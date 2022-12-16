You are here

Team Abu Dhabi duo set for title showdown after rival Jonas Andersson takes Grand Prix of Sharjah

Team Abu Dhabi duo set for title showdown after rival Jonas Andersson takes Grand Prix of Sharjah
Shaun Torrente of Team Abu Dhabi. (Team Abu Dhabi)
Updated 16 December 2022
Arab News

Team Abu Dhabi duo set for title showdown after rival Jonas Andersson takes Grand Prix of Sharjah

Team Abu Dhabi duo set for title showdown after rival Jonas Andersson takes Grand Prix of Sharjah
  • Shaun Torrente retains powerboat racing championship lead despite late drama and his Emirati teammate Thani Al-Qemzi also remains in the hunt
  • Torrente seemed to have second place in the bag in Friday’s race but late electrical problems cost him four places, setting the stage for a tense season finale on Sunday
Updated 16 December 2022
Arab News

SHARJAH: Team Abu Dhabi’s Shaun Torrente will carry a three-point advantage over Jonas Andersson into the final round of the 2022 UIM F1H2O World Championship on Sunday, after a dramatic end to the Grand Prix of Sharjah on Friday.
Torrente looked to be heading for a second-place finish behind defending champion Andersson before late electrical problems caused him to lose power, and four places, over the closing laps. It sets the stage for a tense climax to the season on Khalid Lagoon.
Team Sweden’s Andersson led start-to-finish from pole position and the victory might have given him the momentum heading into the decider, but two-time world champion Torrente will be looking to bounce back from the sixth-place disappointment and claim a third F1H2O crown.
Despite finishing seventh following his own mechanical difficulties during qualifying, Team Abu Dhabi veteran Thani Al-Qemzi still has a fighting chance to claim his first world title. He sits third in the standings, 10 points behind his teammate and seven behind Andersson.
The uncertainties of elite, world championship powerboat racing, and a history of unpredictable conclusions to the season in Sharjah, mean the title is still very much up for grabs and the Emirati certainly cannot be discounted.
Torrente, meanwhile, will need no reminding that in 2019 in Sharjah, he snatched the world title from Andersson’s grasp, squeezing into second place behind the Swede on the last lap to beat him on a championship countback.
With a fifth-successive world team title already secured, the two Team Abu Dhabi teammates will both go all out to grab pole position on Sunday, hoping for a crucial advantage they can take into the final round of the championship, the Grand Prix of the Middle East, three hours later.
Torrente’s electrical issues on Friday allowed Sharjah Team’s Sami Selio, Pole Bartek Marszalek, Finn Alec Weckstrom and Italian Alberto Comparato to each sneak ahead of the 2018 and 2019 world champion. Until that late drama, the American looked to be well in control of second spot and set to take what would have been a 13-point championship lead into Sunday’s finale.
It all adds up to another fascinating climactic power struggle over the spectacular 2,057-meter Sharjah circuit between the two drivers who have dominated the past three F1H2O championships, and an Emirati star racer who has been striving to win the world crown for 20 years.

Grand Prix of Sharjah result

1. Jonas Andersson
2. Sami Selio + 08.51
3. Bartek Marszalek + 23.90
4. Alec Weckstrom + 31.97
5. Alberto Comparato + 35.63
6. Shaun Torrente + 43.28
7. Thani Al-Qemzi + 45.43
8. Philippe Chiappe + 1Lap

2022 UIM F1H2O World Championship leaders

1. Shaun Torrente (USA) 69pts
2. Jonas Andersson (SWE) 66pts
3. Thani Al-Qemzi (UAE) 59pts
4. Alec Weckstrom (FIN) 39pts
5. Ferdinand Zandbergen (NED) 34pts
6. Peter Morin (FRA) 21pts

Topics: UAE Team Abu Dhabi's Shaun Torrente Grand Prix of Sharjah 2022 UIM F1H2O World Championship

Messi, Mbappe, other leading storylines for World Cup final

Messi, Mbappe, other leading storylines for World Cup final
Updated 17 December 2022
AP

Messi, Mbappe, other leading storylines for World Cup final

Messi, Mbappe, other leading storylines for World Cup final
  • Sunday’s Argentina-France showdown caps the 22nd edition of the FIFA tournament
Updated 17 December 2022
AP

DOHA: Lionel Messi’s last chance. Kylian Mbappe’s shot at emulating Pele. A third World Cup title for either Argentina or France.

Sunday’s final is rich with storylines as the 22nd edition of the World Cup ends with a title match fit for the occasion.

