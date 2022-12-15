You are here

  • Home
  • EU members fail to reach agreement on new Russia sanctions — diplomats
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

EU members fail to reach agreement on new Russia sanctions — diplomats

EU members fail to reach agreement on new Russia sanctions — diplomats
Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives to take part in a European Council Summit in Brussels. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nxz5e

Updated 15 December 2022
Reuters

EU members fail to reach agreement on new Russia sanctions — diplomats

EU members fail to reach agreement on new Russia sanctions — diplomats
  • Poland and some other countries still have objections
  • Some say EU restrictions pose food security threat to developing countries
Updated 15 December 2022
Reuters

BRUSSELS: European Union member states failed to agree on a ninth package of Russia sanctions in talks late on Wednesday, diplomats said as EU leaders gathered in Brussels on Thursday for their last summit of the year.
Countries moved closer to a deal in Wednesday’s negotiations but Poland and some other countries still have objections, one EU diplomat told Reuters, adding a new draft was expected to be circulated on Thursday evening.
Fresh sanctions on Moscow have been held up by disagreement over whether the EU should make it easier for Russian fertilizer exports to pass through European ports, even in the case when the fertilizer companies are owned by blacklisted oligarchs.
Some say EU restrictions pose a food security threat to developing countries, while others argue that relaxing them would allow Russian oligarchs who own fertilizer businesses to dodge EU sanctions against them.
One EU diplomat said Poland and the Baltic states are telling other countries that they are deluding themselves if they think a relaxation on Russian fertilizers is not going to be abused as a loophole for oligarchs.
Some member states want the World Food Programme involved on authorization for exports of fertilizers to countries that need it.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Two killed in Russia oil refinery blaze
World
Two killed in Russia oil refinery blaze
Kyiv says 64 Ukrainians, US citizen released in prisoner swap with Russia
World
Kyiv says 64 Ukrainians, US citizen released in prisoner swap with Russia

Ukraine grain deal unlikely to include new ports in near term — UN aid chief

Ukraine grain deal unlikely to include new ports in near term — UN aid chief
Updated 2 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

Ukraine grain deal unlikely to include new ports in near term — UN aid chief

Ukraine grain deal unlikely to include new ports in near term — UN aid chief
  • Kyiv has called for an expansion of the deal with Moscow which was mediated by the UN and Turkiye
  • The official said on Nov. 30 that a deal was "close" to agreeing a resumption of Russian ammonia exports via Ukraine
Updated 2 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

KYIV: United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Thursday it was unlikely the Black Sea grain deal would be expanded in the near term to include more Ukrainian ports or reduce inspection times.
Kyiv has called for an expansion of the deal with Moscow which was mediated by the United Nations and Turkiye and allows Ukraine, a major global grain exporter, to ship food products from three of its Black Sea ports despite Russia’s invasion.
“I don’t see that happening in the next, near term,” the UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator told Reuters in an interview in the Ukrainian capital.
“I think it would be great if it could be expanded, the more grain that gets out into the world, the better clearly from our point of view, from the world’s point of view. But I don’t think that’s immediately likely.”
Griffiths traveled to Ukraine this week, visiting the southern cities of Mykolaiv and recently liberated Kherson as Ukraine grapples with winter power outages caused by Russian air strikes on critical infrastructure.
The official, who said he was not in Ukraine to mediate and that he was strictly there to review the humanitarian aid program, said on Nov. 30 that a deal was “close” to agreeing a resumption of Russian ammonia exports via Ukraine.
Ammonia, which is used to make fertilizer, would be pumped through an existing pipeline to the Black Sea. The pipeline was shut down when Russia invaded this year.
On Thursday, Griffiths said work on that agreement was still under way and that he did not know when it would go through.
“We continue to... obviously want it because ... fertilizer at the moment is almost more important than grain in terms of export to the global south,” he said. “So we’re still working at it. I don’t know when it will go through.”
Russian and Ukrainian representatives have discussed the possibility of linking a prisoner swap that would release a large number of prisoners on both side to the resumption of ammonia exports.
Rebeca Grynspan, Secretary-General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development, voiced optimism earlier on Thursday that there would be a breakthrough in negotiations.
At a news conference earlier on Thursday with Ukraine’s prime minister, Griffiths said international humanitarian aid agencies had reached just under 14 million people with assistance since the beginning of the war.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict UN humanitarian aid grain

Related

Kyiv summit promotes ‘Grain from Ukraine’ for most vulnerable
World
Kyiv summit promotes ‘Grain from Ukraine’ for most vulnerable
Ukraine committed to global grain supply initiative, ambassador to Saudi Arabia says
Saudi Arabia
Ukraine committed to global grain supply initiative, ambassador to Saudi Arabia says

Pakistan: Afghan Taliban shell border town, killing civilian

Pakistan: Afghan Taliban shell border town, killing civilian
Updated 15 December 2022
AP

Pakistan: Afghan Taliban shell border town, killing civilian

Pakistan: Afghan Taliban shell border town, killing civilian
  • Latest violence follows a series of deadly incidents and attacks that have strained relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers in recent months
Updated 15 December 2022
AP

