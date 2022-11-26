noon.com introduces ‘Golazo,’ the region’s first cashback football prediction game

During this year’s Yellow Friday Sale, noon.com, the Middle East’s leading online shopping destination, has launched a football prediction game with cashback opportunities and mega prizes, including 10,000 noon credits for scoreboard winners.

The game, called “Golazo” after the famous cheer, is available to all customers in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt via the noon app from Nov. 17 until the World Cup finals. Golazo is free to play, and customers who correctly predict the winners and scores during the upcoming World Cup football tournament can win noon credits. The more customers play, the higher the cashback winnings. Every match is a chance to win.

“As a company born in the Middle East, we’re as excited as everyone about the football frenzy that has engulfed our region,” said Anmol Jain, digital strategy and growth at noon.

“To add to the excitement and buzz that usually surrounds the Yellow Friday Sale, we have created the region’s first football prediction game, giving our customers even more opportunities to win and save. Golazo will gamify shopping on noon, providing an exciting opportunity for our customers to earn cashback incentives while driving more traffic to the app and benefiting our sellers from increased eyeballs during a busy shopping season.”

The 10 winners who top the Golazo scoreboard will be called “G.O.A.T” (greatest of all time) Golazo players and will get 10,000 noon credits, while the top three winners will also get exclusive signed Newcastle United 22/23 jerseys. These winners will be announced at the end of the World Cup, after all the games have been played.

noon’s Yellow Friday Sale began on Nov. 20 and ends on Nov. 27 at midnight, with incredible deals, money-saving incentives, and up to 80 percent off all categories. The Yellow Friday Sale connects to the global Black Friday event and lets local sellers reach millions more customers by using noon’s custom-built tools, such as the platform, marketing channels, and the region’s logistics and fulfillment network.