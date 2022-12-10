You are here

Jeddah Half Marathon completed with 3,500 runners taking part

More than 3,500 people across various categories participated in the hugely successful first edition of the Jeddah Half Marathon on Saturday, Dec. 10. (Supplied)
Updated 10 December 2022
SALEH FAREED

  Runners from more than 70 countries took part, with the youngest runner aged just five years and the oldest an impressive 77 years old
JEDDAH: More than 3,500 people across various categories participated in the hugely successful first edition of the Jeddah Half Marathon on Saturday, Dec. 10. 

The marathon, a much-anticipated fixture on the Saudi Sports for All Federation’s sporting calendar, was held in front of the Yacht Club and Jeddah’s Formula One circuit on the corniche, starting at 6 a.m. 

The half marathon, a 10 km race and courses for children and families ensured that the event was open to everyone, organized by the Saudi Sports for All Federation and supported by the Ministry of Sports and the Quality of Life Program. 

Runners from more than 70 countries took part, with the youngest runner aged just five years and the oldest an impressive 77 years old. 

In the Men’s half marathon open category, Kenya’s Erick Kiplagat Sang scooped the top spot with a time of 59 minutes 48 seconds, while Irine Jepchumbia Kimais, also from Kenya, won the women’s half marathon open category with a time of one hour six minutes and 45 seconds. 

A number of Jeddah residents, families and expats lined the streets to witness some incredible performances and to cheer on the runners. Aside from watching the running, the event included several activities for families to enjoy at the Marathon Village, and there was an electric atmosphere both around the race course and in the village. 

Kiplagat Sang spoke to Arab News after receiving his award. “I have been part of many marathons that have happened around the world and I am happy to be the winner today in the Jeddah Half Marathon.” 

He added: “I am extremely happy with my performance and plan to participate in more marathons in the future.” 

Sharing her happiness, Jepchumbia Kimais said: “I am glad to (have) emerged here at the Jeddah Half Marathon as the winner of (the women’s race) and hope to come here again in Saudi Arabia to participate in (the) Riyadh Marathon next year.” 

Speaking about the event, the president of the Saudi Sports for All Federation, Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, commended the race organizers for their work. “Everything was perfectly organised; the traffic, the starting and ending points, the route, everything was really good,” he said. 

“What we aim (for) is to promote an active lifestyle and create a competitive spirit among participants. This is what we have observed today in the Jeddah Half marathon and I am extremely glad to see such a number of 3,500 runners of all ages and from all over the world.” 

Meanwhile, Leena Almaeena, the vice president of the Sports for All Federation, told Arab News that this event is about the participation of professional runners but also about including everyone in the sport.

Abu Fahad, a 70-year old member of a group of retiree adventure sports enthusiasts participating in the race, told Arab News: “We … have the passion and love of adventure in sports. Today, we are taking part in the Jeddah Half Marathon and we are proud to be the oldest runners because we have about 10 runners and all of them are over 65 years.”

“We are happy to complete the 21 km marathon and we look forward in coming events,” he added. 