Here are five things to know about the final:

1 Messi’s moment

Is Lionel Messi the greatest soccer player of all time? The debate will rage forever because there can never be a definitive answer. Some — especially younger soccer fans — think so, while others will point to Pele and Diego Maradona, particularly because they won the World Cup — the sport’s ultimate prize. It is why, to many, Messi needs to win the World Cup to join Pele and Maradona in the pantheon of the greatest ever players, even if deciding who is No. 1, 2 and 3 comes down to individual choice. Argentines would still be split between Maradona and Messi.

And there have been striking similarities between them as Messi displays the kind of relentless brilliance and fighting spirit shown by Maradona when leading the team to the title in 1986. Messi is heading into his second World Cup final, having been on the losing team in 2014 when he was contained well by Germany except for one chance that he dragged wide in the second half. Can he seize his chance this time in likely his final appearance on soccer’s biggest stage?

2 Mbappe’s double

Mbappé might not have won the biggest prize in club soccer — the Champions League — but he is taking the international game by storm and is one victory away from winning back-to-back World Cups by the age of 23. He can emulate Pele’s achievement in winning his first two World Cups — not just that but leading the team as its star player. Mbappe is soccer’s latest superstar, leading the new wave of talent in the game after 15 years of domination from Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

It will be regarded as a real baton-passing moment if Mbappe wins the World Cup at the expense of the 35-year-old Messi.

3 Third title

Both Argentina and France are looking to win the World Cup for the third time. It would leave the winning team in outright fourth place on the all-time list, behind Brazil (five), Germany and Italy (both four). Three of Germany’s titles were won by West Germany (1954, 1974 and 1990).

A victory for France would rubber-stamp their status as the dominant national team of this generation, with their previous titles coming in 1998 and 2018. Argentina won their titles in 1978 and 1986.

Both of the countries won their first World Cup title when hosting the tournament.

4 Deschamps’ treble

Deschamps has already won the World Cup as a player (1998) and a coach (2018), like Brazil’s Mario Zagallo and Germany’s Franz Beckenbauer.

Neither Zagallo nor Beckenbauer won it twice as a coach, though Zagallo did achieve that feat twice as a player to make him a three-time career champion. History beckons, then, for Deschamps, who was an industrious, deep-lying midfielder as a player — once referred to as “The Water Carrier” by French player Eric Cantona because of his ability to stifle attacks from opponents and then pass the ball simply to more creative players around him. Pragmatism is the key to his coaching style as well, with France renowned at both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups for defending compactly, hitting teams on the break and being clinical with its finishing. In Russia four years ago, France averaged 48 percent possession in matches and averaged six shots on goal per match — the second lowest at the tournament. In Qatar, France — hurt by injuries to key players — might not have been the best team but it is the most efficient.

5 Golden boot

Four players are in realistic contention to win the Golden Boot, the award given to the top scorer at the World Cup. Of course, Messi and Mbappe are among them. They each have five goals so far, one more than Argentina striker Julian Alvarez and France center forward Olivier Giroud.

According to tournament regulations, if two or more players are tied on goals and have played the same number of games, the one with the most assists takes the prize. FIFA’s technical study group will decide what counts as an assist. Of the four players in contention, Messi currently leads the way with three assists, one more than Mbappe. No player has scored more than six goals at a World Cup since Brazil striker Ronaldo had eight in 2002.

Topics: World Cup 2022

FIFA chief announces plans for 32-team Club World Cup

FIFA chief announces plans for 32-team Club World Cup
Updated 16 December 2022
AFP

FIFA chief announces plans for 32-team Club World Cup

FIFA chief announces plans for 32-team Club World Cup
  • Infantino said the new-look tournament would be even bigger than first planned
  • "We had agreed a few years ago to have a new 24-team men's Club World Cup," the FIFA president said
Updated 16 December 2022
AFP

