Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Souk welcomes storytellers

JEDDAH: The Red Sea Souk returned for the second Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah on Saturday.
The four-day souk will be packed with pitching sessions, meetings, screenings, industry talks and networking events.
Last year’s souk had more than 3,500 accredited industry professionals and organizers, with executives from 46 countries. This year is expected to have an even bigger number of people making it happen.
Zain Zedan, souk manager at the festival, said: “I’ve been working with the RSIFF since 2019. It has been a great pleasure to see the growth of the festival over the years, and where it’s leading, and the number of great films we’re having year by year, and the projects we’re supporting and funding.”
In the souk’s exhibitors’ area, the number of companies has more than doubled since last year, from 19 to 43 from nine countries.
“We’re always trying to expand and bring an international presence … whether it’s from Africa, Arab regions or Europe,” said Zedan.
“Since it’s an international festival, we’re always trying to welcome everyone and show them the abundance of potential we have in the region.”
Referring to a challenge earlier this year whereby people created short films in 48 hours, Zedan said: “They produced them in such a short time and the results were amazing. Two of the films were selected to be part of the RSIFF. So we’re supporting people in different ways, any way we can.”
JEDDAH: A panel discussion was held today in Jeddah during the second edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival, titled “Hawjan: From the Novel to the Screen,” to shed light on the journey of transforming the best-selling novel “HWJN” into a movie.
From written words to the screen, the speakers explained the success of the famous fantasy novel and the complexities of transforming it for the big screen.
The book, pronounced Hawjan, was the number one best-selling novel in the history of Saudi Arabia when released in 2013. It is the first book of a series of metaphysical and supernatural novels that depict the results of interacting with the unknown realm of the jinn, which co-exists with the human world.
Written by Ibraheem Abbas and translated into English by Yasser Bahjatt, the action-romance story details the interaction of two worlds and the unity of two different species to stop the evil of their worlds from slipping into each other.
It also sheds light on good jinns and shows the world from their perspective, with humans haunting their homes, and shows how some humans are more evil to each other than jinn are to them.
The idea of adapting the novel has been tickling the ambitious mind of the producer-turned-director Yasir Al-Yasiri after he was gifted the book in 2017 by his friend, Emirati filmmaker Majid Al-Ansari.
At first, Al-Yasiri did not take an interest in the book, until his friend insisted he reads it. “I read it overnight and I was actually like: Woah, this is something I want to work on,” said Al-Yasiri in a press release at The Ritz-Carlton Jeddah on Saturday.
He added that he decided to work on it because it “tackles a genre that is rarely addressed in the Arab world” and to “break the norm and bring something fresh.”
The two men immediately started working on the script and started the casting and filming process in 2018 with Al-Ansari as a director and Al-Yasiri as a producer. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic restricted Al-Ansari from coming to Saudi Arabia, leading Al-Yasiri to become the director, and he proceeded with filming.
The story introduces Sawsan, a medical student from the world of humans, and Hawjan, a curious man from the realm of the jinn, which humankind cannot see. The jinn man takes an interest in knowing Sawsan and her family after they move to a new house, where Hawjan and his family have been living for years.
While trying to maintain the boundaries between his life in both worlds, Hawjan discovers that he comes from a royal bloodline and tries to reclaim his right to the throne.
The script, written by both Al-Ansari and Al-Yasiri, ensures that the story has the necessary changes for the screen, but does not drift away from the book.
One of the biggest challenges the crew faced was creating a city that exists in the jinn world —Milaj City, which no human has seen. Al-Yasiri said they had to bear in mind the civilizational scenery of the jinn world, which existed before humans.
Casting the actors was a bit tricky, trying to find characters in the actors rather than actors who could portray them. This led to the casting of the brilliant Saudi actor Baraa Alem as Hawjan, Nour Khadra as Sawsan, Nayef Al-Dhufary as Zanan, and Al-Anood Saud as Jamara.
As the book became a major hit in 2013, the publishing houses were ordered by the religious police to stop selling it 11 months after its release, as it stirred controversy among parents who started complaining that their children were learning black magic, and how to call upon jinn.
One month later, the book was back on shelves after the editors, and the reviewing committee, made sure it was clear of the claims.
A teaser trailer was released earlier today by Vox Cinema, giving a glimpse into the world created by Al-Yasiri. Produced by Image Nation, MBC, and Vox Cinema, the movie will be out in 2023.
