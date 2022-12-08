You are here

World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022

765K World Cup visitors fall short of Qatar's expected 1.2 million influx

765K World Cup visitors fall short of Qatar’s expected 1.2 million influx
Thousand of locals and visitors walk the streets at the Souq Waqif marketplace during the World Cup in central Doha on Dec. 7, 2022. (AP)
Updated 08 December 2022
Reuters

765K World Cup visitors fall short of Qatar’s expected 1.2 million influx

765K World Cup visitors fall short of Qatar’s expected 1.2 million influx
  • The influx of visitors represents a 25 percent boost to the country’s resident population of 3 million
Updated 08 December 2022
Reuters

DOHA: Qatar received just over 765,000 visitors during the first two weeks of the World Cup, according to an organizers’ report obtained by Reuters, falling short of the country’s expectations for an influx of 1.2 million during the month-long event.

A huge surge in visitors at this stage is unlikely with only eight teams staying on in Doha, and eight games left out of the 64 in the tournament that began on Nov. 20.

Organizers had previously identified the peak period for international visitors to be Nov. 24-28 during the busy group stage, when 32 teams were playing four matches every day.

The Dec. 7 report was prepared by the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC), which organizes the tournament, and said that the first 17 days of the World Cup saw 765,859 international visitors, more than half of whom have now departed.

The report registered 1.33 million match ticketholders and 3.09 million tickets sold across the eight stadiums in Qatar for the tournament that ends on Dec. 18.

A Qatari official, who did not wish to be named, confirmed the figures. The SC did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

The tournament in Qatar, the first to be held in the Middle East, is considered one of the most expensive in terms of tickets, hotels and alcohol, sales of which are restricted.

Fewer international visitors than originally forecast led to an unexpected glut of accommodation but has also averted major over-crowding or traffic headaches in Qatar, the smallest country by both population and area to host the World Cup.

The influx of visitors represents a 25 percent boost to the country’s resident population of 3 million, of which only about 10-12 percent are Qataris.

“With over a week of competition still to go, a wave of new visitors has started arriving from the nations that made it to the quarterfinals,” the Qatari official told Reuters.

More visitors are expected to flock to Qatar for popular matches and after the country lifted entry restrictions for nationals and residents of fellow Gulf states.

Cumulative stadium attendance at the first 52 matches was 2.65 million, the document said.

Previously, world soccer’s governing body FIFA said that stadium attendance in Qatar had surpassed attendance at stadiums during a corresponding period at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

On Tuesday, hundreds of Moroccan fans flew into Qatar on special flights arranged ahead of their team’s victory over Spain. It is expected that similar fights will be laid on to allow last-minute fans to fly in from overseas to watch their teams advance through the tournament’s final three rounds.

Visitors to Qatar must obtain a Hayya identification card ahead of travel as it doubles as a mandatory entry visa during the tournament period. On Tuesday, Qatar dropped this requirement for Gulf Cooperation Council countries. 

Topics: World Cup 2022

The evolving role of the substitute in cricket

The evolving role of the substitute in cricket
Updated 52 min 28 sec ago
Jon Pike

The evolving role of the substitute in cricket

The evolving role of the substitute in cricket
  • As the sport’s franchises continue to grow, the role of the ‘12th player’ has taken on more importance
Updated 52 min 28 sec ago
Jon Pike

If evidence is needed of cricket’s attempts to ape the commercial march of football, then the decision of the Board for Control of Cricket in India, or BCCI, to introduce a tactical substitute system into the Indian Premier League, known as the IPL, in 2023 is an example. However, it has taken years to arrive at this position.

Substitutes were introduced in professional football for the qualifying rounds of the 1954 World Cup, although it was not until 1970 that they were allowed in the finals, despite having been added to the Laws of the Game in 1958. Many countries adopted the measure during the 1950s but English football authorities dragged their feet and it was not until 1965 that the first substitution was made in the English league. In 2022-23, five substitutes are allowed, whilst, in 2021, trials took place relating to substitutes for players suspected to have suffered concussion during a match.

The same concern has been taken seriously in cricket. In July 2019, the International Cricket Council, or ICC, announced a provision for concussion-substitution in Test cricket. If a player suffers concussion and becomes unfit to take any further part in the match, a like-for-like substitute is allowed to play. There are restrictions. If a specialist batter is injured and there is no specialist batter in the squad, but an all-rounder is available, then that player is only allowed to bat. A specialist bowler cannot substitute for a specialist batter. The first call on the provision occurred soon after its introduction. In August 2019, a specialist Australian batter was concussed in a Test with England at Lords and was replaced with a like-for-like substitute.

