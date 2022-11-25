'Free Prisoners' to be performed at Sharm El-Sheikh International Theatre Festival for Youth 2022

RIYADH: The Saudi Theatre and Performing Arts Commission announced that the play “Free Prisoners” will be staged during the 7th edition of Sharm El-Sheikh International Theatre Festival for Youth 2022.

The festival will be held from Nov. 24-30 at the old souks of Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

The play will take place on the 2nd day of the festival. It is about a graphic artist, Imad, who suffers from psychological issues controlling his mind and life and imprisoning him.

These spectra sum up the story of the life of Imad who lives in a small room, in isolation from the world.

One day, Imad decides to roam the streets and meet the audience. He intends to give away a free painting, provided that the audience decides what he must paint. The theater is written by Ahmad Al-Anzi and directed by Turki Baisa.

The participation of the play in the festival falls within the framework of the initiative is intended to represent the Kingdom internationally.

It is also seeking to support the Kingdom in terms of proving the presence of the theatre and performing arts sector regionally and globally.

Furthermore, it aims to enabling young talents to discover innovative visions and knowledge from international experiences, altogether with exchanging science, knowledge and culture between the Saudi and international theatres.