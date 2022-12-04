You are here

Tehran’s actions lessen prospect of nuclear deal revival: US envoy

Iranian Americans rally outside the White House in support of anti-regime protests in Iran. (File/Reuters)
  • Robert Malley: ‘The more Iran represses, the more there will be sanctions’
LONDON: Tehran’s decision to arm Russia in the war against Ukraine, and its crackdown on anti-regime protests, have made the prospects of reviving the nuclear deal slim, said the US special envoy on Iran, The Observer reported on Sunday.

At a conference in Rome, Rob Malley said Iran’s leadership has trapped itself in a “vicious” and “self-reinforcing” cycle in which it continues to ostracize itself from its own people and the international community. 

“The more Iran represses, the more there will be sanctions; the more there are sanctions, the more Iran feels isolated. The more isolated they feel, the more they turn to Russia; the more they turn to Russia, the more sanctions there will be, the more the climate deteriorates, the less likely there will be nuclear diplomacy,” he added. 

“The repression of the protests and Iran’s support for Russia’s war in Ukraine is where our focus is because that is where things are happening, and where we want to make a difference.”

 

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran nuclear deal

CAIRO: Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has praised a Cairo-based co-manufacturer of the official World Cup ball, named Al Rihla (Arabic for “The Journey”), being used at the ongoing tournament in Qatar.

FIFA said in a statement: “It is the 14th ball that Adidas manufactures, and it is characterized by its ability to move in the air faster than any other ball in the history of the tournament.”

Madbouly recently met with representatives of the Forward Egypt company, which participated in the manufacture of the official ball for this year’s World Cup.

He expressed the hope that the venture would boost the national industry to make world-class sports products.

Adidas entered into a contract with Forward Egypt to produce 1,500 soccer balls.

The company’s facility in Egypt is the first and the only Adidas-approved factory in the Middle East.

Saif Al-Waziri, head of the International Presentation and Stadium companies, said: “Egypt is the main export station for the ball that will be used in the Qatar World Cup 2022…I was honored to be a small part of this great achievement.”

In a recent interview with Qatar News Agency, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif also expressed his country’s pride in contributing to the World Cup by co-manufacturing the ball.

Jasser Al-Sayed, head of Forward Egypt, told Arab News: “There are balls in Qatar’s stadiums that are manufactured in our factory in the Rubiki district, east of Cairo, and in the company’s factory in Pakistan.

“We know very well the Pakistani experience in the manufacture of footballs, and that is why we contracted with a Pakistani company to transfer expertise.

“It is one of the largest companies responsible for manufacturing balls in the world, and they transferred expertise, equipment and all the details to us over the past six months, and we were able to implement that in the factory.”

The factory located in Egypt operates with a production capacity of about 3.5 million soccer balls a year.

It employs around 600 workers, all of whom are Egyptians who have been trained “according to the latest systems and experiences in this field, in addition to three foreign experts,” Al-Sayed added.

Topics: Egypt World Cup 2022 Al-Rihla

  • Medical associations, doctors, National Council for Women condemn violence and push for tough action 
  • Head of nurses’ syndicate emphasizes need to confront intimidation of medical staff
CAIRO: Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar has ordered an urgent investigation amid a social media uproar over a shocking video revealing an assault on nurses and employees inside a government hospital in northern Egypt. 

A nurse reportedly suffered a miscarriage while eight others were injured in Thursday’s incident at Quesna Central Hospital in the Menofia Governorate.

In the circulating video clip, which appears to show a quarrel between a family and nurses, people can be seen attacking nursing staff amid the screams of those present and great chaos.

Ghaffar traveled to the Menofia Governorate to follow up on the repercussions of the attack.

He stressed in a statement that all legal measures were taken to preserve the dignity and safety of health service providers.

Kawthar Mahmoud, head of the nurses’ syndicate, called on authorities to expedite the investigation and take urgent legal measures against those behind the assault, emphasizing the need to confront cases of assault on and intimidation of hospital staff.

Hussein Khairy, head of Egypt’s doctors’ syndicate, said that he and the council of the syndicate fully supported the nurses and other hospital staff who were brutally assaulted while carrying out their duties.

Khairy said that he met the minister after the latter returned from the hospital visit. 

All necessary legal measures were underway, Khairy quoted the minister as saying.

Maya Morsi, head of Egypt’s National Council for Women, said that the council will provide all legal assistance to nurses who were victims of the assault.

Some on social media claimed that among the attackers was an Egyptian army officer, which prompted military spokesman Gharib Abdel-Hafez to comment that the army is closely following the incident at Quesna Central Hospital and extends its full respect for the rule of law. He called for a thorough investigation into the matter.

The incident began when a man, accompanied by his brother and a number of women, brought a female patient — suffering from bleeding — to the hospital’s emergency room when all gynecologists were busy with other surgeries.

