Egypt’s Hisham Al-Khatib crowned winner in Red Bull Car Park Drift World Final 2022

JEDDAH: The Red Bull Car Park Drift 2021/2022 series concluded in dramatic style with Egypt’s Hisham Al-Khatib crowned King of Drift in the World Final in Jeddah.
Grandstands packed with thousands of excited fans cheered on 24 drifters from 18 different countries at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, the largest entry list in the event’s 14-year history.
The title competition could not have been fiercer in a sport where the smallest mistake can mean the difference between winning and losing, with drifters from Mauritius to Jamaica, South Africa to Azerbaijan, and all the Gulf countries participating.
After posting the top score in the first round, Al-Khatib set the standard early before saving his best performance for the Final 4 round where he took out the top spot over Haitham Al-Hadidi of Oman and Iraq’s Ahmad Daham.
Surrounded by emotional drifting fans following his victory, Al-Khatib could not hide his sheer joy at taking the title. After years of national victories, the World Final crown had always eluded him.
“I worked for…eight years for this result and (thank) God, I have it now. It was a great experience for me to compete with these drifting legends. I am so happy and so grateful,” he said.
The emotion of the crowds was a signature piece of this year’s Red Bull Car Park Drift conclusion, with Jeddah playing host to the World Final for the first time at the famous Jeddah Corniche Circuit, known as the home of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
The magnificent track and electric energy from the stands were not lost on the Red Bull Car Park Drift’s leader, drifting legend Abdo Feghali, who celebrated the inaugural World Final in Saudi.
Feghali said: “This was a dream event from start to finish. The track was so fast, so technical. It could almost have been anyone from the top eight who won, the standard was so high, but all credit to Hisham. What a performance from him.
“I can’t wait to get back here for another Red Bull Car Park Drift and to give the talented Saudi drifters a chance to claim their place on the podium.”
