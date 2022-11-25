You are here

One killed in Sudan anti-coup protests: medics

One killed in Sudan anti-coup protests: medics
Protesters march during a rally against military rule following the last coup, in Khartoum on Wednesday. (Reuters)
Updated 25 November 2022
AFP

One killed in Sudan anti-coup protests: medics

One killed in Sudan anti-coup protests: medics
  • The northeast African country has been gripped by unrest since Burhan seized power on October 25, 2021
  • The demonstrator was shot in the capital's twin city of Omdurman
Updated 25 November 2022
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudanese security forces on Thursday shot dead a protester during renewed demonstrations against last year’s military coup led by army general Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, pro-democracy medics said.
The northeast African country has been gripped by unrest since Burhan seized power on October 25, 2021. He arrested the civilian leaders with whom he had agreed to share power in 2019 after mass protests led to the ouster of long-time autocrat Omar Al-Bashir.
The demonstrator was shot in the capital’s twin city of Omdurman, the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said, bringing the total death toll from a crackdown on near-weekly anti-coup demonstrations to 120.
The protester, who was not named, died of wounds sustained after he was “hit in the abdomen by a bullet fired by security forces,” the committee said.
It was the first death since a security forces’ vehicle ran over a protester, medics said earlier, during demonstrations last month marking a year since the putsch.
Security forces also fired tear gas an stun grenades at protesters Thursday, an AFP journalist said.
Already one of the world’s poorest countries, Sudan plunged into a worsening economic crisis since the coup.
Demonstrators have for more than a year called on the military to “return to the barracks,” including during protests last week, while the United Nations urged restraint.
Efforts by the UN mission in Sudan to mediate a way out of the crisis between the country’s civilian and military leaders have so far failed to yield results.
But the two sides have welcomed a transitional constitution developed by the Sudanese Bar Association as a basis for a lasting agreement.
The man civilian bloc, the Forces for Freedom and Change, last week said it had approved a two-phase political process based on the Bar Association’s initiative, which would see the establishment of a civilian government.
Burhan had earlier said the military was presented with a “document” on the political process, adding: “We noted down observations to preserve the army’s dignity, unity and independence.”

Topics: Sudan Protests

Algeria issues death sentences over wildfire killing

Algeria issues death sentences over wildfire killing
Updated 24 November 2022
AFP

Algeria issues death sentences over wildfire killing

Algeria issues death sentences over wildfire killing
Updated 24 November 2022
AFP

ALGIERS: An Algerian court has pronounced death sentences against 48 people convicted of murder for killing a man they accused of setting deadly wildfires in summer 2020.

The murder of Jamal Ben Ismail, a singer who said he had gone to the Kabylie region outside Algiers to help battle wildfires that blazed across Algeria in 2021, shocked the country.

The fires killed dozens of people and left towns and villages in ruins. Authorities said arsonists had started the blazes, without giving any details. After he traveled to Kabylie, Ben Ismail was seized by dozens of young men from Larbaa Nath Irathen and burned alive according to testimony and videos presented during the trial.

Judges also sentenced 37 other people to terms of between two and 10 years in prison and acquitted 17 others.

The Kabylie region, a hotspot in the 1990s insurgency, remains politically sensitive with local demands for greater representation for the local culture and language.

Although much of Algeria’s interior is desert, the north has more 4 million hectares of forest, which is hit every summer by fires.

Critics say the authorities failed to prepare for the blazes.

Algeria’s army mobilized five helicopters, while its emergency services used three water-bombing helicopters to fight the flames, with firefighting aircraft also coming to help from Europe.

 

Topics: Algeria wildfires

Hady Amr appointment ‘unlikely to bring genuine change,’ say Palestinian officials

Hady Amr appointment ‘unlikely to bring genuine change,’ say Palestinian officials
Updated 24 November 2022
ALI YOUNES

Hady Amr appointment 'unlikely to bring genuine change,' say Palestinian officials

Hady Amr appointment ‘unlikely to bring genuine change,’ say Palestinian officials
  • Officials in Ramallah said that Hady Amr’s appointment will not have any practical impact on the impasse between Israel and Palestinians
  • Former US congressman Jim Moran: ‘Amr has fought very hard to give the Palestinians representation and a voice in Washington’
Updated 24 November 2022
ALI YOUNES

WASHINGTON: Palestinian officials in Ramallah said that US President Joe Biden’s recent promotion of US State Department official Hady Amr as special US representative for Palestinian affairs falls short of their expectations of a more comprehensive engagement by the administration.

Amr, who previously served as deputy assistant secretary of state for Israeli-Palestinian affairs, will now focus on Palestinian issues as part of the State Department’s Bureau of Near East Affairs.

