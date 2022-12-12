You are here

  • Home
  • EU tops up Ukraine’s arms fund, discusses Russia, Iran sanctions
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

EU tops up Ukraine’s arms fund, discusses Russia, Iran sanctions

EU tops up Ukraine’s arms fund, discusses Russia, Iran sanctions
Firefighters work at a local market hit by shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, December 12, 2022. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8368u

Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

EU tops up Ukraine’s arms fund, discusses Russia, Iran sanctions

EU tops up Ukraine’s arms fund, discusses Russia, Iran sanctions
  • EU foreign ministers will review new sanctions over Tehran's crackdown on protesters and the supply of drones to Russia
  • German FM Annalena Baerbock said the sanctions would target Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, among others
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

BRUSSELS: European Union foreign ministers agreed on Monday to put another 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion) into a fund that has been used to pay for military support for Ukraine, after it was largely depleted during almost 10 months of the war.
More top-ups may be possible at a later stage, said the European Council grouping of the bloc’s member states.
“Today’s decision will ensure that we have the funding to continue delivering concrete military support to our partners’ armed forces,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.
In their monthly meeting in Brussels, ministers will also try to agree on further sanctions on Russia and Iran.
However, it remained unclear whether Hungary will block these decisions, resorting to what diplomats have denounced as “blackmail diplomacy” due to a dispute over locked EU funds for Budapest.
“There is agreement, in principle, but there’s also the big elephant in the room,” a senior EU diplomat told reporters, referring to Budapest’s use of its veto power. “It’s a type of blackmail diplomacy that we would rather not see, but it is what it is.”
Regarding Iran, foreign ministers are due to review new sanctions over human rights abuses in Tehran’s crackdown on protesters and the supply of drones to Russia.
“We are going to approve a very tough package of sanctions,” Josep Borrell said ahead of the meeting. The EU “will take any action we can to support young women and peaceful demonstrators.”
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the sanctions would target Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, among others.
“With this sanctions package, we are targeting in particular those who are responsible for the executions, the violence against innocent people...these are especially the Revolutionary Guards,” she told reporters.
Baerbock spoke after Tehran executed a second man involved in anti-government protests following calls by the Revolutionary Guards for Iran’s judiciary to act swiftly and decisively.
The ministers will also discuss a ninth package of Russia sanctions that is set to place almost 200 more individuals and entities on the EU sanctions list, but in the morning Borrell stressed there was still no agreement on this at this stage. He hoped that could come later on Monday or on Tuesday.
Foreign ministers are set to pave the way for a three-year military mission to Niger, with 50-100 troops at first and later up to 300 to help the country improve its logistics and infrastructure.
One of the poorest countries in the world, Niger is seen as being at risk of a possible spillover of violence from neighboring Mali, where Islamist militants are gaining ground following the withdrawal of French and other European forces.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Iran

Related

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US ambassador
World
UN carves out sanctions exemptions for humanitarian aid
Qatar corruption scandal engulfs European Parliament after arrest wave
Middle-East
Qatar corruption scandal engulfs European Parliament after arrest wave

Pig’s head thrown on UK mosque in hate crime incident

Pig’s head thrown on UK mosque in hate crime incident
Updated 52 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Pig’s head thrown on UK mosque in hate crime incident

Pig’s head thrown on UK mosque in hate crime incident
  • ‘Elderly, children who use building are terrified that someone is targeting us,’ says trustee
  • HMCT statement: ‘A pig’s head was placed on the roof, in what looks like a hate crime. Unfortunately, this behavior is not a one-off occurrence’
Updated 52 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A Muslim community in the UK are living in fear after a pig’s head was left on the roof of their mosque, Metro reported.

Members of Heatons Muslims Community Trust in Manchester say that the animal’s head was discovered in a visible part of the building at about 9 p.m. on Dec. 9.

The incident was reported to the police, who logged the event as an Islamophobic hate crime.

HMCT trustee Mohammed Tayyab Mohiuddin said that the building’s CCTV footage from the evening showed a car pulling up with two people inside.

One of the individuals was carrying a rubbish bag that was visible when they exited the vehicle.

Mohiuddin added that the car’s registration plate was recorded.

He said: “In the evening, we have a bit of a gathering at the community center and some people came out and someone said, ‘There’s a pig’s head on the roof.’

“It’s a short roof, so it was easy to see. I think they have picked that point in order to terrify people. Everyone knows someone has placed it there and what their intentions were.

