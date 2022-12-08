You are here

Riyadh Season activities entertain 6m

Riyadh Season activities entertain 6m
The pace of entertainment has increased in its various zones, with international events and shows, concerts and festivals for local and international visitors. (SPA/File)
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Riyadh Season activities entertain 6m

Riyadh Season activities entertain 6m
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyadh Season recorded six million visitors since its launch on Oct. 21, organizers have said.

The pace of entertainment has increased in its various zones, with international events and shows, concerts and festivals for local and international visitors.

The activities have been offered in The Groves, Riyadh Sky, Little Riyadh, Al Murabba, Qariat Zaman, Riyadh Zoo, Fun Festival, Boulevard World, Boulevard Riyadh City, Winter Wonderland, Riyadh Front and Al-Suwaidi Park, whose activities ended on Monday.

During the last month, the turnout for the activities of Riyadh Season doubled with the opening of its largest area, Boulevard World, which includes 10 cultural subzones, in addition to themed experiences from different countries around the world. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Riyadh Season 2022

Updated 6 min 18 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Nigerian conjoined twins to undergo separation op in Riyadh

Nigerian conjoined twins to undergo separation op in Riyadh
Updated 6 min 18 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Nigerian conjoined twins Hassana and Hussaina were on Thursday due to arrive in Saudi Arabia for a “delicate” separation procedure being carried out free of charge on the directives of King Salman.

Yahaya Lawal, Nigeria’s envoy to the Kingdom, said the monarch had sent a flying ambulance to transport the twins and their parents to Riyadh, where the surgery would take place. 

The ambassador expressed his country’s gratitude to the king and told Arab News that the twins, born in hospital to a Nigerian couple, shared vital organs, including a liver.

“King Salman’s order to lend a generous hand to the family of the Siamese twins has delighted millions in Nigeria. The federal government through the presidency in Nigeria, on behalf of all Nigerians, has applauded this humanitarian gesture of the Kingdom.

“The government also expressed its sincere appreciation for this significant humane touch,” Lawal added.    

The envoy also expressed his nation’s appreciation for the leading role taken by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center in helping to make the trip possible.

He said: “We remain ever grateful to the Kingdom, and we hope the operation, which will be conducted in the next few days, God willing, will be a successful one.”

The plane carrying the twins and their parents was flying from the northern Nigerian city of Kano to Riyadh where Lawal noted the youngsters would undergo a “very delicate separation operation.”

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, general supervisor of the KSrelief, recently met Lawal in the Saudi capital to discuss aid and relief issues, and projects being run by the center in Nigeria.

During the meeting, the ambassador praised the humanitarian work being conducted by Saudi Arabia, via the center, throughout the world.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Nigeria conjoined twins

Saudi Arabia to host next anti-Daesh coalition meeting in 2023

Saudi Arabia to host next anti-Daesh coalition meeting in 2023
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to host next anti-Daesh coalition meeting in 2023

Saudi Arabia to host next anti-Daesh coalition meeting in 2023
  • The international coalition welcomed the Kingdom’s announcement to host the ministerial meeting next year
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced it will host the next ministerial meeting of the International Coalition to Defeat Daesh in 2023, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
The Kingdom made the announcement during its participation in the meeting of the coalition’s political directors, which was held in The Hague on Wednesday.
“The Kingdom’s announcement is an embodiment of its active role as a strategic partner in the international coalition, is in line with the international efforts made by the Kingdom to combat terrorist entities in all their forms and manifestations, and its role in supporting international cooperation to combat these entities,” the SPA statement said.
The coalition welcomed the Kingdom’s announcement to host the ministerial meeting next year.
Meanwhile, delegates at the meeting discussed joint international efforts to combat Daesh in Iraq, Syria and other regions, to clamp down on the terrorist organization, prevent its expansion and spread around the world, and to continue coordinating to eliminate them completely.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Daesh International Coalition to Defeat ISIS

Lights, camera, action: Movie production safety tops agenda at 1st Saudi film industry leaders’ meeting

Lights, camera, action: Movie production safety tops agenda at 1st Saudi film industry leaders’ meeting
Updated 08 December 2022
Afshan Aziz

Lights, camera, action: Movie production safety tops agenda at 1st Saudi film industry leaders’ meeting

Lights, camera, action: Movie production safety tops agenda at 1st Saudi film industry leaders’ meeting
  • The training and accountability of film crews and field producers for safety were considered a priority matter
  • Studio Production Training announced at the meeting plans to launch e-learning training videos in Arabic to highlight on-set safety
Updated 08 December 2022
Afshan Aziz

