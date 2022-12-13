KUWAIT: The UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia and the Arab Competition Network have congratulated Kuwaiti authorities on their efforts to protect consumers against commercial fraud.
The organizations said the measures they introduced have helped to create effective and beneficial competition, the Kuwait News Agency reported on Tuesday.
Kuwait’s Competition Protection Agency has made significant progress in the past decade in its efforts to “regulate the local market,” Natalya Khaled, ESCWA’s economic affairs chief, said during a two-day conference.
She cited a raft of legislative reforms in the country as the catalyst for more stringent competition policies and consumer protection laws to help foster more efficient regulatory practices.
The aim of the conference was to shed light on the pivotal role of the CPA in Kuwait’s efforts to regulate the marketplace and protect consumers from illegal practices.
UN and Arab agencies praise Kuwaiti authorities for consumer protection efforts