Updated 11 December 2022
AFP

  Aurelien Tchouameni had swept France into a first-half lead only for Kane to equalise from the spot nine minutes into the second half
  Kane than blazed his second penalty of the game over the bar as England's wait to win a first major international trophy since the 1966 World Cup goes on
AL KHOR, Qatar: Olivier Giroud scored the winner and Harry Kane missed a late penalty as holders France beat England 2-1 in a tense World Cup quarter-final on Saturday.
Aurelien Tchouameni had swept France into a first-half lead only for Kane to equalize from the spot nine minutes into the second half.
England were the better side for long stretches of the game at Al Bayt Stadium but, almost from nowhere, France went back in front when Giroud headed home with 11 minutes left.
Kane than blazed his second penalty of the game over the bar as England’s wait to win a first major international trophy since the 1966 World Cup goes on.
France though remain on course to become the first side since Brazil 60 years ago to successfully defend the World Cup.
With Brazil having been eliminated on Friday and England dealt with here in the desert north of Doha, France are now surely the favorites to retain their crown as they prepare to face Morocco in the semifinals.
This, remarkably, was the first meeting of these two great rivals in a major tournament knockout game, with Croatia’s victory in extra time preventing England from joining France in the final four years ago.
England had found their stride after a sluggish start in the last-16 win over Senegal and it was no surprise to see Southgate name an unchanged side, with Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden either side of Kane in attack.
That meant he resisted any temptation to revert to a back five in an attempt to counter the threat posed by Kylian Mbappe, the tournament’s top scorer with five goals.
There is no shortage of goal threats in the French side but few could have predicted that the opener would come from Tchouameni, the midfielder who is just 22 and had scored only once for his country before this game.
There was a touch of controversy to the goal, as it came from a France break which started with what looked like a foul by Dayot Upamecano on Saka.
Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio waved play on, and Mbappe cut inside from the left before Ousmane Dembele and Griezmann combined to set up Tchouameni to hit a superb shot from 25 meters that curled away from Jordan Pickford and into the corner.
France had looked the more dangerous team before that, but England grew into the contest after falling behind.
Kane spun away from Upamecano in the box but was denied as his Tottenham teammate Hugo Lloris came out to dive at his feet.
Another moment of controversy followed as England thought they should have had a penalty when Kane was clearly fouled in a tangle of legs with Upamecano.
However, a VAR check ruled out a spot-kick with the officials judging that any infringement took place outside the box.
Not to be discouraged, Kane forced Lloris to tip a shot behind just before the half-hour mark and the France goalkeeper — winning a national record 143rd cap — was called into action again just after the restart to tip over a Jude Bellingham volley.
The pressure eventually told when Saka was brought down by Tchouameni in the area seven minutes into the second half and this time a spot-kick was given.
Kane stepped up to beat Lloris and score his 53rd goal to equal Wayne Rooney’s record England tally.
The holders may not have been rattled, but England had the upper hand, and Harry Maguire headed agonizingly wide from a free-kick.
France had created nothing in the second half, but then Giroud forced an excellent save from Pickford following a Dembele knockdown, and moments later they struck.
Griezmann whipped in a tremendous cross from the left for Giroud to head in with the aid of a touch off Maguire.
That was not game over, as Theo Hernandez was penalized for a shove on substitute Mason Mount when the referee gave a spot-kick following a VAR review.
But this time Kane — with his country’s outright goal record in sight — blazed over, and England’s World Cup dream was over too.

  It was likely the last World Cup match for the 37-year-old Ronaldo, and probably his last chance to win soccer's biggest prize
  It was a sad ending for Ronaldo on the day he made his 196th international appearance
DOHA: Cristiano Ronaldo choked up with emotion as the tears ran down his cheeks. He momentarily covered his face with his hand, but couldn’t hide his disappointment.
This moment was too big.
It was likely the last World Cup match for the 37-year-old Ronaldo, and probably his last chance to win soccer’s biggest prize.
When it mattered most, he couldn’t conjure up the kind of soccer magic that has made him one of the greatest players the sport has ever seen.
Ronaldo was dropped from the starting lineup for the second straight match on Saturday. The five-time player of the year came on as a substitute in the second half with his team already trailing, but his one real chance was saved easily by the opposing goalkeeper. In the end, Morocco beat the Portuguese 1-0 to become the first African team to reach the tournament’s semifinals.
It was a sad ending for Ronaldo on the day he made his 196th international appearance, tied for the most in the men’s game with Kuwait forward Badr Al-Mutawa. He leaves Qatar as the only player to have scored in five World Cups but remains with eight goals at the tournament, one shy of Eusébio’s record with Portugal.
Ronaldo, the all-time leading scorer in men’s international soccer with 118 goals, did not say anything about his future after the match, going straight to the team bus from the locker room. He had said before the World Cup he did not plan to retire from the national team, and that he planned to play at least through the 2024 European Championship in Germany — eight years after he helped Portugal win its only major title at Euro 2016.
Ronaldo was first dropped to the bench in the round of 16 against Switzerland, making an appearance as a substitute. His replacement in that match, Gonçalo Ramos, scored a hat trick in the 6-1 victory.
Ramos was again selected ahead of Ronaldo on Saturday.
“No regrets,” Portugal coach Fernando Santos said of not starting Ronaldo. “Cristiano is a great player, he came in when we thought it was necessary. We have no regret.”
After receiving the captain’s armband from Portugal defender Pepe in the 51st minute, Ronaldo rushed onto the field and started encouraging his teammates. As time ran down, he raised his arms toward the Portugal fans — heavily outnumbered by the Moroccans — and asked for their support.
Ronaldo helped increase the intensity of a Portugal attack that struggled to get past the well-organized Moroccan defense. He immediately created an opportunity with a cross into the area, but then lost possession shortly afterward. He also set up a shot by João Félix in the 82nd, but his teammate’s attempt was saved. Then Ronaldo had that last-gasp shot in stoppage time that never was a real threat.
Ronaldo, who has never scored in the knockout stage at the World Cup, quickly made his way off the field after the final whistle and was crying by the time he entered the tunnel heading into the locker rooms.
Some Moroccan players went to console him, but there were no Portugal teammates nearby as he walked off. Most of them stayed on the field at Al Thumama Stadium and thanked the Portugal fans for their support.
As Ronaldo got near the sideline, what appeared to be a fan tried to get near him but was quickly taken away.
Santos then patted Ronaldo’s back as he passed by, possibly for the last time.
Ronaldo was left out of the starting lineup against the Swiss after Santos expressed frustration about his team captain’s attitude in the previous game against South Korea. Santos later said Ronaldo was “not happy” to be told he was being benched, but never threatened to leave the World Cup because of the decision.
Ronaldo was coming off lackluster performances in the group stage, though he scored in the 3-2 win over Ghana to become the first player to score in five World Cups. He has played in every edition of the tournament since 2006.
The World Cup elimination caps a turbulent few weeks for Ronaldo, starting with an explosive interview with Piers Morgan and the fallout that ended with the termination of his contract at Manchester United and rumors of a move to play for Saudi club Al Nassr.
Portugal were trying to make it to the World Cup semifinals for the third time, having finished third in 1966 and fourth in 2006. The team hadn’t gotten past the round of 16 since that tournament in Germany 16 years ago.
The next chance to win the golden trophy will come in four years at the 2026 World Cup in North America, but it will likely be without Ronaldo on the team.

