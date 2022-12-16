You are here

Depth of Saudi-Italy bilateral relations evident on its 90th anniversary, Italy FM tells Arab News

Depth of Saudi-Italy bilateral relations evident on its 90th anniversary, Italy FM tells Arab News
Antonio Tajani, Italy’s recently appointed foreign minister and deputy prime minister. (Courtesy of Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation)
Francesco Bongarra 

Depth of Saudi-Italy bilateral relations evident on its 90th anniversary, Italy FM tells Arab News

Depth of Saudi-Italy bilateral relations evident on its 90th anniversary, Italy FM tells Arab News
  • Antonio Tajani says Rome believes the Kingdom plays a fundamental role in the Middle East’s stability
  • Saudi Arabia is Italy’s biggest trading partner in the Gulf and the second-biggest in the Arab world
Francesco Bongarra 

ROME: Saudi Arabia is a key stakeholder in the Middle East, which plays a fundamental role in regional stability, Antonio Tajani, Italy’s recently appointed foreign minister and deputy prime minister, told Arab News, 90 years since Riyadh and Rome established diplomatic ties.
Although Saudi-Italian relations are primarily commercial, Tajani said they are increasingly “multifaceted in nature, ranging from political dialogue to cultural cooperation, from scientific and technological collaboration to renewables.”
He added: “From a political point of view, we regard Riyadh as a key stakeholder in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia plays a fundamental role in regional stability.”
On Feb. 10, 1932, Saudi King Abdulaziz Al-Saud and King Victor Emmanuel III of Italy ordered their respective representatives to sign a treaty of friendship, marking the establishment of bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Italy.




The Colosseum in Rome, Italy. (AFP)

Ninety years on, the treaty has served as the cornerstone of a robust and enduring relationship, which Tajani describes as “extremely positive.”
Earlier this year, the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Rome arranged several events to mark the 90th anniversary.
During a visit to Riyadh in June, Luigi Di Maio, Italy’s then-foreign minister, said Rome would likewise celebrate the milestone year, which “marks a very important anniversary in our longstanding friendship.”
Over the past 90 years, Italy has prioritized its relations with the Arab Gulf countries, becoming one of the first European nations to establish diplomatic ties with the Kingdom.
The 1932 treaty — signed on behalf of the sovereigns by Guido Sollazzo, Italy’s consul in Jeddah, and Emir Faisal, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister — set out the conditions for a long-standing partnership.
In particular, Saudi Arabia pledged to “help and protect” all Muslim Italians making the pilgrimage to Makkah.

FASTFACT

• Envoys of King Abdulaziz Al-Saud and King Victor Emmanuel III signed a treaty of friendship on Feb. 10, 1932.

• Today, Saudi Arabia is Italy’s biggest trading partner in the Gulf and the second-biggest in the wider Arab world.

• The value of bilateral trade was $8.6 billion in 2021 — a 32.9 percent increase compared with 2020.

Soon after the treaty was signed, the Italian consulate was opened in Riyadh. Later, in 1951, the Kingdom’ Embassy was inaugurated in Rome. Bilateral ties were further strengthened by reciprocal visits by the nations’ leaders over the ensuing years.
In 1973, King Faisal bin Abdulaziz visited Italy to discuss the establishment of an Islamic cultural center in Rome — the biggest such facility in Europe. Shortly after the visit, in 1975, the Saudi-Italian Committee for Economic Trade and Investment was founded.
Since the early 20th century, when Italian engineers played an active role in the planning and construction of the Hejaz railway project, the utilization of Italian engineering skills has been a key feature of the bilateral partnership.
As a result, several major infrastructure projects in Saudi Arabia and the wider region bear the mark of Italian expertise.
Saudi Arabia considers its partnership with Italy a key instrument with which to meet its strategic objectives in modernizing and diversifying its economy and in boosting intercultural dialogue.




