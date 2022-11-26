You are here

Saudi aid agency supports Chad to address malaria epidemic

Saudi aid agency supports Chad to address malaria epidemic
Chadian Minister of Public Health and National Solidarity Abdelmadjid Abderahim received the support. (SPA)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has delivered support to the Ministry of Public Health and National Solidarity in Chad to prevent and respond to the malaria epidemic, Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

The support was delivered in the presence of the Chadian Minister of Public Health and National Solidarity, Dr. Abdelmadjid Abderahim, the Kingdom’s ambassador to Chad, Amer bin Ali Al-Shehri, the KSrelief representative in the capital, N’Djamena, and a number of officials.

Abderahim expressed his thanks and gratitude for the support, which comes within the framework of the aid provided by the Kingdom through KSrelief for many relief projects, according to the humanitarian needs in all countries around the world and according to the highest standards.

RIYADH: Saudi music producer, rapper, and composer Bander Al-Fahad has started a podcast in Arabic to provide the latest updates on the Kingdom’s hip hop scene.

In his first podcast “Pure Hip Hop,” released on YouTube in August, other Saudi and Arab rappers shed light on the hip hop culture in the country, its relationship with Saudi society, and the history of the music genre.

Al-Fahad told Arab News: “I am a big supporter of the hip hop culture in the Kingdom. I wish to have a unique style. I am keen for hip hop to appear with Saudi rhythms that distinguish it as Saudi music.”

He first discovered his passion for music while pursuing an undergraduate degree in media communication and revealed that he would soon be dropping two more episodes.

“Podcasting is the way that I think is best to deliver my message. I had many questions about hip hop, and that’s when I decided to deliver information on it to a Saudi audience,” he said.

Al-Fahad collaborates with other Saudi YouTubers such as Ibrahim Basha, Dyler, Faisal Tiger, and Fahad Al-Dokhei to create music and jingles for local organizations. And he also aims to create a go-to platform for the genre.

“When I receive a campaign, I use their idea and begin creating the music and beats. If they don’t have a specific idea, we begin the creative process, and I initially draw the idea on a piano keyboard before transferring it to the studio, where we can use live instruments and musicians,” he added.

The musician said he was thankful that the Kingdom was placing increased focus on the music industry, especially via the recently established Music Commission.

“With the help of education services in the field of music, the young generation can now turn their passion for music into a career. Musicians can now learn, produce, and have people hear their voice,” he added.

Al-Fahad, who at first could only perform for friends and family, would like to have a lasting impact on the Kingdom’s music scene.

“My future projects include working on my company about content and music production. I’m also working on three singles and a mini album.”

He is also among the cast of “Rise of the Witches,” a Saudi fantasy series being filmed in AlUla.

 

Saudi energy minister receives Iraqi counterpart in Riyadh

Saudi energy minister receives Iraqi counterpart in Riyadh
RIYADH: Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Minister of Oil Hayan Abdul Ghani Al-Swad visited the Kingdom after receiving an invitation from Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters of common interest in the field of energy and agreed to continue to carry out important projects in gas, petrochemicals, electricity and renewables. They also reviewed ways to enhance communication between Riyadh and Baghdad to further explore shared opportunities in these fields and transform them into tangible partnerships.

 

 

Riyadh’s Qariat Zaman brings the past back to life

Riyadh’s Qariat Zaman brings the past back to life
RIYADH: Old school books, telephones without touchscreens and classic cars are the kind of things that you will find at Riyadh’s tribute to how we once lived.
Qariat Zaman, or “the old village”, launched on Nov. 24 as a living record of the country’s history for Riyadh Season 2022. The zone is a time machine that transports visitors back to the glory of the past and the significant events through stalls, traditional markets, and demonstrations of the old lifestyles.
Visitors can explore Dakakin Al-Awwalin, Al-Meydan, Saudia Channel 1, Wadi Al-Masaqil, Al-Taybeen Theatre, Al-Hosh Playground, and Beit Muzna.
Qariat Zaman is an example of how the past is mixed with the present. It is a place where people can learn about old times while listening to traditional music and buying antiques.
Its activities bring together a wide range of talented people in the theater and arts. Visitors can learn old stories and tales related to Saudi traditions and heritage.
The zone recreates the life of the older generation, with workers dressed in traditional clothing and living in mudbrick houses. There are displays of traditional artworks, old crafts and dance shows.
During the previous seasons, the village garnered great admiration from visitors and received wide interest in its various recreational activities, which were enjoyed by the artistic, musical, and interactive atmosphere in an area that highlighted the Saudi heritage and its traditional elements and revived the past with excellence.

Saudi ambassador to Tunisia meets KSA delegation

Saudi ambassador to Tunisia Abdulaziz bin Ali Al-Saqr. (SPA)
Saudi ambassador to Tunisia Abdulaziz bin Ali Al-Saqr. (SPA)
TUNIS: Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Tunisia Abdulaziz bin Ali Al-Saqr received a delegation comprising senior representatives of the Saudi ministries of justice, sport, and media on Friday.

The delegation is taking part in meetings of the Arab Administrative Development Organization, an affiliate of the Arab League, currently taking place in Tunis, the capital of Tunisia.

Saudi Arabia aims to foster relations among the world. Earlier this month, the Arab League summit in Algiers concluded with a pledge of continued Arab support for Palestine, and condemnation of Israel’s use of violence and its blockade of Gaza.

Calls for unity were led by the Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan. “We must intensify coordination and consultation and reject our internal differences and prioritize our common interests,” Prince Faisal said.

He added that the country values collective Arab action, utilizing the potential of natural resources in oceans, investing in human resources, promoting biological and food diversity, and meeting the needs of food markets.

The foreign minister added that in line with Vision 2030, the Kingdom seeks to advance in various fields, in collaboration with its Arab brothers, and in a way that contributes to confronting challenges that directly affect its citizens.

 

 

DGDA employees sign mud bricks to build on Al-Turaif’s heritage

DGDA employees sign mud bricks to build on Al-Turaif’s heritage
RIYADH: Some 1,500 employees at the Diriyah Gate Development Authority have put their signatures on mud bricks to be used to restore Al-Turaif, the original home of the Saudi royal family and the country’s first capital.

DGDA Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo told Arab News: “Three hundred years ago the birthplace of the Kingdom was Al-Turaif. We give all our love and praise to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman, to restore Al-Turaif, which was built by Saudis brick by brick, but no one knows their names.

“Now we are building the new Diriyah, transforming it, using the same material, same mud, same straw, same palm trees, but now we know everybody’s name.

“So the next 300 years of this will be built by all these people, and will remain very emotional and very special to them.

“It is important to get everybody’s signature and make them feel more attached to the heritage of this magnificent area.

“The reason we made everyone at DGDA pick a mud brick and sign it is because each person is responsible for building the future of the Kingdom.

“We have a wonderful king, we have a wonderful crown prince, and Vision 2030 guides us and everyone else in the Kingdom. Every person is a brick in the world of the new Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Inzerillo added that the signatures will take their place in the history books of the future.

He said: “We have 1,500 employees, each of whom has signed a brick. Every person who comes to work with us in the future will sign their brick, and all those bricks will go into the records. Today is the inauguration of that record book.

“This is historic because it is a physical representation of the future of the Kingdom, along with celebrating its past.

“Diriyah is the birthplace of the Kingdom. It is a source of national identity and national pride.

“These bricks represent that identity and pride, and celebrate our rich past, culture and heritage, and give us optimism for our future. It is a very historic and very emotional moment for us.”

