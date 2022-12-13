You are here

  • Home
  • More luxury & spirituality: Zamzam Pullman Makkah Hotel undergoes renovation

More luxury & spirituality: Zamzam Pullman Makkah Hotel undergoes renovation

More luxury & spirituality: Zamzam Pullman Makkah Hotel undergoes renovation
Samer Khair, cluster general manager of Zamzam Pullman Makkah and Madinah.
Short Url

https://arab.news/46xtk

Updated 39 sec ago
Arab News

More luxury & spirituality: Zamzam Pullman Makkah Hotel undergoes renovation

More luxury & spirituality: Zamzam Pullman Makkah Hotel undergoes renovation
Updated 39 sec ago
Arab News

Zamzam Pullman Makkah Hotel, owned by Munshaat Real Estate Projects Company, has announced the beginning of its renovation work, which will include upgrades to its 1,315 rooms, suites and overall facilities.

The renovation is part of a development plan aimed at modernizing the hotel in accordance with its future aspirations and strategy, underlining its history as the first hotel in the Abraj Al-Bait project, which is also called Makkah Clock Tower, while preserving its distinctive identity marked out over the years. To undertake the project, the Saudi Lana group has been appointed as a project contractor and international consulting firm JLL Jones Lang Lasal as project manager.

Zamzam Pullman Makkah Hotel has a unique design that reflects the elegant classical character that brings a spiritual vibe, which fits in with its status and location, directly overlooking the Grand Mosque of Makkah and the Holy Kaaba. The renovation work will add more luxury and distinction to the new decorations and furniture in all of the hotel’s rooms and suites, as well as hotel lobbies, restaurants and café.

Samer Khair, cluster general manager of Zamzam Pullman Makkah and Madinah, said: “The guests of Allah are expected to enjoy the elegant classical character of the hotel after renovation of its rooms, suites and facilities. We will offer them an ideal residency experience amid an atmosphere of spirituality and originality.”

He added: “Zamzam Pullman Makkah Hotel is considered one of the most important hotels in Saudi Arabia, especially in Makkah, and it is the first hotel in the Abraj Al-Bait project.”

Khair said that the renovation work will take place in several stages, while the property carries on normal operations.

“We are working to preserve the hotel’s position and its history within the religious tourism system; our goal is to provide hospitality services at the highest quality to achieve an integrated religious tourism experience for visitors and pilgrims,” he said. 

Marriott Riyadh leads the way in sustainability efforts

Marriott Riyadh leads the way in sustainability efforts
Updated 1 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

Marriott Riyadh leads the way in sustainability efforts

Marriott Riyadh leads the way in sustainability efforts
Updated 1 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

With almost 1,000 hotels in 76 countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa region, Marriott International believes it can play a meaningful role to support the UN Sustainable Development Goals that aim to make the world a more sustainable place. From carbon reduction to the guest experience, sustainability is embedded into the company’s business strategy.

Saudi Arabia has moved decisively toward a more sustainable future with the 2016 unveiling of Vision 2030. The Saudi Green Initiative, launched in 2021, uniﬁes sustainability, energy transition, and environmental protection projects in the Kingdom with the main goals of reducing emissions, expanding the use of renewable energy, and tackling climate change.

Marriott Riyadh Diplomatic Quarter achieved the highest standards for energy and environmental design, winning the LEED Gold Certiﬁcation. LEED stands for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design and is an independent, nonproﬁt, third-party rating system established by the US Green Building Council.

As a hospitality industry pioneer, Marriott promotes environmental responsibility during the building process and sustainable habits during operations. Muin Serhan, cluster general manager of Marriott Riyadh Hotels, said: “Business travelers are increasingly choosing to stay or have conferences and meetings in environmentally friendly hotels. We, at Marriott Riyadh Hotels, are motivated to ensure our loyal guests share the same values by following the highest green standards, and are committed to go deeper each year by meeting with lawmakers and the surrounding communities to discuss new implementations toward sustainability that beneﬁt our community and go hand-in-hand with the overall goal of Saudi Vision 2030.”

Environmental protection must be a top priority when supporting and developing a business strategy that serves the hospitality industry.

“At Marriott Riyadh Hotels, we embrace sustainability because, without it, we would not be able to preserve our standards. We need to address sustainability coming from all directions and at all scales. Economic development is crucial, but it may be one of the most contentious aspects of sustainability and this is the reason why we are working day and night to implement sustainable projects at our properties,” the company said.

