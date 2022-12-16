You are here

  • Home
  • Bomb attack in Turkiye targets police van, injuring 9

Bomb attack in Turkiye targets police van, injuring 9

Update Bomb attack in Turkiye targets police van, injuring 9
Police forensic experts examine the car bomb which targeted an armored police van carrying officers in Diyarbakir in southeast Turkiye. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g2qtz

Updated 25 sec ago
AP

Bomb attack in Turkiye targets police van, injuring 9

Bomb attack in Turkiye targets police van, injuring 9
  • Five people were detained in connection with the attack
  • Bomb placed inside a parked vehicle near a market selling livestock
Updated 25 sec ago
AP

ANKARA: A remote-controlled bomb exploded on a highway in Turkiye as an armored police van carrying officers drove past on Friday, injuring all nine occupants, government officials said.

Five people were detained in connection with the attack, which occurred near the predominantly Kurdish-populated city of Diyarbakir in southeast Turkiye, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

The bomb was placed inside a parked vehicle near a market selling livestock, according to the Diyarbakir governor’s office.

Eight police officers and a civilian were taken to hospitals as a precaution but have since been discharged, Soylu said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack but Soylu suggested it could be the work of Kurdish militants, saying the brother of one of the suspects was killed in clashes against them.

Kurdish militants have been behind similar attacks in the region in the past. Islamic and leftist extremists have also carried out bombings in the country.

Last month, a bomb blast in a bustling pedestrian street in Istanbul left six people dead, including two children. More than 80 others were wounded.

Turkiye blamed the attack on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, as well as Syrian Kurdish groups affiliated with it, and launched a series of air and artillery strikes against Kurdish militia forces in northern Syria.

The Kurdish militant groups denied involvement in the Istanbul attack.

The PKK has fought an armed insurgency in Turkiye since 1984. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people since then. The group is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States and the European Union.

Topics: Turkiye

Related

Turkiye makes arrests over alleged Israeli Mossad operation targeting Palestinians
Middle-East
Turkiye makes arrests over alleged Israeli Mossad operation targeting Palestinians
UN chief: Syrians face dire winter if aid from Turkiye is cut
Middle-East
UN chief: Syrians face dire winter if aid from Turkiye is cut

Lebanon’s caretaker PM says those responsible for Irish soldier’s death will be punished

Lebanon’s caretaker PM says those responsible for Irish soldier’s death will be punished
Updated 37 min 50 sec ago
Reuters

Lebanon’s caretaker PM says those responsible for Irish soldier’s death will be punished

Lebanon’s caretaker PM says those responsible for Irish soldier’s death will be punished
  • One soldier was shot and killed on Wednesday, and a second soldier was in a critical condition
Updated 37 min 50 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati said on Friday that investigations into the killing of an Irish soldier on a UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon were ongoing, adding that those responsible “will be punished,” according to a statement.
The soldier was shot and killed late on Wednesday, and a second soldier was in a critical condition after a hostile crowd surrounded their armored vehicle, Ireland’s defense minister said on Thursday.

Topics: Lebanon

Related

Update Lebanon fails for 10th time to elect president
Middle-East
Lebanon fails for 10th time to elect president
Update Irish peacekeeper’s death ramps up Lebanon security fears
Middle-East
Irish peacekeeper’s death ramps up Lebanon security fears

Police officer killed during protests in Jordan over high fuel prices

Police officer killed during protests in Jordan over high fuel prices
Updated 16 December 2022
Reuters

Police officer killed during protests in Jordan over high fuel prices

Police officer killed during protests in Jordan over high fuel prices
  • Police: Officer shot in the head while dealing with ‘rioting’ by a group of outlaws
  • Youths had clashed with police in several impoverished neighborhoods of the Maan city
Updated 16 December 2022
Reuters

AMMAN: One senior police officer was killed on Thursday in clashes with demonstrators in the southern Jordanian city of Maan during protests over high fuel prices that spread to several cities across the kingdom, police and witnesses said.

In a statement, police said the officer was shot in the head while dealing with “rioting” by a group of outlaws in the impoverished city that has in the past seen bouts of civil unrest over fuel hikes and cuts to subsidies.

“We will strike with an iron fist anyone who tries to attack lives and property,” the police statement added.

A police source had earlier said the officer was shot by unknown assailants during clashes in the Husseiniya area of Maan. Four other policemen were injured, the source said.

