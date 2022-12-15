You are here

Safeguarding of holy sites religious, historical duty: King Abdullah
Jordan’s King Abdullah during a meeting with the heads of churches in Jerusalem and Jordan, Christian figures, and Jerusalem Awqaf representatives. (Petra)
Updated 15 December 2022
Arab News

  • Jordan’s monarch condemns violations against worshippers in Jerusalem, holy sites in Palestine
AMMAN: The safeguarding and protection of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem was a religious and historical duty, Jordan’s King Abdullah told faith leaders.
And during a meeting with the heads of churches in Jerusalem and Jordan, Christian figures, and Jerusalem Awqaf representatives to mark Christmas, the monarch condemned violations against worshippers in Jerusalem and other holy sites in Palestine.
Jordan’s Petra news agency on Wednesday reported that the king highlighted ongoing cooperation between Jordan and Palestine in countering violations against Islamic and Christian holy sites and properties.
Passing on Christmas greetings to Christians in Jordan, Palestine, and around the world, King Abdullah also noted Jordan’s keenness to bring the concerns of Jerusalemites to the notice of the international community.
Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem and head of the Jerusalem Council of Churches, Theophilos III, thanked the king for his efforts to promote peace and harmony, defend holy sites, and support the Christian presence in the Holy Land.
The patriarch said: “We want to assure you once again of our full support of you in your essential role as the custodian of the Christian and Islamic holy places in the Holy Land.”
He also lauded King Abdullah’s role in promoting interfaith harmony and coexistence.
Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, told the king: “We join our voice with your majesty’s voice, in defense of truth and justice, as an advocate for preserving the status quo, and we strive with you to work for peace and to reach a just solution that guarantees protection for people and holy places in Jerusalem.”
Jordan had won the respect of Arab countries and the international community due to the king’s wisdom, Pizzaballa added, and he praised his work toward maintaining security, creating opportunities for youth, and launching political, social, and economic initiatives.
Mustafa Abu Sway, a member of the Jerusalem Awqaf Council, paid tribute to King Abdullah’s efforts to enhance coexistence, safeguard holy sites in Jerusalem, and protect the Baptism Site of Jesus Christ in Jordan.
He added that Muslims were proud of the Christian support they and Al-Aqsa Mosque had received whenever threatened, pledging that Muslims would protect the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the same way they had done with Al-Aqsa Mosque.
He also reaffirmed steadfast support for the Hashemite custodianship.