“At Marriott Riyadh Diplomatic Quarter, we use energy from the sun to heat 45 percent of the water at the hotel, which translates to more than 20 percent saving, by using 200 kW installed solar panels since 2019.”

TADME: Toyota, ALJ form landmark joint venture

TADME: Toyota, ALJ form landmark joint venture
Updated 3 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

TADME: Toyota, ALJ form landmark joint venture

TADME: Toyota, ALJ form landmark joint venture
Updated 3 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

Toyota Motor Corporation and Abdul Latif Jameel held a ceremony celebrating the signing of a landmark joint venture, which will see customers in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East have more choice in personalizing their vehicles with genuine Toyota accessories.

As demand for tailored vehicle options grows in the Middle East region, the joint venture, known as Toyota Accessories and Development ME India Pvt. Ltd., will build on the joint experience and knowledge of Toyota and Abdul Latif Jameel and expand to provide more options of accessories suitably designed for the local consumer taste.

This is the first time Toyota Motor Corporation has joined with a private distribution partner in such a venture anywhere in the world, reinforcing the trust and reliance placed on Abdul Latif Jameel and its long-standing relationship with the multinational automotive manufacturer. Toyota Motor Corporation will be the majority shareholder in the historic venture with a potential customer base of more than 1 million vehicles in the Middle East.

Hassan Jameel, deputy president and vice chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel, said: “As customer needs evolve and diversify, we are pleased to offer drivers in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East region even more choice when it comes to personalizing their experience with genuine Toyota accessories. We are honored to join Toyota Motor Corporation in unlocking new value for our customers and paving the way for greater vehicle personalization in the region.”

Akitoshi Takemura, regional CEO for Toyota Motor Corporation, said: “We are delighted to celebrate the opening of the new TADME office in Bengaluru, a major milestone in our mission to ‘produce happiness for all.’ Our joint venture with Abdul Latif Jameel underlines Toyota’s commitment to understanding and meeting the rapidly evolving needs of our customers, ensuring drivers can easily customize and personalize their vehicles by developing a wide range of genuine accessories, while continuing to deliver the exceptional quality, durability, and reliability for which Toyota is globally recognized. Ultimately, these efforts will provide our customers with greater peace of mind wherever they drive.”

TADME will design, develop and deliver its products in Bengaluru, long regarded as India’s information technology capital and home to the R&D bases of corporations from around the world. 

Developing national cadres and empowering women is a key priority at HungerStation

Developing national cadres and empowering women is a key priority at HungerStation
Updated 13 December 2022
Arab News

Developing national cadres and empowering women is a key priority at HungerStation

Developing national cadres and empowering women is a key priority at HungerStation
Updated 13 December 2022
Arab News

HungerStation, an online food ordering platform in Saudi Arabia, is committed to developing national cadres and position itself as the Top Tech company in the region. 

This young organization employs young local men and women and is eager to enhance its employees’ practical abilities by developing their skills and producing outstanding models to serve the company’s internal community and society in general.

HungerStation’s strategy of enhancing and focusing on local talents place’s them among the most prominent companies working in the field of technology, generating strong competition for similar companies. 80 percent of HungerStation’s employees in the Kingdom are Saudis, with approximately 35 percent of them being female. This is a testimony to the company’s commitment to promoting and focusing on local talent.

In HungerStation, we do not only focus on the number of local talent but more importantly focus on their quality. The online food delivery industry has proven to be a highly robust industry capable of attracting exceptional talents. As this industry continues to grow, the main ingredient of success will be to carefully attract, train and retain the best talents in the market.

HungerStation recognizes that hiring people is one thing, and developing them is a different matter. The company trains its entry level staff in collaboration with specialized training organizations. This year, it collaborated with more than 30 training partners, including Misk Foundation, Udacity, EMERITUS, MIT, Informa, AIHR and more.

In this context, HungerStation also has agreements with a number of universities including King Faisal University, Hail University, and Al-Baha University, and is also working with King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals and King Saud University.

Under these partnerships, HungerStation aims to provide professional and academic opportunities to students and other beneficiaries in Riyadh and other cities. It is also developing a program with the Saudi Data & AI Authority to support talents in this field.