JEDDAH: Leading figures from Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning film industry recently met in Jeddah to discuss key issues related to movie production.
The session, organized by Studio Production Training, was the first of a series of roundtable meetings planned for the Kingdom’s producers, filmmakers, senior executives, production and rental house representatives, and art production staff under the title “Together We Grow, Safety on Set.”
Topping the agenda at the gathering, held at the Angelina restaurant in Jeddah, was talks on ways to improve on-set safety and best practices throughout the sector.
The training and accountability of film crews and field producers for safety were considered a priority matter.
Saudi executive producer and chief executive officer of Studio Production Training, Hajjar Alnaim, said: “Our main aim is to support the growth and development of below-the-line production talent in Saudi Arabia in line with Vision 2030.
“A unified local production industry is the key to a strong future for our talent, crews, and producers. Hence, our discussions not only revolved around safety issues but also looked at ways in which all entities could coordinate with each other in developing a unified standard for safety.”
With the region’s fledgling film industry often forced to operate on low budgets, safety could sometimes be compromised. But the roundtable sessions are aimed at making improvements in working conditions for production teams.
“We want to create guidelines and best practices that fit our industry in Saudi Arabia by redrafting and developing with local partners such as Netflix to reach the best rules.
“The outcome of the first session’s discussions was to share safety guidelines on production workflows designed not to affect crews financially and logistically, and then take feedback. Based on the feedback, we will sign agreements to ensure rules can be applied on set,” Alnaim added.
Studio Production Training announced at the meeting plans to launch e-learning training videos in Arabic to highlight on-set safety. Crew members passing an online test on the subject would receive an industry-recognized certificate of awareness.
The session ended with Studio Production Training signing consultation and skills training agreements with Riyadh audiovisual equipment rental firm EQEW, film rental house CineCrew, and Saudi movie production companies Nebras Films, and Millimeter.
Ahmed Baageel, production designer and CEO of Riyadh video production service Makzn7, said: “We are trying our best to bring the change ourselves in terms of industry safety issues, instead of waiting for a governmental change or for rules to come from above.
“This workshop helped us to discuss the awareness of safety issues and encouraged the industry leaders to take responsibility in adopting a unified safety standard.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Studio Production Training Movie production Film industry

Saudi crown prince, UAE president led mediation in US basketball star Griner, Russia’s Viktor Bout prisoner swap

Saudi crown prince, UAE president led mediation in US basketball star Griner, Russia’s Viktor Bout prisoner swap
Updated 08 December 2022
Arab News

Saudi crown prince, UAE president led mediation in US basketball star Griner, Russia’s Viktor Bout prisoner swap

Saudi crown prince, UAE president led mediation in US basketball star Griner, Russia’s Viktor Bout prisoner swap
  • Brittney Griner arrived in Abu Dhabi by private plane from Moscow after her release by Russian authorities
  • Bout came on another private plane from Washington after being released by US authorities
Updated 08 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed led mediation efforts that secured the release of two prisoners between the US and Russia, a joint statement issued by both countries’ foreign ministries said on Thursday.
“The ministries said the success of the mediation efforts was a reflection of the mutual and solid friendship between their two countries and the United States and Russia,” the statement said.
“They also highlighted the important role played by the leaderships of the two brotherly countries in promoting dialogue between all parties,” it added.
US basketball star Brittney Griner arrived in Abu Dhabi by private plane from Moscow on Thursday after she was released by Russian authorities, the statement confirmed, while Russian citizen Viktor Bout came in a separate private plane from Washington after he was released by US authorities, in the presence of specialists from the Kingdom and the UAE.
“The UAE and Saudi Arabian foreign ministries expressed the thanks of their respective governments to the governments of the US and Russia for their cooperation and response, and for the joint mediation efforts made by the leaderships of the two countries,” the statement also said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UAE Russia United States Brittney Griner Viktor Bout prisoner swap Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Saudi leaders, Chinese President Xi sign several deals in Riyadh

Saudi leaders, Chinese President Xi sign several deals in Riyadh
Updated 08 December 2022
Arab News

Saudi leaders, Chinese President Xi sign several deals in Riyadh

Saudi leaders, Chinese President Xi sign several deals in Riyadh
  • King Salman and Xi signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement.
  • Crown Prince Mohammed and Xi witnessed the signing of several memoranda of understanding
Updated 08 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received Thursday China’s President Xi Jinping in Riyadh during his official visit to the Kingdom, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The king welcomed the Chinese leader and his accompanying delegation to his country, while Xi expressed his happiness at visiting the Kingdom.
During the meeting, which was held at Al-Yamama Palace in the presence of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, they reviewed “the historical friendship” between Riyadh and Beijing, and ways to enhance them in various fields, SPA said.
King Salman and Xi then signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement.
The Chinese president arrived in the Kingdom on Wednesday for a three-day visit where he will attend Saudi, Arab and Gulf summits aimed at bolstering relations and investment with China.
The crown prince also welcomed Xi in a separate meeting where the two sides held official talks to review aspects of the partnership between the Kingdom and China, and joint coordination efforts to enhance cooperation between their two countries in various fields and in line with their vision.
They also discussed opportunities to invest in the available resources in both countries, regional and international developments, and issues of common interests.
Prince Mohammed and Xi then witnessed the signing of several memoranda of understanding, including in hydrogen energy, and to encourage direct investment between them.
The Kingdom also signed an agreement with China’s Huawei Technologies on cloud computing and building high-tech complexes in Saudi cities, as well as an agreement to coordinate between the Saudi Vision 2030 and Beijing’s Belt and Road initiative.
The Chinese president was awarded an honorary doctorate in administration from King Saud University as a tribute to his achievements and great efforts in management and leadership, and in gratitude for the thriving relationship and continuous cooperation between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Saudi Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majid Al-Hogail and Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao signed an action plan to implement an MoU signed by both governments in August 2016, during Xi’s previous visit to the Kingdom.
The plan, which was signed on the sidelines of the Saudi-Chinese summit, aims to develop practical cooperation and friendly bilateral relations, and achieve mutual benefit and common development between the two countries in the field of housing.
The areas of cooperation include the exchange of development plans, policies, measures, administrative expertise and successful practices in the field of urban development and housing construction, implementing specific housing projects in China, the Kingdom or jointly in a third country, surveying, design and construction, site management, health, safety and environment, building materials and energy-saving buildings.
They also include the exchange of expertise in modern building technologies, financing innovations and green construction, and the application of information and data technologies in smart cities and the building, manufacturing and construction sectors, as well as training engineers and technicians in both countries.

Topics: Saudi Arabia China King Salman Mohammed bin Salman Xi Jinping Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Saudi Arabia