QUETTA, Pakistan: Pakistani authorities on Thursday said one person was killed and 11 were wounded when Afghan Taliban forces fired mortars toward civilians near the southwestern Chaman border crossing, reflecting increasing tension between the neighboring nations.
The latest violence follows a series of deadly incidents and attacks that have strained relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers in recent months. It was not immediately clear what preceded the shots near Chaman, a key trade route between the two sides.
Thursday’s ongoing violence came days after seven Pakistani civilians were killed in the across-border shelling by the Taliban forces. No military spokesman was immediately available for comment and there was also no comment from the Afghan Taliban.
Akhtar Mohammad, a doctor at a hospital in Chaman, said staff there received 12 wounded people following the clashes. One of them later died and some of the injured were listed in critical condition.
Abdul Hameed Zehri, a government administrator in the town of Chaman in Baluchistan province, also confirmed the casualties. Security officials say Pakistan’s army responded to the Afghan fire, but did not give further details.
Authorities say mortars fired by the Afghan Taliban forces also hit a truck near Chaman. They say accused the Afghan Taliban forces of intentionally targeting the civilian population.
Afghanistan’s Taliban seized the Afghan capital of Kabul last year. Since then, the countries have traded fire mainly over lingering disputes about Pakistan’s construction of a fence along the Afghan border. Incidents of militant attacks on Pakistani security forces have also increased since the country’s new army chief Gen. Asim Munir took the charge on Nov. 29 and replaced Qamar Javed Bajwa.
On Thursday, US CENTCOM chief Gen. Erik Kurilla visited Pakistan and met with Munir in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, according to a military statement. The two military leaders discussed a range of issues, including the regional stability and security cooperation. The statement said Kurilla also visited the northwestern border town of Torkham near Afghanistan.
Earlier this month, Pakistan’s Embassy in Kabul came under gunfire in an attack that was later claimed by the Daesh group. Pakistani officials at the time had called the incident an attack on its envoy there. Islamabad also has said Afghanistan’s rulers are sheltering militants who carry out deadly attacks on its soil.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Pakistan

Related

Pakistani army: Afghan forces shell border town, killing 7
World
Pakistani army: Afghan forces shell border town, killing 7
Pakistan Taliban racketeering hits borderlands
World
Pakistan Taliban racketeering hits borderlands

China recalls six diplomats over Manchester violence: UK

China recalls six diplomats over Manchester violence: UK
Updated 15 December 2022
Reuters

China recalls six diplomats over Manchester violence: UK

China recalls six diplomats over Manchester violence: UK
  • Diplomats accused of assaulting a Hong Kong protester in the northern English city
Updated 15 December 2022
Reuters

LONDON: China has removed six diplomats from the UK, including its consul-general in Manchester, after they were accused of assaulting a Hong Kong protester in the northern English city, Britain said Wednesday.
UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the six envoys had left the country by a Wednesday deadline imposed by London for them to waive their diplomatic immunity and be questioned by police over the October incident.
Greater Manchester Police launched a criminal probe after Hong Konger Bob Chan alleged Chinese diplomats subjected him to “barbaric” treatment — dragging him inside their compound to assault him — at an anti-Beijing protest.
“As part of that investigation, we requested that six Chinese officials waive diplomatic immunity so they can be questioned,” Cleverly said Wednesday.
He added that the Chinese embassy in London had been informed of the deadline for “them to take action.”
“In response to our requests, the Chinese government has now removed from the UK those officials, including the consul-general himself,” Cleverly noted.
Britain’s top diplomat said London’s response demonstrated its “adherence to the rule of law” as well as “the seriousness with which we take these incidents.”
In response, China’s embassy to Britain issued a rebuke to Cleverly on Wednesday, saying he made “irresponsible comments by distorting facts.”
“The British government failed to effectively prevent the intrusion and assault carried out by those rioters and to protect the premises and members of the Chinese Consulate General,” the Chinese embassy said in a statement posted on its website.
“The UK side shows no respect for justice and the rule of law, and is being most irresponsible and disgraceful,” it said, adding that they had “launched solemn representations” with Britain over the issue.
In October, the UK’s Foreign Office department summoned Yang Xiaoguang, China’s Charge d’Affaires in London, after footage emerged backing up the claims of the pro-democracy protester.
Senior ruling Conservative lawmakers had accused consul-general Zheng Xiyuan, one of China’s most senior UK diplomats, of being at the Manchester scene and ripping down posters during the peaceful protest.
The removal of the six Chinese envoys is likely to please hard-liners on China in the Conservative party, who had demanded their expulsions and accused the UK government of appeasing Beijing.
MP Alicia Kearns, chair of parliament’s watchdog Foreign Affairs Committee, welcomed the development, saying the six had “fled the UK like cowards, making clear their guilt.”
“The Foreign Office must now declare those who have fled persona non grata, and make clear they are never again welcome in the UK,” she added in a statement.