Witnesses said a long convoy of armored vehicles was seen entering Maan as reinforcements were sent to the neighborhood where the police officer was killed.

Youths had clashed with police in several impoverished neighborhoods of the city and in the heavily populated industrial city of Zarqa, north east of the capital Amman, witnesses said.

Anti-riot police fired tear gas in the Jabal al Abyad neighborhood of the city of Zarqa to break up protests that broke out in Jordan’s second most populous city.

Witnesses said dozens of youths also staged a protest in the Tafiyla neighborhood of the capital, where police chased demonstrators who were chanting anti-government slogans.

Youths burned tires on a main highway between the capital and the Dead Sea, disrupting traffic, witnesses said.

In the north of the country near the border with Syria, youths clashed with police in several neighborhoods in Irbid, the country’s third-largest city by population.

Sporadic skirmishes spread to other smaller towns in the vicinity where police used tear gas to disperse stone throwing youths.

The US embassy issued a security alert saying US government personnel had been restricted from both personal and official travel to southern Jordan.

Tensions have been mounting in Maan and several cities in southern Jordan after days of sporadic strikes by lorry drivers protesting high fuel prices.

The government has promised to look into the strikers’ demands but has said it already has paid over $700 million (500 million dinars ) to cap fuel price hikes this year.

However, officials say they cannot spend more to subsidise prices because of limits in place under an International Monetary Fund (IMF)-backed structural economic reform program.

Shops in Maan and several other Jordanian provincial cities shut on Wednesday in solidarity with demands the government reduce diesel prices, which truck drivers blame for mounting losses.

Some activist strikers have threatened to stage street protests in provincial cities on Friday. Police tightened security near the seat of government in central Amman, where protesters traditionally gather.

Topics: Jordan

Related

Jordan hands long prison terms to 2 captagon smugglers
Middle-East
Jordan hands long prison terms to 2 captagon smugglers
Jordan truckers strike over costly fuel, some shops shut in solidarity
Middle-East
Jordan truckers strike over costly fuel, some shops shut in solidarity

Libya’s Dbeibah defends extradition of alleged Lockerbie bomber

Libya’s Dbeibah defends extradition of alleged Lockerbie bomber
Updated 16 December 2022
AFP

Libya’s Dbeibah defends extradition of alleged Lockerbie bomber

Libya’s Dbeibah defends extradition of alleged Lockerbie bomber
  • Tripoli-based premier Abdelhamid Dbeibah said he had "acted with respect for the sovereignty of Libya"
  • Abu Agila Mohammad Masud appeared in a US court on Monday to face charges for the terror attack that killed 270 people
Updated 16 December 2022
AFP

TRIPOLI: Libya’s interim prime minister on Thursday confirmed and justified the extradition of the man alleged to have made the bomb that destroyed a Pan Am flight over Lockerbie in Scotland in 1988.
Tripoli-based premier Abdelhamid Dbeibah said he had “acted with respect for the sovereignty of Libya” in cooperating “when it comes to crimes committed outside its territory.”
Dbeibah has come under heavy criticism from political opponents and rights activists since the extradition.
Abu Agila Mohammad Masud, 71, who allegedly worked as an intelligence agent for the regime of former Libyan dictator Muammar Qaddafi, appeared in a US court on Monday to face charges for the terror attack that killed 270 people.
He was charged by the United States two years ago for the Lockerbie bombing.
Dbeibah, in a speech broadcast on national television, said Masud was “responsible for the bomb-making cell” in Qaddafi’s regime, and that “he is responsible for the deaths of more than 200 innocent people.”
Dbeibah added that it was important to “make the difference” in the case between the “responsibility of the Libyan state, and that of the individual,” stressing that as regards national responsibility, “the case has been definitively closed” since 2003.
“I will not allow it to be opened again,” he said.
In 2003, Libya agreed compensation for the victims of the bombing after lengthy talks with British and US officials, leading the UN to lift sanctions later that year.
“I no longer tolerate that Libya and its people pay for the consequences of more than 30 years of terrorist operations, and that Libyans are classified as terrorists because accused persons are in Libya,” added Dbeibah.
Only one person has been convicted over the deadliest-ever terror attack in Britain.
The New York-bound aircraft was blown up 38 minutes after it took off from London, sending the main fuselage plunging to the ground in the town of Lockerbie and spreading debris over a vast area.
The bombing killed all 259 people on the jumbo jet, including 190 Americans, and 11 people on the ground.
Two alleged Libyan intelligence operatives — Abdelbaset Ali Mohmet Al-Megrahi and Al Amin Khalifa Fhimah — were charged with the bombing and tried by a Scottish court in the Netherlands.
Megrahi spent seven years in a Scottish prison after his conviction in 2001 while Fhimah was acquitted.
Megrahi died in Libya in 2012, always maintaining his innocence.
Since Masud’s extradition, Dbeibah and his government have been criticized, and the attorney general said he would open an investigation at the request of his family.