Asir governor, ministers attend Aseer Investment Forum launch
The forum seeks to achieve the national strategic investment goals by attracting investments to the promising sectors, namely tourism, agriculture and sports
Updated 03 December 2022
SPA
ABHA: Asir Gov. Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdulaziz, who also heads the region’s development authority, sponsored the launch of the Aseer Investment Forum at King Khalid University in Al-Qaraa on Saturday.
The ceremony saw the participation of Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih and Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb, along with Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization Zurab Pololikashvili.
In his opening speech, Prince Turki said: “The Asir region is of great interest to the wise leadership and benefits from its continuous support to promote all of the developmental projects and underline its strong points and uniqueness in all its fields. The forum was held after the region’s infrastructural development was completed and the economic studies, which will provide accurate information regarding the investment opportunities, were conducted.
“The forum seeks to achieve the national strategic investment goals by attracting investments to the promising sectors, namely tourism, agriculture and sports. These sectors would, in their turn, contribute to the achievement of the objectives of Asir’s development strategy, stimulate local and foreign direct investments and turn the region into a global tourist destination all year round, while also expanding the investment radius to cover all of the region’s provinces, characterized by the diversity of their environments,” he added.
Al-Khateeb stressed the leadership’s keenness to develop the Kingdom’s tourism sector, utilize the attraction elements and benefit from available opportunities by raising the sector’s contribution to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product from 3 to 10 percent. “The launch of Asir’s strategy has helped the ministry implement several of its initiatives and projects, which are aimed at developing the tourism sector as well as locally and internationally promoting the region’s tourism sector,” he said.
“The Kingdom has allocated SR450 million ($119.7 million) to train 100,000 young Saudi men and women with the aim of providing tourism facilities with trained employees. More than 70,000 young men and women have received the necessary training, including 7,000 who were sent abroad to be trained according to international standards,” he added.
Al-Falih said that “the ministry is working to support economic projects in Asir and encourage businessmen to establish services and tourism projects in order to develop the region and stimulate investments through the privatization and partnership system in place between the private and public sectors.
“The ministry is also keen to receive suggestions, listen to the investors and work on resolving all the difficulties they might face,” he added, lauding Asir’s strategy for “what it has achieved in terms of establishing an investor-attracting environment, inviting the investors and providing them with all the information and data that would help them set the region’s investment compass.”
Pololikashvili commended the Kingdom for “the qualitative leaps it has achieved when it comes to tourism, developing tourist destinations and facilitating the required procedures to visit the country,” recognizing how rich Saudi Arabia’s various regions are “in terms of natural elements and environmental diversity, which support its aim of becoming a global tourist destination.”
Super Hero experience tells Boulevard World visitors the story of The Avengers
The Super Hero experience includes the old TV room, which contains a TV set with distorted frequencies, to enhance the feeling of fear and tension among the participants in the experiment
Updated 03 December 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: The Super Hero experience takes visitors of Boulevard World, one of the 15 entertainment zones of Riyadh Season, on a training trip to Marvel World with the SHIELD team, accompanied by Stan Lee, who tells the story of the Avengers and how to use the team’s weapons in a digital experience that turns visitors into distinguished heroes.
The experience takes visitors to the shooting wall, where they learn to use the weapons of their superheroes and choose the appropriate items for each stage. Through the training area, visitors also have option to solve puzzles, search for missing data, and impersonate heroes to measure their physical capabilities.
Through the experience, visitors can live the details in a 3D simulation, by standing in front of the heroes and taking pictures with them in a form closer to reality than imagination. Visitors can also have fun in the Marvel World, the Hall of Superheroes, the Draw Your Hero activity, and the augmented reality mirror.
The Super Hero experience includes the old TV room, which contains a TV set with distorted frequencies, to enhance the feeling of fear and tension among the participants in the experiment. It also has a street room where people are chased by zombies.
The zone allows visitors to shop in the Super Hero store, which includes a huge assortment of Marvel, DC and Comic-Con products, including collectibles and costumes.
Tickets can be booked via the link: https://ticketmx.riyadhseason.sa/en/d/2430/boulevard-world
Boulevard World is at the heart of the third Riyadh Season. It includes the 10 culturally-oriented subzones from all over the world, featuring customs and lifestyles, folklore, dances, and prominent aspects of design and construction.
Visitors can learn about the cultures of China, Italy, France, India, Morocco, Spain, America, Japan, Greece and Mexico.
