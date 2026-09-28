JAZAN: A rich collection of heritage tools linked to daily life at home, on farms and at sea can be found in Jazan region, reflecting residents’ skills in using natural materials to make cooking vessels, water containers, furniture and fishing boats.

Clay vessels are among the most prominent, including the “jarrah,” a clay vessel used to store and cool water; the “haysiyyah,” a clay pot for preparing traditional dishes; and the “burmah,” a clay cooking vessel for meat, harees and soup.

The “jabanah,” a clay coffee pot, holds a special place in Jazani hospitality. It is used to prepare and keep coffee hot over the “markab,” a traditional clay stove.

Another essential kitchen tool is the “mifa,” a hollow clay oven used to cook haneeth and other foods. It is still found in Jazani homes and traditional markets.

In many Jazani homes, the “qa’adah,” a low wooden bed frame, served as a key piece of furniture for sitting and sleeping.

Along the coast, fishing boats including the “houri” and “sanbuk” were built for local fishermen and remain part of the maritime heritage of Jazan’s coastal governorates.

As lifestyles have evolved, daily use of some items has declined, while the associated crafts continue through Jazan’s House of Artisans, which trains artisans in traditional furniture making, cap weaving, seashell crafts and palm-frond basketry.