“In our religion, we are not allowed to eat pig’s meat or handle it in any way so someone has done it specifically for that reason.

“We have a lot of elderly people and a lot of children who use the center, and obviously they are a bit terrified that someone is targeting us and fear in the future someone could go further or take a wrong step.”

The HMCT said in a statement: “A pig’s head was placed on the roof, in what looks like a hate crime. Unfortunately, this behavior is not a one-off occurrence.

“In survey data released earlier this year, by Muslim Census and Muslim Engagement and Development, it was reported that almost half (42 percent) of mosques or Islamic institutions surveyed have experienced religiously motivated attacks in the last three years.

“Seventeen percent of mosques from the 42 percent reported having faced physical abuse directed at staff or worshipers, including the stabbing of a muezzin in 2020.

“The HMCT asks local residents and worshipers to remain vigilant and report any hate to the police.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Manchester Heatons Muslims Community Trust (HMCT)

Related

UK government fails to deliver on its promise to define Islamophobia
World
UK government fails to deliver on its promise to define Islamophobia
Rotting pig’s head dumped at Islamic school gate in Brisbane
World
Rotting pig’s head dumped at Islamic school gate in Brisbane

Kabul hotel attack ends as three gunmen killed; two foreigners injured

Kabul hotel attack ends as three gunmen killed; two foreigners injured
Updated 12 December 2022
Reuters

Kabul hotel attack ends as three gunmen killed; two foreigners injured

Kabul hotel attack ends as three gunmen killed; two foreigners injured
  • Two foreigners were injured while trying to escape by jumping from the hotel balcony
  • Taliban sources said the attack was carried out at Longan Hotel where Chinese and other foreigners usually stay
Updated 12 December 2022
Reuters

KABUL: Armed men opened fire on Monday inside a hotel in central Kabul popular with Chinese nationals in an attack that ended when at least three gunmen were killed by security forces, the Taliban-run administration said.
Two foreigners were injured while trying to escape by jumping from the hotel balcony, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on Twitter.
Kabul’s Emergency Hospital, run by an Italian non-profit near the attacked hotel in the Shahr-e-Naw area, reported receiving 21 casualties — 18 injured and three dead on arrival.
Taliban sources said the attack was carried out at Longan Hotel where Chinese and other foreigners usually stay.
Videos posted on Twitter by a journalist in Kabul and verified by Reuters showed smoke billowing out of one of the floors amid sounds of gunshots, while a person was seen trying to escape the attack by jumping out of a hotel window.
Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said the attack took place around 2.30 p.m. local time, with residents in the area saying they heard a powerful explosion followed by gunfire.
The attack came a day after China’s ambassador met the Afghan deputy foreign minister to discuss security-related matters and sought more attention on the protection of its embassy.
China’s state-run Xinhua news agency said the attack happened near a Chinese guesthouse and its embassy in Kabul was closely monitoring the situation.
The embassy did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Several bombings have taken place in Afghanistan in recent months, including an attack on the Pakistan embassy earlier this month and a suicide blast near the Russian embassy in September. Both attacks were claimed by Daesh.
The Taliban, which seized power after US-led foreign forces withdrew in August 2021, have said they are focused on securing the country. 

Topics: Afghanistan Kabul

Related

Pakistani army: Afghan forces shell border town, killing 7

Pakistani army: Afghan forces shell border town, killing 7
Updated 12 December 2022
AP

Pakistani army: Afghan forces shell border town, killing 7

Pakistani army: Afghan forces shell border town, killing 7
  • Chaman is the main border crossing for trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan
  • Pakistan’s army said troops responded to Afghan fire, but did not give further details
Updated 12 December 2022
AP

