New route announced for 2022 Abu Dhabi Marathon

ABU DHABI: The fourth edition of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon is expected to feature a record 20,000 participants, who will tackle a new course that takes in some of the city’s most prominent landmarks, the organizers have confirmed ahead of the Dec. 17 race.
The new 42.2 kilometer route will start in front of the headquarters of the UAE’s state-owned oil company, ADNOC, before winding through a host of the city’s most recognizable landmarks, including the Crown Prince Court, Al-Bateen Palace, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Qasr Al-Hosn and World Trade Center Abu Dhabi. The finish line is at the ADNOC campus, where a race village will be set up.
Shorter-distance events will start in front of the Nation Towers on Corniche Road and conclude on Al-Marsa Street, and the 10 km course ends at ADNOC. The winners will share $303,000 in prize money.
Aref Hamad Al-Awani, general secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said the alterations to the event are designed to enhance the enjoyment of the participants.
“The ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon is already a very successful and much-loved event on the UAE sports calendar,” said Al-Awani during the launch event at the ADNOC Business Center.
“After gauging our community through an extensive participant outreach survey, we have listened, acted, and can now look forward to an even bigger and better event for the entire family. The ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon remains an event for the community, by the community.”
Last year’s marathon attracted more than 12,000 participants of various ages and abilities, in addition to a sizable group of elite international athletes. The turnout this year is expected to top 20,000.
At the launch event, Col. Mohammed Al-Khateri of the Abu Dhabi Police and Hamad Al-Afeefi, director of the traffic management division at the Integrated Transport Center, emphasized the advantages of the new route. Luca Onofrio, head of mass events at RCS Sport and Events, outlined further improvements to the event, which include a new Race Series Edition. Already in motion, it provides training opportunities and emphasizes the value of incorporating sports into daily life.
Open to all ages and nationalities, the first of three Race Series Edition events took place on Sept. 3, indoors, at Yas Mall and included 1 km, 3 km and 5 km races. A second event is set for Oct. 8 and will comprise 3 km, 5 km and 10 km outdoor runs at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al-Ain. The final run, to be held on Nov. 5, a little more than a month before the marathon, offers participants the chance to run 3 km, 5 km, 10 km or a 21.09 km half-marathon at the world-famous Yas Marina Circuit.
Saif Sultan Al-Nasseri, director of the human capital directorate at ADNOC, said: “The changes to this year’s ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon move us one more step forward in our quest to create the best possible marathon experience.”
The organizers also unveiled a specially designed official marathon T-shirt made by the event’s primary sponsor, Nike.
New route announced for 2022 Abu Dhabi Marathon
https://arab.news/rg9yj
New route announced for 2022 Abu Dhabi Marathon
- The event on Dec. 17 is expected to attract more than 20,000 participants, a record number
- Shorter-distance events will start in front of the Nation Towers on Corniche Road
ABU DHABI: The fourth edition of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon is expected to feature a record 20,000 participants, who will tackle a new course that takes in some of the city’s most prominent landmarks, the organizers have confirmed ahead of the Dec. 17 race.