HungerStation employees also have rich experiences of volunteering in an effort to give back and care for the community. They have worked with charities such as AITAM and IHSAN, and have taken up community work such as painting walls of the school and other similar activities. The employees say that such teamwork breaks the barrier between them and the management, and strengthens bonds of brotherhood between coworkers.

Ahmed Zahran, HungerStation’s Chief People Officer, said the company aims to contribute and further develop the Kingdom’s economic infrastructure.

“I think the most critical challenge all companies are thinking about right now is offering young talent the necessary education, training and employment opportunities,” he said.

We are proud to say that 90 percent of trainees were employed after the training.

He also said the company aims to drive a more engaging culture through meaningful activities and events for its employees.

Zahran said that around 20 percent of HungerStation’s management positions are held by women. “So, it’s not just 35 percent of new employees; 20 percent of them are also in influential positions. And we want to further improve that percentage. However, since this is a young business, we want to focus on bringing in and training new graduates,” he added.

The company is currently and will continue to focus on recruiting and training young talent.

“We have around 766 employees under the age of 30. As a result, we are a relatively new corporation. Our staff’s average age is less than 30 years, and we want to continue to promote young talents. More than half of our country’s population is under the age of 30, so we want to continue to focus on youth, and we have a range of initiatives for just that,” Zahran said.

The company’s management is constantly innovating, renovating, and engaging in new activities. We will proudly continue to contribute and accelerate the progress on realizing Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and to further empower more members of society.

Powering the future of energy in Middle East and Africa with GE

Powering the future of energy in Middle East and Africa with GE
Updated 13 December 2022
Arab News

Powering the future of energy in Middle East and Africa with GE

Powering the future of energy in Middle East and Africa with GE
Updated 13 December 2022
Arab News

Billions of dollars have been invested in existing gas power plants around the Middle East and Africa. Plant owners and operators are always looking for ways to improve the operational performance of these assets. The right services provided at the right time can help keep gas turbines running reliably and efficiently over their entire lifespans, which typically extend to 20-30 years or even longer.

GE provided a comprehensive overview of services offered for gas turbines and other power generation equipment through its Jebel Ali Service Center and Monitoring and Diagnostics Center in Dubai, to help keep powering the future of energy. The tour was led by Joseph Anis, president and CEO of GE Gas Power Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Otmane Benamar, acting chief technology officer of GE Gas Power EMEA; and Kenneth Oyakhire, services leader of GE Gas Power Sub-Saharan Africa.

GE’s Jebel Ali Service Center

Completed in 2006, covering more than 4,000 square meters, and representing an investment of over $11 million, GE’s Jebel Ali Service Center houses two workshops — one each for gas turbines and generators. The facility offers advanced maintenance, testing and repair solutions. Over the years, the center has served more than 80 customers from over 35 countries from east to west, including Bangladesh, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Peru and many others. The center services equipment built by both GE and other original equipment manufacturers.

The only GE facility of its kind throughout MEA, it offers the advantage of delivering faster services at competitive costs to customers in the region and beyond, while operating to the same ISO 9001 quality, as well as ISO 14001 environment, health, and safety certifications.

Joseph Anis, president and CEO, Europe, Middle East and Africa, GE Gas Power, said: “GE’s Jebel Ali Service Center offers a full breadth of offerings for the power sector to meet the increasing needs for reliable, efficient, and sustainable electricity for a growing population. Our core focus is on supporting our customers to ensure the seamless operations of their assets by providing swift maintenance and repair services distinguished by our commitment to quality, productivity, cost effectiveness and EHS standards.”

The diverse breadth of repairs offerings at the center cover gas turbines and generators. On-site services include blade replacement and repairs, machining repairs, generator rotor seal oil journal repairs, stator rewinds and other core maintenance. It is also GE’s only high speed balancing facility and dynamic electrical testing center for rotors in MEA.

GE’s Dubai Monitoring and Diagnostics Center

GE’s M&D Center in Dubai is one of its industry-leading power generation equipment monitoring facilities. The center’s experts work with customers to increase uptime while reducing operations and maintenance expenses. Today, more than 950 power producing utilities use the M&D Center’s monitoring services for over 6,000 power plant assets around the world.

Every day, the center receives more than 1 million data points per second, coming from thousands of sensors attached to monitored assets. By providing a real-time view of asset data, the center enables more effective, collaborative trouble-shooting with experts, enhancing the ability to forecast and prevent power outages through predictive maintenance alerts, and providing customized solutions.

