Hit by organized crime and violence, Arab-Israelis live in constant fear

The Arabs say that if they report the criminals, there will be revenge, and the police will not protect them. (AFP/File)
Updated 31 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

  • According to the Israeli police, seven gangs are active in the Arab community
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Over 1.5 million Palestinian citizens of Israel face a wave of violence and crimes perpetrated by organized gangs that killed 104 people this year, Israeli-Arab sources told Arab News.

Several factors are attributed to the ugly situation the Israeli Palestinian community faces, with Israeli banks not granting loans to people without construction licenses, forcing the community to turn to the black market or criminal gangs for loans. When they are unable to clear debts in time, they are targeted with violence.

Weapons are stolen from the warehouses of the Israeli military, it is alleged, which end up in the hands of the criminals. The price of a pistol ranges from $3,000 to $6,000, while the M16 assault rifle costs around $21,000, which constitutes a lucrative business for unemployed youths aged 16 to 18.

Most of those arrested by the Israeli police and prosecuted are likely to be contractors, but not crime bosses, sources told Arab News.

According to the Israeli police, seven such gangs are active in the Arab community. Some of their members worked as contractors for Jewish criminal groups before many of these were dismantled around 2016. The vacuum was filled by Arab gangs with tens of thousands of weapons in their hands.

The mistrust of the Israeli police among Israeli Palestinians is a huge obstacle to tackling organized crime in the community. They believe the police do not adequately tackle crime in Arab areas, while the police blame them for not cooperating in crime-fighting.

The Arabs say that if they report the criminals, there will be revenge, and the police will not protect them. They allege that the police confiscate weapons and do not arrest suspects, and that even if they capture a few of them, they do not bring them to trial.

The Israeli police say they need evidence to prosecute suspects, which is difficult due to a shortage of police personnel, budgets or sufficient technology like the Shin Bet has. Therefore, there have been calls to involve Shin Bet to help the police, but there are strong reservations about Shin Bet interfering in civil affairs.

Jalal Bana, a strategic expert from Kufr Yasif in Galilee, told Arab News that the widespread poverty in Arab society is a factor behind the spread of crime and many young men joining criminal gangs.

He added: “It is impossible to eradicate the crime that has been rampant for many years within a year or two. The Israeli police began to fight crime in the Arab community when it became a strategic threat against the Jewish community through its transfer to it.”

He said the police can significantly reduce crime if they wanted, as they succeeded in doing between 1999 and 2001, completely eliminating organized crime gangs in the Jewish community.

Arab-Israeli sources told Arab News that a number of those involved in committing crimes against Arabs have fled to Turkey and the UAE for fear of arrest.

Bana said it is “a very terrifying situation” amid the trade in arms and drugs, extortion, and mayors being forced to award bids and tenders to backers of organized criminal gangs.

Mahmoud Khatib, a writer and lecturer from the village of Kafr Kanna in Galilee, told Arab News that the death toll this year has exceeded 100, which means the police measures have failed to combat crime.

Khatib said it is necessary to intensify police efforts, enact deterrent laws and promote the religious and national values in the Arab community.

“The loss of safety and security saddens us more than the number of people killed by crime, and there are one and a half million Arabs who do not live in safety, but rather in a constant state of fear and terror,” he said.

Despite the Israeli government’s pledge to crack down on violence and illegal weapons and plans to establish more police stations, there has been no letup in criminal activities.

The Israeli police recently established a dedicated unit called Saif (sword) to tackle the problem, a 32,000-strong force seeking to recruit over 5,000 more people. They also seek an increased budget and better technology to defeat criminal gangs.

Meanwhile, Itamar Ben-Gvir, designated minister of national security, said he would fight the violence and crimes in the Arab community decisively. But the Israeli-Arabs feel it would make no difference as “Ben-Gvir presents problems, not solutions, and all his answers are based on violence.”

Separately, Ben-Gvir said he stipulated changing the status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque, allowing Jews to pray in the sanctuary as a condition to join the new government coalition under Benjamin Netanyahu.

