You are here

  • Home
  • US Mission to Saudi Arabia launches online passport renewal, payment

US Mission to Saudi Arabia launches online passport renewal, payment

US Mission to Saudi Arabia launches online passport renewal, payment
Visit sa.usembassy.gov to find the guidelines and pay online. (@KSA_ACS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cmm82

Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

US Mission to Saudi Arabia launches online passport renewal, payment

US Mission to Saudi Arabia launches online passport renewal, payment
  • Qualified applicants will no longer need to make an interview appointment at the US Embassy in Riyadh or Consulate General in Dhahran or Jeddah and physically pay at the building
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

DHAHRAN: The US Mission to Saudi Arabia announced the launch of an online payment program for adult passport renewal for US citizens who reside in Saudi Arabia.

Qualified applicants will no longer need to make an interview appointment at the US Embassy in Riyadh or Consulate General in Dhahran or Jeddah and physically pay at the building. Effective immediately, passport applicants may pay for their DS-82 renewal application online. Applicants may submit payment via US or international credit or debit card, electronic fund transfer from a US-based bank account, Amazon Pay or PayPal.

To qualify, a US citizen must be at least 16 years old when their most recent passport was issued, be a resident with a valid mailing address in Saudi Arabia, in addition to several other rules.

Visit sa.usembassy.gov to find the guidelines and pay online.

For information about specific issues, email the account in the appropriate city. For Riyadh, [email protected]; for Jeddah, [email protected]; and for Dhahran, [email protected].
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia US Passport

Related

Saudi passports directorate announces readiness to serve travelers heading to Qatar World Cup
Saudi Arabia
Saudi passports directorate announces readiness to serve travelers heading to Qatar World Cup
UAE to issue new-generation Emirati passports
Middle-East
UAE to issue new-generation Emirati passports

Diriyah Gate, SABB explore cooperation through banking services

Diriyah Gate, SABB explore cooperation through banking services
Updated 15 December 2022
Arab News

Diriyah Gate, SABB explore cooperation through banking services

Diriyah Gate, SABB explore cooperation through banking services
  • SABB, DGDA will discuss the provision of an escrow account with an advanced reporting system
Updated 15 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Diriyah Gate Development Authority signed a memorandum of understanding and purchase agreement for residential units with the Saudi British Bank to strengthen cooperation in banking services, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday

The MoU was signed by DGDA Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo and SABB CEO Tony Cripps.

Under the agreement, the two will explore the possibility of SAAB providing financial investment products to DGDA commensurate with the cash flows of each of its projects.

Inzerillo emphasized the importance of collaboration between the two parties, citing how SAAB’s e-commerce products help the DGDA increase administrative efficiency.

He went on to say that the authority is looking forward to partnering with the bank to support its operations through documentary credits for export and import, letters of guarantee, and cash management solutions.

The bank will also provide development consultations for investment opportunities, as well as a full range of banking services at competitive prices to the DGDA  and its employee

Cripps expressed his delight at the signing of MoU, which states that SABB and the DGDA will discuss the provision of an escrow account with an advanced reporting system that will allow the authority to make clear assessments of its project.

 

Topics: Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) Saudi British Bank (SABB)

Related

Diriyah Gate Development Authority showcases Saudi tourism at World Travel Market Exhibition in London
Saudi Arabia
Diriyah Gate Development Authority showcases Saudi tourism at World Travel Market Exhibition in London
Exclusive Diriyah Gate to open the first phase of realty assets next month: CEO video
Business & Economy
Diriyah Gate to open the first phase of realty assets next month: CEO

Khaybar Volcano Camp opens its doors thanks to Royal Commission for AlUla

Khaybar Volcano Camp opens its doors thanks to Royal Commission for AlUla
Updated 15 December 2022
Jasmine Bager

Khaybar Volcano Camp opens its doors thanks to Royal Commission for AlUla

Khaybar Volcano Camp opens its doors thanks to Royal Commission for AlUla
  • Packages start at SR1,500 ($400) per night and SR3,170 for three days and two nights
Updated 15 December 2022
Jasmine Bager

KHAYBAR: The Khaybar Volcano Camp is open for business to nature enthusiasts and explorers from Dec. 16.