Palestinian leaders said the move is not enough to show the US is serious about its declared objectives of reopening the US consulate general in Jerusalem, which historically was considered as the de facto US embassy to the Palestinians, but was closed by former President Donald Trump in 2019.

Officials in Ramallah said that Amr’s appointment will not have any practical impact on the impasse between Israel and Palestinians, especially since Israel has shown no interest in engaging in meaningful peace talks.

Amr is unlikely to have an influence on the day-to-day situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, they added.

Palestinian leaders argued that the Biden administration is not following through with its own declared objectives of largely ending Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories, leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

However, a US State Department spokesperson told Arab News that the Washington-based Special Representative for Palestinian Affairs, which Amr now heads, will engage closely with the Palestinians and their leadership and, together with US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides and his team, continue to engage with Israel on Palestinian-related issues.

The spokesperson added that Amr’s appointment reflects the Washington administration’s “commitment to strengthening US engagement with the Palestinians.”

“The president reiterated that in Israel and the West Bank, we remain committed to reopening our consulate general in Jerusalem and to the vision of a two-state solution.”

Jibril Al-Rjoub, secretary general of the Fatah Central Committee, the governing party of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, told Arab News that it is important to know what Amr will do to advance the Palestinian issue in Washington, especially considering the current right-wing Israeli political environment.

“The real question for us as Palestinians is to know what Mr. Amr’s mandate will be in this new position, as Israel is moving toward more extremist policies against the Palestinians,” he said.

“Is Amr going to oversee and implement Mr. Biden’s stated policy objectives, or just give us yet another two years of running around in circles without any real results on the ground?”

Wasel Abu Yousef, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organization executive committee, praised Amr and told Arab News that he is someone Palestinians can trust.

However, Abu Yousef argued that while Amr’s appointment may have symbolic meaning for the US administration, it changes little on the ground as far as Palestinians are concerned.

The Biden administration’s reluctance to make “tangible steps” toward Palestinians shows that it is interested only in “conflict management,” not a solution.

Jim Moran, a former US congressman from Virginia, said that he understands Palestinian frustration with the Biden administration and lack of enthusiasm for Amr’s appointment, but added “that’s because they simply don’t know how hard Amr has fought to get them representation in Washington.”

Moran said: “Amr has fought very hard to give the Palestinians representation and a voice in Washington.”

Amr had to overcome “insurmountable objections and obstacles by people in Washington who opposed this move,” he said.

“Amr is a genuine hero, and one who cares about the Palestinians and the Palestinian cause.”

A Palestinian Authority official who spoke to Arab News on condition of anonymity said that part of the problem the PA has with the Biden administration is that it has refused to take real action to undo steps taken by the Trump administration as part of his so-called “deal of the century.”

“The lack of action on part of the Biden administration tells Palestinians that Trump’s deal of century is still in force under the Biden administration.

“While Amr is highly respected within the Palestinian leadership, this appointment is not enough to make us think the Biden administration is serious about its commitment to the two-state solution.”

In 2017, Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel — an illegal move under international law — and moved the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as part of the proposed deal.

The agreement envisioned granting Palestinians economic incentives and privileges inside a disjointed patchwork of territories within the occupied West Bank.

Topics: United States of America (USA) Hady Amr Joe Biden Thomas Nides Palestinian Authority (PA)

Lebanon’s MPs fail for seventh time to elect president

Lebanon’s MPs fail for seventh time to elect president
Updated 24 November 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon's MPs fail for seventh time to elect president

Lebanon’s MPs fail for seventh time to elect president
  • Constitutional Council annuls representation of 2 lawmakers, including Change MP
Updated 24 November 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese MPs failed for the seventh time on Thursday to elect a successor to former President Michel Aoun.

MP Michel Moawad won the support of 42 MPs, but his tally fell well short of the required majority and was exceeded by the number of spoiled ballots cast by pro-Hezbollah lawmakers.

Next Thursday has been set for a new session of parliament to elect the president.

Moawad obtained two new votes from Change MPs Najat Saliba and Mark Daou. He said that his support was growing and called on the opposition to build bridges among themselves.

A Hezbollah MP suggested the name of Gen. Joseph Aoun, commander of the armed forces, for the presidency, but his candidacy requires a constitutional amendment.

MP Sajea Attia had demanded the formation of a mixed parliamentary committee that would set a road map to break the stalemate.

MP Adeeb Abdel-Masih said that depositors camping in the vicinity of the parliament had threatened him, and added: “Either you elect a president and work to return our money, or there will be blood in the country. I consider this a threat to civil peace.”

Following the session, MP Ali Hassan Khalil, who is Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri’s political aide in the Amal Movement, stressed the need to search for a formula to break the stalemate.

He added that “exiting the session and losing the quorum for the second session is one of the methods of expressing an opinion, and the white paper confirms our insistence not to challenge any other component.”

