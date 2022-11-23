You are here

Lebanese dance troupe Mayyas wow crowd at Riyadh show

DUBAI: “America’s Got Talent” winners Mayyas put on an electrifying show in Saudi Arabia this week at Riyadh Season’s Boulevard World.  

The troupe performed on Nov. 21 and 22 to a cheering crowd.




In September, the all-female troupe, led by Lebanese choreographer Nadim Cherfan, won season 17 of “America’s Got Talent,” taking home the $1 million grand prize.  

Last month, they had their first regional show outside of Lebanon in Dubai. They presented two dances to the packed crowd at The Pointe.  




They also performed a brand-new routine at The Next Level at The View at The Palm in Dubai, marking their highest-ever stage performance at 250 meters above sea level.  

