You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: The Altruism Equation: Seven Scientists Search for the Origins of Goodness

What We Are Reading Today: The Altruism Equation: Seven Scientists Search for the Origins of Goodness

What We Are Reading Today: The Altruism Equation: Seven Scientists Search for the Origins of Goodness
Short Url

https://arab.news/5njt4

Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Altruism Equation: Seven Scientists Search for the Origins of Goodness

What We Are Reading Today: The Altruism Equation: Seven Scientists Search for the Origins of Goodness
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

Author: Lee Alan Dugatkin

In a world supposedly governed by ruthless survival of the fittest, why do we see acts of goodness in both animals and humans? This problem plagued Charles Darwin in the 1850s as he developed his theory of evolution through natural selection.

Indeed, Darwin worried that the goodness he observed in nature could be the Achilles heel of his theory.

Ever since then, scientists and other thinkers have engaged in a fierce debate about the origins of goodness that has dragged politics, philosophy, and religion into what remains a major question for evolutionary biology.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Future Is Asian
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: Fit Nation

What We Are Reading Today: The Future Is Asian

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 03 December 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Future Is Asian

Photo/Supplied
Updated 03 December 2022
Arab News

Author: Parag Khanna

In the 19th century, the world was Europeanized. In the 20th century, it was Americanized. Now, in the 21st century, the world is being Asianized.
In this book, the writer tries to claim that the “Asian Century” is even bigger than you think. Far greater than just China, the new Asian system taking shape is a multi-civilizational order spanning Saudi Arabia to Japan, Russia to Australia, Turkey to Indonesia — linking 5 billion people through trade, finance, infrastructure, and diplomatic networks that together represent 40 percent of global GDP.

China has taken a lead in building the new Silk Roads across Asia, but it will not lead it alone. Rather, Asia is rapidly returning to the centuries-old patterns of commerce, conflict, and cultural exchange that thrived long before European colonialism and American dominance.

Asians will determine their own future — and as they collectively assert their interests around the world, they will determine ours as well, according to a review on goodreads.com.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: Fit Nation
What We Are Reading Today: What the Thunder Said: How The Waste Land Made Poetry Modern
books
What We Are Reading Today: What the Thunder Said: How The Waste Land Made Poetry Modern

What We Are Reading Today: Fit Nation

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 03 December 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Fit Nation

Photo/Supplied
Updated 03 December 2022
Arab News

Author: Natalia Mehlman Petrzela

The author argues that the fight for a more equitable exercise culture will be won only by revolutionizing fitness culture at its core, making it truly inclusive for all bodies in a way it has never been.
In Fit Nation, historian and fitness instructor Natalia Mehlman Petrzela explains why places like US urban public pools are struggling. She traces how the US simultaneously became obsessed with working out and failed to provide necessary resources for it.
Petrzela’s book “continued to haunt me after I put it down,” said Yasmine AlSayyad in a review for The New York Times.
“I was embarrassed by the number of fitness brands that I recognized in it, and I winced at how much money I’ve forked out for them. But I wish I’d come out with a better understanding of how the US compares with other countries in this regard,” said the review.
Petrzela makes several observations about America that could have benefited from more context, AlSayyad added.

“I couldn’t stop wondering: Is workout culture in America more commercial than it is in other countries? And are we any fitter because of it?”

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today Books

Related

What We Are Reading Today: What the Thunder Said: How The Waste Land Made Poetry Modern
books
What We Are Reading Today: What the Thunder Said: How The Waste Land Made Poetry Modern
What We Are Reading Today: An Invitation to Modern Number Theory
books
What We Are Reading Today: An Invitation to Modern Number Theory

What We Are Reading Today: What the Thunder Said: How The Waste Land Made Poetry Modern

What We Are Reading Today: What the Thunder Said: How The Waste Land Made Poetry Modern
Updated 02 December 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: What the Thunder Said: How The Waste Land Made Poetry Modern

What We Are Reading Today: What the Thunder Said: How The Waste Land Made Poetry Modern
Updated 02 December 2022
Arab News

Author: Jed Rasula

When T. S. Eliot published The Waste Land in 1922, it put the 34-year-old author on a path to worldwide fame and the Nobel Prize. “But,” as Jed Rasula writes, “The Waste Land is not only a poem: It names an event, like a tornado or an earthquake. Its publication was a watershed, marking a before and after. It was a poem that unequivocally declared that the ancient art of poetry had become modern.”

In What the Thunder Said, Rasula tells the story of how The Waste Land changed poetry forever and how this cultural bombshell served as a harbinger of modernist revolution in all the arts, from abstraction in visual art to atonality in music.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: An Invitation to Modern Number Theory
books
What We Are Reading Today: An Invitation to Modern Number Theory
What We Are Reading Today: The Roman Republic of Letters
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Roman Republic of Letters

What We Are Reading Today: An Invitation to Modern Number Theory

What We Are Reading Today: An Invitation to Modern Number Theory
Updated 01 December 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: An Invitation to Modern Number Theory

What We Are Reading Today: An Invitation to Modern Number Theory
Updated 01 December 2022
Arab News

Authors: Steven J. Miller & Ramin Takloo-Bighash

In a manner accessible to beginning undergraduates, An Invitation to Modern Number Theory introduces many of the central problems, conjectures, results, and techniques of the field, such as the Riemann Hypothesis, Roth’s Theorem, the Circle Method, and Random Matrix Theory.

Showing how experiments are used to test conjectures and prove theorems, the book allows students to do original work on such problems, often using little more than calculus (though there are numerous remarks for those with deeper backgrounds).

It shows students what number theory theorems are used for and what led to them and suggests problems for further research.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Roman Republic of Letters
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Roman Republic of Letters
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Animal Farm’ story of a group of farm animals

What We Are Reading Today: The Roman Republic of Letters

What We Are Reading Today: The Roman Republic of Letters
Updated 29 November 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Roman Republic of Letters

What We Are Reading Today: The Roman Republic of Letters
Updated 29 November 2022
Arab News

Author: Katharina Volk 

In The Roman Republic of Letters, Katharina Volk explores a fascinating chapter of intellectual history, focusing on the literary senators of the mid-first century BCE who came to blows over the future of Rome even as they debated philosophy, history, political theory, linguistics, science, and religion.

It was a period of intense cultural flourishing and extreme political unrest—and the agents of each were very often the same people.

Members of the senatorial class, including Cicero, Caesar, Brutus, Cassius, Cato, Varro, and Nigidius Figulus, contributed greatly to the development of Roman scholarship and engaged in a lively and often polemical exchange with one another. 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Animal Farm’ story of a group of farm animals
What We Are Reading Today: Insectpedia: A Brief Compendium of Insect Lore
books
What We Are Reading Today: Insectpedia: A Brief Compendium of Insect Lore

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: The Altruism Equation: Seven Scientists Search for the Origins of Goodness
What We Are Reading Today: The Altruism Equation: Seven Scientists Search for the Origins of Goodness
Philippines to join hands with Saudi Arabia in tourism development 
Philippines to join hands with Saudi Arabia in tourism development 
Morocco reaps cash, clout from fertilizer supply shock
Morocco reaps cash, clout from fertilizer supply shock
Palestinian Santa brings festive cheer to Jerusalem
Palestinian Santa brings festive cheer to Jerusalem
‘Farha’: Palestinians reject Israeli backlash against Nakba film
‘Farha’: Palestinians reject Israeli backlash against Nakba film

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.