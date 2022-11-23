You are here

  • Home
  • Solid Morocco hold Modric’s Croatia at World Cup
World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022

Solid Morocco hold Modric’s Croatia at World Cup

Solid Morocco hold Modric’s Croatia at World Cup
Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi and Romain Saiss shake hands as Croatia’s Dejan Lovren looks on after their World Cup match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, on Wednesday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wzn3q

Updated 34 sec ago
AFP

Solid Morocco hold Modric’s Croatia at World Cup

Solid Morocco hold Modric’s Croatia at World Cup
  • The Atlas Lions followed up north African rivals Tunisia's strong performance against dark horses Denmark a day earlier to frustrate Croatia
  • "This was an extremely difficult game," said Croatia captain Modric
Updated 34 sec ago
AFP

AL KHOR, Qatar: Morocco held Croatia to a 0-0 draw in their opening game of the World Cup on Wednesday, producing a spirited display against the 2018 runners-up led by Luka Modric.
Backed by Qatar’s large Moroccan community at the Al Bayt Stadium, the Atlas Lions followed up north African rivals Tunisia’s strong performance against dark horses Denmark a day earlier to frustrate Croatia.
“This was an extremely difficult game,” said Croatia captain Modric. “I do believe as the tournament goes on we’ll be better and we’ll adopt a more proactive attitude.”
Modric insisted Croatia are capable of making another deep run despite a sluggish start in the early afternoon heat.
“We’ve not come here to just play and get out the group,” said Modric.
“Our ambitions are a bit greater on the basis of our Russia achievement, but we need to take it one step at a time.
“Even before the 2018 World Cup we said our primary goal was to make it out the group. If we manage to do that we can be a dangerous opponent for any team.”
Coach Zlatko Dalic had urged Croatia to exercise caution following Saudi Arabia’s shock win over Argentina, a result Morocco captain Romain Saiss said had “opened the door” for the tournament’s less-fancied teams.
Morocco took the game to a Croatia side featuring four players who started the 2018 final but struggled to create genuine chances against a defense marshalled by the experienced Dejan Lovren.
Azzedine Ounahi strangely opted against shooting when well placed inside the area, with Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi heavily involved down the right without ever truly threatening Croatia.
Ivan Perisic fired just over from distance for Croatia after intercepting a dreadful pass from Selim Amallah, while goalkeeper Yassine Bounou blocked well with his legs to deny Nikola Vlasic from close range.
Modric, the former Ballon d’Or winner appearing at his fourth World Cup at the age of 37, then hammered over from the edge of the box.
Morocco lost Noussair Mazraoui early in the second half after his diving header was saved, the Bayern Munich full-back injuring himself when he tumbled awkwardly to the ground.
Sofyan Amrabat poked Lovren’s goal-bound effort away off the line after a scramble at a corner, while Hakimi’s free-kick at the other end was beaten to safety by Croatian keeper Dominik Livakovic.
Only once have Morocco gone beyond the group stage, in 1986, but they will rate their chances of advancing with games to come against an aging Belgium team and Group F outsiders Canada.
Croatia pushed for a late winner but found Morocco’s defense in unforgiving mood as Walid Regragui’s side secured a valuable and deserved point.
“I think it’s a very good point for us,” said Regragui, who was only appointed as Morocco coach in late August.
“It keeps us alive for the next two games. I’m very proud of my players. I think this game makes us more confident.”

Topics: World Cup 2022 Morocco Croatia Luka Modric Achraf Hakimi

Related

Injured World Cup Saudi footballer airlifted to Riyadh
Sport
Injured World Cup Saudi footballer airlifted to Riyadh
Arab world revels in Saudi win over Argentina at World Cup
Sport
Arab world revels in Saudi win over Argentina at World Cup

Injured World Cup Saudi footballer airlifted to Riyadh

Injured World Cup Saudi footballer airlifted to Riyadh
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

Injured World Cup Saudi footballer airlifted to Riyadh

Injured World Cup Saudi footballer airlifted to Riyadh
  • The footballer was transferred from Doha to the National Guard Hospital in Riyadh
  • He will undergo surgery in Riyadh to treat his critical injuries
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi footballer Yasser Al-Shahrani, who was seriously injured during Kingdom’s historic match with Argentina at the World Cup in Qatar, has been airlifted to Riyadh for further treatment.

A statement posted on the Green Falcons’ Twitter said the footballer was transferred on Wednesday morning from Hamad Medical City in Doha to the National Guard Hospital in Riyadh where he will undergo surgery.

 

 

Al-Shahrani collided with Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed al-Owais during Tuesday’s match, sustaining a fractured jaw, broken left facial bones and internal bleeding that needed rapid surgical intervention.