1975, King Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud receives Italian President Giovanne Leone on an official visit to the Kingdom. (Historic Archive of the Presidency of the Italian Republic)

The Kingdom is Italy’s biggest trading partner in the Gulf region and the second-biggest in the wider Arab world. According to the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the value of bilateral trade was €8.2 billion ($8.6 billion) in 2021 — a 32.9 percent increase compared with 2020.
Italy is also one of the top 10 suppliers of goods to Saudi Arabia, with exports reaching €3.28 billion in 2019, an increase of 6 percent compared to 2018. Italian imports from the Kingdom were worth €3.8 billion in 2019.
More than 70 Italian companies now operate in Saudi Arabia, mainly in the energy, infrastructure and construction industries. There is also significant cooperation between the two countries in the defense sector.
While Italy wants to boost cooperation in new technologies and the smart economy, Tajani said the nation remains committed to further developing more traditional sectors such as tourism, entertainment and renewables.
In addition to being an important commercial partner, Saudi Arabia is an increasingly important political interlocutor, given its growing status in the region and the wider Arab world. Issues such as terrorism, the situation in Iran, and developments in the Middle East represent areas of common interest.
Italy and Saudi Arabia “unite the broader areas of the Mediterranean and the Middle East,” Tajani told Arab News.




1962, King Saud bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud arrives at Rome’s Palazzo del Quirinale on an official visit to Italy. (Historic Archive of the Presidency of the Italian Republic)

In doing so, they “can help each other better understand the dynamics and needs of our respective geographical areas, as well as the challenges and opportunities that may arise.”
He added: “The 90th anniversary of our extremely positive diplomatic relations testifies to the long-standing friendship between Italy and Saudi Arabia.
“We both believe that broader prosperity, security and cohesion may be reached if the countries succeed in jointly addressing common challenges, such as terrorism and irregular migration flows, and by taking advantage of opportunities such as the digital and green transitions.”
This is why “Italy is very keen on nurturing and even broadening an open dialogue with Riyadh on the main regional files,” he added.
Over the past five years, senior Italian officials have held several high-level meetings with their Saudi counterparts. In October 2017, Paolo Gentiloni, Italy’s then-prime minister, visited the Kingdom and was received by King Salman and Crown Prince Moḥammed bin Salman.
In 2021, both nations signed a memorandum of understanding for strategic dialogue between their respective foreign ministries. It established a structured framework for frequent institutional contact at the political and technical levels and to help focus on the most relevant bilateral and regional issues.




The Colosseum in Rome, Italy. (AFP)

In June this year, the 12th Saudi-Italian Joint Commission took place in Riyadh, co-chaired by Di Maio and Mohammed Al-Jadaan, the Saudi minister of finance.
Culture, energy, and collaboration in the space sector were high on the agenda at the conference, which was followed by an investment forum in the Saudi capital, focused on tourism, energy and infrastructure.
Cooperation in the field of education is also significant. The Italian School of Jeddah, which provides kindergarten, primary and lower-secondary education, was established in 1966.
Over the years, many Saudi students have enrolled for studies in Italian universities, while Saudi academics and students continue to attend conferences and seminars in Italy.
According to the latest data, 74 Saudi students were enrolled in Italian higher education institutions during the 2020-2021 academic year. Two cooperation agreements are in place between Italian and Saudi universities.
Italy has also long been committed to supporting two archaeological projects in the Kingdom, including the recent investigation of the ruins of Dumat Al-Jandal in northwest Saudi Arabia.
Italy now intends to assign a cultural attache to its embassy in Riyadh.
Highlighting the significance of Saudi-Italian cultural relations, Tajani said prioritizing this area of cooperation had ensured “a deeper and better mutual understanding” that has further strengthened bilateral ties.

 

From energy and innovation to culture and tourism, Saudi-Italy bonds are stronger than ever

From energy and innovation to culture and tourism, Saudi-Italy bonds are stronger than ever
Updated 4 min 4 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

From energy and innovation to culture and tourism, Saudi-Italy bonds are stronger than ever

From energy and innovation to culture and tourism, Saudi-Italy bonds are stronger than ever
  • Growing trade exchange between Saudi Arabia and Italy exceeded $8 billion in 2021
  • Saudi logistics, petrochemical and telecom companies have gained a foothold in Italy
Updated 4 min 4 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: It was in February 1932 that Saudi Arabia and Italy signed a Treaty of Friendship that marked the origin of the bilateral relationship between the two countries — and 90 years on the partnership is more fruitful than ever.