Jewish prayer in Al-Aqsa Mosque is prohibited, but the Israeli police allow silent prayers to be held, away from Al-Qibli Mosque and the Dome of the Rock.

Ekrima Sabri, the grand mufti of Jerusalem and preacher at Al-Aqsa Mosque, told Arab News: “We are always alert to any surprise that Ben-Gvir or any other insane figure may spring. We affirm our legitimate right as Muslims to pray alone in Al-Aqsa, and we consider Ben-Gvir’s statements aggression against Muslims.”

Sabri stressed: “We will prevent Jews from praying in Al-Aqsa Mosque and its courtyards under all circumstances and at whatever cost.”

Topics: Israel

Two Yemeni soldiers escorting UN convoy killed in ambush

Yemeni pro-government fighters man a position on the outskirts of al-Jawba in Marib. (AFP)
Yemeni pro-government fighters man a position on the outskirts of al-Jawba in Marib. (AFP)
Updated 11 December 2022
AP

Two Yemeni soldiers escorting UN convoy killed in ambush

Yemeni pro-government fighters man a position on the outskirts of al-Jawba in Marib. (AFP)
  • Yemen’s ruinous conflict began in 2014 when Iranian-backed Houthi rebels came down from the northern mountains and seized the capital of Sanaa
Updated 11 December 2022
AP

SANAA: Two troops from Yemen’s pro-government forces were killed in an armed ambush on a UN convoy in eastern Yemen, the UN said on Saturday.
According to a statement from the UN’s International Office of Migration spokeswoman, the two soldiers were killed while escorting a convoy traveling west from Seiyun to Marib. No IOM staff, who were on an unspecified humanitarian mission, were injured in the attack, it said. No further details about the Friday incident were given.
A tribal leader from the area and a UN official said the ambush took place near the town of Al-Abr, in Yemen’s eastern Hadramout province. Both spoke on condition of anonymity out of fear of reprisals.

BACKGROUND

Eastern and southern Yemen, which fall under the coalition control, have seen an uptick in infighting between different armed groups in recent months.

In a separate statement issued on Friday by Lt. Gen. Saleh Mohammed Timis of Yemen’s Special Tasks Battalion — an official branch of the army backed by the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen — the two men were identified as Salem Saeed Qarwan and Salem Mubarak Al-Bahri. The attackers have not been identified.
Yemen’s ruinous conflict began in 2014 when Iranian-backed Houthi rebels came down from the northern mountains and seized the capital of Sanaa.
In response, an Arab coalition, which includes the UAE, intervened in 2015 to try to reinstate the internationally recognized government to power.
Eastern and southern Yemen, which fall under the Arab coalition control, have seen an uptick in infighting between different armed groups in recent months.
Al-Qaeda also has an enduring presence in eastern and southern Yemen. In February, suspected militants of its global network kidnapped five UN workers in southern Abyan province.

 

Topics: Yemen

UAE official: European ties with Gulf ‘should not be transactional’

Anwar Gargash
Anwar Gargash
Updated 11 December 2022
Reuters

UAE official: European ties with Gulf ‘should not be transactional’

Anwar Gargash
  • What we’re hearing, especially from the Germans and others, about reengaging with the Gulf, I am encouraged but I would warn that it should not be transactional. Anwar Gargash
Updated 11 December 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: A senior UAE official said on Saturday it was encouraging to see greater European outreach to Gulf Arab states in the face of the Ukraine conflict and energy crunch, but that engagement should not be “transactional.”
A number of European officials have visited Gulf countries to secure energy supplies outside of former top provider Russia after the West imposed sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
“What we’re hearing, especially from the Germans and others, about reengaging with the Gulf, I am encouraged but I would warn that it should not be transactional,” Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic adviser to the president of the UAE, told the World Policy Conference in Abu Dhabi.

What we’re hearing, especially from the Germans and others, about reengaging with the Gulf, I am encouraged but I would warn that it should not be transactional.

