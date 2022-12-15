Safeguarding of holy sites religious, historical duty: King Abdullah

AMMAN: The safeguarding and protection of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem was a religious and historical duty, Jordan’s King Abdullah told faith leaders.
And during a meeting with the heads of churches in Jerusalem and Jordan, Christian figures, and Jerusalem Awqaf representatives to mark Christmas, the monarch condemned violations against worshippers in Jerusalem and other holy sites in Palestine.
Jordan’s Petra news agency on Wednesday reported that the king highlighted ongoing cooperation between Jordan and Palestine in countering violations against Islamic and Christian holy sites and properties.
Passing on Christmas greetings to Christians in Jordan, Palestine, and around the world, King Abdullah also noted Jordan’s keenness to bring the concerns of Jerusalemites to the notice of the international community.
Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem and head of the Jerusalem Council of Churches, Theophilos III, thanked the king for his efforts to promote peace and harmony, defend holy sites, and support the Christian presence in the Holy Land.
The patriarch said: “We want to assure you once again of our full support of you in your essential role as the custodian of the Christian and Islamic holy places in the Holy Land.”
He also lauded King Abdullah’s role in promoting interfaith harmony and coexistence.
Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, told the king: “We join our voice with your majesty’s voice, in defense of truth and justice, as an advocate for preserving the status quo, and we strive with you to work for peace and to reach a just solution that guarantees protection for people and holy places in Jerusalem.”
Jordan had won the respect of Arab countries and the international community due to the king’s wisdom, Pizzaballa added, and he praised his work toward maintaining security, creating opportunities for youth, and launching political, social, and economic initiatives.
Mustafa Abu Sway, a member of the Jerusalem Awqaf Council, paid tribute to King Abdullah’s efforts to enhance coexistence, safeguard holy sites in Jerusalem, and protect the Baptism Site of Jesus Christ in Jordan.
He added that Muslims were proud of the Christian support they and Al-Aqsa Mosque had received whenever threatened, pledging that Muslims would protect the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the same way they had done with Al-Aqsa Mosque.
He also reaffirmed steadfast support for the Hashemite custodianship.
Jordan's monarch condemns violations against worshippers in Jerusalem, holy sites in Palestine