“Our investment in the M&D Center is part of our continued efforts to drive the digital transformation of the power sector and leverage data and insights to support today’s dynamic energy market,” said Anis. “It is critical to have asset visibility 24/7 and make data-driven decisions so we can ultimately serve the community better by meeting their electricity needs more reliably.”

Supporting the energy transition with reliable gas power services

Globally, electricity and heat production account for up to 40 percent of carbon dioxide emissions; moreover, there are still up to 770 million people in the world without reliable access to power and the demand for electricity continues to grow. Reducing carbon emissions from the power sector will play a critical role in addressing climate change. As we accelerate efforts to reach net-zero carbon emissions ambitions, there can be no doubt that the world needs to invest at scale and with speed in new renewable energy projects. However, it is also clear that these investments are not occurring fast enough. Renewable energy is expected to account for less than 50 percent of total global electricity supply in 2040. Moreover, the challenge on hand is not as simple as solving for sustainability — we must address the energy trilemma to achieve more reliable, affordable and sustainable power, while energy demand continues to rise.

Gas can support the further growth of renewables by providing flexible, on demand, reliable power that has the lowest carbon emissions of traditional fossil fuel based electricity and help stabilize the grid as variable sources of solar, wind, and other alternative energy sources are brought online.

“As the world steps up efforts to address the climate challenge, renewable energy and gas power together, are positioned to play a leading role in accelerating the transition to a lower carbon energy future,” said Anis. “The high quality services GE offers at our Jebel Ali Service Center and Monitoring and Diagnostics Center, enable us to continue to collaborate with our customers to ensure that they can keep their gas power assets running reliably to support the energy transition in the years ahead.”

 

Masar inaugurates construction work for primary luxury hotels venture

Masar inaugurates construction work for primary luxury hotels venture
Updated 13 December 2022
Arab News

Masar inaugurates construction work for primary luxury hotels venture

Masar inaugurates construction work for primary luxury hotels venture
Updated 13 December 2022
Arab News

Um Al-Qura Development and Construction Company, owner and developer of the multibillion mega project “Masar” in Makkah, laid the foundation stone marking the launch of construction work of the primary package of hotel projects announced last October. The construction represents seven hotel towers — in collaboration with top-tier local and international consulting firms — and an investment value that exceeds SR7 billion ($1.86 billion).

These continuous developments are part of Masar Destination’s efforts to elevate the hospitality sector in the Holy City to international standards.

Several of the company’s leaders attended the inauguration ceremony. 

Umm Al-Qura Company has signed agreements with global chains Kempinski and Taj to operate two five-star hotel towers; this will be Kempinski’s first in Makkah and Taj’s first operation in Saudi Arabia. Masar will also house the global chain “Embassy Suite — By Hilton,” which will operate a four-star hotel tower. This hotel group will enjoy a unique location in the central region of Makkah and is approximately 500 meters away from the Grand Mosque. It will be home to many facilities, which include a mall with an area of more than 43,000 square meters, a car parking, in addition to a stop for rapid transit buses.

Yasser Abuateek, CEO of Umm Al-Qura for Development and Construction Company, said: “The diversity of international brands in Masar will create an integrated destination and multiple options for visitors coming to Makkah Al-Mukarramah, which is in line with the standards of global destinations with distinguished services and experiences, and our goal of raising and improving the quality of life and visitor experience to the Holy City.”

Upon completion, Masar will represent an unparalleled integrated urban destination to serve the residents and visitors of Makkah. It aspires to contribute to one of the most important goals of Vision 2030 by raising the capacity of pilgrims to 30 million by the year 2030.

Latest updates

New generation of Arab women paving road to global music stage
Egyptian musician Felukah
More luxury & spirituality: Zamzam Pullman Makkah Hotel undergoes renovation
More luxury & spirituality: Zamzam Pullman Makkah Hotel undergoes renovation
Marriott Riyadh leads the way in sustainability efforts
Marriott Riyadh leads the way in sustainability efforts
TADME: Toyota, ALJ form landmark joint venture
TADME: Toyota, ALJ form landmark joint venture
OPEC sticks to 2022, 2023 demand growth forecasts
OPEC sticks to 2022, 2023 demand growth forecasts

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.