The Royal Commission for AlUla is responsible for setting up the luxury eco-lodge camp in one of the largest volcanic fields in the Kingdom, and limited slots are available to visitors on Thursdays and Fridays through to March.

Camp project manager and supervisor Faisal Al-Qarni, 28, put his academic plans in the UK on hold to take the reins of the project.

He told Arab News: “I’ve been around the world and I’ve lived in Australia for eight years since 2014.

“I’ve been to different places in Bali, Indonesia, Asia — everywhere — but the unique environment in Khaybar is unlike any I’ve ever seen in my life.

“I am a Saudi but it’s my first time here, and I really love it. We’ve got different things here.”

What he most likes about Khaybar is the local people and chatting with them, sharing stories. He is also impressed that the crown prince and the RCU cared enough about the region to develop it.

He added: “We started on November 14 and we’d smashed it by December 6. We were under pressure, working 24/7 with no breaks.”

It has been quite a feat in scorching hot sun and freezing cold nights near Jabal Al-Qadr, which has been classified among the world’s top 100 geological sites by the International Union of Geosciences and the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

Its location is also close to Umm Jirsan cave, another important natural feature in Harrat Khaybar.

Logistics were handled carefully due to the geological importance of the region

Al-Qarni added: “We had been told not to touch anything on the land.

“We built our stuff in Riyadh. Everything you see here, the beds, furniture, everything, we just brought them in, shipped them into here, and we put them in the right place.

“We didn’t touch the land. We know that we need to keep everything organic and natural. That’s the whole idea behind this.”

Al-Qarni now feels he is truly a part of a growing project. Although he admits that he did not know about Khaybar about 30 days ago, he is excited for everyone to now discover its magic.

He said: “I only heard about Khaybar a month ago. I’ve met German people coming here, Dutch, Americans, and a lot of Saudis.

“Everyone loves this place. We’re expecting visitors from all over the world. This project is taking off globally.”

Climbing to the camp takes several hours, by car and then on foot. Passing hardened volcanic lava sculptures and wild desert plants makes the journey feel like an open-air museum.

Al-Qarni added, grinning: “It's easy to access by car, especially if you’ve got an experienced driver.

“You need a good driver and a good car — and brave passengers.”

The camp’s website says: “The nature reserve of Harrat Khaybar is an ancient volcanic landscape in one of the most spectacular locations on Earth.

“Some of the oldest creations in Arabia continue to be rediscovered here, and today the area hosts Khaybar Volcano Camp. With a first-of-its-kind experience, guests experience the extraordinary by day and the otherworldly by night.”

Each of the 10 pods is custom-built. With Wi-Fi only available in the common areas, each room offers peace and a beautiful place to disconnect.

Each room’s exterior has an outdoor deck boasting stunning views.

Inside, the colors mirror those on the outside, with even the black blankets resembling the hardened lava found nearby.

Each guest is offered a cozy gray pajama set as a souvenir to take home, with a branded warm scarf and beanie hat. Heavy jackets are also available on request.

Yoga trainer “Chamuel of Light” is a multilingual guide at Khaybar Volcano Camp and helps groups or private visitors in English or Arabic.

Visitors are instructed to lay down and wrap themselves in a warm blanket. With the guide’s help, guests close their eyes, slip into slumber, and surrender to serenity, experiencing a magical, mystical journey around the volcanoes

The meditation sound therapist told Arab News: “We are here located in the heart of Saudi Arabia around ancient volcanoes that are a manifestation of evolution, history, and heritage of Khaybar.

“And what we have is a beautiful journey, and why is that? Because guided meditation with the sound therapy raises the vibrational frequency of the guests for the intention of balance and harmony of spirit, mind and body.”

The camp is a three-hour drive from AlUla. Check-in starts at noon, with a lunch made to order. Visitors are then free to walk around the volcanic fields with an experienced guide.

The sunset meditation session starts as the sun fades, with storytelling by the fire and stargazing at night.

After a good night’s sleep, guests are invited to join a silent meditation and watch the sunrise the following morning.