Topics: Libya Lockerbie bombing US court

Related

World
Libyan accused of Lockerbie bombing charged in US court
Lockerbie victim’s relative questions whether bomb suspect should be tried in US
Middle-East
Lockerbie victim’s relative questions whether bomb suspect should be tried in US

El-Sisi wins US commitment to Egypt’s security

El-Sisi wins US commitment to Egypt’s security
Updated 15 December 2022
Gobran Mohamed

El-Sisi wins US commitment to Egypt’s security

El-Sisi wins US commitment to Egypt’s security
  • President affirms Cairo’s support for international law in resolving GERD dispute
  • An official statement described the bilateral ties as “the core of the strategic partnership between the two countries
Updated 15 December 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has won a US commitment to ensuring Cairo has the capability to defend its people and territory.
El-Sisi met top US officials in Washington on the sidelines of the US-Africa summit.
During his meeting with the president at the Pentagon, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that Egypt “is a leader on the world stage in addition to the Middle East and Africa.”
Austin added: “We will continue to work with Egypt and your neighbors to strengthen interoperability, integrated air and missile defense and maritime security,” a US Department of Defense statement said.
El-Sisi affirmed Egypt’s keenness to support its strategic partnership with the US, especially in the military and security fields in light of the exceptional circumstances that the region and world are witnessing.
An official statement described the bilateral ties as “the core of the strategic partnership between the two countries. These relations support their joint responsibility and efforts toward restoring security and stability in the Middle East.”
Austin thanked the El-Sisi for Egypt assuming command of Combined Task Force 153, which assures the security of sea lines of communication in the Red Sea.
The Egyptian Navy on Dec. 12 took command of CTF 153 from the US Navy during a ceremony in Bahrain, where multinational staff is headquartered.
Austin said that the US remained committed to ensuring Egypt has the capability to defend its people and territory.
In another meeting, El-Sisi discussed issues of common interest, including the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
They exchanged views on key African issues in light of the US-Africa summit. El-Sisi said that the African continent needed a full-fledged continental infrastructure that supports the implementation of efforts and initiatives covering African countries.
This would be accomplished through a large-scale international project that mobilizes the resources and support of major countries, he added, noting that global development expertise could create a comprehensive vision for the infrastructure, “which is critical to the success of the continent’s development efforts.”
Egypt presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said that Blinken welcomed El-Sisi’s visit to Washington, which came within the framework of supporting the course of relations between the two friendly countries.
Blinken stressed the US administration’s commitment to strengthening the frameworks of joint cooperation with Egypt in various fields and supporting Cairo’s “tireless efforts in striving toward achieving security, stability and development in the region.”
Regarding GERD, El-Sisi affirmed Egypt’s adherence to applying the relevant principles of international law and the need to conclude a binding legal agreement regarding the rules for filling and operating the dam.
He added that this would preserve Egypt’s water security without prejudice to the flow of water in the Nile.
The issue has caused tensions between Ethiopia on one side and Egypt and Sudan on the other. Egypt and Sudan are demanding a legally binding agreement on the filling and operating of the dam, which they fear will reduce their share of Nile waters.
Blinken emphasized his country’s support for efforts to resolve the issue in a manner that achieves the interests of all parties and takes into account the importance of the Nile waters to Egypt.
US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said: “Blinken underscored our commitment to the US-Egypt strategic partnership, commended Egypt’s successful hosting of COP27, and discussed a wide range of issues, including Egypt’s important role in promoting stability in the region and our decades-long bilateral defense ties.”