The footballer was carried off the pitch on a stretcher and transported to a hospital in Hamad Medical City in Doha just moments before the full-time whistle was blown, marking an end to the heart-stopping match.

Saudi Arabia claimed a historic 2-1 win over Argentina on Tuesday, after teammates Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari struck in the space of four second half minutes to turn the game on its head. The match ended Argentina's 36-match unbeaten record at the Lusail Stadium.

It was also the first time in footballing history that the Argentine team was beaten by an Asian team.

Topics: World Cup 2022 football

Related

Arab world revels in Saudi win over Argentina at World Cup
Sport
Arab world revels in Saudi win over Argentina at World Cup

Riyadh revs up for Toyota Drag Race Championship second round

Riyadh revs up for Toyota Drag Race Championship second round
Updated 23 November 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

Riyadh revs up for Toyota Drag Race Championship second round

Riyadh revs up for Toyota Drag Race Championship second round
  • 67 drivers geared for the contests
  • Kingdom’s largest, most competitive series
Updated 23 November 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The second round of the Toyota Drag Race Championship on Thursday at the Dirab Motor Park in Riyadh will see 67 competitors from the UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait compete. 

The first round was held in October with 40 competitors, including bike and car drivers.

Youssef Al-Khamiri won the first round in the Index 10.0 category, Saud Al-Harakeh took top spot in the 8.5 race, and Hamdan Bahloul claimed the Index 9.0 contest.

The winners of the bike races in the first round were Muthanna Abu Dhiab in the Outlaw category, Mashari Al-Turki in the Pro-Street category, Abdul Rahman Al-Najm in the Index 8.5 category, and Fadi Abu Jamous in the Street Fight 9.5 contest.

The Toyota Drag Race Championship is the Kingdom’s largest and most competitive series, attracting drivers from across the region.

It has been organized by the Saudi Arabian Automobile and Motorcycle Federation under the supervision of the Ministry of Sports.

The competition takes place on the 400-meter racetrack at Dirab Motor Park, which will host all the championship rounds this season.

The races on Thursday run from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., while the final day of contests on Friday run from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Toyota Riyadh

Related

Football fever as Riyadh’s World Cup festival opens to fans
Saudi Arabia
Football fever as Riyadh’s World Cup festival opens to fans
Lebanese dance troupe Mayyas perform in Riyadh  
Lifestyle
Lebanese dance troupe Mayyas perform in Riyadh  

Tiger Woods wins $15m in PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program

Tiger Woods wins $15m in PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program
Updated 23 November 2022
AP

Tiger Woods wins $15m in PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program

Tiger Woods wins $15m in PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program
  • Woods still ranked No. 1 in four of the five PIP categories
  • Rory McIlroy finished second, as reported by The Associated Press two weeks ago, and received a $12 million bonus
Updated 23 November 2022
AP

NEW YORK: Tiger Woods is making a bigger impact off the course than inside the ropes, and he was rewarded with a $15 million bonus from the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program.

Woods won the award for the second straight year while playing slightly more often.

He was recovering from a car crash in 2021 and played only two rounds of the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie. This year, he played in three majors, making it to the weekend in two of them, finishing 72 holes only in the Masters.

Woods still ranked No. 1 in four of the five PIP categories. The exception was “TV Sponsor Exposure,” which is the length of time a player’s sponsor logos appear on the screen during weekend rounds. He played only three of those.

Rory McIlroy finished second, as reported by The Associated Press two weeks ago, and received a $12 million bonus. Jordan Spieth narrowly beat out Justin Thomas for third place — Spieth got $9 million, Thomas $7.5 million — with Jon Rahm ($6 million) in fifth.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler was sixth ($5.5 million). The next four each received $5 million — Xander Schauffele, US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris and Tony Finau.

Collin Morikawa won the British Open and a World Golf Championship last year and finished out of the money at No. 11 when the program rewarded only 10 players. Now the bonus pool has doubled to $100 million and expanded to 20 players.

He didn’t win this year and still finished 11th.

The pool was $106 million this year because the PGA Tour used two sets of criteria — the one used last year, and the new one going forward that uses “general population awareness” and “golf fan awareness” to replace Q-rating and social media.

Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Young and Sam Burns would have been in the top 20 using the new model and were awarded $2 million. In all, 23 players received bonuses.

According to a tour memo to players obtained by the AP, those who won PIP money must play in a designated tournament agreed upon by the tour, take part in a PIP service event and play 15 times, 12 of them in elevated events.

Woods is an exception as he plays a limited schedule because of his bad legs. The commissioner has discretion to waive playing requirements for anyone dealing with a serious injury or family emergency.

