be part of a “layered defense network” that already includes US-made Patriot Advanced Capability-3 missiles and locally produced Cheongung II KM-SAM medium-range weapons, capable of intercepting targets at varying altitudes and ranges.
Plans call for L-SAM to target incoming missiles at altitudes of 50-60 kilometers (30-37 miles), and it is due to become operational by 2026.
South Korea also hosts US military THAAD anti-missile batteries, and as a candidate, President Yoon Suk-yeol had called for more of those batteries.
However, he has since focused on South Korean systems for boosting defenses.