Anwar Gargash

“I think that language is partly driven by self-interest — trying to find new gas providers, new oil providers,” he said. “We need to see actions ... it has to be long term and strategic.”
Gargash reiterated a call for “explicit” security assurances from traditional Western allies, especially in dealing with the threat from Iranian drones that Gulf states have long warned about.
It was not until these weapons “made it into the Ukraine theater” that they were “catapulted” into the spotlight, and “suddenly the world rediscovered this issue,” Gargash said.
Western states have accused Russia of using Iranian drones to attack targets in Ukraine, which Tehran and Moscow have denied.
Gulf states have long pressed global powers to address their fears about Iran’s missile and drone programs in now-stalled efforts to revive a 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, which former US President Donald Trump exited in 2018.
“This is an opportunity for all of us to come and revisit the whole concept,” Gargash said, referring to the Iran nuclear pact.
Gulf states have resisted Western pressure to break with Russia, a fellow member of the OPEC+ oil producer alliance which in October agreed cuts to output targets.
Gargash said some countries, which he did not name, were loading ties with “moralistic baggage and other interests,” adding politics has to be “more realistic if you want results.”

 

Topics: UAE Gulf

Record number of mosques opened in Egypt this year

Since september 2020 2,712 new mosques have been opened in egypt, while a further 404 have been refurbished. (AFP)
Since september 2020 2,712 new mosques have been opened in egypt, while a further 404 have been refurbished. (AFP)
Updated 11 December 2022
Mohammad Shamaa

Record number of mosques opened in Egypt this year

Since september 2020 2,712 new mosques have been opened in egypt, while a further 404 have been refurbished. (AFP)
  • Sheikh Rafi Al-Sayed, a ministry official, said 2,451 mosques are now affiliated with the Awqaf Ministry — 1,391 of which are “makeshift”
Updated 11 December 2022
Mohammad Shamaa

CAIRO: A record 1,200 new mosques opened across Egypt this year, according to the Ministry of Awqaf.

Ayman Omar, an undersecretary at the ministry, told Arab News that some of the 1,200 new mosques were financed by the ministry, while others were privately built under government supervision.

He added that since September 2020 2,712 new mosques have been opened in Egypt, while a further 404 have been refurbished. A total of 9,600 mosques have now been built or renovated at a cost of 10.2 billion Egyptian pounds ($400 million) since President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi assumed office in June 2014.  

Sheikh Rafi Al-Sayed, a ministry official, said 2,451 mosques are now affiliated with the Awqaf Ministry — 1,391 of which are “makeshift.”

“This changes the famous saying that Cairo is ‘the city of a thousand minarets,’ as we now have more than that,” he added.

Apart from overseeing the nation’s mosques, the ministry also carries out charitable work. It spent more than EGP330 million on community service in 2022 alone, Al-Sayed claimed.

A recent statement from the ministry said that it had spent EGP30 million on assisting 1,000 girls from poor families and EGP20 million on providing fertile cattle to small breeders.

 

Initiative aims to educate Egyptians about climate change’s impact on women

Initiative aims to educate Egyptians about climate change’s impact on women
Updated 10 December 2022
LAILA MOHAMED

Initiative aims to educate Egyptians about climate change’s impact on women

Initiative aims to educate Egyptians about climate change’s impact on women
  • Samira Rashwan, an official at the National Council for Women, told Arab News: “The state is aware that women are most affected by environmental issues and climate change, and the resulting emissions that cause natural disasters, and this has many reasons
  • Effects include uptick in violence , rise in early marriages, slowing of women’s empowerment
Updated 10 December 2022
LAILA MOHAMED

CAIRO: A “Feminists for Climate” initiative is setting out to educate Egyptians about the effects of climate change on women in general and Egyptian women in particular.

The initiative’s founder, Marihan Fouad, said: “Women are the weakest and most vulnerable group, and the issue of climate change and its consequences is what increases their vulnerability and problems. The goal of the initiative is to raise awareness of that.”

Fouad, a pharmacy graduate, added: “Choosing the idea of climate change to raise awareness about it and its impact on women has a personal dimension. I am from the delta region (north of Cairo), and most of the women here work first in agriculture, either on land owned by their families or even by working for others, which makes them bear climate change’s consequences the most.”