The 2023 PIP program began in October and will run through August when the season ends. Woods is playing next week in his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Players who signed with Saudi-funded LIV Golf were not eligible for the award because they were suspended by the PGA Tour if they didn’t resign their membership. That includes Phil Mickelson, who finished second to Woods last year after sending out a tweet that he had won.

After Morikawa at No. 11, the next four players who also receive $3 million are Shane Lowry, Kevin Kisner, Max Homa and Billy Horschel. Rounding out the top 20, worth $2 million, are Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay and Viktor Hovland.

The memo indicates that 25 percent of the PIP bonus will be paid with whatever players make at the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua, and the rest of it will be paid when players complete their three obligations.

It was not clear when Lowry, Kisner, Fowler and Day will be paid the first installment; they did not qualify for Kapalua.

Topics: Tiger Woods PGA

Related

Tiger Woods to return at his tournament in the Bahamas
Golf
Tiger Woods to return at his tournament in the Bahamas
Young leads from McIlroy at British Open but woe for Woods
Sport
Young leads from McIlroy at British Open but woe for Woods

Australia reach Davis Cup semis by beating the Netherlands

Australia reach Davis Cup semis by beating the Netherlands
Updated 23 November 2022
AP

Australia reach Davis Cup semis by beating the Netherlands

Australia reach Davis Cup semis by beating the Netherlands
  • Australia is the second most successful nation in the team competition with 28 titles but the last triumph dates to 2003
Updated 23 November 2022
AP

MALAGA, Spain: Alex de Minaur and Jordan Thompson won their singles matches to help Australia qualify for the Davis Cup semifinals for the first time since 2017 at the expense of the Netherlands.

De Minaur beat Botic van de Zandschulp 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 to clinch the series 2-0 and set up a semifinal tie against either Spain or Croatia.

“We’ve got a great team, a lot of belief and a lot of passion,” De Minaur said. “I’m very happy to win today. ”Every single one of these players on our team is going to play their heart out. We’ll do everything we can for our country.”

Australia is the second most successful nation in the team competition with 28 titles but the last triumph dates to 2003.

De Minaur completed his rally with a break in the 10th game of the final set by building a 40-0 lead and converting the first match point on an indoor hardcourt in the southern Spanish city of Malaga.

He started his comeback by breaking Van de Zandschulp in the first and last games of the second set. The Dutch player took the first set with a break in the 12th game. He recorded three victories in the group stage, including a win over American Taylor Fritz.

Earlier, Jordan Thompson also came from a set down to defeat Tallon Griekspoor 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 and give Australia a 1-0 lead.

The Australian hit 16 aces to overcome his Dutch opponent in a hard-fought match that took almost three hours.

“Davis Cup is something special, you feel extra pressure, so I was a little bit bit tight to start with,” Thompson said. “He was playing great tennis but I hung in there, got a bit more aggressive as the match went on. It means the world.”

Thompson got the decisive break to jump to a 4-2 lead in the final set and held on. After losing the opening set, the Australian came back with a break in the 12th game of the second set.

The final doubles of Wimbledon champions Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell of Australia against Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop of the Netherlands was not played.

The quarterfinal tie between the 2019 champion Spain and 2021 runner-up Croatia is Wednesday.

The quarterfinals wrap up Thursday, when the US meets Italy, and Canada plays Germany. The semifinals are Friday and Saturday, and the title will be decided Sunday.

Topics: Davis Cup Alex de Minaur Australia

Related

Alcaraz seals Spain’s spot in Davis Cup quarterfinals
Sport
Alcaraz seals Spain’s spot in Davis Cup quarterfinals
Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Canada’s Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup
Sport
Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Canada’s Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

Arab world revels in Saudi win over Argentina at World Cup

Arab world revels in Saudi win over Argentina at World Cup
Updated 23 November 2022
AP

Arab world revels in Saudi win over Argentina at World Cup

Arab world revels in Saudi win over Argentina at World Cup
  • Qatar’s ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, attended the match, and at one point wrapped a Saudi flag over his shoulders
  • In northwestern Syria, the war-torn country’s rebel stronghold, residents gathered at cafes cheered and celebrated after the final whistle
Updated 23 November 2022
AP

LUSAIL, Qatar: Overjoyed fans erupted in celebration around the Arab world Tuesday after Saudi Arabia’s shocking World Cup win over Argentina.

From Syria and Jordan to Gaza and Qatar — host of this year’s World Cup — fans basked in Saudi Arabia’s achievement, one of the biggest upsets in the tournament’s history.

Immediately after their team’s 2-1 come-from-behind victory, Saudi fans who witnessed the match in person flooded the streets outside Lusail Stadium waving their country’s green and white flags while chanting and singing — and even hugging distraught Argentina fans.

