AI and digital economy development key part of Saudi-China partnership plan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and China will work closely together on developing artificial intelligence as part of a deal struck between the two nations.

The Kingdom’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah bin Amer Al-Sawaha signed a strategic partnership plan with the Chinese Minister of Industry and Information Technology Wang Zhigang in a sign of the deepening ties between the governments.

The partnership develops a framework for cooperation, covering the fields of digital economy, communications and information technology, and promoting research and innovation in the field of emerging technologies, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

It will also improve aspects of communications infrastructure, and enable the growth of digital entrepreneurship through emerging business models such as financial technology and e-commerce.

It also covers cooperation in the fields of artificial intelligence, advanced computing and quantum information technology, in addition to robots and smart equipment, and work to develop their technologies and applications for industrial and commercial purposes.

Within the framework of this partnership, the two sides will also cooperate in the field of digital technology applications and radio frequency spectrum management, in addition to their cooperation in developing and building local capabilities in communication and data centers, developing digital platforms and cloud computing services, and expanding submarine cable projects.

The Saudi and Chinese sides will implement the terms of their partnership by exchanging information and experiences, activating visits between experts and specialists from both sides, and organizing conferences, seminars and working sessions.

The agreement comes in the wake of the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the Kingdom.

It follows on from a memorandum of understanding signed with China’s Huawei Technologies on cloud computing and building high-tech complexes in Saudi cities, the government communication office said in a statement.

A statement released to mark the high-level visit said China and Saudi Arabia would explore common investment opportunities in petrochemicals and enhance cooperation in renewable energy, including nuclear, and develop projects for energy supply chains, efficiency and advanced technology.