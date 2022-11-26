You are here

noon.com introduces 'Golazo,' the region's first cashback football prediction game

noon.com introduces ‘Golazo,’ the region’s first cashback football prediction game
Updated 49 sec ago
Arab News

noon.com introduces ‘Golazo,’ the region’s first cashback football prediction game

noon.com introduces ‘Golazo,’ the region’s first cashback football prediction game
Updated 49 sec ago
Arab News

During this year’s Yellow Friday Sale, noon.com, the Middle East’s leading online shopping destination, has launched a football prediction game with cashback opportunities and mega prizes, including 10,000 noon credits for scoreboard winners.

The game, called “Golazo” after the famous cheer, is available to all customers in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt via the noon app from Nov. 17 until the World Cup finals. Golazo is free to play, and customers who correctly predict the winners and scores during the upcoming World Cup football tournament can win noon credits. The more customers play, the higher the cashback winnings. Every match is a chance to win.

“As a company born in the Middle East, we’re as excited as everyone about the football frenzy that has engulfed our region,” said Anmol Jain, digital strategy and growth at noon.

“To add to the excitement and buzz that usually surrounds the Yellow Friday Sale, we have created the region’s first football prediction game, giving our customers even more opportunities to win and save. Golazo will gamify shopping on noon, providing an exciting opportunity for our customers to earn cashback incentives while driving more traffic to the app and benefiting our sellers from increased eyeballs during a busy shopping season.”

The 10 winners who top the Golazo scoreboard will be called “G.O.A.T” (greatest of all time) Golazo players and will get 10,000 noon credits, while the top three winners will also get exclusive signed Newcastle United 22/23 jerseys. These winners will be announced at the end of the World Cup, after all the games have been played.

noon’s Yellow Friday Sale began on Nov. 20 and ends on Nov. 27 at midnight, with incredible deals, money-saving incentives, and up to 80 percent off all categories. The Yellow Friday Sale connects to the global Black Friday event and lets local sellers reach millions more customers by using noon’s custom-built tools, such as the platform, marketing channels, and the region’s logistics and fulfillment network.

LuLu celebrates 13 years in Saudi Arabia with SR1.5m gifts bonanza

LuLu celebrates 13 years in Saudi Arabia with SR1.5m gifts bonanza
Updated 25 November 2022
Arab News

LuLu celebrates 13 years in Saudi Arabia with SR1.5m gifts bonanza

LuLu celebrates 13 years in Saudi Arabia with SR1.5m gifts bonanza
Updated 25 November 2022
Arab News

LuLu Hypermarkets in Saudi Arabia is celebrating its 13th anniversary by giving away gifts worth SR1.5 million ($400,000). The “LuLu Super Fest 2022” anniversary promotion features fun events and a raffle draw, which runs from Nov. 27 until Jan. 25, 2023. 

The LuLu Lucky 13 campaign raffle draw initially had 13 Ford Territory SUV cars up for grabs — but in celebration of Saudi Arabia’s epic win against the top-ranked Argentina in the FIFA World Cup, LuLu has added one more car to the lineup, making it a total of 14 cars. In addition, there will be 1,300 free trolleys, 100 gold coins and 15 flight tickets to be won as prizes. 

There will be a digital raffle draw, for which customers will have to shop at their nearest LuLu branch and receive a unique code. They can then register through the QR codes. Moreover, during the course of the promotion, LuLu will announce a number of special offers and deals with unbeatable prices for customers.

The rest of the LuLu family — suppliers, influencers and brand ambassadors — too got to celebrate the anniversary at an event on Nov. 22, where the prizes for the anniversary promotion were revealed. A sky show featuring gliders was held for the attendees to enjoy. 

“LuLu Saudi Arabia is a shining example of our success story, and we believe we owe so much to our customers, our team and stakeholders,” said Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Hypermarkets Saudi Arabia. “This is a great opportunity to thank them and continue the journey to greater heights.”

LuLu has 49 hypermarkets, supermarkets and shopping malls across the major cities of Saudi Arabia, namely Riyadh, Jeddah, Alkhobar, Dammam, Tabuk, Al-Ahsa, Jubail, Hail, Saihat, Al-Kharj and Neom. 

