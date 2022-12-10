Jeddah Half Marathon completed with 3,500 runners taking part

JEDDAH: More than 3,500 people across various categories participated in the hugely successful first edition of the Jeddah Half Marathon on Saturday, Dec. 10.
The marathon, a much-anticipated fixture on the Saudi Sports for All Federation’s sporting calendar, was held in front of the Yacht Club and Jeddah’s Formula One circuit on the corniche, starting at 6 a.m.
The half marathon, a 10 km race and courses for children and families ensured that the event was open to everyone, organized by the Saudi Sports for All Federation and supported by the Ministry of Sports and the Quality of Life Program.
Runners from more than 70 countries took part, with the youngest runner aged just five years and the oldest an impressive 77 years old.
In the Men’s half marathon open category, Kenya’s Erick Kiplagat Sang scooped the top spot with a time of 59 minutes 48 seconds, while Irine Jepchumbia Kimais, also from Kenya, won the women’s half marathon open category with a time of one hour six minutes and 45 seconds.
A number of Jeddah residents, families and expats lined the streets to witness some incredible performances and to cheer on the runners. Aside from watching the running, the event included several activities for families to enjoy at the Marathon Village, and there was an electric atmosphere both around the race course and in the village.
Kiplagat Sang spoke to Arab News after receiving his award. “I have been part of many marathons that have happened around the world and I am happy to be the winner today in the Jeddah Half Marathon.”
He added: “I am extremely happy with my performance and plan to participate in more marathons in the future.”
Sharing her happiness, Jepchumbia Kimais said: “I am glad to (have) emerged here at the Jeddah Half Marathon as the winner of (the women’s race) and hope to come here again in Saudi Arabia to participate in (the) Riyadh Marathon next year.”
Speaking about the event, the president of the Saudi Sports for All Federation, Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, commended the race organizers for their work. “Everything was perfectly organised; the traffic, the starting and ending points, the route, everything was really good,” he said.
“What we aim (for) is to promote an active lifestyle and create a competitive spirit among participants. This is what we have observed today in the Jeddah Half marathon and I am extremely glad to see such a number of 3,500 runners of all ages and from all over the world.”
Meanwhile, Leena Almaeena, the vice president of the Sports for All Federation, told Arab News that this event is about the participation of professional runners but also about including everyone in the sport.
Abu Fahad, a 70-year old member of a group of retiree adventure sports enthusiasts participating in the race, told Arab News: “We … have the passion and love of adventure in sports. Today, we are taking part in the Jeddah Half Marathon and we are proud to be the oldest runners because we have about 10 runners and all of them are over 65 years.”
“We are happy to complete the 21 km marathon and we look forward in coming events,” he added.