DOHA: FIFA chief Gianni Infantino announced plans on Friday for a 32-team Club World Cup from 2025, despite reported opposition from Europe’s biggest clubs.
An expansion of the competition has long been a pet project of Infantino’s. A 24-team event, featuring eight sides from Europe, was planned for 2021 in China but was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Infantino said the new-look tournament would be even bigger than first planned.
“We had agreed a few years ago to have a new 24-team men’s Club World Cup,” the FIFA president said at the World Cup in Doha on Friday.
“It should have taken place in 2021 but was postponed because of Covid. The new competition will take place in 2025 and will feature 32 teams, making it really like a World Cup.”
Reports in the British media this week said European clubs had rejected FIFA’s proposal to launch the new-look competition.
The plans are for an expanded tournament to be held every four years instead of annually, as is the case for the current seven-team event.
“The first edition will take place in 2025 in the summer and during that slot where in past years it was the Confederations Cup,” Infantino said.
“It will be slightly longer because there will be 32 teams but they will be the best teams in the world who will be invited to participate.”
Infantino said next year’s Club World Cup, in its current format, would take place in Morocco from February 1 to 11, 2023.
Morocco hosted the tournament in 2013 and again in 2014, while the most recent edition was held in the United Arab Emirates in February, with Chelsea lifting the trophy.
The 2023 tournament is set to continue in its existing format — up until now it has featured the six continental champions plus the top side from the host nation.
Real Madrid will represent Europe after winning last season’s UEFA Champions League.
Flamengo of Brazil, Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia, Wydad Casablanca of Morocco, Seattle Sounders from the United States and New Zealand’s Auckland City are the other current continental champions.

Topics: World Cup 2022 FIFA Gianni Infantino

Spanish great Busquets announces international retirement

Spanish great Busquets announces international retirement
Updated 16 December 2022
AFP

Spanish great Busquets announces international retirement

Spanish great Busquets announces international retirement
  • "I would like to announce that after almost 15 years and 143 matches, the moment has arrived to bid farewell to the national team," wrote Busquets on his socials
  • Only his fellow 2010 team-mates Iker Casillas (167) and Sergio Ramos (180) represented Spain more often than him
Updated 16 December 2022
AFP
BARCELONA: Spanish midfielder and 2010 World Cup winner Sergio Busquets announced his international retirement on Friday.
“I would like to announce that after almost 15 years and 143 matches, the moment has arrived to bid farewell to the national team,” wrote the 34-year-old Barcelona stalwart on his social media platforms.
Busquets is the last member of the 2010 team to bow out of international football — he was also part of the team that won the 2012 European title.
He was captain of the 2022 World Cup side that fell to a penalty shoot-out defeat to Morocco in the last 16.
Only his fellow 2010 team-mates Iker Casillas (167) and Sergio Ramos (180) represented Spain more often than him.
“It has been an honor to represent my national team and help lift it higher, to being European and World champions. To have been captain and to have played so many matches with a certain level of success and always trying to do my best,” Busquets wrote.
Busquets said from now on he would be “just another fan giving my unconditional support.”
He made his international debut in the build-up to the South African World Cup where Spain wowed fans with their tika-taka passing game.
Alongside his Barcelona teammates Andres Iniesta and Xavi Hernandez, Busquets was at the heart of the World Cup and Euros double.
“He will transcend the generations due to his immense heritage,” the president of the Spanish football federation Luis Rubiales said in a statement.

beIN SPORTS to broadcast FIFA World Cup final free-to-air and on YouTube

beIN SPORTS to broadcast FIFA World Cup final free-to-air and on YouTube
The match, as well as the entire day’s coverage, will be available to stream free of charge on beIN’s official YouTube channel.
Updated 16 December 2022
Arab News

beIN SPORTS to broadcast FIFA World Cup final free-to-air and on YouTube

beIN SPORTS to broadcast FIFA World Cup final free-to-air and on YouTube
  • Makes Mideast’s first tourney accessible to many, says CEO
  • Sunday’s final likely among most-watched events in history
Updated 16 December 2022
Arab News

DOHA: beIN Media Group has revealed its extensive broadcast plans for the upcoming final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 — including live, exclusive and multilingual coverage of the Dec. 18 finale between Argentina and France.

The broadcast will be made available on beIN SPORTS’ free-to-air channel as part of its commitment to making the Arab world’s first tournament accessible for viewers across the Middle East and North Africa. The match, as well as the entire day’s coverage, will be available to stream free of charge on beIN’s official YouTube channel.

As the official broadcaster in 24 countries across MENA, beIN has played a central role in showcasing Qatar and its groundbreaking tournament to the world this past month, with more than 5 billion accumulated views since the biggest single sporting event on the planet kicked off on Nov. 20.

Sunday’s trophy match between an Argentina side looking to secure a third World Cup title and the defending world champions France, promises to be one of the most-watched sports events in history.

Mohammad Al-Subaie, CEO of beIN MENA, said: “The final of the FIFA World Cup this Sunday will be a historic occasion for football, for the Arab world, and for beIN. For this reason, we are determined to make sure it is available to as many people who want to watch it as possible.”

“With two games remaining, we are set to finish the tournament as we started and cannot wait to witness — and broadcast — history as it is written.”

