Taif University signs deal to develop ozone technology

RIYADH: The Deanship of Scientific Research and the Research and Consultation Center at Taif University recently signed a cooperation agreement with the Saudi Ozone Co. on the closing day of the two-day Sustainable Partnerships Conference.

The event was held under the theme “Research and Innovation Towards A Prosperous Economy,” as part of the Ministry of Education’s initiative to foster ties between Saudi universities as a source of production and adaptation of knowledge, and the industrial and development sectors for the growth and sustainability of the national economy.

Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef, Minister of Education Yousef Al-Benyan and the Director of Taif University Youssef Asiri attended the signing ceremony, as well as a number of academics.

The agreement aims to establish a national alliance to develop ozone technology and its widespread use in the health and industrial sectors, and to find modern, innovative and environmentally-friendly solutions that contribute to achieving the goals of Vision 2030.

The dean of scientific research at Taif University, Walaa Al-Sanie, and the CEO of the Saudi Ozone Co. Sami Suleiman Al-Akouz, signed the agreement.

Taif University is the first Saudi, Arab and international university to sign a comprehensive research agreement of this kind. The ceremony took place in the presence of university leaders and scientific research officials, amid expectations that the agreement will contribute to achieving an important qualitative leap in ozone technologies, especially for the disinfection and sterilization of facilities, hospitals and hotels.

The Saudi Ozone Co. is the first company in the Arab region to develop this kind of technology in the medical and environmental fields, and is keen to bring its expertise to the industrial and health fields. Its technologies are free of chemical materials and significantly save money.

Al-Akouz said: “This partnership aims to achieve many national goals, namely to advance and develop the environmental and health services sector by equipping it with modern, innovative and environmentally-friendly technologies, and to enrich national cooperation between the public and private sectors in the implementation of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

He pointed to the importance of the agreement at this period of time in terms of searching for auxiliary solutions to confront epidemics and viruses in closed facilities, and noted that the capabilities and expertise of specialists in Saudi scientific research centers and deanships make it one of the most important research and reference environments in the world.