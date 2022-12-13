Italy’s PM, political parties slam Iran’s repression of protesters

ROME: Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has condemned Iran for suppressing dissent and pledged that her administration would continue to defend the fundamental rights and freedoms of that country’s people.
In a speech in the Chamber of Deputies attended by Arab News, Meloni recalled that on Monday Iran executed a second man — in defiance of an international outcry over the use of capital punishment — in connection with protests that have shaken the regime for months.
“I say this clearly. The use of force against peaceful demonstrators, against women is unjustifiable and above all unacceptable,” she said.
Her words sparked a standing ovation from all the members of parliament and government in the Plenary Hall.
“This government will always be committed to defending and respecting fundamental rights and freedoms. In Iran as everywhere in the world,” Meloni said.
Speaking to Arab News after her speech, Meloni said: “I was pleased that the European Council meeting this week in Brussels will condemn in its final communique the death sentences in Iran.”
The Italian premier has previously spoken against the regime in Iran, labeling as “an outrage” the execution of protestor Moshen Shekari.
“The unacceptable repression by the Iranian authorities cannot leave the international community indifferent. This repression will not stop the request for life and freedom coming from Iranian women and youth,” she had said.
Her remarks in parliament were welcomed by all the parties.
“We cannot stay silent in front of what is happening. I am happy that the Italian government is taking such a strong position against the regime in Iran,” Alessandro Giglio Vigna, an MP for the Northern League, told Arab News.
“In Iran we are facing a tragedy. We must all be united to condemn that violence,” said Francesco Silvestri, from the Five Stars Movement.
Senator Raffaella Paita from the Italia Viva party urged the Italian parliament to immediately issue a resolution “to condemn the regime in Iran and to demonstrate solidarity (with) the Iranian people who are resisting … tyranny.”
“It is critical that Italy does its utmost to stay on the side of that courageous people,” she added.