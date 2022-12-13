More luxury & spirituality: Zamzam Pullman Makkah Hotel undergoes renovation

Developing national cadres and empowering women is a key priority at HungerStation

HungerStation, an online food ordering platform in Saudi Arabia, is committed to developing national cadres and position itself as the Top Tech company in the region.

This young organization employs young local men and women and is eager to enhance its employees’ practical abilities by developing their skills and producing outstanding models to serve the company’s internal community and society in general.

HungerStation’s strategy of enhancing and focusing on local talents place’s them among the most prominent companies working in the field of technology, generating strong competition for similar companies. 80 percent of HungerStation’s employees in the Kingdom are Saudis, with approximately 35 percent of them being female. This is a testimony to the company’s commitment to promoting and focusing on local talent.

In HungerStation, we do not only focus on the number of local talent but more importantly focus on their quality. The online food delivery industry has proven to be a highly robust industry capable of attracting exceptional talents. As this industry continues to grow, the main ingredient of success will be to carefully attract, train and retain the best talents in the market.

HungerStation recognizes that hiring people is one thing, and developing them is a different matter. The company trains its entry level staff in collaboration with specialized training organizations. This year, it collaborated with more than 30 training partners, including Misk Foundation, Udacity, EMERITUS, MIT, Informa, AIHR and more.

In this context, HungerStation also has agreements with a number of universities including King Faisal University, Hail University, and Al-Baha University, and is also working with King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals and King Saud University.

Under these partnerships, HungerStation aims to provide professional and academic opportunities to students and other beneficiaries in Riyadh and other cities. It is also developing a program with the Saudi Data & AI Authority to support talents in this field.

HungerStation employees also have rich experiences of volunteering in an effort to give back and care for the community. They have worked with charities such as AITAM and IHSAN, and have taken up community work such as painting walls of the school and other similar activities. The employees say that such teamwork breaks the barrier between them and the management, and strengthens bonds of brotherhood between coworkers.

Ahmed Zahran, HungerStation’s Chief People Officer, said the company aims to contribute and further develop the Kingdom’s economic infrastructure.

“I think the most critical challenge all companies are thinking about right now is offering young talent the necessary education, training and employment opportunities,” he said.

We are proud to say that 90 percent of trainees were employed after the training.

He also said the company aims to drive a more engaging culture through meaningful activities and events for its employees.

Zahran said that around 20 percent of HungerStation’s management positions are held by women. “So, it’s not just 35 percent of new employees; 20 percent of them are also in influential positions. And we want to further improve that percentage. However, since this is a young business, we want to focus on bringing in and training new graduates,” he added.

The company is currently and will continue to focus on recruiting and training young talent.

“We have around 766 employees under the age of 30. As a result, we are a relatively new corporation. Our staff’s average age is less than 30 years, and we want to continue to promote young talents. More than half of our country’s population is under the age of 30, so we want to continue to focus on youth, and we have a range of initiatives for just that,” Zahran said.

The company’s management is constantly innovating, renovating, and engaging in new activities. We will proudly continue to contribute and accelerate the progress on realizing Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and to further empower more members of society.