Topics: China UK

Related

Update BBC reporter ‘beaten and kicked by police’ in China protest
Media
BBC reporter ‘beaten and kicked by police’ in China protest
Rishi Sunak. (AFP file photo)
World
UK’s Sunak vows to get tough on China if he becomes PM

Two killed in Russia oil refinery blaze

Two killed in Russia oil refinery blaze
Updated 15 December 2022

Two killed in Russia oil refinery blaze

Two killed in Russia oil refinery blaze
Updated 15 December 2022
MOSCOW: Two people died and five others were injured in a major fire that engulfed an oil refinery in eastern Siberia on Thursday, authorities said.
In recent months Russia has seen a series of unusually frequent blazes ripping through shopping malls, factories and other facilities.
In the latest incident, an oil refinery in the eastern Siberian city of Angarsk caught fire at around 6:00 am local time, authorities said.
Igor Kobzev, the governor of the Irkutsk region where the city is located, said that two people died and five more were injured, one of whom was hospitalized.
Citing the emergencies ministry, he said on messaging app Telegram that the fire was thought to have been caused by “gas contamination.”
Investigators opened a criminal probe into a violation of industrial safety regulations.

Suspect in Paul Pelosi assault also targeted Tom Hanks, court hears

Suspect in Paul Pelosi assault also targeted Tom Hanks, court hears
Updated 15 December 2022
AFP

Suspect in Paul Pelosi assault also targeted Tom Hanks, court hears

Suspect in Paul Pelosi assault also targeted Tom Hanks, court hears
  • David DePape stands trial over the assault, which left Paul Pelosi with a fractured skull
  • Prosecutors played parts of an interview DePape gave to investigators after his arrest
Updated 15 December 2022
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: The man accused of attacking US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer had a list of future targets that included Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks, a US court heard Wednesday.
David DePape told police he had intended to kidnap the Democratic Party’s top politician in Congress and get her to admit to “lies” or he would smash her kneecaps.
But when he broke into her San Francisco home in October, he instead found her 82-year-old husband Paul Pelosi, and after what he told officers was a “pretty amicable” exchange, bludgeoned him with a hammer.
San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen Murphy ruled Wednesday that there was enough evidence for 42-year-old DePape, a Canadian former public nudity activist, to stand trial over the assault, which left Paul Pelosi with a fractured skull.
The defendant has denied the charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, residential burglary, false imprisonment and threatening the life of or causing serious bodily harm to a public official.
DePape told investigators he was looking at other high-profile targets as well as Nancy Pelosi, the court heard.
These included Hanks, California Governor Gavin Newsom and Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden and the frequent target of rightwing conspiracy theorists.
At Wednesday’s hearing, prosecutors played parts of an interview DePape gave to investigators after his arrest.
The suspect said he had told Paul Pelosi that he had no intention of surrendering, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
“I had threatened him a couple of times but for the most part it was pretty amicable,” DePape said on the recording.
But when he lunged at Pelosi, he did so with “full force,” the Chronicle said.
Nancy Pelosi — who as House speaker is second in line to the US presidency after the vice president — was not in San Francisco at the time of the attack.
Paul Pelosi had managed to call police while his assailant was in the house.
Officers were able to subdue the attacker, but not before he had fractured Pelosi’s skull, knocking him unconscious.
Prosecutors on Wednesday showed body camera footage from one of the officers, the Chronicle reported.
DePape could be heard saying “Uh, nope,” after he was ordered to drop the hammer before the attack and subsequent tussle.
“A sound that appeared to be Pelosi’s snoring, after he was struck by the hammer, was heard loudly at the end of the video,” the Chronicle reported.
The assault and attempted kidnapping came just days before the high-stakes midterm elections, with America’s febrile political atmosphere being regularly fed by outlandish conspiracy theories from national figures.
“The only reasonable interpretation of (DePape’s) statements is that he intended to kill Paul Pelosi when Mr. Pelosi got in his way,” the judge said Wednesday.
DePape was ordered to appear in court again on December 28 for arraignment.
A separate federal case against DePape is ongoing. He has denied charges of kidnap and assault levied there.
Paul Pelosi spent almost a week in hospital, where he underwent surgery after the attack.
Nancy Pelosi later said her husband was facing “a long recovery process.”

Topics: Paul Pelosi

Related

Man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi held without bail
World
Man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi held without bail
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband assaulted with hammer at home
World
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband assaulted with hammer at home

Latest updates

REVIEW: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ brings more spectacle and heart
REVIEW: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ brings more spectacle and heart
Ukraine grain deal unlikely to include new ports in near term — UN aid chief
Ukraine grain deal unlikely to include new ports in near term — UN aid chief
EU legal adviser backs UEFA in battle with Super League
EU legal adviser backs UEFA in battle with Super League
US Twitter influencers charged with $114m stock manipulation scheme
US Twitter influencers charged with $114m stock manipulation scheme
Philippines launches incentive program for OFWs to bring more tourists home
Philippines launches incentive program for OFWs to bring more tourists home

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.