Prior to this sensible concussion provision, any injury incurred by a player during a match, sufficient to lead to him or her to leave the field either for the remainder of the match or for a shorter time, triggered the use of the “12th player.” Traditionally, this was the player, or one of the players, who was not selected in the starting lineup. Given that the player may not be happy to be omitted, there was no guarantee that the duties would be conducted with good grace and efficiency. One very famous player, who was not selected for the starting 11 when first picked for his country, is rumored to have paid someone else to perform his duties.

Since the 12th player is not permitted to either bat or bowl in the match, the duties are mostly unglamorous. They involve taking out replacement equipment, including bats, messages from coach and/or captain, drinks, ensuring that the team bath has been run to proper temperature, that drinks have been procured for consumption at the end of the day’s play, and sympathizing with a colleague who has been dismissed harshly or cheaply. One legend of the game is rumored to have had a permanent 12th man one season when captaining a county side because he was concerned with horse racing. The messages exchanged in the middle were mainly about the results of a race and which horse to select for another race.

On occasion, fate strikes a 12th player. This could be a catch or an outstanding or calamitous piece of fielding. One famous example occurred at Trent Bridge, Nottingham in 2005, when England’s substitute fielder pounced on the ball at cover, threw down the stumps, to leave a well-set Australian captain out of his ground. The moment irked the Australian for years, even more so as it was a decisive one in the game.

In recent years, there has been a tendency for the 12th player to be someone on the fringe of the team, so as to provide him or her with a taste of the action. In addition, some of the tasks have changed. Formal, timed, drinks breaks are now common, communal baths are less common, and additional ways of communicating messages exist. The BCCI’s proposal for IPL 2023 will go beyond the role of the 12th player as a partial substitute, effectively severing their traditional link as a substitute fielder.

Although the details of the BCCI’s scheme have not yet been revealed, it is thought likely to follow the lines of the Impact Player system used in the 2022 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India’s domestic T20 competition. At the toss, each team was able to name four substitutes, one of whom could replace any member of the starting team at any point before the end of the 14th over of either innings. The player was able to replace someone who had already been dismissed and bat, as long as no more than 11 players batted. Alternatively, a bowler who had already delivered some overs, could be replaced, with the substitute allowed a full quota of four overs.

There have been previous experiments with substitute systems. Super subs were introduced into one-day internationals, or ODIs, by the ICC in 2005. Under this, a substitute, who had to be named prior to the toss, was a direct replacement for another player. If the original player had been dismissed, the substitute could not bat and could only bowl the number of overs that the original player had not delivered. The system proved to be unpopular with players. It was judged that sides who were already advantaged by winning the toss also benefitted from using their substitute to far greater effect. The experiment was ended in March 2006.

Australia’s Big Bash League experimented with an X Factor system in 2020, whereby teams were able to substitute a member of the starting team after 10 overs of the first innings if the player had not already batted or bowled more than one over. Utilization of the substitute system has been infrequent, suggesting a lack of traction. It has been dropped for the 2022/23 tournament. This flies in the face of the BCCI’s direction of travel and may represent a divergence in T20 innovation philosophy between boards, players and viewers in different countries. It will be fascinating to follow how this plays out in the forthcoming global evolution of T20 franchise cricket.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column Cricket

World’s elite runners to contest Abu Dhabi Marathon 2022

World’s elite runners to contest Abu Dhabi Marathon 2022
Updated 08 December 2022
Arab News

World's elite runners to contest Abu Dhabi Marathon 2022

World’s elite runners to contest Abu Dhabi Marathon 2022
  • Kenyan duo Daniel Kibet and Dickson Chumba confirmed for men’s race
  • Ethiopia’s former world marathon champion Mare Dibaba and Kenya’s Angela Tanui will line up in the women’s event
Updated 08 December 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Some of the world’s leading distance runners will participate in this year’s ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon on Dec. 17, it has been revealed by the organizers.

Kenya’s Daniel Kibet, winner of the 2019 Istanbul Marathon and second-place finisher at this year’s Milan Marathon, has confirmed his place on the starting line for the fourth edition of the race in less than two weeks. He will be joined by compatriot Dickson Chumba, who has won two of the World Marathon Majors (Tokyo in 2014 and 2018, and Chicago in 2015).

Meanwhile, the women’s race will feature 2015 Marathon World Champion and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Mare Dibaba, from Ethiopia, alongside Angela Tanui, from Kenya, who won the Amsterdam Marathon in 2021 and finished fourth and second respectively in the 2022 Tokyo Marathon and 2019 Vienna Marathon.

A record 20,000 runners are expected to line up for this year’s event, which includes a new route for the 42.2km race. The day also features other contests including the marathon relay (two runners completing 21.1km each), and 10km, 5km and 2.5km runs. The event starts in front of ADNOC’s headquarters, and the runners will pass a host of the city’s most iconic landmarks.