Topics: Jordan Palestinians Christmas jerusalem holy site

El-Sisi wins US commitment to Egypt’s security

El-Sisi wins US commitment to Egypt’s security
Gobran Mohamed

  • President affirms Cairo’s support for international law in resolving GERD dispute
  • An official statement described the bilateral ties as “the core of the strategic partnership between the two countries
CAIRO: Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has won a US commitment to ensuring Cairo has the capability to defend its people and territory.
El-Sisi met top US officials in Washington on the sidelines of the US-Africa summit.
During his meeting with the president at the Pentagon, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that Egypt “is a leader on the world stage in addition to the Middle East and Africa.”
Austin added: “We will continue to work with Egypt and your neighbors to strengthen interoperability, integrated air and missile defense and maritime security,” a US Department of Defense statement said.
El-Sisi affirmed Egypt’s keenness to support its strategic partnership with the US, especially in the military and security fields in light of the exceptional circumstances that the region and world are witnessing.
An official statement described the bilateral ties as “the core of the strategic partnership between the two countries. These relations support their joint responsibility and efforts toward restoring security and stability in the Middle East.”
Austin thanked the El-Sisi for Egypt assuming command of Combined Task Force 153, which assures the security of sea lines of communication in the Red Sea.
The Egyptian Navy on Dec. 12 took command of CTF 153 from the US Navy during a ceremony in Bahrain, where multinational staff is headquartered.
Austin said that the US remained committed to ensuring Egypt has the capability to defend its people and territory.
In another meeting, El-Sisi discussed issues of common interest, including the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
They exchanged views on key African issues in light of the US-Africa summit. El-Sisi said that the African continent needed a full-fledged continental infrastructure that supports the implementation of efforts and initiatives covering African countries.
This would be accomplished through a large-scale international project that mobilizes the resources and support of major countries, he added, noting that global development expertise could create a comprehensive vision for the infrastructure, “which is critical to the success of the continent’s development efforts.”
Egypt presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said that Blinken welcomed El-Sisi’s visit to Washington, which came within the framework of supporting the course of relations between the two friendly countries.
Blinken stressed the US administration’s commitment to strengthening the frameworks of joint cooperation with Egypt in various fields and supporting Cairo’s “tireless efforts in striving toward achieving security, stability and development in the region.”
Regarding GERD, El-Sisi affirmed Egypt’s adherence to applying the relevant principles of international law and the need to conclude a binding legal agreement regarding the rules for filling and operating the dam.
He added that this would preserve Egypt’s water security without prejudice to the flow of water in the Nile.
The issue has caused tensions between Ethiopia on one side and Egypt and Sudan on the other. Egypt and Sudan are demanding a legally binding agreement on the filling and operating of the dam, which they fear will reduce their share of Nile waters.
Blinken emphasized his country’s support for efforts to resolve the issue in a manner that achieves the interests of all parties and takes into account the importance of the Nile waters to Egypt.
US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said: “Blinken underscored our commitment to the US-Egypt strategic partnership, commended Egypt’s successful hosting of COP27, and discussed a wide range of issues, including Egypt’s important role in promoting stability in the region and our decades-long bilateral defense ties.”

Topics: Egypt Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin

Irish peacekeeper’s death ramps up Lebanon security fears

Irish peacekeeper’s death ramps up Lebanon security fears
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • The command of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon confirmed that a member of the Irish peacekeeping unit died and three others were wounded in the incident late on Wednesday
BEIRUT: An Irish soldier working in a UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon was killed when his armored convoy came under fire during clashes with residents in the southern Lebanese town of Al-Aqabiya.

The command of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon confirmed that a member of the Irish peacekeeping unit died and three others were wounded in the incident late on Wednesday.

The development has added to security concerns after the Lebanese parliament on Thursday failed, for the 10th time, to elect a new president.

Al-Aqabiya lies outside the southern Litani region, UNIFIL’s area of operation under Resolution 1701, and the peacekeeping force has no mandate there.

Although the shooting incident is the first of its kind, disputes have previously occurred between UNIFIL and residents of several southern towns after soldiers allegedly entered private property or photographed residential neighborhoods.

Hezbollah supporters frequently object to the peacekeeping force’s activities.

UNIFIL spokesman Andrea Tenenti said: “A peacekeeper was killed last night and three others were injured in an accident that occurred in Al-Aqabiya, near Sarafand, outside UNIFIL’s area of operation in southern Lebanon.”

Some reports of the incident suggest a UNIFIL vehicle rolled over near Al-Aqabiya after coming under fire. Nearby residents had complained about the vehicle using a private road.

Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV said that the convoy was traveling without a Lebanese escort north of the Litani River, when the Irish soldier’s vehicle deviated from the main approved highway.

The TV report claimed the vehicle struck a group of young people gathered in the street to watch a World Cup game, injuring one person.

“Instead of stopping, it sped up and crashed into other vehicles. It turned over just as it came under fire from light weapons. The Irish soldiers and the citizen who was run over were rushed to the hospital,” the report said.

The Irish Defense Forces confirmed that the soldier was killed “when a convoy of two armored vehicles, carrying eight soldiers and heading toward Beirut, came under light weapons fire.”

One wounded soldier was in a critical condition and underwent surgery after the incident, while two others were treated for minor injuries, it said.

Lebanese officials immediately condemned the incident, while international officials, including the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, called for an investigation.

“Those responsible for the killing of the Irish soldier must be held accountable,” British Ambassador to Lebanon Ian Collard said.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said that authorities must investigate the incident, but urged all parties to show patience.

Wafiq Safa, Hezbollah coordination and liaison officer, said that the security services should be allowed to investigate the incident.

