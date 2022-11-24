Walmart manager kills 6 in Virginia in another mass shooting

You are here

The attack was the second time in a little more than a week that Virginia has experienced a major shooting. (AP)
Updated 24 November 2022
AP

  • The gunman was dead when officers arrived late Tuesday at the store in Chesapeake, Virginia’s second-largest city
  • The gunman was identified as Andre Bing, 31, an overnight team leader who had been a Walmart employee since 2010
CHESAPEAKE, Virginia: A Walmart manager pulled out a handgun before a routine employee meeting and began firing wildly around the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people in the nation’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said.
The gunman was dead when officers arrived late Tuesday at the store in Chesapeake, Virginia’s second-largest city. Authorities said he apparently shot himself. Police were trying to determine a motive. One employee described watching “bodies drop” as the assailant fired haphazardly, without saying a word.
“He was just shooting all throughout the room. It didn’t matter who he hit. He didn’t say anything. He didn’t look at anybody in any specific type of way,” Briana Tyler, a Walmart employee, said Wednesday.
Six people were wounded in the shooting, which happened just after 10 p.m. as shoppers were stocking up ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Police said they believe about 50 people were in the store at the time.
The gunman was identified as Andre Bing, 31, an overnight team leader who had been a Walmart employee since 2010. Police said he had one handgun and several magazines of ammunition.




Above, Andre Bing, the Walmart manager who opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of a Virginia store. (Virginia DMV/Chesapeake Police via AP)


Tyler said the overnight stocking team of 15 to 20 people had just gathered in the break room to go over the morning plan. She said the meeting was about to start, and one team leader said: “All right guys, we have a light night ahead of us.” Then Bing turned around and opened fire on the staff.
At first, Tyler doubted the shooting was real, thinking that it was an active shooter drill.
“It was all happening so fast,” she said, adding: “It is by the grace of God that a bullet missed me. I saw the smoke leaving the gun, and I literally watched bodies drop. It was crazy.”
Police said three of the dead, including Bing, were found in the break room. One of the slain victims was found near the front of the store. Three others were taken to hospitals where they died.
Tyler, who started working at Walmart two months ago and had worked with Bing just a night earlier, said she never had a negative encounter with him, but others told her he was “the manager to look out for.” She said Bing had a history of writing people up for no reason.
“He just liked to pick, honestly. I think he just looked for little things ... because he had the authority. That’s just the type of person that he was. That’s what a lot of people said about him,” she said.
Employee Jessie Wilczewski told Norfolk television station WAVY that she hid under a table, and Bing looked and pointed his gun at her. He told her to go home, and she left.
Police said the dead included a 16-year-old boy whose name was being withheld because of his age. The other victims were identified as Brian Pendleton, 38; Kellie Pyle, 52; Lorenzo Gamble, 43; and Randy Blevins, 70, who were all from Chesapeake; and Tyneka Johnson, 22, of nearby Portsmouth.
It was not immediately clear whether they were workers or shoppers.
Pyle was a “lovely, generous and kind person,” said Gwendolyn Bowe Baker Spencer, who said that her son and Pyle had plans to marry next year. Pyle had adult children in Kentucky who will be traveling to Virginia, Spencer said.
“We love her,” Spencer said, adding: “She was an awesome, kind individual.”
The attack was the second time in a little more than a week that Virginia has experienced a major shooting. Three University of Virginia football players were fatally shot on a charter bus as they returned to campus from a field trip on Nov. 13. Two other students were wounded.
The assault at the Walmart came days after a person opened fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and wounding 17. Last spring, the country was shaken by the deaths of 21 when a gunman stormed an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
Tuesday night’s shooting also brought back memories of another attack at a Walmart in 2019, when a gunman who targeted Mexicans opened fire at a store in El Paso, Texas, and killed 23 people.
A database run by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University that tracks every mass killing in America going back to 2006 shows that the US has now had 40 mass killings so far in 2022. That compares with 45 for all of 2019, the highest year in the database, which defines a mass killing as at least four people killed, not including the killer.
According to the database, more than a quarter of the mass killings have occurred since Oct. 21, spanning eight states and claiming 51 lives. Nine of those 11 incidents were shootings.

Topics: US

Updated 24 November 2022

  • Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza appointed chair of joint chiefs of staff committee
  • Outgoing Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa served since 2016, retires Nov. 29
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday picked Lt. Gen. Asim Munir to replace outgoing Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa as new chief of the country’s all-powerful army.

The head of the army is arguably the most influential person in Pakistan — with the military having ruled the country for about half of its 75-year history since independence from Britain — and has extensive powers even under civilian administrations.

Munir, currently serving as quartermaster general in the Pakistan army, will likely take charge of the world’s sixth-largest defense force by troop numbers in a formal handover on Tuesday when Bajwa retires.

Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza has been appointed chairman of the joint chiefs of staff committee.

“The Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has decided to appoint Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir as the Chief of the Army Staff using his constitutional authority,” the information minister tweeted.

“A summary of this has been sent to the President of Pakistan.”

Munir was the most senior general on the list of nominations sent to the prime minister by the military for the army chief’s position.

Munir is from the 17th course of the Officers Training School in Mangla and was commissioned in the 23rd Battalion of the Frontier Force Regiment.

He was promoted to the rank of lieutenant general in September 2018 and was subsequently appointed as the head of Pakistan’s all-powerful Inter-Services Intelligence, or ISI, spy agency.

In June 2019, Munir was replaced by Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed as the new director general of the ISI after only eight months on the job, over what was widely reported as differences with then-Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Munir was then transferred and appointed as corps commander of the XXX Corps in Gujranwala, northern Punjab province. He has previously also served as director general of Military Intelligence and commander of the troops deployed in the Northern Areas of Pakistan.

As well as controlling security, the army operates a vast business empire in the country and often dictates key areas of Pakistan’s foreign policy, including relations with historic foe India and its war-torn western neighbor Afghanistan.

Topics: Pakistan

Updated 24 November 2022
Reuters

  • The head of the UN nuclear watchdog met a Russian delegation in Istanbul on Wednesday to discuss safety at the plant
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday that contacts with the UN nuclear watchdog over safety at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine were “constructive” and showed some promise.
The Zaporizhzhia plant, which Russia seized shortly after its Feb. 24 invasion, was again rocked by shelling last weekend, prompting renewed calls from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to create a protection zone around it to prevent a nuclear disaster.
The head of the UN nuclear watchdog met a Russian delegation in Istanbul on Wednesday to discuss safety at the plant, which both Ukraine and Moscow have accused each other of shelling.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Updated 24 November 2022
AFP

  • Afghan women have been squeezed out of public life since the Taliban’s return to power in August last year
  • Most women government workers have lost their jobs since the Taliban returned to power
KABUL: More than a dozen Afghan women protested briefly in Kabul Thursday, calling for their rights to be recognized on the eve of the UN’s International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.
Afghan women have been squeezed out of public life since the Taliban’s return to power in August last year, but small groups have staged flash protests that are usually quickly shut down, sometimes violently.
“We will fight for our rights to the end and we will not surrender,” read a sign in the Dari language carried by one of the protesters.
Most of the group wore dark sunglasses, their heads covered with a veil and a surgical mask obscuring their face.
Taliban fighters kept a close eye on proceedings, while cars marked with the logo of the intelligence services circled the neighborhood.
Most women government workers have lost their jobs — or are being paid a pittance to stay at home — since the Taliban returned to power. Women have also been barred from traveling without a male relative, and must cover up with a burqa or hijab when outside the home.
Earlier this month the Taliban barred women from entering parks, funfairs, gyms and public baths.
Schools for teenage girls have also been shuttered across most of the country.
The International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women is usually marked around the world on November 25.
According to the UN, violence against women and girls remains the most widespread human rights violation in the world, affecting one in three women — a figure largely unchanged over the past 10 years.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Updated 24 November 2022
Reuters

  • Surge in infections diminishing investors’ hopes that China will soon ease the rigid zero COVID-19 policy
  • China’s leadership has stuck by its zero COVID-19 policy, which includes some of the strictest restrictions in the world
BEIJING: China reported a record high number of COVID-19 infections on Thursday, with cities nationwide imposing localized lockdowns and other curbs that are darkening the outlook for the world’s second largest economy.
The surge in the number of infections, at record highs not seen since an outbreak in Shanghai earlier this year, is diminishing investors’ hopes that China will soon ease the rigid zero COVID-19 policy that, along with a downturn in the property market, is battering the economy.
The restrictions have also extracted a toll on China’s increasingly frustrated residents, as well as output at factories including the world’s biggest iPhone plant, which has been rocked by violent clashes between workers and security personnel in a rare show of dissent.
“We believe reopening is still likely to be a prolonged process with high costs,” Nomura analysts wrote in a note. The brokerage cut its GDP forecast for the fourth quarter to 2.4 percent year-over-year from 2.8 percent, and also cut its forecast for full-year growth to 2.8 percent from 2.9 percent.
China’s leadership has stuck by its zero COVID-19 policy, which includes some of the strictest restrictions in the world, saying it is necessary to save lives and prevent the medical system from being overwhelmed.
However, in an acknowledgement of the pressure on the economy, the cabinet said China would use timely cuts in bank cash reserves and use other monetary policy tools to make sure there is enough liquidity, state media reported on Wednesday, a hint that a cut in the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) may be coming soon.
China recorded 31,444 new local COVID-19 cases for Wednesday, breaking the record set on April 13, when Shanghai was in a city-wide lockdown that would last two months.
China stocks fell on Thursday as concerns over the record-high caseload overshadowed optimism from fresh economic stimulus.
While official infection tallies are low by global standards, China tries to stamp out every infection chain, making it a global outlier under a signature policy of President Xi Jinping.
China recently began loosening some measures related to mass-testing and quarantine, and is trying to avoid catch-all measures such as lockdowns like the one imposed on Shanghai’s 25 million residents.
Recently, cities have been using more localized and often unannounced lockdowns. In Beijing, for example, numerous residents said they had received notices from their housing compounds in recent days informing them of three-day lockdowns.
Nomura analysts estimate that more than one-fifth of China’s total GDP is under lockdown, a figure that exceeds the size of the British economy.
“Shanghai-style full lockdowns could be avoided, but they might be replaced by more frequent partial lockdowns in a rising number of cities due to surging COVID case numbers,” Nomura analysts wrote. The bank has also lowered its GDP growth forecast for next year to 4.0 percent from 4.3 percent.
The city of Zhengzhou, where workers at the massive Foxconn factory that makes iPhones for Apple Inc. staged protests, announced five days of mass testing in eight of its districts, the latest city to revive daily tests for millions of residents.