QUETTA, Pakistan: Deadly cross-border shelling by Afghan Taliban forces at a Pakistani border town on Sunday killed seven people, Pakistan’s military said, as relations continue to sour between the two neighboring countries.
The violence hitting Chaman in southwestern Pakistan follows a series of deadly incidents and attacks that have skyrocketed tensions between Islamabad and Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers. Chaman is the main border crossing for trade between the countries.
The crossing was reopened on Monday morning, authorities said.
The Pakistani army’s media wing initially said six died in Sunday’s shelling, but the death toll later rose to seven. Sixteen others were wounded, the army said, blaming the casualties on the “unprovoked and indiscriminate fire” of heavy weapons by Afghan forces on civilians.
In Afghanistan, a spokesman for Kandahar’s governor, Ataullah Zaid, appeared to link the clashes between Pakistani and Taliban forces with the construction of new checkpoints on the Afghan side of the border.
He said one Taliban fighter was killed and 10 were wounded. Three civilians were also wounded, he added.
Pakistan’s army said troops responded to Afghan fire, but did not give further details. It said Pakistan has approached authorities in the Afghan capital, Kabul, to highlight the severity of the border incident.
Earlier, Akhtar Mohammad, a doctor with a government-run hospital in Chaman, told The Associated Press that live rounds wounded a total of 27 people who were brought to the hospital for treatment. He said seven were in critical condition.
A resident on Pakistan’s side of the border, Wali Mohammad took his wounded cousin to the hospital in Chaman. He said there were a number of explosions followed by rapid gunfire.
“We were in the street like any other day off, when suddenly, a big explosion was heard and debris hit many people, including one of my cousins,” said Mohammad.
Criticizing the Taliban, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif tweeted on Monday: “The Afghan Interim government should ensure that such incidents are not repeated.”
A deadly shooting in November shuttered the border at Chaman for eight days, causing heavy commercial losses and leaving thousands of people stranded on both sides.
Later last month, Pakistan’s Embassy in Kabul came under gunfire. Pakistani officials called the incident an attack on its envoy there and blamed Taliban officials for the security breach. Islamabad also has said Afghanistan’s rulers are sheltering militants who carry out deadly attacks on its soil.

Topics: Pakistan Afghanistan

Related

Islamabad claims that anti-Pakistan forces are organizing terrorist attacks from hideouts in Afghanistan. (AP)
World
US condemns shooting at Pakistan’s embassy in Afghanistan

China to drop travel tracing as it relaxes ‘zero-COVID’

China to drop travel tracing as it relaxes ‘zero-COVID’
Updated 12 December 2022
AP

China to drop travel tracing as it relaxes ‘zero-COVID’

China to drop travel tracing as it relaxes ‘zero-COVID’
  • Smartphone app will cease to function, meaning residents’ travels will not be traced and recorded
  • Relaxation has also sparked concerns about a new wave of infections
Updated 12 December 2022
AP

BEIJING: China will drop a travel tracing requirement as part of an uncertain exit from its strict “zero-COVID” policies that have elicited widespread dissatisfaction.
At midnight on Monday, the smart phone app will cease to function, meaning residents’ travels will not be traced and recorded, potentially reducing the likelihood they will be forced into quarantine for visiting pandemic hot spots. China’s ruling Communist Party allows no independent parties to conduct verification and such apps have been used in past to suppress travel and free speech. It’s part of a package of apps that includes the health code, which has yet to be disabled.
The move follows the government’s snap announcement last week that it was ending many of the most draconian measures. That follows three years of lockdowns, travel restrictions and quarantines on those moving between provinces and cities, mandated testing, and requirements that a clean bill of health be shown to access public areas.
Last month in Beijing and several other cities, protests over the restrictions grew into calls for leader Xi Jinping and the ruling Communist Party step down, in a level of public political expression not seen in decades.
While met with relief, the relaxation has also sparked concerns about a new wave of infections potentially overwhelming health care resources in some areas.
Xi’s government is still officially committed to stopping virus transmission, the last major country to try. But the latest moves suggest the party will tolerate more cases without quarantines or shutting down travel or businesses as it winds down its “zero-COVID” strategy.
Facing a surge in COVID-19 cases, China is setting up more intensive care facilities and trying to strengthen hospitals’ ability to deal with severe cases.
At the same time, the government reversed course by allowing those with mild symptoms to recuperate at home rather than being sent to field hospitals that have become notorious for overcrowding and poor hygiene.
Reports on the Chinese Internet, which is tightly controlled by the government, sought to reassure a nervous public, stating that restrictions would continue to be dropped and travel, indoor dining and other economic activity would soon be returning to pre-pandemic conditions.
China’s leaders had long praised “zero-COVID” for keeping numbers of cases and deaths much lower than in other nations, but health officials are now saying the most prevalent omicron variety poses much less of a risk.
Amid a sharp drop in the amount of testing, China on Monday announced only around 8,500 new cases, bringing the nation’s total to 365,312 — more than double the level since Oct. 1 — with 5,235 deaths. That compares to 1.1 million COVID-19 deaths in the United States.
Protests erupted Nov. 25 after 10 people died in a fire in the northwestern city of Urumqi. Many believed COVID-19 restrictions may have impeded rescue efforts. Authorities denied the claims spread online, but demonstrators gave voice to longstanding frustration in cities such as Shanghai that have endured severe lockdowns.
The party responded with a massive show of force and an unknown number of people were arrested at the protests or in the days following.
Xi’s government promised to reduce the cost and disruption after the economy shrank by 2.6 percent from the previous quarter in the three months ending in June. Forecasters say the economy probably is shrinking in the current quarter. Imports tumbled 10.9 percent from a year ago in November in a sign of weak demand.
Some forecasters have cut their outlook for annual growth to below 3 percent, less than half of last year’s robust 8.1 percent expansion.
Amid the unpredictable messaging from Beijing, experts warn there still is a chance the ruling party might reverse course and reimpose restrictions if a large-scale outbreak ensues.
Last week’s announcement allowed considerable room for local governments to assign their own regulations. Most restaurants in Beijing, for example, still require a negative test result obtained over the previous 48 hours and rules are even stricter for government offices.

