Police: Hostage situation ended in German city of Dresden
Police officers secure the area at a Christmas market in Dresden, Germany, December 10, 2022. (Reuters)
Updated 10 December 2022
Reuters

Police: Hostage situation ended in German city of Dresden
BERLIN: German police gave the all-clear after a hostage-taking that had prompted it to evacuate a shopping mall in the historic city centre of Dresden and shut the famous Striezelmarkt Christmas market on Saturday.
“All-clear! The hostage situation in #Dresden is over!” police said on Twitter, adding that two people who appeared to be unharmed were in its care. 

Earlier, police evacuated a shopping mall and surrounding areas in the eastern German city of Dresden on Saturday due to a suspected hostage taking, according to a police statement.
“The Dresden Police Department is currently carrying out an operation in downtown Dresden. The background is the suspicion of a hostage situation,” the police said in a statement on its website.
German daily Bild reported that an armed man had killed a woman, then stormed a local radio station and fired shots before fleeing into a shopping mall where he took several hostages.
Nobody picked up the phone at the Radio Dresden broadcaster or at the Altmarkt-Galerie shopping mall when called by Reuters.
Radio Dresden said on its website earlier that an armed man had entered the Ammonhof office building, where the radio station is located, around 8.30 am local time (0730 GMT) and that shots had been fired.
The police did not confirm the details reported by Radio Dresden and Bild but urged citizens to avoid the city center. It added that the famous Striezelmarkt Christmas market would remain closed for the time being.

Russian arms dealer says he wished Griner good luck at prisoner exchange

Russian arms dealer says he wished Griner good luck at prisoner exchange
  • Russia's FSB security service released images of the two being led past each other on the tarmac at the airport in Abu Dhabi
  • "I wished her luck, she even sort of reached out her hand to me," Bout said on Saturday
DUBAI: Viktor Bout, the arms dealer freed in a prisoner swap for US basketball star Brittney Griner, said he wished her good luck on the tarmac in Abu Dhabi where they were exchanged.
Bout, who spent 14 years in US jail for arms trafficking, money laundering and conspiring to kill Americans, was swapped on Thursday for the basketball star, jailed this year for bringing cannabis vape oil when arriving to play for a Russian team.
Russia’s FSB security service released images of the two being led past each other on the tarmac at the airport in Abu Dhabi during the swap, although the video cuts away as they pass and there was no footage showing them interacting.
“I wished her luck, she even sort of reached out her hand to me,” Bout said on Saturday in an interview with Russian state-controlled broadcaster RT.
“Again, it’s our tradition. You should wish everyone good fortune and happiness,” he said, adding that he believed Griner “was positively inclined” toward him.
Speaking to Maria Butina, who herself spent 14 months in US prison for acting as an unregistered Russian agent and is now a lawmaker and RT presenter, Bout praised President Vladimir Putin, whose portrait he said he had hung on his cell wall.
Asked about Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, Bout said he wished that Moscow had been able to launch it sooner.
“If I had the chance and the required skills, I’d join up as a volunteer,” he said.
Griner has not yet spoken publicly. Her wife, Cherelle Griner, said on Thursday their family was now “whole,” and the couple would work to help secure the release of other Americans held abroad, including former US Marine Paul Whelan, jailed in Russia on spying charges he denies.

Investigation shows companies making millions housing migrants in UK

Investigation shows companies making millions housing migrants in UK
  • Mail finds two companies have bought hard-up hotels across country to put migrants in, as UK struggles with numbers, asylum backlog
  • Current figures suggest £6.8m of taxpayers’ money spent on housing people per day
LONDON: An investigation has discovered investors in the UK are buying up hotels to transform them into migrant shelters, with some making millions of pounds in profit.

The investigation, launched by the Mail, discovered one firm, Payman Club, run by a man named Na’im Anis Payman, had bought 12 properties for this purpose in under two years, and another, H&H Hotels, was set to make £11 million ($13.48 million) per year in profit from housing migrants.

The companies are thought to have taken advantage of the collapse of the tourism industry in the UK prompted by government lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic to pick up large commercial properties on the cheap.

The hotels are then passed on to be used by a company called Serco, responsible for housing migrants in the UK, which receives £150 per migrant per day from the Home Office.

It is thought that this year will see around 50,000 people reach the UK illegally via small boats crossing the English Channel. The country also faces a backlog of around 150,000 unresolved asylum applications.

The vast majority of those 50,000 are currently being housed at 140 hotels across the country, costing the UK taxpayer £6.8 million per day.

H&H Hotels, which was set up last year and is run by 32-year-old Egyptian Hassan Arif, currently runs or subcontracts out hotels for migrants in Skegness, Wisbech, Brighton, Eastbourne, Blackpool, Great Yarmouth and London, according to the Mail.

Despite being legal, local efforts have been brought to prevent the practice, all of which have failed. The companies have done nothing illegal, but that has not allayed fears that the government is failing to properly house migrants, that the taxpayer is losing out as a result and that local communities are being adversely affected by the practice.

Craig Leyland, leader of East Lindsey District Council, which covers Skegness and which brought legal action to the High Court, told the paper: “The company H&H have been buying up these hotels across the country. It’s opportunistic. 

“They have sniffed out that the government is throwing a lot of money at this and for a year or twos’ investment they can make a very good return — they have done their sums.

“The issue is that the Home Office is throwing quite considerable money at this, so it is an attractive business model. 

“As leader of the council, I fully understand that the Home Office is under tremendous pressure to solve this. My issue is the processing of asylum seekers is taking too long.”

