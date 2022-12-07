New launch date floated for UAE’s moon mission

DUBAI: The UAE’s moon rover is set to blast off “no earlier than Dec. 11” after a series of tests were conducted on the SpaceX rocket.
In a statement, ispace inc., the Japanese firm that built HAKUTO-R Mission 1 lander carrying the UAE’s Rashid rover, said the initial launch date was delayed several times to allow for additional pre-flight checks on the rocket.
The Emirati-made Rashid rover will launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, US, at 7:38 a.m. GMT on Dec. 11, embarking on a five-month journey to the moon in the Arab world’s first lunar mission.
A new launch date is set for the Emirates Lunar Mission on Sunday 11 December at 11:38 AM (UAE time).#EmiratesLunarMission #UAEtotheMoon pic.twitter.com/gZDAuPwqIJ
— MBR Space Centre (@MBRSpaceCentre) December 7, 2022
“ispace’s Mission 1 lunar lander was integrated into the SpaceX Falcon 9 fairing and battery charging operations for the lander will continue,” said the firm.
“No issues with the lander itself have been identified. As of today, no major operational changes are planned, with lunar landing scheduled for the end of April 2023.”
If the rover lands successfully, the UAE will be the fourth country to reach the moon.