For both families and individuals, Boulevard World is a premier entertainment destination, featuring a host of experiences, including rides in hot air balloons, submarines and boats.
It has the largest man-made lake in the world, where boats can travel between cities through 11 stations. It also offers the Area 15 experience from Las Vegas; The Sphere, the biggest spherical theater in the world; a city for gaming fans; comic book and anime-themed activities; and plenty of family-friendly entertainment options.
Visitors can enjoy a ride in a Venetian gondola, taste American cuisine, shop for the best Spanish products and watch flamenco shows.
Virtual Reality Zone hits center stage at Red Sea International Film Festival
Liz Rosenthal told Arab News: “Virtual reality is many different things. One project is entirely different from another
The projects range from video games to stories and art galleries
Updated 03 December 2022
AMEERA ABID
JEDDAH: The Virtual Reality Zone came into its own at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah on Saturday, showcasing 10 different projects, six of which were directed by women, ranging from video games to stories and art galleries.
Liz Rosenthal, the curator of the zone, said that in terms of telling stories, the VR medium “is in a league of its own.”
She told Arab News: “Virtual reality is many different things. One project is entirely different from another.
“Unlike movies, where you know that it has a beginning, middle, and an end on a flat screen, in VR you may be doing something with one person, two, or 100.”
The curator is seeking to show what is possible within the VR world. The projects were chosen with the Saudi audience in mind.
She added: “We make sure that we have something for everyone, so there are things for younger people, families and people who have different tastes.”
The VR scene in Saudi Arabia is still predominantly a medium for the young.
Rosenthal said: “Even in countries like the UK, in the European region, (even in) the biggest companies, it is still too young.
“Ithra in Saudi Arabia started a year-and-a-half ago and they have made their projects, so that’s really great to see that Saudi is trying to appear on the map for VR products.”
Rosenthal added that it is important to develop further as the VR world needed people with the knowledge and tools to tell stories and create experiences into the future.
She said: “In some ways it is easier to come into a new medium because there is less of a structure stopping people, compared to something that has been going on for years like the cinema.
“It is difficult to break in, but here people are so much more welcoming.
“Another thing you need to understand is that it is real time; you are interacting with things that are around you.
“You need a lot of skills to create a good experience. Being just one thing is not enough: you need to be a good artist, a good architect, and much more.”
A recent development has been a gaming project called “Eggscape,” a multiplayer game. It allows the player to see through the lens of a VR headset and into their own surroundings. The game then projects characters and the player interacts.
Rosenthal said the game shows the future potential of VR, and the direction in which the medium is going.
Who’s Who: Mohammed A. Al-Ghazal, co-founder and CEO of Noor Energies Group Ltd.
Updated 03 December 2022
Arab News
Mohammed Al-Ghazal has been co-founder and CEO of Noor Energies Group Ltd. in Dhahran since 2020.
The company oversees energy products and digital transformation services. It also provides energy and innovation solutions in the maritime, commercial, retail and industrial sectors.
Before co-founding Noor Energies, Al-Ghazal was operations supervisor at Saudi Aramco from 2016 to 2019 in Dhahran. In that role, he led and applied basic sciences, technology and fiscal discipline to complete critical production operations at Aramco.
From 2010 to 2015, Al-Ghazal was the production engineer and HSE adviser at Aramco. In his role, Al-Ghazal capitalized on the digital value chain and environmentally friendly innovation to deliver energy resources for Aramco.
Through his time at Aramco, Al-Ghazal gained leadership and knowledge skills in planning, designing and executing solutions in various energy topics while leading his team.
Al-Ghazal has also been a freelance managing director at Plutos Tech since August 2020. He has authored many reports regarding wind energy, cybersecurity for upstream operations, oil and gas operations, industrial informatics for operational excellence and more.
He has also led numerous projects such as digital transformations in oil and gas for several companies in 2021, and the Influence of Generation Y on the Energy Business Workplace for Aramco in 2021.
Al-Ghazal has received many awards for his diverse technology, energy and writing expertise. He received the SABIC Prize for Entrepreneurship and Innovation in 2022. He has also received a Young Oil and Gas Professional of the Year Award, and an Oil & Gas and Refining & Petrochemicals ME Award in 2018.
He received a bachelor’s degree in petroleum engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran in June 2010. He also received a master’s degree in engineering from the University of Southern California, US, in July 2015.