You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi developer ROSHN launches first phase of Al Arous project in Jeddah

Saudi developer ROSHN launches first phase of Al Arous project in Jeddah

Saudi developer ROSHN launches first phase of Al Arous project in Jeddah
ROSHN has launched the first phase of its Al Arous project in Jeddah. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6uhdu

Updated 43 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi developer ROSHN launches first phase of Al Arous project in Jeddah

Saudi developer ROSHN launches first phase of Al Arous project in Jeddah
Updated 43 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s national real estate developer ROSHN, backed by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, has launched the first phase of its Al Arous project in Jeddah, as it steadily pursues its effort to change the face of the Kingdom’s west coast. 

According to a press release, the first phase of the Al Arous project named ‘The Bride of the Red Sea’ will offer more than 2,200 single-family units. 

Upon completion, Al Arous will extend over 4 million square meters and will offer more than 18,000 different residential units. 

The press release further noted that the community will include pedestrian-friendly streets, and green spaces, along with civic, retail, sports, and recreational amenities to promote a healthy lifestyle.

“Bringing ROSHN’s vision for modern, integrated living to Jeddah is a proud moment for our company,” said David Grover, CEO of ROSHN Group. 

He added: “For the first time, residents of the west coast will be able to experience the new way of living that ROSHN is introducing to Saudi Arabia – one where communities are built on a rich array of social amenities and a healthy, high-quality lifestyle is placed above all else.” 

The launch of the Al Arous project comes at a time when ROSHN has started the handover process at SEDRA, its development project in northern Riyadh, ahead of the scheduled time. 

“The handover of the first ROSHN home is a momentous occasion not just for ROSHN but for the Kingdom at large. SEDRA will be the first project that sees our vision for the future become a reality on the ground and I am excited for our first residents to experience the ROSHN way of life,” Grover added. 

SEDRA is the first project of ROSHN in the Kingdom, and is being developed over eight phases in Riyadh’s northern sector.

Upon completion, the SEDRA project will add more than 30,000 residential units to the capital’s housing stock and provide 20 million square meters of integrated neighborhoods supported by education, health care, infrastructure, and retail outlet facilities. 

Speaking to Arab News at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh last month, Grover said ROSHN is looking to triple its building rate as it seeks to become the biggest residential developer in the Gulf Cooperation Council region by 2025.

“We're already one of the biggest housing developers in the Kingdom by volume. I imagine you're going to see two or three times the output from ROSHN in the next couple of years.

“Certainly by 2025, in 18 months, two years' time (we) will be outstripping the size of any residential developer, anywhere, certainly in the GCC, and probably at the moment in the world, such is the scale of what we're doing."

Topics: ROSHN

Related

Exclusive ‘ROSHN could outstrip regional developers in two years’: CEO sets out bold vision for real estate firm video
Business & Economy
‘ROSHN could outstrip regional developers in two years’: CEO sets out bold vision for real estate firm
PIF-owned real estate firm ROSHN launches sales for SEDRA Phase 2
Business & Economy
PIF-owned real estate firm ROSHN launches sales for SEDRA Phase 2

UAE In-Focus — DMCC, SafeGold collaborate to digitize gold investments  

UAE In-Focus — DMCC, SafeGold collaborate to digitize gold investments  
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

UAE In-Focus — DMCC, SafeGold collaborate to digitize gold investments  

UAE In-Focus — DMCC, SafeGold collaborate to digitize gold investments  
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai Multi Commodities Center and digital platform SafeGold have signed a memorandum of understanding to digitize gold assets in the Middle East and North African region.  

The partnership will create an ecosystem for gold-backed digital certificates, initially in the UAE and then across the MENA region’s $20 billion gold market.  

According to a DMCC press release, gold bars will be physically stored in secure vaults and verified by warrants issued on its Tradeflow platform, a central registry of ownership for gold and commodities stored in UAE facilities.  

The digital certificates backed by gold can then be traded on SafeGold’s platform, providing investors with greater transparency and confidence.  

“We look forward to making the UAE a hub for gold investors across the region and accelerating the digital gold ecosystem in the UAE,” said Gaurav Mathur, founder and managing director, SafeGold, in a press statement.  

“DMCC is perfectly positioned to drive these efforts given our extensive knowledge in gold, world-class infrastructure across the entire gold value chain and ongoing work in blockchain and web3 sectors,” said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, executive chairman and CEO of DMCC.  

SMEs could see $17.1bn boost from hyperscale cloud computing: report  

Hyperscale cloud computing can generate 62.6 billion dirhams ($17.1 billion) in benefits for small and medium enterprises and startups in the UAE in the next eight years, according to a report commissioned by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy and Amazon Web Services.  

According to the report titled “Impact of Hyperscale Cloud on UAE SMEs and Start-ups,” these enterprises could generate $10.1 billion in user benefits and $7 billion in partner benefits between 2022 and 2030 through regional hyperscale data centers in the UAE.  

