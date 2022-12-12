Qatar corruption scandal engulfs European Parliament after arrest wave

You are here

Greek politician and European Parliament vice-president Eva Kaili speaks during the European Book Prize award ceremony in Brussels.
  • Officials “paid large sums of money, offered gifts” to promote Doha World Cup, Belgian prosecutors’ office says
  • EU’s foreign policy chief said allegations of bribery by Qatar to burnish its image at the EP were “worrisome”
LONDON: A corruption scandal has engulfed the European Parliament following the seizure of cash donations and detainment of an MEP linked to promoting Qatar’s hosting of the FIFA World Cup, the Financial Times reported.

Following a series of searches and arrests over the weekend, a Belgian court charged four people with “participation in a criminal organization, money laundering and corruption.”

It is claimed that Qatar sought to influence officials in the EP through cash donations and offers of lavish holidays.

The scandal has led to resignations and the pausing of a vote on giving Qatari nationals visa-free access to Europe.

Two MEPs as well as the family of a former MEP in Italy are said to be at the center of the scandal.

The latter were allegedly offered a $105,000 holiday to Qatar in return for promoting the country’s hosting of the FIFA World Cup.

The EU’s foreign policy chief said on Monday that allegations of bribery by World Cup host Qatar to burnish its image at the EP were “worrisome.”

The bribery claims have rocked the EU’s legislature and sparked calls for the bloc’s institutions to be put under the microscope to root out foreign influence.

“There is a process ongoing. Certainly, the news is very worrisome — very, very worrisome,” Josep Borrell, the EU foreign policy chief, said.

Borrell said no officials from the bloc’s diplomatic service or overseas missions were implicated in the allegations.

“There (are) police and judiciary actions. We have to follow these actions,” Borrell said, adding he could not go beyond the “judiciary statements.”

“(These are) very, very, very grave accusations,” he said.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said the allegations were “damaging, and we need to get to the bottom of it.”

His German counterpart Annalena Baerbock warned “this is also precisely about Europe’s credibility.”

Qatar has long faced claims that its successful campaign to host football’s premier tournament came as a result of corruption.

Before the wave of arrests, Belgian police had investigated claims that Qatar had sought to influence members of the EP.

Dino Giarrusso, an Italian MEP, said that Qatari officials had approached officials in the Parliament on successive occasions since 2019.

He added: “They were hoping to improve the country’s reputation, especially in the run-up to the FIFA World Cup.”

Belgium’s federal prosecutors’ office alleged that “third parties in political and/or strategic positions” within the EP were “paid large sums of money or offered substantial gifts to influence decisions.”

Eva Kaili, an EP vice president, is believed to be one of the officials facing corruption charges.

Last month, the Greek former TV presenter defended Qatar’s human rights program in the Parliament, labeling the country a “front-runner in labor rights.”

She defended Doha’s hosting of the World Cup, claiming that MEPs criticizing the Gulf state had “accused everyone that talks to them of corruption, but still, they take their gas.”

Kaili has been stripped of her duties in the legislature as well as her domestic Greek membership of the socialist party PASOK.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the allegations of corruption against Kaili are of the “utmost concern.”

“The allegations are of utmost concern, very serious,” she said, reiterating that she was also proposing the creation of an independent ethics body to cover EU institutions.

“It is a question of confidence of people into our institutions, and this confidence and trust into our institutions needs higher standards,” the EU chief said.  

The EP’s largest party, the European People’s Party, said in a statement that it was “shocked” at the corruption scandal, adding that “no stone should be left unturned” in subsequent investigations.

Anti-corruption organization Transparency International called for an independent ethics watchdog to oversee EU institutions in the wake of the scandal.

Transparency EU director Michiel van Hulten, a former MEP, said: “Over many decades, the Parliament has allowed a culture of impunity to develop, with a combination of lax financial rules and controls and a complete lack of independent (or indeed any) ethics oversight.”

Qatar has unanimously rejected any claims of corruption.

A Doha official said: “Any association of the Qatari government with the reported claims is baseless and gravely misinformed.”

Topics: Qatar EU European Parliament Eva Kaili

  • Activists warn that at least a dozen people already have been sentenced to death in closed-door hearings
  • At least 488 people have been killed since the demonstrations began in mid-September
DUBAI: Iran said Monday it executed a second prisoner detained and convicted amid nationwide protests challenging the country’s theocracy, airing footage on state television it claimed shows him stabbing two security force members to death and running away.

The public hanging of Majidreza Rahnavard, less than a month after he allegedly carried out the fatal stabbings — purportedly angry about security forces killing protesters — shows the speed at which Iran now carries out death sentences handed down for those detained in the demonstrations the government hopes to put down.

Activists warn that at least a dozen people already have been sentenced to death in closed-door hearings. At least 488 people have been killed since the demonstrations began in mid-September, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that’s been monitoring the protests. Another 18,200 people have been detained by authorities.