After breakfast, a sound healing session is scheduled before checking out.

Packages start at SR1,500 ($400) per night and SR3,170 for three days and two nights.

To reserve a pod at Khaybar Volcano Camp or to find out more, visit ExperienceAlUla.com.

Topics: Saudi Arabia AlUla Khaybar Volcano

Related

Special AlUla Moments’ Ancient Kingdoms Festival showcases Saudi Arabia’s archaeological treasures Tayma and Khaybar video
Saudi Arabia
AlUla Moments’ Ancient Kingdoms Festival showcases Saudi Arabia’s archaeological treasures Tayma and Khaybar
Special How archaeological discoveries in AlUla and Khaybar are unearthing Saudi Arabia’s prehistoric past
Saudi Arabia
How archaeological discoveries in AlUla and Khaybar are unearthing Saudi Arabia’s prehistoric past

Saudi Arabia launches cultural capability development strategy

Saudi Arabia launches cultural capability development strategy
Updated 15 December 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Saudi Arabia launches cultural capability development strategy

Saudi Arabia launches cultural capability development strategy
  • Move comes as part of Vision 2030 goal to implement arts and cultural education at all levels to boost growth of creative sectors
Updated 15 December 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has launched a cultural capability development strategy as part of the country’s Human Capabilities Development Program — a giant leap in the transformation process of the Kingdom’s education and culture sectors.

The Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Education on Thursday launched the strategy in Riyadh. The plan aims to link academic output with the needs of the labor market in the cultural sector.

The 33-initiative strategy is a comprehensive national umbrella, under the support of the Saudi Vision Realization Program. It is also part of the Quality of Life Program, aiming to foster a creative generation that serves the 16 cultural sub-sectors on which the Ministry of Culture is focusing.

The strategy will help create a culture industry in accordance with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which considers culture critical to improving quality of life.

The aforementioned ministries are collaborating with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, the Technical and Vocational Training Corp., the Education and Training Evaluation Authority, and the National eLearning Center on the strategy, which will work to include culture and the arts at all levels of public, technical and vocational education.

Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud said the strategy is a natural outcome of the great support and care the education and culture sectors are receiving from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“We always say that education comes first, especially in the fields of culture, arts, and creativity. So, we are, in light of this, launching the cultural capacity development strategy in order to develop the cultural and artistic capabilities and skills of society members, through a set of policies, standards, academic programs, and capacity development opportunities that can enrich cultural creativity in the Kingdom, ensure linking education outputs to the needs of the labor market and support sustainable practices in the cultural sector,” the minister said.

Minister of Education Yousef Al-Benyan said his ministry seeks to invest in human capital, as it is a significant element in building societies and developing nations.

“The inclusion of culture and arts in all education stages contributes to increasing competencies, developing the educational process, as well as remodeling activities and patterns of interaction; to create an attractive and inspiring learning environment,” he said.

Al-Benyan added that his ministry is implementing the strategy within an integrated project between various government entities, to hone local students’ talent and develop their capabilities to compete globally.

He affirmed his ministry’s readiness to support the strategy. The most important thing, he added, is to provide opportunities for talented minds in Saudi Arabia, and to nurture their abilities from an early age, in a way that can contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of the educational and cultural sectors, regionally and globally.

In a tweet posted on his official account, he said: “The strategy of developing cultural capabilities integrates with the efforts of the Ministry of Education in enhancing the national identity of male and female students, developing their skills, and investing their cultural talents in the educational environment to build globally competitive citizens.”

The outcomes of the strategy, it is hoped, will allow younger generations of Saudis to explore their identity, culture, and community. It will also enhance their social identity and acceptance of cultural diversity, especially in an era in which societies are increasingly interconnected.