Hyperscale refers to an information technology infrastructure’s ability to accommodate the increased resource demand in a distributed computing environment. It could enable UAE businesses to scale globally and serve customers worldwide.  

“Superior data center infrastructure tends to create local concentrations of enabling factors for innovation, such as early-stage venture capital funding and the development of skilled local talent, generating long-term startup ecosystem benefits and attractiveness,” the report stated.  

For example, medium-term plans such as the Dubai Autonomous Transportation Strategy, which aims to automate a quarter of all transportation in Dubai by 2030, will require robust digital infrastructure and cloud access.   

The report highlighted that key policy goals would require significant public cloud data services with low latency, high availability and reliability, and access to artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities provided by hyperscale cloud.  

The report further estimated that by 2030, hyperscale cloud computing would create 133,000 direct and indirect jobs in the UAE. In addition, the technology will achieve a 78 percent reduction in the country’s carbon footprint and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 2.2 million metric tons in the next eight years. 

(With inputs from WAM)

Topics: UAE DMCC Gold trading

Related

UAE In-Focus — AD Ports Group acquires Noatum for $681m; Taaleem completes book building for IPO  
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus — AD Ports Group acquires Noatum for $681m; Taaleem completes book building for IPO  
UAE In Focus — Alcazar Energy Partners raises $337m to fund growth 
Business & Economy
UAE In Focus — Alcazar Energy Partners raises $337m to fund growth 

Chinese firm starts work on major seawater cooling system in Jizan  

Chinese firm starts work on major seawater cooling system in Jizan  
Updated 9 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

Chinese firm starts work on major seawater cooling system in Jizan  

Chinese firm starts work on major seawater cooling system in Jizan  
Updated 9 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: After seeing off competition from Greece’s Archirodon and the local contracting company Faisal Electromechanical Co. to bag the contract, Beijing-headquartered China Harbour Engineering Corp. has started constructing a major seawater cooling system catering to Jizan City for Primary & Downstream Industries in Saudi Arabia.

“The mobilization and construction works have started,” a source close to the project told MEED.

The estimated value of the contract is over $650 million, according to MEED.

A seawater cooling system is a form of district cooling where water pumps from the sea go through a heat exchanger and cools in a closed loop. Water is then distributed to cool the buildings.

The scope of work includes the construction of two seawater supply pipelines, four hypochlorite pipelines and a pumping station.

According to MEED Projects data, China Harbour is participating as a contractor in roughly $39 billion worth of projects under construction in the Middle East and African countries. It is also bidding or is prequalified to bid for contracts with an estimated budget of $8.5 billion.

JCPDI is the Kingdom’s third industrial hub managed by the Royal Commission for Jubail & Yanbu. It occupies a total area of more than 100 sq. km on the Red Sea coast in southwestern Saudi Arabia.

It is located 66km north of the old Jizan City and 11.5km along the coast.

JCPDI is located on China’s Belt and Road Initiative and is Saudi Arabia’s closest port to East Asia. It is considered a major gateway to the Kingdom’s southern region, which has an estimated population of 4.5 million people. Its port terminals are expected to support economic growth in the entire region and to serve eastern and southern Africa. 

In April, the Saudi subsidiary of Spain’s Aqualia won a three-year contract to operate and maintain the desalination plant and drinking water distribution system in JCPDI.

The client, Power & Water Utility Co. for Jubail & Yanbu, awarded the contract to Haji Abdullah Alireza & Co. Integrated Services. 

The desalination plant can treat 60,000 cubic meters a day of water, to serve the industrial city, both for drinking and service water.

The development is one of the major infrastructure projects in JCPDI to consolidate the industrial city as a preferred destination for investments in the Kingdom and the Red Sea region.  

In another development, a joint venture involving Aramco, Air Products and ACWA Power recently finalized agreements for the asset acquisition and project financing of a $12 billion air separation unit/gasification/power plant in JCPDI. 

The integrated gasification combined cycle plant is located next to Aramco’s refinery, where the vacuum residue, oil left at the bottom of the vacuum distillation column, is piped under the fence to the IGCC’s gasification unit, where heat is used to release more gas from the hydrocarbons as explained on Aramco’s official website.

It says in the IGCC plant, vacuum residue is converted to raw syngas by its complete thermal breakdown into combustible gas in the presence of oxygen and steam — called gasification. 

This raw syngas, further treated within the IGCC, provides clean syngas to a 3.8 GW five-block combined cycle power plant, producing electricity for both the refinery and the Saudi national grid. 