Iran’s Mizan news agency, under the country’s judiciary, alleged Rahnavard had stabbed two security force members to death Nov. 17 in Mashhad and wounded four others.

Footage aired on state TV showed a man chasing another around a street corner, then standing over him and stabbing him after he fell against a parked motorbike. Another showed the same man stabbing another immediately after. The assailant, which state TV alleged was Rahnavard, then fled.

The Mizan report identified the dead as “student” Basij, paramilitary volunteers under Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. The Basij (ba-SEEJ’) have deployed in major cities, attacking and detaining protesters, who in many cases have fought back.

A heavily edited state television report aired after Rahnavard’s execution showed clips of him in the courtroom. In the video, he says he came to hate the Basijis after seeing video clips on social media of the forces beating and killing protesters.

The Mizan report accused Rahnavard of trying to flee to a foreign country when he was arrested.

Mashhad, a Shiite holy city, is located some 740 kilometers (460 miles) east of the Iranian capital, Tehran. Activists say it has seen strikes, shops closed and demonstrations amid the unrest that began over the Sept. 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by Iran’s morality police.

Mizan said Rahnavard was convicted in Mashhad’s Revolutionary Court. The tribunals have been internationally criticized for not allowing those on trial to pick their own lawyers or even see the evidence against them.

Rahnavard had been convicted on the charge of “moharebeh,” a Farsi word meaning “waging war against God.” That charge has been levied against others in the decades since the 1979 Islamic Revolution and carries the death penalty.

Iran is one of the world’s top executioners and typically executes prisoners by hanging. It executed the first prisoner detained during demonstrations last Thursday.

Amnesty International has said it obtained a document signed by one senior Iranian police commander asking that the execution for one prisoner be “completed ‘in the shortest possible time’ and that his death sentence be carried out in public as ‘a heart-warming gesture toward the security forces.’”

Amid the unrest, Iran is also battered by an economic crisis that has seen the national currency, the rial, drop to new lows against the US dollar.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran

  • Jana Zakaran, 16, was hit with a gunshot in the head and pronounced dead
RAMALLAH: A Palestinian hospital announced Israeli forces killed a teenage girl during an army operation in the occupied West Bank early Monday.

Khalil Suleiman Government Hospital in the northern city of Jenin said Jana Zakaran, 16, was hit with a gunshot in the head and pronounced dead.

The official Palestinian news agency reported that Zakaran was on her house roof and found dead after the Israeli troops withdrew from Jenin.

The Israeli military said it was aware of the teenager’s death and that an investigation was underway.

It added that troops entered the city and arrested three Palestinians wanted on suspicion of attacks against Israelis. Clashes and heavy of exchange of fire erupted between soldiers and suspects, it said.

About 150 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, making it the deadliest year since 2006.

The Israeli army says most of the Palestinians killed have been militants. But stone-throwing youths protesting Israeli army incursions and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.

Israel has been conducting daily arrest raids throughout the West Bank, in an operation prompted by a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis in the spring that killed 19 people.

The military says the raids are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks, but the Palestinians say they entrench Israel’s open-ended occupation, now in its 56th year.

At least 31 people have died in Arab attacks in Israel and the occupied West Bank this year, according to Israeli figures.

Topics: Palestine Israel

  • Al-Rahi pointed out that all parties needed to put their differences to one side if they were to avoid losing the trust of the Lebanese people and the respect of the international community
BEIRUT: The head of the Maronite Church in Lebanon on Sunday launched a withering attack on the country’s political leaders accusing them of failing the Lebanese people and the world.

In his Sunday sermon, Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi called for urgent international intervention to help resolve Lebanon’s dire political and economic situation.

And he slammed members of parliament for neglecting their duties to the nation.

Al-Rahi said: “Everything that the political and parliamentary group does is contrary to the foundations on which Lebanon has been built since its founding.

“It does not respect the idea of Lebanon’s establishment, partnership, pluralism, independence, the National Pact, Taif (Agreement), and the constitution.

“Is there a deliberate decision to demolish existing Lebanon and build on its ruins a draft state that does not belong to its people, its history, or its surroundings?”

The religious leader’s comments followed MPs’ inability for a ninth time to elect a new president, with many lawmakers at Thursday’s vote spoiling their ballots.

“This means that they do not want to elect a president, or they are not qualified to elect a president,” he added.

Al-Rahi pointed out that all parties needed to put their differences to one side if they were to avoid losing the trust of the Lebanese people and the respect of the international community.

With no internal solutions to the crises seemingly on the horizon, he reiterated his plea for the UN and other key decision-making countries to be drafted in to help before it was too late.

During his sermon, he said too many of Lebanon’s decision makers had failed to implement the letter and spirit of the Taif Agreement accusing them, “of being the ones who reject internationalization and do not want any solution to the Lebanese situation.

“Either Lebanon will be as they want it to be, or it will not be. But let everyone know that Lebanon will be as all its loyal sons want,” he added.