Topics: China COVID-19 Coronavirus

Related

Facing COVID-19 surge, China expanding hospitals, ICUs
World
Facing COVID-19 surge, China expanding hospitals, ICUs
Beijing no longer requires COVID test results to enter supermarkets, buildings
World
Beijing no longer requires COVID test results to enter supermarkets, buildings

Zelensky’s talks with other leaders signal diplomatic flurry around Ukraine

Zelensky’s talks with other leaders signal diplomatic flurry around Ukraine
Updated 12 December 2022
Reuters

Zelensky’s talks with other leaders signal diplomatic flurry around Ukraine

Zelensky’s talks with other leaders signal diplomatic flurry around Ukraine
  • There are no peace talks and no end in sight to the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War Two
Updated 12 December 2022
Reuters

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with US President Joe Biden and with the leaders of Turkiye and France on Sunday, an increase in diplomatic activity around the war started by Russia that is dragging into a 10th month.
“We are constantly working with partners,” Zelensky said in his nightly video address, adding that he expects some “important results” next week from a series of international events that will tackle the situation in Ukraine.
While Zelensky has held numerous talks with Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan since Russian forces invaded in late February, the accumulation of discussions in just one day is not a regular event.
Zelensky said he had thanked Biden for “unprecedented defense and financial” help the United States has provided for Ukraine and talked with the US president about an effective anti-aircraft defense systems to protect the population.
Earlier, Zelensky said that he held “a very meaningful” conversation with Macron on “defense, energy, economy, diplomacy” that lasted more than an hour and “very specific” talks with Erdogan on assuring Ukraine’s grain exports.
Turkiye, which acted as a mediator in peace talks in the early months of the war, also worked alongside the United Nations in a grain deal, which opened up Ukrainian ports for exports in July after a six-month de facto Russian blockade.
Erdogan’s office said the Turkish leader had a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday, in which he had called for a quick end to the conflict.
Putin said last week that Moscow’s near-total loss of trust in the West would make an eventual settlement over Ukraine much harder to reach and warned of a protracted war.
Macron has championed diplomacy in the conflict but his mixed messages that it was up to Kyiv to decide when to negotiate with Moscow, but also that security guarantees were needed for Russia, have unnerved some Western allies, Kyiv and the Baltic countries.
There are no peace talks and no end in sight to the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War Two, which Moscow calls a “special military operation” and Ukraine and its allies an unprovoked act of aggression.
Moscow shows no signs of being ready to respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and pre-war borders, saying the four regions it claims to have annexed from Ukraine in September are part of Russia “forever.” The government in Kyiv has ruled out conceding any land to Russia in return for peace.
On the ground in Ukraine, the entire eastern front line has been continuously shelled with heavy fighting taking place. Moscow is also targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with waves of missile and drone strikes, at times cutting off electricity for millions of civilians in winter, when mean temperatures can be several degrees below zero Celsius.

Topics: Ukraine-Russia crisis Ukraine

Latest updates

Netherlands pledges €14 million to refugees in Jordan
Netherlands pledges €14 million to refugees in Jordan
EU tops up Ukraine’s arms fund, discusses Russia, Iran sanctions
EU tops up Ukraine’s arms fund, discusses Russia, Iran sanctions
Palestinian factions suffering financial crises amid decline in Iranian funding
Palestinian factions suffering financial crises amid decline in Iranian funding
UK allocates 300 places for Saudi medical students
UK allocates 300 places for Saudi medical students
Closing Bell: Saudi bourse catches dreary global cues, falls 105 points 
Closing Bell: Saudi bourse catches dreary global cues, falls 105 points 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.