  Heroic 1-0 win sees Atlas Lions become first Arab or African nation to reach the last four of the competition
  Morocco will play either France or England in the semifinals
DOHA: The dream lives on and is stronger than ever after a beautiful, red-tinged evening in Doha.

This World Cup will be remembered more as the Morocco World Cup than the Qatar version after the Atlas Lions beat Portugal 1-0 on Saturday to move into the last four of the competion.

No Arab team has got close to such a stage before. Nobody can say now that Morocco are not capable of claiming the golden trophy. The question now is not if this unbelievable team, who have gone further in the tournament than Brazil, can actually lift the trophy, but who can stop them?  Not Belgium, Spain or Portugal. After five games, not a single opposition player has scored against them.

Head coach Walid Regragui and his stars will never forget Al-Thumama Stadium, a happy place where they defeated Belgium and then Canada in the group stage, and have now made it three from three. It is crazy, but they have won more World Cup games at this stadium than in their entire history in the competition.

If this was familiar territory for the team, the same could not be said of the quarterfinals, but this was a deserved win from a team that obviously knows how to defend, but are also capable of attacking at pace and with skill.

They have seen off the challenge from three major European powers, three teams seen as potential winners, and the thousands of fans in the area and millions at home have a side of which to be proud.

It was always going to be a tight affair, Portugal’s 6-1 thrashing of Switzerland on Tuesday notwithstanding. As had been mentioned time and again, the Moroccan defense had been breached just once in the eight previous games. Regragui may have been coach for just over three months, but the way the 47-year-old has organized the team, it feels like years. 

The unforgettable journey to the last four had taken its toll, however. Bayern Munich full-back Nasser Mazraoui did not make it and neither did West Ham center-back Nayef Aguerd. His partner in the backline, Romain Saiss, did start after a hamstring scare, but was strapped during the warm-up. It felt a little like this may be a game too far for the leader of the team.

Portugal started the brighter but could not find a way through, but as the game passed the half-hour mark, Morocco began to get on top and, suddenly, the match burst into life.

With three minutes of the first half remaining, the breakthrough came, almost from nothing. Yahia Attiyat Allah, in for Mazraoui, swung over a cross from the left. Goalkeeper Diogo Costa came and got nowhere and there was En-Nesyri, leaping as high into the air as Cristiano Ronaldo did at his peak, to head into an empty net.

 

It was the first goal ever scored by the country in the knockout stages. As anyone who had seen any action in this World Cup would expect, the army of Moroccan fans went crazy.

The Europeans, stung into action, almost hit back immediately in spectacular fashion as Bruno Fernandes fired a half-volley from outside the area over goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and back off the crossbar. Within moments, Morocco again broke at speed down the left and Attiyat Allah shot wide from inside the area.