QNB Group and Ajlan & Bros Holding partner to develop digital banking presence in Saudi Arabia

QNB Group and Ajlan & Bros Holding partner to develop digital banking presence in Saudi Arabia
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

QNB Group and Ajlan & Bros Holding partner to develop digital banking presence in Saudi Arabia

QNB Group and Ajlan & Bros Holding partner to develop digital banking presence in Saudi Arabia
Updated 24 November 2022
Arab News

QNB Group has entered into a joint venture agreement with Ajlan & Bros Holding, to collaborate and develop a strong digital banking presence in Saudi Arabia.

QNB Group Chief Executive Officer Abdulla Mubarak Al-Khalifa and Ajlan & Bros Holding Chairman of the Board of Directors Ajlan bin Abdulaziz Alajlan signed the agreement. Deputy Group CEO of Ajlan & Bros Holding Ajlan Mohamed Alajlan and a number of senior management representatives from both sides attended the signing ceremony as well.

The agreement is part of both groups’ strategic plan to grow their digital banking presence and investments in the Kingdom.

Both sides have already initiated steps to obtain the required regulatory approvals.

Ajlan & Bros Holding is one of the largest retailers and manufacturers in the Middle East, with its brand recognized and present in more than 25 countries across the world.

QNB Group, currently ranked as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa, is the Official Middle East and Africa Supporter of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, the group extends to more than 30 countries across three continents, providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services. The total number of employees is 27,000, operating through 1,000 locations, with an ATM network of more than 4,700 machines.

 

Lay's commercial pays tribute to Saudi football fever

Lay’s commercial pays tribute to Saudi football fever
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

Lay’s commercial pays tribute to Saudi football fever

Lay’s commercial pays tribute to Saudi football fever
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

As the football spirit takes over the world, Lay’s — one of the marquee brands from PepsiCo —  has partnered with six of the biggest Saudi football players to produce a one-of-a-kind commercial, paying homage to the popular game in Saudi Arabia.

The commercial starts with the team handing out Lay’s chips to the audience and then proceeding to create havoc on the football field, creating hurricanes, splitting the ground, and even stopping time.

The players featured in the commercial are Mohammed Al-Owais, Salem Al-Dawsari, Ali Al-Asmari, Abdulelah Alamri, Hattan Bahabri, and Abdulaziz Al-Bishi. The commercial also boasts a special appearance by former football legend Majed Abdullah, known as the Kingdom’s greatest ever football player.

As part of the new football campaign, Lay’s has also recorded an adrenaline-pumping music track of inspiring football-themed anthems in partnership with Anghami, the popular music streaming platform in the Middle East and North Africa. The song incorporates local chants to ensure that it resonates with Saudi audiences all around.

With the football film, PepsiCo aims to further promote the local culture and sports community, according to a press release.

Aamer Sheikh, CEO of PepsiCo Middle East, said: “We are delighted to have joined forces with some of Saudi Arabia’s greatest football stars and Anghami to launch this fantastic campaign. Beloved by many across the Kingdom, region, and the world, the beautiful game is renowned for its unifying power: its uncanny ability to bring people and communities together — not only to have fun and revel in the passion of the sport but to get closer to one another.”

Sheikh said the campaign is all about bringing joy to the fans and is a way for the brand to connect with the Saudi audience by finding common ground in the nation’s favorite game, football. “And the love of snacks — to deliver even more smiles throughout the season,” he added.

In line with the football-themed campaign and to elevate the overall experience, Lay’s has also rolled out a commemorative set of limited-edition flavors: Creamy Garlic Sauce, Balsamic Olive Oil, and Honey Mustard.

Over the course of the campaign, each player featured in Lay’s newfootball film will appear on the packaging of the brand’s collection of special-edition potato chips bags, giving football fans, sportslovers, and people across the Kingdom the chance to enjoy their favorite snack while cheering on their heroes during the football season.

Azizi buys Dubai South land for multibillion-dollar project

Azizi buys Dubai South land for multibillion-dollar project
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

Azizi buys Dubai South land for multibillion-dollar project

Azizi buys Dubai South land for multibillion-dollar project
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

Azizi Developments, a private real estate developer in the UAE, signed a deal with Dubai South, the largest single-urban master development focusing on aviation, logistics and real estate, acquiring a highly coveted 15-million-square-foot plot of land in one of the most growth-inclined areas of the emirate. With a gross floor area of nearly 24 million square feet, Azizi’s multibillion-dirham plans for the sizable land are yet to be revealed. As part of the agreement, Azizi Developments will be the master developer, in charge of constructing the development’s buildings, its roads, and infrastructure.

