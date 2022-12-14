Closing Bell: TASI tiptoes along to global market cues, closes up 27 points  

You are here

The Tadawul All Share Index touched a high of 10,386 at 10:27 a.m. Saudi time (Shutterstock)
Nirmal Menon 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market eked out a muffled gain of 26.98 points to close at 10,248 on Wednesday, exercising caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision. 

The Tadawul All Share Index touched a high of 10,386 at 10:27 a.m. Saudi time, spurred by the brief optimism around US inflation data reporting a less-than-expected increase over the last month. 

The parallel market Nomu also fell 75 points to end at 18,641.19. 

“Trading activity dropped slightly as investors awaited the US Fed Reserve’s view on future rate hikes in its final rate hike move for the year today,” Junaid Ansari, senior vice president of investment strategy and research at Kamco Investment Co., told Arab News.  

However, the advance-decline ratio was positive as 154 stocks of the total 220 advanced, while 49 declined. The total trading turnover was nearly SR5.2 billion ($1.38 billion). 

“Saudi market was up for the second consecutive day, albeit marginally, mainly reflecting gains for most sectors that was partially offset mainly by a drop in the banking sector index,” said Ansari. 

The Healthcare Equipment & Services Index closed 4.43 percent higher to culminate at 9,175.39 points. The Diversified Financials Index rose 3.79 percent to finish at 6,097.93, while Software & Services Index scaled 3.59 percent to conclude at 36,142.67.  

“The positive performance was in line with the broader GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) market, with gains in five out of the seven regional exchanges,” added Ansari. 

The GCC markets that took a hit included Qatar Stock Exchange, which closed 0.93 percent lower to wind up at 11,080.21 points. The Muscat Stock Exchange also slipped 0.06 percent at 4,866.48. 

The oil prices hike on Wednesday also played a positive part in lifting regional sentiments. 

“The gains in crude oil prices that breached the $80 per barrel mark and traded at $81.3 per barrel also supported regional benchmarks,” said Ansari. 

Wednesday marked the subscription process of Saudi Aramco Base Oil Co., also known as Luberef, for retail investors. 

The subscription is for the company’s 12.51 million shares, or 25 percent of the total offered, at SR99 each, as set by the book-building process. The process for the retail tranche will be open until Dec. 18.  

On the announcements front, Red Sea International Co., in a statement on Tadawul, stated that it signed a contract worth SR192.01 million with the Royal Commission for AlUla to construct an integrated housing complex in AlUla. The contract was awarded on Sept. 29. The share price stayed almost flat at SR22.98. 

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. also disclosed that it signed three memoranda of understanding with investors to establish manufacturing factories in the Rabigh PlusTech Park. 

An MoU with Pure Life Industries Middle East Co. will produce 80,000 water filters and flat ceramic membranes yearly.  

The company signed another one with Saudi Top Co. would produce 50,000 tons per annum of recycled polymer compounds, while the third MoU could lead to 100,000 tpa of recycled plastic resin for food applications.  

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co.’s share price slightly increased to close at SR10.78.

RIYADH: The Saudi Electricity Co. signed two contracts at a combined value of SR2.7 billion ($720 million) with a Chinese and a Saudi company for a project to supply and install 60,000 smart devices to the Kingdom’s electricity distribution network, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The project also involves connecting the country’s distribution network with advanced control centers over the next two years as SEC looks to automate and develop electrical networks in line with its digital transformation strategy. 

The first contract valued at SR1.5 billion was signed with China Electric Power Equipment and Technology Co. for supplying and installing more than 33,000 smart devices for the electric grid in the central and eastern regions.  

Al Gihaz Contracting Co. is the second company with which SEC signed a deal worth SR1.2 billion to supply and install more than 23,700 smart devices in the western and southern regions. 

SEC CEO Khaled Al-Gnoon said that these contracts will be followed by more projects in the future as the company continues to work toward achieving smart grid targets.  

This is part of the company’s strategy to contribute to improving the efficiency and quality of electrical services in the Kingdom as SEC wants to ensure ease of fault detection and faster processing. The company also wants to shorten the duration of electrical disconnection and raise the level of customer satisfaction, as well as ease of control and monitoring of the network remotely.  

The CEO insisted that these projects are in line with the goals outlined under Vision 2030 as the Kingdom aims to transform its energy system into smart grids through digital transformation. These are to be achieved through the implementation of electrical grid automation projects for enhancing the reliability of the electric grid, increasing operational efficiency, and improving electrical services provided. 

In October, SEC signed another deal with logistics firm Bahri to enhance cooperation across their supply chain operations. SEC said the deal is set to pave the way for greater supply chain sustainability while further enabling local content and enhancing national industry capabilities. The deal is also expected to promote investment opportunities and the exchange of knowledge and expertise.  

