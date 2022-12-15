Saudi Arabia launches cultural capability development strategy

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has launched a cultural capability development strategy as part of the country’s Human Capabilities Development Program — a giant leap in the transformation process of the Kingdom’s education and culture sectors.
The Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Education on Thursday launched the strategy in Riyadh. The plan aims to link academic output with the needs of the labor market in the cultural sector.
The 33-initiative strategy is a comprehensive national umbrella, under the support of the Saudi Vision Realization Program. It is also part of the Quality of Life Program, aiming to foster a creative generation that serves the 16 cultural sub-sectors on which the Ministry of Culture is focusing.
The strategy will help create a culture industry in accordance with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which considers culture critical to improving quality of life.
The aforementioned ministries are collaborating with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, the Technical and Vocational Training Corp., the Education and Training Evaluation Authority, and the National eLearning Center on the strategy, which will work to include culture and the arts at all levels of public, technical and vocational education.
Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud said the strategy is a natural outcome of the great support and care the education and culture sectors are receiving from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
“We always say that education comes first, especially in the fields of culture, arts, and creativity. So, we are, in light of this, launching the cultural capacity development strategy in order to develop the cultural and artistic capabilities and skills of society members, through a set of policies, standards, academic programs, and capacity development opportunities that can enrich cultural creativity in the Kingdom, ensure linking education outputs to the needs of the labor market and support sustainable practices in the cultural sector,” the minister said.
Minister of Education Yousef Al-Benyan said his ministry seeks to invest in human capital, as it is a significant element in building societies and developing nations.
“The inclusion of culture and arts in all education stages contributes to increasing competencies, developing the educational process, as well as remodeling activities and patterns of interaction; to create an attractive and inspiring learning environment,” he said.
Al-Benyan added that his ministry is implementing the strategy within an integrated project between various government entities, to hone local students’ talent and develop their capabilities to compete globally.
He affirmed his ministry’s readiness to support the strategy. The most important thing, he added, is to provide opportunities for talented minds in Saudi Arabia, and to nurture their abilities from an early age, in a way that can contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of the educational and cultural sectors, regionally and globally.
In a tweet posted on his official account, he said: “The strategy of developing cultural capabilities integrates with the efforts of the Ministry of Education in enhancing the national identity of male and female students, developing their skills, and investing their cultural talents in the educational environment to build globally competitive citizens.”
The outcomes of the strategy, it is hoped, will allow younger generations of Saudis to explore their identity, culture, and community. It will also enhance their social identity and acceptance of cultural diversity, especially in an era in which societies are increasingly interconnected.