Aref Al-Awani, general secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “Since its inception, the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon has attracted interest from the world’s elite marathon runners who view our event as a great way to finish their season and begin preparations for next year. The caliber of elites for this year’s race speaks volumes of how quickly Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi ADNOC Marathon have earned a reputation on the world’s long-distance running map.

“Attracting more than 20,000 participants is clear evidence of the event’s distinguished position in the community and its ability to enhance collective efforts and encourage healthy and active lifestyles. The participation is still open across all distances and accessible to participants of all abilities.”

Meanwhile, the race organizers have revealed a new medal design for those who complete the various races. The medal will incorporate a reference to the expected record number of participants due to take part this year.

Topics: marathon Abu Dhabi Marathon 2022

Celtics rout Suns in NBA showdown, Morant has triple double in Memphis win

Celtics rout Suns in NBA showdown, Morant has triple double in Memphis win
Updated 08 December 2022
AFP

Celtics rout Suns in NBA showdown, Morant has triple double in Memphis win

Celtics rout Suns in NBA showdown, Morant has triple double in Memphis win
  • Simone Fontecchio made the winning basket to give Utah a 124-123 home victory over Golden State Warriors
Updated 08 December 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: Boston’s Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum turned a matchup of NBA conference leaders into a rout on Wednesday while Ja Morant’s triple double sparked the Memphis Grizzlies over Oklahoma City.

Tatum and Brown each scored 25 points as the Celtics improved the NBA’s best record to 21-5 with a 125-98 blowout victory at Western Conference leader Phoenix.

Boston stayed two games atop Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference while Phoenix fell to 16-9 and a half-game behind New Orleans (16-8) in the West.

The Suns trailed 69-42 at halftime, their largest deficit of the season to that point, and by as many as 45 points in the third quarter.

“We were just really connected,” Tatum said. “We’re just making the right plays. We hit a lot of shots tonight.”

The Celtics, who lost to Golden State in last season’s NBA Finals, improved to 10-3 on the road.

“We’re happy with the way we’re playing,” Tatum said. “But we’re far from satisfied. This doesn’t mean anything if we don’t get back to where we want to get to (the NBA Finals) and get over that hump.

“It’s a long process but we’re trending in the right direction.”

Phoenix welcomed back guard Chris Paul, who missed a month with a heel injury. He had four points, four rebounds and four assists.

Morant, meanwhile, delivered a triple double with 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists to lead host Memphis over the Thunder 123-102.

It was a club-record sixth career triple double for the 23-year-old US guard.

“It means a lot,” Morant said. “A lot of credit goes to my teammates and my coaches putting me in positions to excel at a high level.

“We knew rebounding was important. I took it upon myself early on, I think I had seven early. Every other stat was from my teammates. Them knocking down shots opened up shots for me on the floor as well.”

Memphis allowed only 15 points in the fourth quarter.

“It was pretty much just locking in, getting stops and rebounds,” Morant said. “We’ve got to continue fighting and play hard.”

Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 35 points and added six rebounds and seven assists while Jrue Holiday contributed 31 points in Milwaukee’s 126-113 victory over visiting Sacramento. The Bucks improved the NBA’s second-best record to 18-6.

Kyrie Irving scored a game-high 33 points with nine assists, five rebounds and four blocked shots while Kevin Durant added 29 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in Brooklyn’s 122-116 home victory over Charlotte.

Simone Fontecchio made the winning basket with 1.4 seconds remaining to give Utah a 124-123 home victory over the Golden State Warriors.

Golden State’s Jordan Poole scored a game-high 36 points but his bad pass set up the Italian forward’s decisive inside shot.

Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 22 points while Fontecchio added 18 off the bench.

Zion Williamson scored 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to spark New Orleans over Detroit 104-98. The host Pelicans took the West lead with their fifth consecutive victory.

D’Angelo Russell scored a game-high 28 points and Frenchman Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 21 rebounds to power Minnesota’s 121-115 home win over Indiana.

Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet each scored 25 points to lead the Toronto Raptors over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers 126-113.

The Lakers, without Anthony Davis due to illness and LeBron James with a sore ankle, were led by German guard Dennis Schroder’s 18 points.

Orlando’s Paolo Banchero made six free throws in the last seven seconds of overtime to give the Magic a 116-111 home triumph over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Italian-American Banchero scored a game-high 23 points and went 13-of-14 from the free throw line.

Chicago defeated visiting Washington 115-111 behind 27 points from DeMar DeRozan while Julius Randle had 34 points and 17 rebounds to lead New York over visiting Atlanta 113-89.

Topics: basketball NBA Boston Celtics Phoenix Suns

Brazil hoping to dance past Croatia into World Cup semis

Brazil hoping to dance past Croatia into World Cup semis
Updated 08 December 2022
AFP

Brazil hoping to dance past Croatia into World Cup semis

Brazil hoping to dance past Croatia into World Cup semis
  • Thrilling were the Selecao that their performance drew comparisons with the best and most entertaining Brazil sides
Updated 08 December 2022
AFP

DOHA: Brazil head into Friday’s World Cup quarterfinal against Croatia brimming with confidence after Neymar’s return inspired a performance laced with swagger and arrogance in the last 16.