The signing ceremony took place on Nov. 21 at Azizi’s stand at Cityscape Dubai 2022 and was presided over by Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South Khalifa Al-Zaffin and Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments Mirwais Azizi. Also in attendance was CEO of Azizi Developments Farhad Azizi and other key senior management figures from both parties, the media and a crowd of onlookers.

Mirwais Azizi said: “We are excited to embark on this new master development journey, the next era of our growth trajectory and that of Dubai. This sizable land represents an exceptional opportunity to contribute to the satiation of the exponentially increasing demand for world-class properties in the UAE. The emirate continues to solidify its renowned standing as the world’s hub for business, tourism and innovation, underlined by the increasing number of investors and end-users choosing to secure themselves homes here.”

Al-Zaffin said: “We are pleased to sign this plot purchase deal with a renowned developer that enjoys a good track record of developing real estate projects and communities across the UAE. At Dubai South, we select partners that align with our mandate to enrich the lives of residents and professionals across the emirate and support the government’s vision of making Dubai the best global city to live, work and visit.”

The newly acquired land, which is part of Dubai South’s prestigious Golf District, is strategically positioned in the emirate’s growth corridor, with Dubai speedily expanding toward the south. Situated alongside Emirates Road, built to link the emirates together while also providing convenient access points to Dubai’s other major highways and various points of interest, the plot of land is among the best connected in the southern part of the emirate.

Azizi Developments did not disclose its detailed plans for the land during the press briefing held at Cityscape Dubai 2022. It stated that the planning and design for the project are already in advanced stages and that it will develop townhouses, villas, residential apartments, hotel apartments, several types of hospitality projects ranging from three to five stars, and a wide range of amenities, including a swimmable crystal lagoon, water features, parks, sporting facilities, children’s playgrounds, green spaces, innovative infrastructure and more.

SAP set to empower business users to transform their operations with new low-code offering

SAP set to empower business users to transform their operations with new low-code offering
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

SAP set to empower business users to transform their operations with new low-code offering

SAP set to empower business users to transform their operations with new low-code offering
Updated 23 November 2022
Arab News

SAP SE has announced the launch of SAP Build, a powerful new low-code offering to unleash the power of business users. SAP Build empowers SAP users with minimal technical expertise to create and augment enterprise applications, automate processes, and design business sites with drag-and-drop simplicity.

Launched during SAP TechEd conference held last week in Las Vegas, SAP Build draws on the unique depth and breadth of the SAP Business Technology Platform. The aim is to put SAP’s world-class enterprise technology in the hands of business users, giving them direct access to the end-to-end processes, data and context they need to make smarter decisions and drive innovation quickly.

Introducing SAP Build in the Middle East, Ahmed Al-Faifi, senior vice president and managing director, SAP Middle East North, said: “We believe this will be a gamechanger for business users in the Kingdom.

“With SAP Build, our customers will be able to extract maximum knowledge from their technology investments, shorten time-to-value for new applications and future-proof their businesses. As the Kingdom continues to pursue its rapid digital transformation goals, there is a need for business experts at all levels to become more involved in developing technology solutions. This will ensure that companies’ digital goals are fully aligned with their business goals, and that their technology solutions are tailored to suit the needs of their specific company and industry as well as Saudi Arabia’s unique market conditions.”

With SAP Build, business users have the full power of SAP BTP and business application data from SAP at their fingertips. Users can easily integrate systems; intelligently monitor, analyze, and automate processes; and build applications for the last mile of innovation — all without moving their data into an external system. With SAP Signavio solutions natively integrated, SAP Build users also get in-depth visibility into all their processes, so they know where to focus to achieve the greatest impact as they innovate and automate.

In addition to the launch of SAP Build, the TechEd conference saw SAP announcing its commitment to upskill 2 million developers worldwide by 2025 by tripling its free learning offerings on the SAP Learning site, partnering with world-class learning platform provider Coursera Inc.

SAP’s Al-Faifi said: “These commitments are particularly significant in our region, and SAP remains committed to supporting the rapid digital transformation and creation of sustainable solutions by developing the technology skills of Saudi national talents.”