Topics: Saudi Arabia culture

Related

Hajj and Umrah Conference returns to enrich religious, cultural experiences
Saudi Arabia
Hajj and Umrah Conference returns to enrich religious, cultural experiences
Saudi Arabia, ALECSO sign cultural cooperation agreement 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, ALECSO sign cultural cooperation agreement 

Hajj and Umrah Conference returns to enrich religious, cultural experiences

Hajj and Umrah Conference returns to enrich religious, cultural experiences
Updated 15 December 2022
Arab News

Hajj and Umrah Conference returns to enrich religious, cultural experiences

Hajj and Umrah Conference returns to enrich religious, cultural experiences
  • Organized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Expo Hajj 2023 will bring together decision-makers, entrepreneurs, innovators, and researchers under one roof in Jeddah
  • Conference will involve discussions on pilgrim services, aiming to enhance the quality of pilgrimages while enriching the religious and cultural experiences of visitors
Updated 15 December 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Kingdom is set to host a conference and exhibition for Hajj and Umrah services aimed at improving the pilgrim experience at the Two Holy Mosques.

Organized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Expo Hajj 2023 will bring together decision-makers, entrepreneurs, innovators, and researchers under one roof in Jeddah at the beginning of January next year.

The conference will involve discussions on pilgrim services, aiming to enhance the quality of pilgrimages while enriching the religious and cultural experiences of visitors. It comes as part of the Pilgrim Experience Program, a pillar of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Featuring a range of schemes and initiatives within the Hajj and Umrah sectors, several workshops will also be held to discuss activities through which the ministry seeks to achieve excellence and sustainability in serving pilgrims.

The conference will also present proposals for future projects to develop infrastructure and technical solutions, as well as rehabilitate religious sites and historical monuments.

On the sidelines of the conference, events and activities will take place in the presence of ministers of Islamic affairs, endowments, and Hajj, ambassadors and consuls in Saudi Arabia, in addition to pilgrim agency officials from the public and private sectors.

Expo Hajj 2023 will also target digital transformation and technology upgrades as a key focus of discussions, enabling investors to build strategic partnerships with stakeholders from the public, private and nonprofit sectors.

To register and take part in the conference, visit hajjumrahforum.com

Topics: Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Expo Hajj 2023 Pilgrim Experience Program Vision 2030

Related

Saudi Hajj and Umrah ministry launches ‘Nusuk’ platform to facilitate pilgrim procedures
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Hajj and Umrah ministry launches ‘Nusuk’ platform to facilitate pilgrim procedures
Ministry of Hajj and Umrah applies comprehensive health insurance for pilgrims
Saudi Arabia
Ministry of Hajj and Umrah applies comprehensive health insurance for pilgrims

Saudi Arabia’s aid agency ramps up food, winter aid

Saudi Arabia’s aid agency ramps up food, winter aid
Updated 15 December 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s aid agency ramps up food, winter aid

Saudi Arabia’s aid agency ramps up food, winter aid
  • The center launched third phase of food distribution project in Nigeria
  • Over 3,000 people received winter bags in Pakistan
Updated 15 December 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has upped its food and winter aid in Nigeria, Pakistan and Sudan.

The center this week launched the third phase of a food distribution project, aiming to secure to 16,000 food baskets to 96,000 displaced families in northeastern Nigeria, reported state news agency (SPA).
In Sudan’s North Darfur, the volunteering team recently finished distributing 500 food baskets to 4,231 people.
The center has also distributed 490 winter bags in the Shetral district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan, benefiting 3,430 people.
“This comes within the framework of the humanitarian and relief aid that the Kingdom provides through the center to countries and peoples in need in various countries of the world,” read the SPA statement.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Nigeria Pakistan Sudan

Related

KSRelief distributes over 92 tons of food baskets in Marib
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief distributes over 92 tons of food baskets in Marib

Latest updates

US Mission to Saudi Arabia launches online passport renewal, payment
US Mission to Saudi Arabia launches online passport renewal, payment
Heavy shelling in Russian-controlled Ukraine as Christmas truce ruled out
Heavy shelling in Russian-controlled Ukraine as Christmas truce ruled out
Libya’s Dbeibah defends extradition of alleged Lockerbie bomber
Libya’s Dbeibah defends extradition of alleged Lockerbie bomber
Trade with UAE most important in region, says German envoy
Trade with UAE most important in region, says German envoy
El-Sisi wins US commitment to Egypt’s security
El-Sisi wins US commitment to Egypt’s security

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.