Topics: China Harbour Engineering Corp Jizan City

Related

Ras Al-Khair seawater cooling system deal signed
Business & Economy
Ras Al-Khair seawater cooling system deal signed

Egyptian firm Elsewedy Electric to set up operation in Saudi Arabia as cross-national ties deepen

Egyptian firm Elsewedy Electric to set up operation in Saudi Arabia as cross-national ties deepen
Updated 56 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

Egyptian firm Elsewedy Electric to set up operation in Saudi Arabia as cross-national ties deepen

Egyptian firm Elsewedy Electric to set up operation in Saudi Arabia as cross-national ties deepen
Updated 56 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egyptian company Elsewedy Electric is all set to establish a new firm in Saudi Arabia with a capital of SR500,000 ($133,048), as trade relations between the countries deepen. 

According to a bourse disclosure, the decision was made after its Board of Directors approved the proposal to open a new company in the Kingdom. 

The bourse disclosure further noted the location of the new company is yet to be decided, with Riyadh under consideration. 

The company’s name will be decided by either Elsewedy Electric or Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment, the bourse disclosure added. 

The decision to open a new operation in Saudi Arabia comes at a time when Elsewedy Electric reported a consolidated net profits of SR510 million in the first nine months of 2022, up by 32.66 percent from SR380 billion during the same period of the previous year. 

As trade relationships between both countries deepen, Saudi Arabia is exploring investment opportunities in Egypt’s real estate sector following the African country's decision to remove restrictions on foreign ownership of land.

Earlier in November, Saudi Arabia’s Real Estate National Committee met with the Egyptian Businessmen’s Association at the headquarters of the Federation of Saudi Chambers in Riyadh to discuss potential real estate investments, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Saudi Arabia and Egypt are also strengthening their relationship in the energy sector, as multiple deals were signed between companies of both countries earlier this year. 

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Trade, Majid Al-Qasabi, in June, said that the volume of Saudi companies’ investments in Egypt is $30 billion, while 574 Egyptian companies operate in the Kingdom with a capital of $1.3 billion. 

In November, Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power Co. also signed an initial agreement with Egyptian entities to build a 10 gigawatts project to produce electricity from wind energy in the north African country.

The deal was signed in Riyadh when Egyptian Electricity Minister Mohamed Shaker met Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.

ACWA Power, in June, also invested $1.5 billion to develop, build, and operate the 1,100-megawatt wind farm, located in the Gulf of Suez in Egypt. 

In June, a spokesperson for Ajlan & Bros Holding told Al-Arabiya that the firm signed six agreements with Egyptian entities, worth $5.5 billion, in the fields of tourism, food and ports.

According to the Federation of Saudi Chambers, the volume of trade exchange between Saudi Arabia and Egypt hit its highest value in history, at about $14 billion in 2021, with an 87 percent jump compared to the year 2020. 

Topics: Elsewedy Electric Saudi-Egypt

Related

Egypt’s $11bn wind project aiming to power Europe and Saudi Arabia to be operational by 2030
Business & Economy
Egypt’s $11bn wind project aiming to power Europe and Saudi Arabia to be operational by 2030

Oil Updates — Crude slips; EU governments split on Russian oil price cap 

Oil Updates — Crude slips; EU governments split on Russian oil price cap 
Updated 24 November 2022
Nirmal Narayanan 

Oil Updates — Crude slips; EU governments split on Russian oil price cap 

Oil Updates — Crude slips; EU governments split on Russian oil price cap 
Updated 24 November 2022
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Oil trickled down on Thursday, hovering around two-month lows, as the proposed price cap on Russian oil from the Group of Seven nations was considered higher than the current trading levels, alleviating concerns over tight supply. 

A greater-than-expected build in US gasoline inventories and widening COVID controls in China added to the downward pressure. 

Brent crude futures dipped 21 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $85.20 a barrel by 0431 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell by 16 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $77.78 a barrel. 

EU split on Russian oil price cap level 

EU governments failed to reach a deal on Wednesday at what level to cap prices for Russian sea-borne oil under the G7 scheme and will resume talks on Thursday evening or on Friday, EU diplomats said. 

Earlier on Thursday representatives of the EU’s 27 governments met in Brussels to discuss a G7 proposal to set the price cap in the range of $65-$70 per barrel, but the level proved too low for some and too high for others. 

“There are still differences on the price cap level. We need to proceed bilaterally,” one EU diplomat said. “The next meeting of ambassadors of EU countries will be either tomorrow evening or on Friday,” the diplomat said. 

The G7, including the US, as well as the whole of the EU and Australia, are slated to implement the price cap on sea-borne exports of Russian oil on Dec. 5. 

The move is part of sanctions intended to slash Moscow’s revenue from its oil exports so it has less money to finance its invasion of Ukraine. 

But the level of the price cap level is a contentious issue — Poland, Lithuania and Estonia believe the $65-$70 per barrel would leave Russia with too high a profit, since production costs are around $20 per barrel. 

Cyprus, Greece and Malta — countries with big shipping industries that stand to lose the most if Russian oil cargos are obstructed — think the cap is too low and demand compensation for the loss of business or more time to adjust. 

