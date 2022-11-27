You are here

Saudi, Egyptian interior ministers hold talks in Riyadh

Saudi, Egyptian interior ministers hold talks in Riyadh
Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud held talks with his Egyptian counterpart Mahmoud Tawfiq in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi, Egyptian interior ministers hold talks in Riyadh

Saudi, Egyptian interior ministers hold talks in Riyadh
  Cooperation agreement signed to combat crime
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud held talks with his Egyptian counterpart Mahmoud Tawfiq in Riyadh on Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

They discussed ways to improve security cooperation between their ministries. The talks also saw the signing of a cooperation agreement to combat crime.

Saudi attendees included Deputy Interior Minister Dr. Nasser bin Abdul Aziz Al-Dawood, Interior Ministry Undersecretary Dr. Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al-Faleh, Interior Ministry Undersecretary for Security Affairs Mohammed bin Muhanna Al-Muhanna, and Public Security Director Mohammed Al-Bassami.

Egyptian attendees included Adel Al-Sayed Abdulaziz Jaafar, head of the National Security Agency, and officials from the Interior Ministry.

 

Sustainable development of Saudi island will boost economy

Darin and Tarout is among the most archaeologically significant islands in Eastern Province. (SPA)
Darin and Tarout is among the most archaeologically significant islands in Eastern Province. (SPA)
Updated 1 min 51 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

Sustainable development of Saudi island will boost economy

Darin and Tarout is among the most archaeologically significant islands in Eastern Province. (SPA)
  Dr. Saad Dahlawi: 'The Kingdom is witnessing unprecedented economic and developmental growth and following the standards of sustainable development'
Updated 1 min 51 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Economists and environmentalists say sustainable investment is important for an island north of Dammam allocated billions of riyals for development.

Experts told Arab News that the SR2.64 billion ($703 million) granted to Darin and Tarout island by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last week has much potential to boost the Eastern Province’s economy.

Darin and Tarout is among the most archaeologically significant islands in the region, with evidence of 5,000 years of continuous human habitation and around a dozen heritage sites, including a fortress dating back hundreds of years.

Officials aim to improve the quality of life for its 120,000 people while preserving its cultural and historical heritage, revitalizing its natural beauty sites and enhancing its tourism economy.

As much as 48 percent of its 32 sq. km area will be dedicated to public parks, waterfronts, roads, and facilities. The island hopes to boost the number of tourists to 1.36 million by 2030 and generate thousands of jobs.

HIGHLIGHT

Officials aim to improve the quality of life for its 120,000 people while preserving its cultural and historical heritage, revitalizing its natural beauty sites and enhancing its tourism economy.

“This project represents the first strategic works and initiatives done by the Eastern Region Development Authority,” said Eastern Province Development Authority CEO Fahad Al-Mutlaq.

He said that work would start next year on a program to gradually improve social and economic conditions after comprehensive studies were completed.

Fadhel Al-Buainain, a member of the Shura Council, said that the island had historical importance.

“Developing Darin Castle and Darin Airport as heritage tourist destinations will enhance the cultural side,” he said. “The establishment of the largest forest on the banks of the Gulf will contribute to enhancing the environmental goals of the Kingdom.

“If eco-hotels are developed in natural areas, this will be an important base for eco-tourism, which will support the economy of the island.”

Al-Buainain, who is also a member of the Saudi Economists Association, said that the development plan would make an important economic contribution to the region.

“Providing small and medium investment and employment opportunities will have an important socio-economic impact,” he said, adding that the development would contribute to achieving the goals of Vision 2030.

Dr. Saad Dahlawi, an assistant professor in the Department of Environmental Health at Imam Abd al-Rahman bin Faisal University, said he believed that the development announcement came at the perfect time.

“The Kingdom is witnessing unprecedented economic and developmental growth and following the standards of sustainable development,” he said.

Dahlawi added however that project leaders needed to assess impacts on the environment and especially on marine life to ensure that endangered species are not put at further risk.

“Such a study would provide decision-makers with a clear picture of how to implement the project sustainably,” he said.

Dahlawi said it was important to follow international environmental standards, as well as the standards and requirements of the National Center for Environmental Compliance, to avoid any damage to the environment.

Abdullah Al-Khuzam, a member of The National Handicraft Development Program, said the intention to turn Darin Airport into a heritage museum “means that a new prosperity period is being written on one of the oldest inhabited islands in the Arabian Gulf.”