Payman, 28, is of German Iranian origin and grew up in Albania, with strong business ties to the country where as many as half of all migrants crossing the Channel are thought to originate from, facilitated by Albanian organized criminal gangs, the Mail said.

After 40 migrants moved to one of Payman’s facilities in the town of Kettering in Northamptonshire in November, local MP Philip Hollobone called on Home Office Minister Robert Jenrick to resign.

A Home Office spokesman said: “The asylum accommodation system is under enormous pressure.

“Decisions on members of the public who are temporarily residing at hotels and staffing are a matter for the hoteliers, and the Home Office instructs providers to carry out thorough diligence checks before any site is used.”

UK foreign secretary slams ‘sordid deals’ between Russia, Iran

UK foreign secretary slams ‘sordid deals’ between Russia, Iran
  • James Cleverly’s comments came following the release of information by the US on Friday that shows Iran has become one of the Kremlin’s top military backers
LONDON: Britain’s foreign secretary has criticized “sordid deals” between Iran and Russia, saying they threaten global security.

James Cleverly’s comments came following the release of information by the US on Friday that shows Iran has become one of the Kremlin’s top military backers.

The information has highlighted the extent of Iran’s military support for Russia in its offensive in Ukraine, which includes the provision of hundreds of drones used to kill Ukrainian civilians.

“Iran is now one of Russia’s top military backers; their sordid deals have seen the Iranian regime send hundreds of drones to Moscow, which have been used to attack Ukraine’s critical infrastructure and kill civilians,” Cleverly said.

“In return, Russia is offering military and technical support to the Iranian regime, which will increase the risk it poses to our partners in the Middle East and to international security. The UK will continue to expose this desperate alliance and hold both countries to account,” he added.

Cleverly also said that the British government agrees with US assessments that Iranian support for the Russian military will grow in the coming months, including with the supply of hundreds of ballistic missiles.

“The UK is concerned that Russia intends to provide Iran with more advanced military components, allowing the regime to strengthen their weapons capability, further increasing the risk to both regional and international security,” he said.

“On Oct. 19, the UK, together with the US and France, raised this issue with the UN Security Council and supports Ukraine’s request for a UN investigation into the Iranian transfers, which are in violation of Security Council Resolution 2231. We will continue to hold both countries to account for this deplorable activity,” he added.

On Thursday, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office summoned Iran’s most senior diplomat after the Tehran regime carried out the first execution of a protestor, Mohsen Shekari, since demonstrations began in September.

“The execution of Mohsen Shekari by the Iranian regime is abhorrent,” Cleverly said.

“He is a tragic victim of a legal system in which disproportionate sentences, politically motivated trials and forced confessions are rife.

“We have made our views clear to the Iranian authorities — Iran must immediately halt executions and end the violence against its own people.”

Government adviser quits over UK minister’s views on women, race

Government adviser quits over UK minister’s views on women, race
  • Nimco Ali says Home Secretary Suella Braverman on ‘different planet’ as she resigns during radio interview
LONDON: A UK government adviser has resigned from her post over what she claims are differences of opinion about women’s rights and race with Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

Nimco Ali OBE, a close friend of Carrie Johnson, wife of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, quit on air during a conversation on Times Radio a few days before her contract with the government as an adviser on violence against women and girls was due to expire.

“I’m committed to ending violence against women and girls, and I think there (are) many avenues in order to continue that,” Ali said when asked if she was happy to remain in her job. 

“I’m just saying that Suella and I are on completely different planets when it comes to the rights of women and girls — and also the way that we talk about ethnic minorities and specifically people like me who are from a refugee background.”

She added: “I think I can definitely say that I wouldn’t feel comfortable in serving under Suella or actually saying that she is somebody that we probably have the same feminist ideals as.”

Ali, 39, came to the UK aged 4 from Somalia and has long been a vocal campaigner for women’s rights, having co-founded The Five Foundation, which lobbies for action against female genital mutilation, and stood for election in 2017 for the Women’s Equality Party before switching to support Johnson’s Conservatives in 2019 — the same year she was made a member of the Order of the British Empire.

She has also lobbied for harassment of women in public to be made illegal, a motion now set to be voted on and which is backed by the government, including Braverman. “I would want to see things like sexual harassment on the street being banned. I want to see better education. And I really want to understand that we have a social contract that has been broken,” she said in 2021.

“Women and men in this country do not trust each other, and that is heartbreaking. But ultimately, I also know that violence against women and girls is not inevitable; it can be prevented.”

Braverman, a practicing Buddhist and the daughter of Indian migrants to the UK from Kenya and Mauritius, has come under fire in recent weeks for taking a tough stance on immigration to the UK, which this year saw a net total of over half a million people arrive in the country, with around 50,000 making the trip illegally across the English Channel in small boats.

A source close to the home secretary told The Times she was “determined to make our streets and homes safer for women and girls. That’s why she has made violence against women and girls one of her key priorities at the Home Office and today she backed a new law on public sexual harassment.

“She has already visited a women’s refuge center to spend time with the women there and hear their stories and experiences. She will continue to focus on this policy and the rights of women and girls to live safely in our country.”

UKMTO says aware of reports of incident in Red Sea - statement

UKMTO says aware of reports of incident in Red Sea - statement
Britain's Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency on Saturday said it was aware of reports of an incident involving a vessel in the Red Sea.
The UKMTO, which is part of the Royal Navy, said the vessel and crew were reported to be safe, without providing further details.

