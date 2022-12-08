Saudi crown prince, UAE president led mediation in US basketball star Griner, Russia’s Viktor Bout prisoner swap

You are here

US basketball star Brittney Griner smiles inside a defendants' cage during a hearing at the Khimki Court in the town of Khimki outside Moscow. (File/AFP)
Updated 08 December 2022
Arab News

  Brittney Griner arrived in Abu Dhabi by private plane from Moscow after her release by Russian authorities
  Bout came on another private plane from Washington after being released by US authorities
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed led mediation efforts that secured the release of two prisoners between the US and Russia, a joint statement issued by both countries’ foreign ministries said on Thursday.
“The ministries said the success of the mediation efforts was a reflection of the mutual and solid friendship between their two countries and the United States and Russia,” the statement said.
“They also highlighted the important role played by the leaderships of the two brotherly countries in promoting dialogue between all parties,” it added.
US basketball star Brittney Griner arrived in Abu Dhabi by private plane from Moscow on Thursday after she was released by Russian authorities, the statement confirmed, while Russian citizen Viktor Bout came in a separate private plane from Washington after he was released by US authorities, in the presence of specialists from the Kingdom and the UAE.
“The UAE and Saudi Arabian foreign ministries expressed the thanks of their respective governments to the governments of the US and Russia for their cooperation and response, and for the joint mediation efforts made by the leaderships of the two countries,” the statement also said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UAE Russia United States Brittney Griner Viktor Bout prisoner swap Russia-Ukraine Conflict