Topics: Saudi Electricity Co. China smart grids

RIYADH: China-based clean power firm Sungrow has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Saudi Arabia-based power generation company ACWA Power to supply an energy storage system for NEOM city, according to a statement.

Under the terms of the MoU, Sungrow will provide a 536 megawatt/600 megawatt-hour facility for the Giga project.

In addition to this, Sungrow and ACWA Power also signed a strategic cooperation agreement in an attempt to encourage collaboration between China and the Kingdom in the clean energy industry.

This will also raise the contribution of both countries to the Belt and Road Initiative and the Saudi Vision 2030 respectively.

Sungrow already has a presence in the Gulf as it previously provided inverters for a number of solar photovoltaic projects in the region.

Among the projects that Sungrow has participated in are the 1.6 GW Sudair project in the Kingdom, the 800 MW Al-Kharsaah project in Qatar, a 900 MW project in Dubai, as well as a 1.5 GW photovoltaic solar project in Abu Dhabi.

Founded in 1997, Sungrow is committed to providing clean power for all and is steadfast in its efforts to become the global leader in clean power conversion technology.

Earlier this year, in April, ACWA Power and its partners kicked off the construction work at the world's largest green hydrogen project in NEOM. 

The partners announced a limited notice to proceed with a $900 million contract for the engineering, procurement and construction of the project, according to a bourse filing by ACWA Power. 

Paddy Padmanathan, CEO of ACWA Power, told Arab News in an interview last year that the project will be a game-changer for the Kingdom and the company as it will help ACWA expand into the green hydrogen business once it’s completed.

The facility is anticipated to be powered by 4 GW of renewable power from onshore solar, wind, and storage.

NEOM is a pillar of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and is being precisely constructed with a foundation that serves nine specialized investment sectors: energy, biotech, food, mobility, advanced manufacturing, technological and digital sciences, tourism, media, and entertainment; all sectors strategically designed to attract international investment, and all part of a grand push to diversify Saudi Arabia’s oil-centric economy.

The deal between Sungrow and ACWA Power comes just days after the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the Kingdom saw the signing of 35 investment agreements involving organizations from the two countries.

The deals covered a range of sectors, including green energy, technology and cloud services, and were worth about $30 billion, and come as China seeks to shore up its COVID-19-hit economy and the Kingdom continues to diversify its economic and political alliances in line with Vision 2030.

Topics: NEOM solar China project

RIYADH: The world’s first commercial shipment of certified clean blue ammonia has arrived in South Korea from Saudi Arabia.

A vessel carrying the 25,000 metric tons of cargo docked in Ulsan, having left the Kingdom’s King Fahad Industrial Port at Jubail last month.

The shipment was sent by SABIC Agri-Nutrients and Saudi Aramco, and representatives of the companies joined with executives from South Korea’s Lotte Fine Chemicals to witness the historic arrival.

Abdulaziz bin Salman, energy minister of Saudi Arabia, said: “Through collaborations like those with SABIC and Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia is working towards becoming the world’s largest exporter of clean (blue) hydrogen by 2030. 

“Our Kingdom maintains large natural gas reserves and ample renewable energy which enable a capacity to produce clean (blue) hydrogen at a competitive cost – this can then be converted into ammonia.”

Earlier this year, SABIC AN and Aramco obtained the world’s first independent certification of clean blue ammonia and clean blue hydrogen production from TÜV Rheinland, a leading independent testing, inspection and certification agency based in Germany.

To certify ammonia and hydrogen as clean, a significant part of the CO2 associated with the manufacturing process needs to be captured and utilized in downstream applications. 

The shipment of clean ammonia to South Korea is the first to have this certification and a major milestone in efforts to develop clean energy solutions, advancing Saudi Arabia’s capabilities in exporting hydrogen and ammonia.

Abdulrahman Shamsaddin, SABIC AN CEO said: “We are constantly looking for ways to deliver value to our customers by offering low-carbon solutions. 

“Current global industry challenges relating to climate change and greenhouse gas emissions requires us to continually accelerate the pace of innovation to further strengthen our sustainability commitment. 

“This historic milestone of delivering clean (blue) ammonia to LFC cements our commitment to always put sustainability and innovation at the core of our business operations.”

Kim Yong-seok, CEO of LOTTE Fine Chemical, added: “We believe that this shipment of clean (blue) ammonia will help lay the foundations for a new era for ammonia.

“LOTTE Fine Chemical would devote continued efforts in making Korea the hub for clean energy in Asia.”

Topics: blue amonia SABIC Aramco suadi

RIYADH: In a first-of-its-kind listing in Dubai, the Bank of China’s Dubai branch has issued the 2025-maturing bonds at a yield of 4.84 percent as BOC’s previous such listing was issued by its Abu Dhabi branch in 2015.  

Highlighting Nasdaq Dubai’s significant role in strengthening links between capital markets in Dubai and China, Li Xuhang, consul-general of the People’s Republic of China, rang the market opening bell to celebrate the listing of $300 million bonds on Nasdaq Dubai.  