Topics: World Cup 2022 beIN Media Group football Qatar

Colombian couple’s football fever sees them travel thousands of kilometers to experience World Cup

Colombian couple’s football fever sees them travel thousands of kilometers to experience World Cup
Updated 16 December 2022
Rawaa Talass

Colombian couple's football fever sees them travel thousands of kilometers to experience World Cup

Colombian couple’s football fever sees them travel thousands of kilometers to experience World Cup
  • Despite seeing their country miss out on qualification, Dr. Ivan Jimenez and wife Erica Marin set out on journey that took them from Medellin to Madrid, Dubai and finally Doha
Updated 16 December 2022
Rawaa Talass

There are two things most Colombians cherish in life — church and football.

Living up to that adage, Dr. Ivan Jimenez and his wife, pharmacist Erica Marin, set out on a journey all the way from their home city of Medellin, via Madrid and Dubai, to experience the World Cup in Qatar.

That Colombia had missed out on qualification, did not stop the couple from embarking on the trip. They are die-hard sports fans, having traveled to the Olympics and the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

“When the World Cup happens, the energy is different and better. It gets people together, there is happiness,” Marin told Arab News. Her husband added that whatever the social standing of people, “we share this excitement of sports.”

This was their first visit to the Gulf region, which included trips to Jerusalem and Cairo. It was an eye-opening, learning experience. “We came not only for sports, but also for a touch of culture,” said Jimenez.

“In Dubai, what surprised me was how organized everything is. It’s a well-designed city,” added Marin. “Unfortunately, in Colombia, we have natural resources which we don’t take advantage of because we are not well-organized.”

They were so keen on visiting Doha that they started planning everything, including booking of flights, a year ago. To secure the coveted match tickets, they registered on FIFA’s website, where a raffle was held and names eventually selected. Jimenez and Marin were lucky to be chosen, paying nearly $500 per ticket.

“That was difficult,” recalled Jimenez. “To get the visa in Qatar, we had to have a ticket. We struggled for one or two months to get the tickets.”

During their flights on their way to Qatar, they encountered fellow cheerful South Americans from Argentina and Uruguay, as well as Mexicans, traveling to support their teams.

Everything went smoothly at Hamad International Airport. “(Going through) customs, we were singing and the guys were happy, and the officials didn’t even search us,” said Jimenez. “In Israel it was different. We didn’t sing and they searched us. In Qatar, they said ‘You’re welcome’ and that strikes me.”

Prior to leaving Colombia, many had voiced concerns about Qatar. Jimenez even refrained from informing his patients at the clinic about his Middle East trip. “My friends were telling me, ‘Be careful, Ivan. What are you doing? They will stop you in the streets.’ Nothing happened to us. We had fun,” he said.

Even the local press was fear-mongering. “There was a whole page in a journal in our city about things you cannot do in Qatar — you cannot wear shorts, you cannot sing … Erica was worried, but I told her to forget it,” said Jimenez.

During their three-night stay in Doha, the couple attended two games, Qatar taking on Senegal at Al-Thumama Stadium, and Korea against Uruguay at Education City Stadium

For Jimenez, the first game was more memorable because there were Qataris chanting and Senegalese dancing, wearing the vibrant colors of their flag. “Everything was new and organized — the streets, the transportation, the metro, all built for the World Cup. This tournament is very important for Qatar and all Qataris know it.”

As for accommodation, because it was impossible to find a hotel room, they opted for a camping-style experience in one of the fan villages set up especially for the World Cup in different desert locations.

They said the village had a pool, gym, park and restaurants. Their tent was equipped with a bed, shower, television and wardrobe, among other amenities. “It was clean and safe. We were like at home,” said Jimenez. “I (preferred) to be there than in a hotel because we came for the experience.”

It took the couple around 40 minutes by taxi — or two hours via bus and metro — to reach the stadiums. Easy access was one of the outstanding aspects of this World Cup for Jimenez. “In 80 kilometers, you have all eight stadiums. So you could go to several games (on) the same day. In Russia, we had to fly from city to city.”

Jimenez is aware of the criticism that has been aimed at Qatar for hosting the World Cup, but he prefers to be positive, and says the event unified people. He highlighted one of the official Arabic songs of the World Cup “Arhbo” (“Welcome" in Qatari slang), saying how touched he was by its friendly message.

“I like the song so much. ‘Hala hala (welcome, welcome), it’s better together …’” This was symbolically important for the “whole world,” he said.

Topics: World Cup 2022 football Colombia