Topics: China COVID-19 Coronavirus

Updated 42 min 35 sec ago
Nor Arlene Tan

  • Apogee of struggle including jail, Mahathir’s protege and foe
  • Resolution of unprecedented hung parliament after recent polls
KUALA LUMPUR: Anwar Ibrahim, arguably the most charismatic opposition leader Malaysia has ever seen, was sworn in as prime minister on Thursday, reaching the apogee of a three-decade-long political career that saw him rise as a companion, then foe, to former PM Mahathir Mohamad, and serve long years in jail.

Clad in traditional Malay attire and headgear, the leader of the reformist alliance, Pakatan Harapan, or PH, took the oath of office at the National Palace before Malaysia’s King Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

Last week’s election resulted in an unprecedented hung parliament, with neither opposition leader Ibrahim nor former PM Muhyiddin Yassin winning the simple majority needed to form a government.

The stalemate was resolved after the king held a meeting with the nine-member Conference of Rulers on Thursday.

In a statement released after the huddle, the palace said the decision to name Anwar, 75, as the 10th prime minister of Malaysia was made “for the interests and well-being of the nation and people.”

“After going through the views of the other Malay rulers, His Royal Highness has granted his consent to appoint Anwar Ibrahim as Malaysia’s 10th prime minister,” the statement said.

At last week’s vote, Malaysia’s 15th general election, the PH led with 82 seats, closely trailed by Muhyiddin’s Perikatan Nasional, which won 73 seats. The ruling Barisan Nasional coalition only bagged 30 seats.

Malaysia’s longest-serving leader, Mahathir, also faced a shocking loss, which many experts said signaled the end of the former prime minister’s political influence and career.

A political tussle then ensued between coalition parties that left the country in a state of political uncertainty for days.

PRIME MINISTER-IN-WAITING

So long and tumultuous was Anwar’s political struggle that his opponents for years chided him with the title, “Prime Minister-in-Waiting.”

A “rising star” in the Malay nationalist party, or UMNO, in the 1980s, Anwar rose as Mahathir’s protege.

However, political disagreement between the two led to Anwar’s sacking as deputy PM in 1998, igniting the Reformasi, or reformation, movement and giving birth to the People’s Justice Party or PKR.

Repeated stints in jail in the last two decades also did not deter Anwar’s prime minister ambitions.

In 2018, Mahathir’s political comeback renewed hopes for Anwar and he was freed from jail and pardoned by the king.

But as cracks emerged within the Mahathir-led Malaysian United Indigenous Party, or BERSATU, and Mahathir abruptly stepped down, the vacuum that was created allowed Muhyiddin to rise to the PM’s office. 

Now, Anwar finally takes over at a challenging time of soaring inflation and slowing growth as the Malaysian economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Calming ethnic tensions will also be a top concern.

Adib Zalkapli, a director at the consulting firm Bower Group Asia, said Anwar was expected to be a “reformist” PM.

“Anwar won’t have time to waste, there is an expectation that the pace of reform has to be faster than when PH was first in power in 2018. At the same time, the coalition has also learned to approach certain issues that touch on Malay sensitivity cautiously,” Zalkapli told Arab News.

As a popular and endearing figure both in the West and the Islamic world, the analyst added that Anwar “may also bring a lot more excitement to Malaysia’s foreign policy.”

Topics: Anwar Ibrahim Malaysia