“A” rated by Fitch Ratings, the bonds are part of the bank’s $40 billion bond issuance program as it wants to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.  

The new listing increased the value of Chinese institutions’ bonds currently listed on Nasdaq Dubai to $ 7.5 billion through 13 issuances. 

The new issuance was listed on Nasdaq Dubai on Dec. 6, 2022, raising the total value of debt instruments listed on the region’s international financial exchange to $111.6 billion, underpinning Dubai’s leading position as a global capital markets hub. 

Abu Dhabi's Khalifa Port expansion 

Abu Dhabi's Khalifa Port expansion, which was inaugurated by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, is expected to increase handling capacity, with a total investment of 4 billion dirhams ($1 billion).  

With the implementation of the project which includes the expansion of Khalifa Port’s South Quay, Khalifa Port Logistics, and Abu Dhabi Terminals, the port complex has grown from 2.43 sq. km to 8.63 sq. km. This has also resulted in its quay being extended from 2.3 km to 12.5 km.  

Khalifa Port now provides 21 berths, “positioning it among the global elite of deep-water ports, with an estimated value of 20.4 billion dirhams,” AD Ports Group, which owns Khalifa Port, said in a statement.   

The expansion project is set to make a major contribution to AD Port Group’s goal of increasing the handling capacity at Khalifa Port to 15 million 20-foot equivalent units per year by 2030, and the general cargo handling capacity to 25 million tons.  

ADNOC Drilling accelerates business growth   

As part of its fleet expansion and growth strategy, ADNOC Drilling signed an agreement to acquire an additional two premium high-specification offshore jack-up drilling units at a combined cost of $200 million.  

ADNOC said the acquisition is a key enabler of its accelerated oil production capacity target of 5 million barrels per day by 2027.  

The company has almost doubled its offshore jack-up rig fleet to 32 since early 2021, with further significant expansion expected in 2023 and beyond.  

This rig purchase adds to earlier deals for a total of nine rigs signed in 2022 and four rigs acquired in 2021.  

With the addition of the latest two high-specification rigs, the company will operate one of the largest offshore jack-up fleets in the world, with plans for further growth.  

FTA launches strategy to explore future of tax sector  

In line with international best practices, the UAE Federal Tax Authority has launched its strategy to explore the future of the tax sector and strive for world-leading tax procedures. 

The strategy is built on a thorough assessment and follows comprehensive plans developed to map out the future of the UAE tax system, according to a press release.  

The FTA stated that launching the strategy formed part of its activities to mark World Future Day 2022. 

Topics: UAE Bank of China ADNOC

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia looks set to reverse most of the 2020 increase in its debt burden over the next several years while also rebuilding its fiscal buffers, a report released by global rating agency Moody’s said.

The firm’s predictions were based on their assessment of the Kingdom's improving track record of fiscal policy effectiveness, together with the strength of institutions and governance in the country. 

This is reflected by the robust effectiveness of the Kingdom’s monetary and macroeconomic policies.

Saudi public debt issuance increased by nearly 50 percent in 2020 to SR163 billion ($43.4 billion) according to the Capital Market Authority.

Saudi Arabia's policy responses to both periods of low and high oil prices, the report said, demonstrates a commitment to fiscal consolidation and longer-term fiscal sustainability.

The report referenced the growth in the Saudi economy by 10.2 percent in the first nine months of 2022, driven by the recovery of oil production and accelerated growth in the non-oil sector.

The global rating agency showed that the Kingdom’s march towards economic diversification is on track, with the report emphasizing the strong growth in Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector during 2021 and 2022  — at an average of 5 percent annually until the second quarter of 2022.

The report said that the growth would likely be sustained with a number of the Kingdom’s giga projects moving from design into construction phase.

In a report released in October, Moody’s said the Kingdom's decision to increase its planned spending by 18 percent will reduce windfall savings from oil, but the move could help the Kingdom accelerate its economic diversification

On Sept. 30, the Saudi government announced that it plans to revise its spending upward to around SR175 billion in 2022-24, compared to the targets previously published at the end of 2021.

The increase amounted to around 4-4.5 percent of the Kingdom’s GDP.

Speaking earlier this month after Saudi Arabia approved the state budget for the coming fiscal year, which forecasts a surplus of SR16 billion and gross domestic product growth of 3.1 percent, the governor of the Saudi Central Bank said the country’s monetary conditions are in good shape.

“Despite the exceptional circumstances in the Kingdom and the world, the Saudi economy … has proven a high ability to withstand shocks. Monetary conditions in the Kingdom are reassuring as a result of the central bank’s prudent monetary policy,” Fahad Almubarak said.

Almubarak commended the banking sector for “its financial solvency, operational efficiency, good liquidity, and ability to face current challenges.”

 

Topics: Saudi economy