Topics: Egypt Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin

Related

Egypt seeks shift to green economy, President El-Sisi tells COP27 
Business & Economy
Egypt seeks shift to green economy, President El-Sisi tells COP27 
El-Sisi to discuss trade, investment ties with world leaders in US
Middle-East
El-Sisi to discuss trade, investment ties with world leaders in US

Irish peacekeeper’s death ramps up Lebanon security fears

Irish peacekeeper’s death ramps up Lebanon security fears
Updated 15 December 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Irish peacekeeper’s death ramps up Lebanon security fears

Irish peacekeeper’s death ramps up Lebanon security fears
  • The command of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon confirmed that a member of the Irish peacekeeping unit died and three others were wounded in the incident late on Wednesday
Updated 15 December 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: An Irish soldier working in a UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon was killed when his armored convoy came under fire during clashes with residents in the southern Lebanese town of Al-Aqabiya.

The command of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon confirmed that a member of the Irish peacekeeping unit died and three others were wounded in the incident late on Wednesday.

The development has added to security concerns after the Lebanese parliament on Thursday failed, for the 10th time, to elect a new president.

Al-Aqabiya lies outside the southern Litani region, UNIFIL’s area of operation under Resolution 1701, and the peacekeeping force has no mandate there.

Although the shooting incident is the first of its kind, disputes have previously occurred between UNIFIL and residents of several southern towns after soldiers allegedly entered private property or photographed residential neighborhoods.

Hezbollah supporters frequently object to the peacekeeping force’s activities.

UNIFIL spokesman Andrea Tenenti said: “A peacekeeper was killed last night and three others were injured in an accident that occurred in Al-Aqabiya, near Sarafand, outside UNIFIL’s area of operation in southern Lebanon.”

Some reports of the incident suggest a UNIFIL vehicle rolled over near Al-Aqabiya after coming under fire. Nearby residents had complained about the vehicle using a private road.

Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV said that the convoy was traveling without a Lebanese escort north of the Litani River, when the Irish soldier’s vehicle deviated from the main approved highway.

The TV report claimed the vehicle struck a group of young people gathered in the street to watch a World Cup game, injuring one person.

“Instead of stopping, it sped up and crashed into other vehicles. It turned over just as it came under fire from light weapons. The Irish soldiers and the citizen who was run over were rushed to the hospital,” the report said.

The Irish Defense Forces confirmed that the soldier was killed “when a convoy of two armored vehicles, carrying eight soldiers and heading toward Beirut, came under light weapons fire.”

One wounded soldier was in a critical condition and underwent surgery after the incident, while two others were treated for minor injuries, it said.

Lebanese officials immediately condemned the incident, while international officials, including the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, called for an investigation.

“Those responsible for the killing of the Irish soldier must be held accountable,” British Ambassador to Lebanon Ian Collard said.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said that authorities must investigate the incident, but urged all parties to show patience.

Wafiq Safa, Hezbollah coordination and liaison officer, said that the security services should be allowed to investigate the incident.

MP Ashraf Rifi said: “The attack on UNIFIL is an additional crime committed by Hezbollah in the name of ‘local residents,’ against Lebanon and its stability.”

He said that those responsible must be brought to justice, “otherwise (this incident) will perpetuate the power of illegal weapons and lead to the final suspension of Resolution 1701, which constitutes a guarantee for Lebanon.”

Topics: UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Lebanon

Related

Special Lebanon welcomes renewal of UNIFIL mandate
Middle-East
Lebanon welcomes renewal of UNIFIL mandate
A file photo of Italy-led UNIFIL Sector West Command working with three hospitals within their area of responsibility in south Lebanon. (UNIFIL/File Photo)
Middle-East
Italian UNIFIL troops distribute aid in south Lebanon

Latest updates

Lebanon’s caretaker PM says those responsible for Irish soldier’s death will be punished
Lebanon’s caretaker PM says those responsible for Irish soldier’s death will be punished
South Korea protests Japan’s island claim in national security strategy
South Korea protests Japan’s island claim in national security strategy
Saudi minister discusses city reform plans with Greek counterparts
Saudi minister discusses city reform plans with Greek counterparts
Lebanese dance group Mayyas wow fans in Dubai
Lebanese dance group Mayyas wow fans in Dubai
Elite runners added to lineup of Abu Dhabi Marathon 2022
The world’s best long-distance athletes will be among a record 20,000 participants when the 2022 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon gets u

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.