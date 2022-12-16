Elite runners added to lineup of Abu Dhabi Marathon 2022

ABU DHABI: Some of the world’s best long-distance athletes will be among a record 20,000 participants when the 2022 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon gets underway tomorrow morning, Dec. 17, on a new course that snakes its way through the streets of the UAE capital.
The Abu Dhabi Sports Council announced in a press conference at the ADNOC event village that Ethiopian Adeladlew Mamo, winner of this year’s Seville Marathon, joins the field alongside Kenyan pair Daniel Kibet, winner of the 2019 Istanbul Marathon, and Dickson Chumba, champion in Tokyo in 2015 and 2018, as well as Chicago in 2015.
Olympian Eunice Chumba has also been added to the elite runners lineup. She will be looking to add the Abu Dhabi title to a collection that includes the 2017 Beirut Marathon. Chumba will face competition from, among others, 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Mare Dibaba of Ethiopia and Kenya’s Angela Tanui, winner of the Amsterdam 2021 Marathon.
Mohamed Ahmed Al-Remeithi, international events section head, said: “The ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon has established itself as a staple sports event on the country’s annual sporting calendar. The fourth edition of the event will see the launch of a new track that passes several of the emirate’s most prominent landmarks in Abu Dhabi. The ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon has attracted 20,000 registrations this year, indicating its strong position on both a local and international scale and further reinforcing the impact the marathon has on society in the UAE.
“The preparations are all set to provide a successful experience for participants of all levels — from elite runners to participants in the various community races. We wish all participants, both local and visitors to the Emirates, a good stay in Abu Dhabi and a successful day.
“Abu Dhabi Sports Council provides initiatives, events and programs that further support all segments of society in order to achieve strong sporting participation, which creates a positive impact on improving physical fitness and contributes to the happiness and well-being of society,” he added.
The fourth edition of the event includes the full 42.2km marathon, and the relay marathon in which two runners each cover 21.1km, in addition to 10km, 5km and 2.5km races under the slogan “We Run Together.” The race starts in front of the ADNOC headquarters.