MP Ashraf Rifi said: “The attack on UNIFIL is an additional crime committed by Hezbollah in the name of ‘local residents,’ against Lebanon and its stability.”

He said that those responsible must be brought to justice, “otherwise (this incident) will perpetuate the power of illegal weapons and lead to the final suspension of Resolution 1701, which constitutes a guarantee for Lebanon.”

Topics: UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Lebanon

How a women’s network is building commercial bridges between Brazil and the Arab world

How a women’s network is building commercial bridges between Brazil and the Arab world
Eduardo Campos Lima

  • Grupo Mulheres do Brasil connects 100,000 expats and entrepreneurs across 25 countries
  • New branches will help Arab businesswomen expand networks and bolster trade with Brazil
SAO PAULO: Moving to a new country and navigating a radically different culture can be extremely daunting, especially if you do not speak the local language and need help finding work or establishing a business.

That is why Grupo Mulheres do Brasil, or the Women of Brazil Group, recently established two new branches in the Arab world to help Brazilian women meet like-minded compatriots and explore employment, business and social opportunities.

The network, which launched nine years ago, set up new branches in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, and the UAE’s commercial hub, Dubai, in partnership with Wahi, the women’s committee of the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce.

Connecting 100,000 participants across 25 countries, organizers say the new GMB branches will not only benefit Brazilian women living in the Arab world but will also help Arab businesswomen expand their own networks and trade opportunities.

GMB is headed by Luiza Trajano. (Supplied)

Led by Brazilian retail tycoon Luiza Trajano, GMB has grown into a global network committed to empowering women through education in different fields, professional training and mentoring, entrepreneurship, and an environment of mutual support.

Having first established branches throughout Brazil, GMB began its international expansion in 2017, opening centers in the US and Europe. Trajano was inspired to bring her network to the Arab world following a visit to Expo 2020 Dubai in March.

It was there Trajano met with several Arab businesswomen and Brazilians living in the Middle East who were eager to forge links, share contacts, and exchange experiences. Now organizers are considering expansion into Saudi Arabia.

In reference to Brazil’s large diaspora, Lilian Leandro, GMB’s expansion director, said: “Our goal is to spread our presence as much as possible so we can pursue our vision of social change for Brazil — a country that goes beyond its borders.

Erica Miele, a Brazilian aromatherapist in Cairo, is a founding member of the Egyptian capital’s new GMB branch. (Supplied)

“Women living in other countries often face emotional problems and psychological conditions.” This meant networks such as GMB were important for the comfort and wellbeing of expat communities, she added.

In addition, the network offers opportunities to build commercial bridges between Brazil’s booming economy and Arab business-holders looking to import Brazilian commodities, skills, and expertise, and export goods of their own.

Claudia Yazigi Haddad, one of Wahi’s directors, told Arab News: “There are female entrepreneurs in Arab countries who want to export to Brazil. At the same time, there has been a growing interest in the Middle East and North Africa for Brazilian products.”

Brazilian beauty and personal care products are in especially high demand in Egypt. Similar to many Brazilian expats living in Cairo, 37-year-old Ingrid Missi works in the beauty business.

“Many women come from Brazil for temporary work as manicurists, hairdressers, and makeup artists. Egyptian women like to take care of themselves and value the work of Brazilian professionals,” she said.

Pay for such services is also considerably higher than in Brazil, Missi added.

Other Brazilian women have moved to Egypt after meeting Egyptian men online. However, Missi pointed out that differing cultures and the language barrier could often make relationships difficult.

FASTFACT

 44%

Growth in trade between Brazil and Arab countries in 2021, according to the Brazilian Chamber of Commerce.

“Some women begin a relationship through the internet, come to Egypt and get married to a person they do not know very well. This can put them in a risky situation,” she said.

Unable to speak Arabic or English and without financial independence, many Brazilian women who have arrived in Egypt look to the GMB network in search of support.

Susy da Silva, head of the new Cairo branch, told Arab News that language training was one of the organization’s key programs. However, promoting financial independence was a primary concern.