Morocco almost extended their lead in the opening attack of the second half and it was no surprise that Ronaldo was brought on to perform a rescue mission. With Saiss finally succumbing to his hamstring and being stretchered off after 56 minutes, nerves increased, more so when Goncalo Ramos, scorer of a hat-trick in the previous game, headed over perhaps Portugal’s best chance moments later. Soon, Fernandes shot just over from the edge of the area.

Battling injuries and fatigue, it was no surprise that Morocco defended deeper and deeper — they have done it so well, after all.

There were free-kicks from dangerous positions and a succession of corners, but the red wall held firm and there was always the threat of the now legendary lightning fast counter-attacks.

The closer dreamland appeared, the louder the stadium became and the greater were the nerves. Fans helped out with their version of Iceland’s thunderclap, but there was no concealing just how monumental the last 10 minutes were going to be. 

Even when Portugal did breach that backline, there was Bounou to save the day, just as he did with eight minutes remaining, somehow getting a hand to a fierce Joao Felix drive that was heading for the top corner. The goalkeeper has been just one of a number of heroes from the country who have lit up this World Cup. 

If they had not fought hard enough, there were eight minutes of injury time, which started with Ronaldo’s low shot well-saved by Bounou. Then, within the next two minutes, substitute Walid Cheddira was shown two yellow cards and sent off, reducing his under-pressure team to 10 men.

Morocco responded by defending even harder and should have sealed the win in the 96th minute when Yahya Jabrane went clean through on goal, but could only meekly lift the ball into the arms of the goalkeeper. There was still time for Pepe’s header to go wide.

Then the final whistle sounded. It was all over, but it felt like a new beginning for football, with an Arab team in the last four and looking like they do not know how to lose and can beat anyone.

Morocco were celebrating, not for the first time, and it may not be the last.

  A World Cup record 18 yellow cards were shown
  The game featured multiple mass confrontations and heated exchanges
DOHA: FIFA on Saturday announced it had opening disciplinary procedures against Argentina and the Netherlands after a series of ugly incidents marred their bad-tempered World Cup quarter-final.
A World Cup record 18 yellow cards were shown as Argentina defeated the Dutch 4-3 on penalties Friday after a 2-2 draw at Lusail Stadium.
The game featured multiple mass confrontations and heated exchanges as the Dutch came back from two goals down to force extra time.
The charges against the Argentina football federation relate to player and staff misconduct and “order and security at matches,” FIFA said in a statement.
The Dutch also face an investigation into the team’s behavior.

  Al-Khatib secures King of Drift title at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Saudi Arabia
  Oman's Haitham Al-Hadidi second, Ahmad Daham from Iraq third
JEDDAH: The Red Bull Car Park Drift 2021/2022 series concluded in dramatic style with Egypt’s Hisham Al-Khatib crowned King of Drift in the World Final in Jeddah.
Grandstands packed with thousands of excited fans cheered on 24 drifters from 18 different countries at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, the largest entry list in the event’s 14-year history.
The title competition could not have been fiercer in a sport where the smallest mistake can mean the difference between winning and losing, with drifters from Mauritius to Jamaica, South Africa to Azerbaijan, and all the Gulf countries participating.
After posting the top score in the first round, Al-Khatib set the standard early before saving his best performance for the Final 4 round where he took out the top spot over Haitham Al-Hadidi of Oman and Iraq’s Ahmad Daham.
Surrounded by emotional drifting fans following his victory, Al-Khatib could not hide his sheer joy at taking the title. After years of national victories, the World Final crown had always eluded him.
“I worked for…eight years for this result and (thank) God, I have it now. It was a great experience for me to compete with these drifting legends. I am so happy and so grateful,” he said.
The emotion of the crowds was a signature piece of this year’s Red Bull Car Park Drift conclusion, with Jeddah playing host to the World Final for the first time at the famous Jeddah Corniche Circuit, known as the home of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
The magnificent track and electric energy from the stands were not lost on the Red Bull Car Park Drift’s leader, drifting legend Abdo Feghali, who celebrated the inaugural World Final in Saudi.
Feghali said: “This was a dream event from start to finish. The track was so fast, so technical. It could almost have been anyone from the top eight who won, the standard was so high, but all credit to Hisham. What a performance from him.
“I can’t wait to get back here for another Red Bull Car Park Drift and to give the talented Saudi drifters a chance to claim their place on the podium.”
 