Hezbollah MP Ali Ammar stressed the need for dialogue. He said Gen. Aoun presented “a good example in his management of the military institution and was able, through his leadership of the army, to protect civil peace.”

Kataeb Party MP Sami Gemayel described the latest developments as “a tasteless play,” and urged future polling sessions to elect a president.

Meanwhile, two newly elected MPs, including Change’s Ramy Finge, lost their seats following an appeals process before the Constitutional Council.

Finge, an activist who had pledged to fight corruption, had his Sunni seat in Tripoli revoked by the council and returned to his opponent and long-time MP Faisal Karami, who said that it would not be possible to elect a new president without consensus and dialogue.

The council also accepted the appeal submitted by candidate Haider Asif Nasser for the Alawite seat in Tripoli of MP Firas Al-Salloum.

Hezbollah MPs and allies left the plenary hall before the start of the second session to ensure that it lost the quorum.

The session at the 128-member parliament was attended by 110 MPs.

There were 50 white papers belonging to MPs of the Free Patriotic Movement, Hezbollah, Amal Movement, and independent MPs allied with Hezbollah.

Eighty Sunni and Change MPs, who have not yet made up their minds about voting for Moawad, put papers on which the phrase “New Lebanon” was written.

Academic Essam Khalifa received six votes, five of which were from independent MPs, while Ziyad Baroud won two votes, one of which was from Deputy Speaker Elias Bou Saab.

There was also a paper in the ballot box bearing the name Badri Daher, director general of customs, who has been arrested in connection with the Beirut Port explosion. He is affiliated with the Free Patriotic Movement.

Another paper bore the name of Salvador Allende, the Marxist president of Chile from 1970 to 1973.

Topics: Lebanon Hezbollah Beirut

Egypt kicks up a storm with hefty fines for ‘faulty’ weather forecasts

Egypt kicks up a storm with hefty fines for ‘faulty’ weather forecasts
Updated 24 November 2022
Gobran Mohamed

Egypt kicks up a storm with hefty fines for 'faulty' weather forecasts

Egypt kicks up a storm with hefty fines for ‘faulty’ weather forecasts
  • Egyptian Meteorological Authority was set up under presidential decree No. 2934 of 1971
Updated 24 November 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egyptians delivering incorrect weather forecasts through media channels or providing weather information without a license could face fines of up to 5 million Egyptian pounds ($205,000) under a new draft law.

The law approved by the Egyptian Cabinet sets out to regulate the Egyptian Meteorological Authority, and imposes penalties starting at 100,000 Egyptian pounds on anyone who issues meteorological data, information or studies and falsely attributes them to the EMA.

It also targets those who buy devices, meteorological stations, or stations specialized in measuring solar radiation or ozone without the approval of the EMA or in violation of the technical specifications approved by the authority.

Under the law, the court will be able confiscate devices, equipment and tools used in committing the crime in favor of the EMA.

The draft law authorizes the EMA to issue permits or approvals for fieldwork and deliver all types of meteorological services on a local, regional and worldwide scale, based on the standards approved by the World Meteorological Organization.

It stipulates that the authority is responsible for broadcasting the information through various media outlets.

In addition to participating in the study and investigation of accidents that occur as a result of weather change, the authority also contributes to encouraging scientific research in the field of meteorology.

According to the draft law, the EMA is also in charge of representing Egypt in international organizations, bodies, federations, conferences, and meetings related to meteorology, as well as monitoring scientific development in the field.

The EMA was set up under presidential decree No. 2934 of 1971.

Topics: Egypt Egyptian Meteorological Authority Weather forecasts Cairo

Qatar gives $2.6m aid to Syrian refugees in Jordan, Lebanon

Qatar gives $2.6m aid to Syrian refugees in Jordan, Lebanon
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

Qatar gives $2.6m aid to Syrian refugees in Jordan, Lebanon

Qatar gives $2.6m aid to Syrian refugees in Jordan, Lebanon
  • Cash assistance to help refugees with food, medicine and shelter
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

DOHA: Qatar is to provide $2.6 million to aid almost 100,000 Syrian refugees in Jordan and Lebanon with food, medicine, and shelter.

The Qatar Fund for Development agreed to the disbursement through the UN Refugee Agency, the UNHCR, in the early winter months to more than 13,500 Syrians in Jordan and nearly 82,400 in Lebanon. 

"QFFD spares no effort in responding to the ever-growing humanitarian needs around the world,” said Director General Khalifa Al-Kuwari. “The onset of winter makes our efforts more crucial to support those in urgent need of assistance.

“We are proud of our partnership with UNHCR and we believe it is critical that we continue to work together to ensure no one is left behind.”

Since 2010, the Qatari government and organizations have provided $373 million in aid to people affected by conflicts, particularly those displaced from their countries.

 

Topics: Syrian refugees