She said: “We also plan to give support to the women who want to be entrepreneurs. We will offer guidance on how to legally open a business here and help them through the process.”

GMB Cairo plans to conduct a survey with the Brazilian community to identify needs and concerns. “We may also help to insert women into the job market,” Da Silva added.

Erica Miele, an aromatherapist who has lived in Cairo since 2019 and who is a founding member of the new GMB branch, said one of their goals was to establish a network of female entrepreneurs, integrating Brazilian women with their local communities.

Adrianna Kezh, center, flanked by other members of the new Dubai branch of the GMB. (Supplied)

“This way, not only they but also the Egyptian women with whom they work will be impacted by our work,” she said.

In Dubai, the new GMB branch is now reaching out to hundreds of Brazilian women who moved to the UAE to work or to accompany their husbands.

According to Adrianna Kezh, a legal consultant who has lived in Dubai since 2006, the local GMB branch is made up of women who have lived in the UAE for several years and who “have a deep knowledge of its culture, customs, and social and corporate relations.”

“We know some of the difficulties faced by women here and we intend to launch projects that can benefit them and increase female participation in the job market and in entrepreneurship in Dubai, in fields like technology, education, and other areas,” she said.

Trade between Brazil and Arab countries grew by 44 percent during 2021, Tamer Mansour, chief executive officer of the Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, told CNBC Arabia earlier this year. The volume of food exports alone reached an estimated $14 billion, its highest since 2012.

According to Mansour, reports in January revealed that trading between Brazil and Arab nations could increase further, by 2 to 4 percent this year.

The volume of trade between Saudi Arabia and Brazil increased 56 percent last year, compared to 2020.

In June, the Council of Saudi Chambers announced the formation of the Kingdom’s side in the Saudi-Brazilian Business Council and the nomination of its executive committee members, headed by Mishaal bin Hathleen and his two deputies, Waad Abu Nayan, and Badr Al-Busais.

Brazilian retail tycoon and GMB founder Luiza Trajano has overseen the expansion of network which now spans the globe. (Supplied)

Food security, air and sea logistics, energy, industry, and defense are seen as particularly strong areas of future cooperation.

Egypt is currently Brazil’s top trade partner among Arab countries, with a trade volume of nearly $2.6 billion.

The Brazilian business community enjoys investment opportunities in the Egyptian market in transportation, spare parts, pharmaceuticals, engineering, and textiles. Emergency markets and investment trends include renewable energy.

For Miele, supporting entrepreneurship among Brazilian and Arab women was about more than simply helping expatriates to open businesses and building bridges with local partners.

“It is about attaining independence and self-sustainability,” she said. “But also, about having high self-esteem, empowerment, and feeling that you belong.”
 

Topics: Brazil Middle East Grupo Mulheres do Brasil women empowerment

Turkiye makes arrests over alleged Israeli Mossad operation targeting Palestinians

Turkiye makes arrests over alleged Israeli Mossad operation targeting Palestinians
Arab News

  • Ankara walking political tightrope with Israel, Iran, Palestinians: Analyst
ISTANBUL: Turkish security authorities on Wednesday reportedly arrested several people linked to an Istanbul consulting company allegedly involved in targeting Palestinian expats and organizations operating in Turkiye.

As part of an operation launched earlier this week, 44 suspects had been identified as having ties to the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, Turkiye’s pro-government Sabah newspaper said.

Seven have been jailed, others remain at large, and some are still being investigated by Turkiye’s counter-espionage unit.

The alleged campaign against Palestinian citizens, non-governmental organizations, and institutions based on Turkish soil is thought to have involved threats and damaging reputational remarks made via social media channels, as well as information about them being leaked to Mossad.

Members of the network allegedly received thousands of dollars in exchange for their work, Sabah added.

The founder and president of the Private Detectives Association in Turkiye, Ismail Yetimoglu, was believed to have been among those arrested. He became a private detective in 2003 after 23 years working as a civil servant and opened his company in 2007.

In recent years, counter-espionage investigations have uncovered several networks operating in Turkish territories and working for Russia and Iran to kidnap and assassinate targets in Turkiye.