SPEEDREAD

They are hit economically, as women in many societies depend on natural resources to secure living and food for themselves and their children.

Studies show that the delta will be among the most affected regions in the future, “and its effect has already appeared on some crops recently,” she said.

“It is true that all humans will be affected, but not all in the same way, as it varies from one individual and one social type to another, so women are the group that bears most of its consequences.”

Samira Rashwan, an official at the National Council for Women, told Arab News: “The state is aware that women are most affected by environmental issues and climate change, and the resulting emissions that cause natural disasters, and this has many reasons.

“They often cannot easily access all the resources that enhance their ability to confront climate change crises. Rather, there are many obstacles including the lack of technology and specialized education that enables women to easily understand the dimensions of the crisis, in addition to the fact that the empowerment of women has not yet reached what is hoped for and the high illiteracy rate is not only regional but also global.”

Rashwan said that the effects of climate change on the female population include an increase in violence against women, a rise in early marriages, and a slowing of women’s empowerment.

“They are hit economically, as women in many societies depend on natural resources to secure living and food for themselves and their children. Climate change affects these resources and leads to their scarcity, whether it is agricultural land, rivers or sea coasts.

“The most important impact from my point of view is on women’s health, especially reproductive health, which is weak in general,” Rashwan said.

Other efforts focusing on the effect of climate on Egyptian women include an online campaign launched by Jihad, who told Arab News that it seeks to “stop the use of any tools or vehicles that contribute to an increase in carbon dioxide levels, and to bury any materials made of plastic because they are non-biodegradable.”

Jihad added: “I work on distributing paper bags to those around me and some citizens for free to draw their attention to the importance of climate change, while inviting them to read about it, and I hope that I will succeed in that.”

 

 

Topics: Egypt climate

Skiing in Lebanon, climbing in Tunis: Med tourism site goes online

Skiing in Lebanon, climbing in Tunis: Med tourism site goes online
Updated 10 December 2022
Arab News

Skiing in Lebanon, climbing in Tunis: Med tourism site goes online

Skiing in Lebanon, climbing in Tunis: Med tourism site goes online
  • Advice on all manner of adventure activities can be found at Mediterraneanadventures.org
Updated 10 December 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Nature, sports and adventure lovers are a click away from the best destinations across the Middle East and North Africa, thanks to a newly-launched, EU-funded website, Mediterraneanadventures.org, created to jumpstart tourism in the region.
The website suggests activities such as skiing in Lebanon’s Keserwan mountainous area and crossing a biosphere at below sea level in Jordan’s Karak, in addition to canoeing and diving in Torre Guaceto in Puglia, southern Italy.
The platform was created in collaboration with the Puglia and Sardinia regional governments in Italy and Barcelona’s Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with Jordan, Lebanon, and Tunisia.
It is divided into eight sections ranging from water sports and skiing to climbing and horseback adventures, and from long nature walks and underground explorations to biking and birdwatching.
The Catalonia region offers climbing up to 3,000 meters in the Pyrenees, exploration of hidden bays in the nature of the Costa Brava, the nature of the Ebro delta, and then 6,400 km dedicated to nature bike trails and forest trails along old railways that are no longer used.
According to Mediterraneanadventures.org, many adventures are also on offer in Puglia, which is described as brilliant for outdoor experiences with two national parks, 18 regional parks, 16 nature reserves and three protected marine areas to explore and enjoy, from Salento to Gargano, while also exploring its food through 188 educational restaurants and discovering the land of olive oil.
With its mountains also reaching 3,000 meters above sea level, Lebanon is described as “the place where you can ski and swim in the same day” and has many ski resorts in addition to the 225 km of coastline, with many nature reserve beaches such as Tyre Nature Park.
There are also walking and biking routes through the country’s historic heritage, discovering the Roman Hemperean peoples to the Phoenicians, the Ottomans to the French.
“Silent desert and scorching sea,” is what defines the adventures that can be enjoyed in Tunisia, from hiking or climbing in the Atlas Mountains and forests that then lead to the sea across 1,300 km of coastline.

Topics: Lebanon Jordan Italy tourism skiing