On the Church’s involvement in the country’s political crisis, Al-Rahi said: “It does not take sides except with the national right and adheres to the inclusive national principles, historical constants, and the constitution with its pact dimension.”

Jaafari Mufti Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan, who represents the Shiite Amal Movement and Hezbollah, hit back at Al-Rahi’s call for international assistance.

He said: “The UN has no business but to undermine Lebanon’s demographic structure through the UNHCR (refugee agency) and (other) associations, and New York is the center for sharing deals.

“Internationalization of the Lebanese cause is an explicit blow to Lebanese sovereignty, and we will not accept offering the head of Lebanon to any international or regional butcher.

“The solution is to respond to (Lebanon’s Parliament) Speaker Nabih Berri’s call that takes the country from estrangement to dialogue to save Lebanon from disasters. What is required is national courage for internal rescue,” Qabalan added.

Lebanese Forces MP Ghassan Hasbani said the party would be happy to participate in such a dialogue but added that there was “division within parliament as a result of the fact that there are those who want a reformist, sovereign president, and a party that wants a president who protects Hezbollah.”

Representative Ayoub Hamid, a member of the Parliamentary Development and Liberation Bloc headed by Berri, said: “The results of the parliamentary elections have produced a new reality that no one should deny. Dialogue remains the priority.

“There is no room in Lebanon for the dominance of one party, the arrogance of others, or exaggeration in dealing with national issues.

“Therefore, the call for dialogue in any matter is obligatory, because without dialogue, we cannot cross to safety.”

 

Topics: Lebanon

  • Cairo working with private sector to return visitor numbers to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels
  • CEO of Egyptian Tourism Promotion Board joins Moscow forum via video call
CAIRO: Visitors from Russia remained an important part of Egypt’s tourism trade, Cairo’s envoy to Moscow has said.

And addressing representatives of major Russian tourism companies at a forum organized by the Egyptian Embassy in Russia, ambassador Nazih Al-Najari highlighted efforts to further increase traveller numbers.

Amr El-Kady, chief executive officer of the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Board, joined the event via video call. Moscow-based representatives of national flag carrier EgyptAir were also among the audience.

Egypt’s historical and cultural sites were popular attractions for Russian visitors, but Egyptian tourism chiefs hope to promote other destinations too in the north African country.

In October, Russian airline Aeroflot resumed services from Moscow to the cities of Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh, after having suspended direct flights to Egypt on March 8 due to what it described as “unfavorable conditions” as a result of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Issa said Egypt had this year witnessed a 30 percent increase in visitors. He pointed out that Egypt’s government was working with the private sector to get tourist numbers back to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels and hit a tourism revenues target of $30 billion by 2025.

Around 125,000 Russian tourists visited Egypt during the first two weeks of this year and more than 700,000 travelled there in 2021.

According to data from the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics, the overall number of tourists visiting Egypt increased by 85.4 percent to 4.9 million in the first half of this year, compared to 2.6 million over the same period in 2021.

The number of tourists from all countries reached 8 million in 2021, up from 3.7 million in 2020, representing a 117.5 percent rise.

Agency figures showed Eastern European countries accounting for 50.6 percent of Egypt’s tourism business last year, followed by the Middle East at 18.9 percent, Western Europe with 16.4 percent, and Africa making up 7.1 percent.

 

 

Topics: egypt tourism Cairo

  • Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said it was the “most prominent” anti-Daesh operation for at least three weeks
  • CENTCOM called it a “unilateral operation,” adding that “initial assessments indicate no civilians were killed or injured”
BEIRUT: US forces killed two Daesh “officials” in an overnight raid in eastern Syria, US Central Command said on Sunday.
The forces “conducted a successful helicopter raid in eastern Syria at 2:57 am (2357 GMT)... killing two Daesh officials,” CENTCOM said in a statement without providing a more specific location.
It identified one of those killed as “Anas,” a Daesh “Syria province official” who was involved in “plotting and facilitation operations in eastern Syria,” according to the statement.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said it was the “most prominent” anti-Daesh operation for at least three weeks.
Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said the anti-terrorism unit of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) also took part in Sunday’s operation, identifying the village of Al-Zor in eastern Deir Ezzor province as the target area.
CENTCOM called it a “unilateral operation,” adding that “initial assessments indicate no civilians were killed or injured.”
The United States supports the SDF, which is the Kurds’ de facto army in northern Syria and led the battle that dislodged Daesh from the last scraps of its Syrian territory in 2019.
Hundreds of American troops remain in Syria as part of an international coalition fighting Daesh remnants.
Turkiye said it launched strikes on Kurdish fighters’ positions in northern Syria and Iraq on November 20 after a deadly bombing in Istanbul last month that it blames on Kurdish groups.
Ankara says it has struck positions of the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which dominate the SDF but which Ankara sees as an offshoot of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that it was imperative the Kremlin “clear” Kurdish forces from the border area of northern Syria.
The SDF has warned that a threatened Turkish ground incursion would jeopardize the fight against Daesh.

Topics: Daesh Syria

