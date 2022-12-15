Saudi Arabia launches cultural capability development strategy

Khaybar Volcano Camp opens its doors thanks to Royal Commission for AlUla

KHAYBAR: The Khaybar Volcano Camp is open for business to nature enthusiasts and explorers from Dec. 16.

The Royal Commission for AlUla is responsible for setting up the luxury eco-lodge camp in one of the largest volcanic fields in the Kingdom, and limited slots are available to visitors on Thursdays and Fridays through to March.

Camp project manager and supervisor Faisal Al-Qarni, 28, put his academic plans in the UK on hold to take the reins of the project.

He told Arab News: “I’ve been around the world and I’ve lived in Australia for eight years since 2014.

“I’ve been to different places in Bali, Indonesia, Asia — everywhere — but the unique environment in Khaybar is unlike any I’ve ever seen in my life.

“I am a Saudi but it’s my first time here, and I really love it. We’ve got different things here.”

What he most likes about Khaybar is the local people and chatting with them, sharing stories. He is also impressed that the crown prince and the RCU cared enough about the region to develop it.

He added: “We started on November 14 and we’d smashed it by December 6. We were under pressure, working 24/7 with no breaks.”

It has been quite a feat in scorching hot sun and freezing cold nights near Jabal Al-Qadr, which has been classified among the world’s top 100 geological sites by the International Union of Geosciences and the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

Its location is also close to Umm Jirsan cave, another important natural feature in Harrat Khaybar.

Logistics were handled carefully due to the geological importance of the region

Al-Qarni added: “We had been told not to touch anything on the land.

“We built our stuff in Riyadh. Everything you see here, the beds, furniture, everything, we just brought them in, shipped them into here, and we put them in the right place.

“We didn’t touch the land. We know that we need to keep everything organic and natural. That’s the whole idea behind this.”

Al-Qarni now feels he is truly a part of a growing project. Although he admits that he did not know about Khaybar about 30 days ago, he is excited for everyone to now discover its magic.

He said: “I only heard about Khaybar a month ago. I’ve met German people coming here, Dutch, Americans, and a lot of Saudis.

“Everyone loves this place. We’re expecting visitors from all over the world. This project is taking off globally.”

Climbing to the camp takes several hours, by car and then on foot. Passing hardened volcanic lava sculptures and wild desert plants makes the journey feel like an open-air museum.

Al-Qarni added, grinning: “It's easy to access by car, especially if you’ve got an experienced driver.

“You need a good driver and a good car — and brave passengers.”

The camp’s website says: “The nature reserve of Harrat Khaybar is an ancient volcanic landscape in one of the most spectacular locations on Earth.

“Some of the oldest creations in Arabia continue to be rediscovered here, and today the area hosts Khaybar Volcano Camp. With a first-of-its-kind experience, guests experience the extraordinary by day and the otherworldly by night.”

Each of the 10 pods is custom-built. With Wi-Fi only available in the common areas, each room offers peace and a beautiful place to disconnect.

Each room’s exterior has an outdoor deck boasting stunning views.

Inside, the colors mirror those on the outside, with even the black blankets resembling the hardened lava found nearby.

Each guest is offered a cozy gray pajama set as a souvenir to take home, with a branded warm scarf and beanie hat. Heavy jackets are also available on request.

Yoga trainer “Chamuel of Light” is a multilingual guide at Khaybar Volcano Camp and helps groups or private visitors in English or Arabic.

Visitors are instructed to lay down and wrap themselves in a warm blanket. With the guide’s help, guests close their eyes, slip into slumber, and surrender to serenity, experiencing a magical, mystical journey around the volcanoes

The meditation sound therapist told Arab News: “We are here located in the heart of Saudi Arabia around ancient volcanoes that are a manifestation of evolution, history, and heritage of Khaybar.

“And what we have is a beautiful journey, and why is that? Because guided meditation with the sound therapy raises the vibrational frequency of the guests for the intention of balance and harmony of spirit, mind and body.”

The camp is a three-hour drive from AlUla. Check-in starts at noon, with a lunch made to order. Visitors are then free to walk around the volcanic fields with an experienced guide.

The sunset meditation session starts as the sun fades, with storytelling by the fire and stargazing at night.

After a good night’s sleep, guests are invited to join a silent meditation and watch the sunrise the following morning.

After breakfast, a sound healing session is scheduled before checking out.

Packages start at SR1,500 ($400) per night and SR3,170 for three days and two nights.

To reserve a pod at Khaybar Volcano Camp or to find out more, visit ExperienceAlUla.com.