Their eye-catching 4-1 victory against South Korea, which featured goals by Vinicius Junior, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta as well as a Neymar penalty, sent out an ominous message to their rivals in Qatar.

The football, for 45 minutes at least, was free-flowing and full of joy, the players celebrating their goals by showing off their dance moves and even getting Tite, their 61-year-old coach, to join in.

So thrilling were the Selecao at Doha’s Stadium 974 that their performance drew comparisons in some quarters with the very best and most entertaining Brazil sides, from the 1970 team of Pele to the 1982 vintage led by Socrates.

Yet it was just one game, and it came after the five-time champions scored just three goals in three group matches and also lost to Cameroon, their first defeat in the opening round at a World Cup since 1998.

Brazil will surely settle for a simple victory without the exhibition football when they take on 2018 runners-up Croatia at Education City Stadium, mindful of results at recent World Cups.

Since they won their fifth title in 2002, Brazil have gone out each time to European opponents, including a 7-1 humiliation at the hands of Germany on home soil in 2014 and a defeat by Belgium four years ago in Russia.

“We are dreaming of winning the title, that’s obvious, but we have to go step by step,” Neymar said after the victory over South Korea.

“This was the fourth game. There are three to go but we are prepared. Our minds are focused on winning the title.”

Neymar returned to the starting lineup for the last 16 after suffering an ankle injury in the opening 2-0 victory over Serbia, while the return of Danilo at left-back was almost significant.

Tite has lost another fullback, Alex Telles, for the rest of the tournament but another, Alex Sandro, is training again and hopes to be back.

If that is the case then Danilo will switch over to rightback and Eder Militao should drop out of the side.

Croatia made it to the final four years ago after being taken to extra time in three consecutive matches and they required an extra half hour as well as penalties to get the better of Japan in the last 16 on Monday.

The fear now is that this game might be a step too far for Zlatko Dalic’s resilient side, who have much the same spine as four years ago and are still led by the 37-year-old Luka Modric.

“I think everyone in the world knows the value of Luka Modric. He’s our leader, our best player, and we’re proud to have him on the field,” said Mateo Kovacic.

“We are accustomed to very tough physical games in the Premier League and that’s something that we want to show against Brazil,” the Chelsea player added.

“We want to show our technical quality too but we want to show our physical quality in every duel and in possession.”

Whatever happens, reaching this stage on the back of their 2018 exploits is an achievement worth celebrating for the nation of just 4 million people.

But Croatia, who have lost just once since last year’s European Championship, believe they can compete and may use their Nations League win over France in Paris in June as an example to follow.

“We had a really good game there, with important ball possession too, and we need to keep the ball against Brazil,” said Kovacic.

“This is Brazil, we can follow that blueprint but it will be a different game.”

Topics: World Cup 2022 Brazil Croatia

Yankees agree to record $360m MLB deal with Judge: reports

Yankees agree to record $360m MLB deal with Judge: reports
Updated 08 December 2022
AFP

Yankees agree to record $360m MLB deal with Judge: reports

Yankees agree to record $360m MLB deal with Judge: reports
  • Judge’s contract is the richest in MLB history for any non-pitcher
Updated 08 December 2022
AFP

NEW YORK: Superstar slugger Aaron Judge has agreed to a Major League Baseball record nine-year deal worth $360 million to return to the New York Yankees, according to multiple reports on Wednesday.
The 30-year-old US free agent outfielder, who smashed an American League record 62 home runs last season, had rejected a seven-year Yankees offer worth $213.5 million before the 2022 campaign.
His new deal, according to ESPN and MLB’s website plus multiple New York media outlets, means Judge made $150 million by betting on himself in the 2022 campaign, when he led MLB in homers, runs scored with 133 and runs batted in with 131.
Judge, who batted .311, was named the 2022 American League Most Valuable Player.
At an average of $40 million per season, Judge’s contract is the richest in MLB history for any non-pitcher, $4 million more per season than Mike Trout’s 12-year deal worth $426.5 million.
The only MLB players with richer per-year deals are pitchers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander.
The National League’s San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres were also pitching offers at Judge, according to reports.
In the 2022 season, Judge chased the AL and Yankees one-season homer record of 61 set by Roger Maris in 1961. The late-season drama of his quest extended to October 4, when he smashed his 62nd homer against the Texas Rangers.
Judge, the 2017 AL Rookie of the Year, sparked the Yankees to 99 wins and their sixth consecutive playoff appearance since his arrival. New York was swept by eventual World Series champion Houston in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series.

Topics: baseball Aaron Judge New York Yankees