He said that the museum and planned art festivals would help present “our ancient culture and civilization to the world.”

 

 

University signs deal to boost Saudi student fitness

University signs deal to boost Saudi student fitness
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

University signs deal to boost Saudi student fitness

University signs deal to boost Saudi student fitness
  The SFA is the main body responsible for promoting a healthy lifestyle in the Kingdom by providing sports activities
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi Sports for All Federation has signed a deal with the Arab Open University in Riyadh to cooperate on creating sports programs that will help build a healthy and active society.

Both organizations will also work together to promote sports culture and community sports to build a healthy lifestyle among the AOU’s students.

The federation will use the university’s sports facilities to launch initiatives and sports groups, organize community events and motivate students to take part.

SFA President Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal said the agreement was part of a strategy to work with partners and improve the health of the nation.

“We will also cooperate with the university in research, studies, data and statistics to attract a large number of university students to participate in sports and physical activities. This will help achieve our strategic objectives,” he said.

AOU Rector Ali Al-Shahrani said he was pleased to have signed the agreement.

“We seek to provide an integrated educational environment for our students by launching initiatives, sports events, and community programs within the university’s facilities. This agreement will help promote a sports culture among our students.

“We aim to provide multiple opportunities for people to participate in sports and physical activity in order to promote a healthy lifestyle and prevent diseases.”

The SFA is the main body responsible for promoting a healthy lifestyle in the Kingdom by providing sports activities. Its priorities are education, community, volunteering, fitness and health, campaigns, and promotions for people of all ages.

The AOU operates in nine Arab countries. It was founded in 1996 by Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz as a nonprofit institution and a nontraditional education academic entity. It focuses on scientific, social and cultural subjects.

In 2002, it worked with the Open University in the UK to transform into an integrated institution.

 

Saudi Arabia's largest e-sports festival kick starts in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s largest e-sports festival kick starts in Riyadh
Updated 3 min 35 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

Saudi Arabia’s largest e-sports festival kick starts in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s largest e-sports festival kick starts in Riyadh
  RUSH event allows video-game aficionados to experience latest tech
Updated 3 min 35 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: The RUSH festival, the largest event for virtual sports and games, opened at the Riyadh Front on Saturday as part of the Riyadh Season of activities.

Over five days, it will provide gamers with the best-known games and real-life experiences.

They will get the chance to play real games such as “Fortnite,” “FIFA,” and “Valorant.” The event will also bring together the best international teams so that the biggest tournaments and direct qualifiers can be held on the e-sports stage.

Representatives of the 25 E-Sport organization greeted fans at the event’s meet-and-greet booth.

Aoun, the organization’s director of operations, told Arab News: “We have content makers and professional players in all games, and we came to meet the audience here.”

HIGHLIGHT

Over five days, the RUSH festival will provide gamers with the best-known games and real-life experiences. They will get the chance to play real games such as ‘Fortnite,’ ‘FIFA,’ and ‘Valorant.’

The festival aims to provide fun video games, competitions, and challenges through direct tournaments with prizes, and includes live entertainment shows, DJ performances, an augmented reality experience, and a cosplay competition.

The Valar Club booth was promoting e-sports for women.

Malak Al-Qahtani, founder of Valar Club, told Arab News: “Valar Club is the first licensed women’s club from the federation’s electronic sports, and our goal is to help female Saudi players, as they aspire to the world, and help with their training.”

Saudi YouTuber Pika Loli travelled from Jeddah to attend the event.

“This event brings together most of the YouTubers and gamers, and it is a good opportunity to get to know each other, and it will increase our followers and grow the channel on YouTube.”

Some of the cosplayers were dressed as video game characters.

Abdulelah Al-Qahtani said: “Today we are dressed as characters from the ‘Genshin Impact’ game, and I think this is so good that Saudi Arabia brought up a hidden community, like cosplayers and gamers.”

With a focus on the whole of the gaming industry, from console and PC gaming to mobile and e-sports, the RUSH festival aims to give gaming aficionados the opportunity to access and experience the latest tech and the chance to interact with each other in real life, and online.

Tickets for the event are available via https://riyadhseason.sa/event-details-en.html?id=599/en_RUSH.

