Lebanese dance troupe Mayyas wow crowd at Riyadh show

DUBAI: “America’s Got Talent” winners Mayyas put on an electrifying show in Saudi Arabia this week at Riyadh Season’s Boulevard World.

The troupe performed on Nov. 21 and 22 to a cheering crowd.







“America’s Got Talent” winners Mayyas put on an electrifying show in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)



In September, the all-female troupe, led by Lebanese choreographer Nadim Cherfan, won season 17 of “America’s Got Talent,” taking home the $1 million grand prize.

Last month, they had their first regional show outside of Lebanon in Dubai. They presented two dances to the packed crowd at The Pointe.







The troupe performed in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)



They also performed a brand-new routine at The Next Level at The View at The Palm in Dubai, marking their highest-ever stage performance at 250 meters above sea level.