When the nurse informed the doctor of the details of the case, he requested that an ultrasound and some medical tests be performed until the ongoing surgeries were completed, but the man accompanying the patient demanded immediate medical care. He also reportedly insulted the hospital staff.

According to the nurses, the women accompanying the patient also began to threaten them with assault. Two people then entered the women’s ward and beat the nurses in the department.

The patient’s companions justified their actions, claiming that the medics were negligent and deliberately delayed assistance to the patient.

Topics: Egypt nurses assault

  • Elnaz Rekabi’s house lacked permit, says state news agency
  • Athlete was ‘forced to apologize’ after contest abroad
LONDON: The home of the Iranian climber who competed abroad without wearing a headscarf has been demolished, according to reports.

Elnaz Rekabi flouted Iran’s mandatory dress code during a competition in South Korea, but claimed it had fallen off inadvertently.

She had been forced to apologize, according to the BBC.

Protesters across Iran have hailed Rekabi, who had been whisked back from South Korea and was met by dozens of cheering supporters at the airport.

Widespread protests have rocked Iran for months following the death of 22-year-old Kurd Mahsa Amini, who died on Sept. 16 after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the dress code.

A video purportedly showing the ruins of the Rekabi family house with sports medals on the ground started circulating this week and Davood, Rekabi’s brother, is seen crying in the clip.

Tasnim news agency confirmed that the house had been demolished, but said it was due to Rekabi’s family not having a valid permit for its construction, and that it had taken place before she had competed abroad.

It is not clear when the viral footage was shot.

In October, the US criticized the Iran regime’s treatment of Rekabi and warned that the “world was watching.”

State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters: “The Iranian regime and its leaders have a long history of abusing the rights of women and violating their freedom of expression, including through threats, through intimidation and violence.”

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran Elnaz Rekabi

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ahmed bin Mubarak, met on Sunday with the Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tijani, and discussed the political, security and humanitarian situation in Yemen.

Tijani affirmed Italy's support for efforts being made to resume negotiations to reach a peaceful resolution and end the conflict, stressing the importance of renewing and extending the armistice.

Mubarak thanked the Italian government for its firm and continuous political support of the Yemen’s internationally recognised government in its endeavor to establish peace, restore state institutions and end the Houthi coup, state news agency SABA reported.

Mubarak touched on the repeated Houthi attacks civilians, civilian infrastructure, and oil installations.

Mubarak also discussed his government’s decision to classify the Houthi militia as a terrorist organization, and called for support from the international community to implement that decision.

Mubarak spoke about the Houthi militia ties with the Iranian Revolutionary Guards and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, and their smuggling of Iranian weapons and drones.

Topics: Yemen

  • UK government inaction in Layla case amounts to ‘barbarism,’ says Dr. David Nicholl
LONDON: A former British Daesh bride detained in a prison camp in northeast Syria will die without medical intervention, with the UK government’s inaction amounting to “barbarism,” a neurologist told The Times.

The woman in her 40s, who is known by the pseudonym Layla, first traveled to Syria to join Daesh during the country’s conflict.

Following the collapse of the terror group and detainment of thousands of former fighters and their families, Layla — who is epileptic and partially paralyzed as a result of a shrapnel wound — has repeatedly appealed for medical aid through National Health Service consultant neurologist Dr. David Nicholl.

But despite his repeated warnings to the government that Layla will die without urgent medical aid, the government has yet to respond.

He first examined her via an online meeting late last year. Following another Zoom video call in November, Nicholl found that Layla’s condition had significantly worsened, with shrapnel in her neck having moved dangerously close to the aorta.

He said: “She’s ill and at risk of dying and needs to be got out of there and brought back immediately. It’s utterly inhumane.”

Layla, who has a university degree and held a high-level public sector job in the UK before traveling to Syria with her husband, suffered a stroke in 2019. “She has had life-changing neurological injuries as a consequence of her stroke,” Nicholl added.

“She does not speak Arabic so it is hard for her to understand the medical advice she is being given.

“It troubles me that my previous assessment has still not been acted on, the case for her urgent transfer still remains.

“Everything about this is a mess. Her son is also vulnerable and watching all this and is in a place where no child should be.”

Layla spoke to the Sunday Times in June, claiming: “I was never a threat.” She added: “Whatever people think I have done I am prepared to face trial. I made a mistake, why should my son pay?

“Life in the camp is really, really hard. It’s hard to walk on the stones with my crutches. I am embarrassed to have to ask for help for everything, and the tent is so hot and when it’s windy the whole tent moves.”

Human rights group Reprieve has also appealed to the UK government to act urgently and rescue Layla.

The organization sent a letter to Foreign Secretary James Cleverly that said: “Her condition has become critical and a local doctor told her that without urgent surgery, she will die. She requires immediate medical assistance that cannot be provided in northeast Syria.”

In response to the appeals, Cleverly told The Times: “I am not comfortable going into specific cases. They are difficult, they are sensitive, we do always look at the cases.”

Topics: Syria Britain Daesh