“Poland say they can’t go above $30 per barrel. Cyprus wants compensation. Greece wants more time. It is not going to happen tonight,” a second diplomat said. 

US drillers add oil and gas rigs for second month in a row: Baker Hughes 

US energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for a fourth week and second month in a row as relatively high oil prices encourage firms to drill more. 

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose two to 784 in the shortened week to Nov. 23, its highest since March 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co. said in its closely followed report on Wednesday. 

Baker Hughes issued the weekly rig report two days ahead of schedule due to the US Thanksgiving Day holiday. 

US oil rigs rose four to 627 this week, their highest since March 2020, while gas rigs fell two to 155. 

For the month, drillers added 16 rigs, the most since June, putting the total count up for a second month in a row for the first time. 

In November, drillers added 17 oil rigs, and cut one gas rig. 

Even though the rig count increased during most months over the past two years, weekly increases have mostly been in the low single digits so far in 2022, keeping oil production below record levels seen before the pandemic as many companies focus more on returning money to investors and paying down debt rather than boosting output. 

The government forecasts US crude production to rise from 11.3 million barrels per day in 2021 to 11.8 million bpd in 2022 and 12.3 million bpd in 2023, which matches the record high in 2019. 

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Topics: Oil OPEC Russia EU

Related

Update Oil Updates — Oil prices fall; Oil theft caused $2bn loss to Nigeria from January to August
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Oil prices fall; Oil theft caused $2bn loss to Nigeria from January to August
Update Oil Updates — Crude edges up; UK oil and gas sector faces $24 billion bill to plug old wells 
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude edges up; UK oil and gas sector faces $24 billion bill to plug old wells 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports surge 13% in Q3 driven by chemical and allied industries

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports surge 13% in Q3 driven by chemical and allied industries
Updated 24 November 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports surge 13% in Q3 driven by chemical and allied industries

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports surge 13% in Q3 driven by chemical and allied industries
Updated 24 November 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports including reexports surged by 13.1 percent in the third quarter to SR78.4 billion ($20.86 billion) from SR69.4 billion in the same period last year, according to a report from the General Authority for Statistics, also known as GASTAT.

However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, the Kingdom's non-oil exports in the third quarter decreased by SR8.4 billion or 9.6 percent compared to the second quarter of this year.

Overall merchandise exports in the third quarter increased by 46.1 percent to SR399.7 billion, up from SR273.6 billion in the same period last year.

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports were driven by chemical and allied industries which accounted for 36.8 percent of non-oil merchandise exports in the second quarter, GASTAT report stated.

In the third quarter, the Kingdom’s merchandise imports grew to SR181.1 billion, registering a year-on-year increase of 25.1 percent. This is an increase of 4.8 percent when compared with the second quarter of this year. 

The products of the chemical and allied industries, which were the central non-oil export goods, rose by 35.1 percent or SR7.5 billion in the second quarter compared to a year before.  

The GASAT report further noted that machinery and mechanical appliances were the most important imported merchandise goods last quarter, accounting for 18.7 percent of total merchandise exports.  

As imports rose at a faster rate than non-oil exports in the third quarter, the ratio of non-oil exports to imports dropped to 43.3 percent from 47.9 percent a year before. 

China remained Saudi Arabia’s primary trading partner, with 16.4 percent of the total exports, while South Korea and Japan followed with 10 percent and 9.9 percent of the Kingdom’s total exports respectively.  

As for imports, China attained 20.7 percent, the US stood at 8.8 percent while the UAE followed with 6.8 percent of total imports last quarter.  

The majority of imports entered the Kingdom through Jeddah Islamic Port in the third quarter of 2022.  The commodities crossed were at a value of SR50 billion, or 27 percent of the whole. 

Topics: Saudi non-oil exports Investment chemicals Oil

Related

Saudi inflation up 3% year-on-year: GASTAT
Business & Economy
Saudi inflation up 3% year-on-year: GASTAT
Saudi Arabia’s industrial production rises 15.7% in September: GASTAT
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s industrial production rises 15.7% in September: GASTAT

Latest updates

Saudi developer ROSHN launches first phase of Al Arous project in Jeddah
Saudi developer ROSHN launches first phase of Al Arous project in Jeddah
Journalists have much to lose if Twitter dies
Journalists have much to lose if Twitter dies
Pakistan names former spy master Gen. Asim Munir as new army chief
Pakistan names former spy master Gen. Asim Munir as new army chief
UAE In-Focus — DMCC, SafeGold collaborate to digitize gold investments
UAE In-Focus — DMCC, SafeGold collaborate to digitize gold investments
Chinese firm starts work on major seawater cooling system in Jizan  
Chinese firm starts work on major seawater cooling system in Jizan  

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.