In June, members of an Iranian cell planning an attack on Israelis were caught in Turkiye as part of a joint operation by police and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT).

They were said to have been monitoring Israelis after having travelled to Turkiye posing as businesspeople, tourists, and students. However, they had been kept under Turkish surveillance.

In February, MIT also uncovered another Iranian-led plot to kill an Israeli-Turkish businessperson using a network of hitmen.

And in October last year, Turkiye arrested 15 people suspected of providing Mossad with information on possible foreign students from Turkish universities suitable for recruitment to the defense industry.

The network of operatives working for Mossad consisted of five separate cells with three people in each.

Turkish authorities have been scrutinizing Istanbul-based consulting firms for some time over claims some were being paid to spy on Palestinians and their non-governmental organizations.

Jason Brodsky, policy director at United Against Nuclear Iran, told Arab News: “This (Wednesday’s) operation demonstrates that Turkiye has a complicated set of calculations and interests that it balances with respect to Israel, Iran, and the Palestinians.

“It cracks down on Iranian terror plots targeting Israelis to appease Jerusalem to improve ties; it permits sanctions evasion; while at the same time trying to portray itself as a champion of the Palestinian people.”

Israel has so far not commented on the arrests or allegations.

Since July, Israel and Turkiye have been working toward improving relations and both countries recently exchanged ambassadors.

Louis Fishman, associate professor at Brooklyn College, said the latest arrests came at a time when Israel and Turkiye were doing their utmost to bring about reconciliation.

“This will only hurt the already strong intelligence-sharing the two countries have, and if there were any truth to it, it would seem like a big gamble for Israel, with little results.

“Still, with the general lack of transparency within Turkish courts, we may never get the full story. Thus, we need to wait and see how this unfolds over the next few weeks,” he added.

There are around 571 Palestinian students studying in Turkiye on Turkish government scholarships, while Palestinians living in Turkiye have launched several NGOs and business institutions in the country such as the Palestinian Friendship Association, and the Palestinian International Charitable Organization in Istanbul.

The number of Palestinians living in Turkiye is estimated at between 25,000 and 30,000.

Topics: Middle East Turkey Israel Mossad

EU ambassador hails long-term partnership with Egypt

EU ambassador hails long-term partnership with Egypt
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: The EU is keen to strengthen its economic and political relations with Egypt, says Christian Berger, the bloc’s envoy in Cairo.

Berger highlighted Egypt’s role as an important link in regional supply chains, while he affirmed the existence of a long-term partnership and solid relations with the country in all fields.

He voiced hope that the coming period would see significant cooperation between the two sides, particularly in technology transfer and the pharmaceutical industry.

The envoy added that the EU’s relations with countries, especially strategic partners such as Egypt, were based on long-term visions as the bloc had long-standing agreements and partnerships with them, including trade deals.

He said that discussions were underway on the transfer of European technology to the country, not only for the sake of investment but also to aid research and innovation at Egyptian institutions, companies, and universities.

Berger highlighted discussions between Egyptian and European companies on this subject during a meeting with a number of journalists.

He revealed that there were also talks about the development of the pharmaceutical industry.

Egyptian companies have capabilities, especially in the production of vaccines to fight various ailments, said Berger.

When asked whether he believed relations with the EU lacked an early warning and crisis response mechanism, he said that the EU seeks to have systems that allow it to do so.

He pointed out that there had been discussions with a number of bodies and organizations, such as the Arab League, on a number of environmental issues and how systems could react quickly to related matters or natural disasters.

Egyptian Trade and industry Minister Ahmed Samir recently held talks with Berger on ways to boost economic cooperation.

The two sides agreed to work together on promoting investment opportunities for European companies in Egypt, along with related incentive packages being offered by the country’s government.

Samir said in September the volume of trade exchange between Egypt and the EU last year was worth around $29.6 billion, compared to about $23.8 billion in 2020, an increase of 24.5 percent.

The EU is the world’s second-largest market for Egyptian exports, he said, adding that the country’s government aimed to adopt advanced European industrial technologies.

Topics: Middle East Egypt EU