“I’m speechless,” Saudi Arabia fan Sultan Alharthi said. “I can’t even explain how much happy I am, because I didn’t expect we will win.

Qatar’s ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, attended the match, and at one point wrapped a Saudi flag over his shoulders. The moment, captured in online video and widely shared, would have been unthinkable nearly two years ago when Saudi Arabia and three other Arab nations boycotted Qatar over a political dispute.

In northwestern Syria, the war-torn country’s rebel stronghold, residents gathered at cafes cheered and celebrated after the final whistle. It was a pleasant change for the enclave, where millions suffer from frequent airstrikes and poverty.

In the city of Idlib, Ahmad Al-Absi said Saudi Arabia’s victory was a much needed morale boost for Syrians and Arabs across the Middle East, even if it meant seeing his favorite soccer team lose.

“It shows that we have talented people who can achieve things on a global stage,” Al-Absi, an Argentina fan, told The Associated Press. “We’re dreaming of better futures as Arabs, and this morale boosts reminds us that nothing is impossible.”

In the streets of Amman, Jordan, dozens of Saudi nationals and Jordanians celebrated in the streets, carrying Saudi flags or placing them on their cars and blaring their horns.

And in Gaza, Palestinian residents rejoiced, saying they stood with Saudi Arabia in its moment of soccer glory. “They stand with us politically and socially, so these celebrations are sort of reciprocation,” said Gaza resident Abu Khalil.

In Saudi Arabia, King Salman announced a snap public holiday for all workers and students in the kingdom in celebration of the win.

People watching the match at a fan zone in the capital, Riyadh, jumped with joy and cheered as the game ended. Drivers honked their horns in celebration. Saudi authorities also allowed free entry to a state-sponsored sports and entertainment festival.

The gravity of the victory will eventually sink in. Saudi Arabia is a team that had only ever won three World Cup matches in its history prior to Tuesday’s game. Argentina, which won the World Cup in 1978 and 1986, is — or was — one of the favorites this year.

“One for the books,” Saudi Arabia coach Hervé Renard said. “Sometimes things are completely crazy.”

Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Alowais, who made two key saves late in the game, was almost subdued at the end, perhaps not grasping the magnitude of the upset.

“I am very happy about this result that we have been able to obtain against this very storied team,” Alowais said solemnly. “We have prepared ourselves. We were 100 percent ready and hopefully we will have better results in the future.”

Despite trailing 1-0 at halftime after a 10th-minute goal from Lionel Messi, perhaps the greatest soccer player of all time, Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari managed to score a goal each early in the second half.

Then came more than 50 minutes, including added time at the end of the match at the referee’s discretion, of holding one of the tournament favorites at bay.

“All the stars aligned for us,” said Renard, who won the African Cup of Nations as coach of Zambia in 2012 and then again with Ivory Coast in 2015.

Renard has has also coached Angola and Morocco, which he guided to the 2018 World Cup in Russia. He took over Saudi Arabia in 2019.

“We made history for Saudi football,” Renard said. “It will stay forever. This is the most important. But we also need to think about looking forward because we still have two games that are very very difficult for us.”

Renard said he asked his players to limit the celebration after the game to 20 minutes.

“That’s all,” he said. “But there are still two games — or more.”

They still must face Poland on Saturday and then take on Mexico next Tuesday in Group C. Both are probably still favorites against Saudi Arabia — despite the upset.

He also suggested another possible truth: Messi and Argentina probably underestimated Saudi Arabia, which is only No. 51 in the FIFA ranking. Argentina is No. 3.

“But you know the motivation is not like you are playing Brazil,” he added.

Topics: World Cup 2022 Saudi Arabia Argentina Arab World

Related

Update Heroic Saudi Arabia produce shock of Qatar 2022 by beating Argentina 2-1
Sport
Heroic Saudi Arabia produce shock of Qatar 2022 by beating Argentina 2-1
Special Green Falcons bravely soar into the history books
Sport
Green Falcons bravely soar into the history books

follow us

Latest updates

Solid Morocco hold Modric’s Croatia at World Cup
Solid Morocco hold Modric’s Croatia at World Cup
Russian court orders Google to restore parliament YouTube channel — Duma
Russian court orders Google to restore parliament YouTube channel — Duma
Digital payment firm Tweeq gets license to offer e-wallet services in Saudi Arabia 
Digital payment firm Tweeq gets license to offer e-wallet services in Saudi Arabia 
UAE market goes into overdrive as economy improves  
UAE market goes into overdrive as economy improves  
Injured World Cup Saudi footballer airlifted to Riyadh
Injured World Cup Saudi footballer airlifted to Riyadh

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.