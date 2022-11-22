UK, France, Germany condemn Iran nuclear drive

LONDON: Britain, France and Germany on Tuesday condemned Iran’s expansion of its nuclear program after the UN atomic watchdog confirmed that the Islamic republic was further enriching uranium.
The so-called “E3” governments said Iran was moving “well beyond” limits set down in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA), a 2015 deal designed to curb its nuclear ambitions.
Iran has now “taken further significant steps in hollowing out the JCPoA,” the European governments said in a joint statement.
By enriching uranium up to 60 percent at its Fordo plant, Iran was challenging global non-proliferation, they said.
“This step, which carries significant proliferation-related risks, has no credible civilian justification,” the E3 countries said.
“We will continue to consult, alongside international partners, on how best to address Iran’s continued nuclear escalation.”