 

Red Sea Souk unveils three programs for aspiring filmmakers

Photo (@RedSeaFilm)
Photo (@RedSeaFilm)
Updated 3 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Red Sea Souk unveils three programs for aspiring filmmakers

Photo (@RedSeaFilm)
  The Red Sea 360 offers four days of talks on production, finance and innovation in the entertainment industry
Updated 3 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Red Sea Souk has unveiled three programs to help aspiring movie-makers during a film festival in Jeddah next month.

Talent Days, the Red Sea 360 industry talks, and the Networking Sessions during the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah between Dec. 1 and Dec 10.

Taking place Dec. 7-8, Talent Days is a series of meetings, workshops and events aimed at nurturing a new generation of filmmakers.

“It is an initiation into the cinema industry for aspiring filmmakers through inspiring talks and individual meetings to help the ideas in their heads take a more tangible form," according to the festival's website.

This year, the Talent Days program has been redesigned to focus entirely on a new generation of filmmakers. Those attending will receive insight from industry professionals.

Participants will also have access to five dedicated mentors from within the cinema industry.

The Red Sea 360 offers four days of talks on production, finance and innovation in the entertainment industry.

Participants can join up to 13 sessions on subjects including sales and distribution, co-productions, investment opportunities in the Arab region, incentives and tax rebates, funding, streaming, music, storytelling, episodic content and the Metaverse.

More than 50 film industry professionals will share their knowledge and expertise during the program between Dec. 3 and Dec 6.

The Networking Sessions will take place across three days from Dec. 3 and Dec. 5 to provide opportunities for new entrants and emerging filmmakers to connect with key industry players during informal 15-minute speed meetings.

They will include more than 80 selective industry guests, spread over three sessions focusing on development, production and distribution.

Myriam Arab, lead consultant for the Red Sea Souk, said: “We warmly welcome all participants to hear from some of the best industry key players, and to make the most of these mentoring and matchmaking opportunities.

“Knowledge-sharing, support and networking are deeply important to talent development. We are delighted to have such fantastic cinema professionals on board sharing their expertise so generously.”

 

Taif University signs deal to develop ozone technology

Taif University signs deal to develop ozone technology
Updated 4 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Taif University signs deal to develop ozone technology

Taif University signs deal to develop ozone technology
  Taif University is the first Saudi, Arab and international university to sign a comprehensive research agreement of this kind
Updated 4 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Deanship of Scientific Research and the Research and Consultation Center at Taif University recently signed a cooperation agreement with the Saudi Ozone Co. on the closing day of the two-day Sustainable Partnerships Conference.

The event was held under the theme “Research and Innovation Towards A Prosperous Economy,” as part of the Ministry of Education’s initiative to foster ties between Saudi universities as a source of production and adaptation of knowledge, and the industrial and development sectors for the growth and sustainability of the national economy.

Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef, Minister of Education Yousef Al-Benyan and the Director of Taif University Youssef Asiri attended the signing ceremony, as well as a number of academics.

The agreement aims to establish a national alliance to develop ozone technology and its widespread use in the health and industrial sectors, and to find modern, innovative and environmentally-friendly solutions that contribute to achieving the goals of Vision 2030.

The dean of scientific research at Taif University, Walaa Al-Sanie, and the CEO of the Saudi Ozone Co. Sami Suleiman Al-Akouz, signed the agreement.

Taif University is the first Saudi, Arab and international university to sign a comprehensive research agreement of this kind. The ceremony took place in the presence of university leaders and scientific research officials, amid expectations that the agreement will contribute to achieving an important qualitative leap in ozone technologies, especially for the disinfection and sterilization of facilities, hospitals and hotels.

The Saudi Ozone Co. is the first company in the Arab region to develop this kind of technology in the medical and environmental fields, and is keen to bring its expertise to the industrial and health fields. Its technologies are free of chemical materials and significantly save money.

Al-Akouz said: “This partnership aims to achieve many national goals, namely to advance and develop the environmental and health services sector by equipping it with modern, innovative and environmentally-friendly technologies, and to enrich national cooperation between the public and private sectors in the implementation of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

He pointed to the importance of the agreement at this period of time in terms of searching for auxiliary solutions to confront epidemics and viruses in closed facilities, and noted that the capabilities and expertise of specialists in Saudi scientific research centers and deanships make it one of the most important research and reference environments in the world.

 