In 2021, the trade exchange between Saudi Arabia and Italy exceeded $8 billion, higher than the pre-pandemic period, showing an accelerating economic relationship between the two countries. 

Italy is currently the seventh biggest exporter to Saudi Arabia and the second within the EU, while the Kingdom is Italy’s 21st highest exporter, supplying about 9 percent of Saudi Arabia’s oil imports.

As Saudi Arabia leapfrogs in the business sector through economic diversification, a strong strategic partner like Italy could also reap benefits. 

The Italian Pavilion at SaudiBuild includes more than 25 companies exposing advanced and sustainable materials and technologies for construction solutions. (Twitter/@ItalyinKSA)

In line with the goals outlined in Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is now steadily diversifying its economy, which has been dependent on oil for several decades. The Kingdom now eyes becoming one of the world’s top tourist destinations by 2030, along with accelerating the flow of foreign direct investments to the nation.

With several regulatory reforms and by creating a business-friendly environment, Saudi Arabia is attracting foreign companies to the Kingdom.

These firms are now enjoying all the benefits, guarantees, support and incentives offered to Saudi entities, and the government even allows full foreign ownership in most industries.

Until now, Italy’s capital expenditure in Saudi Arabia focused mainly on manufacturing and wholesale and retail trade, but these regulatory reforms could help Italian entrepreneurs to explore more sectors in the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian firms are also establishing a foothold in Italy, with SABIC being the most prominent one operating in the European nation.

FASTFACT

About 160 Italian companies operate in Saudi Arabia in management and consulting services, engineering and construction projects, telecommunications, health care, artificial intelligence, new technologies, art and culture, renewable energy and many others.

Other notable firms from the Kingdom operating in Italy include Saudi Arabian Airlines in the logistics and storage sectors and Gulf Infonet in the telecommunications sector.

Earlier in June, in an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Italian-Saudi Joint Commission, Luigi Di Maio, Italy’s then-foreign minister, stressed the importance of consolidating his country’s historic relations with the Kingdom.

Di Maio said: “Italy was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the early 1930s and 2022 marks a very important anniversary in our longstanding friendship.”

 

Di Maio further noted that high-tech Italian companies could contribute to Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification journey, especially in the fields of sustainability and energy transition. 

On the sidelines of the event, the Saudi Space Commission signed a memorandum of understanding with the Italian Space Agency (ASI) to collaborate on projects of common interest in Earth observation, technology and communication in deep space, scientific missions and human exploration programs, as well as joint efforts in satellites and training. 

“ASI and SSC agree to cooperate through the exchange of information and scientific data, the joint organization of seminars and workshops and the development of joint projects and research activities,” a spokesman for ASI told Arab News.

Saudi Arabia and Italy already have strong bilateral exchanges on energy, innovation, machinery and space. As the countries celebrate the 90th anniversary of diplomatic relations, these ties could be further extended to other sectors like culture and tourism.

 

Decoder

IN NUMBERS:

* $4.5bn Foreign direct investments from Italy to Saudi Arabia in 2020.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Italy Saudi-Italy 90th Anniversary

Related

Marvels of Saudi urban landscape testify to abiding Italian design influence
Saudi Arabia
Marvels of Saudi urban landscape testify to abiding Italian design influence
The expanding cultural ties that bind Saudi Arabia and Italy
Saudi Arabia
The expanding cultural ties that bind Saudi Arabia and Italy

Marvels of Saudi urban landscape testify to abiding Italian design influence

Marvels of Saudi urban landscape testify to abiding Italian design influence
Updated 16 December 2022
Nada Alturki

Marvels of Saudi urban landscape testify to abiding Italian design influence

Marvels of Saudi urban landscape testify to abiding Italian design influence
  • From skyscrapers to subways to concert halls, Italy’s top architects have left their mark on the Kingdom
  • World-class design has formed cornerstone of Saudi Arabia and Italy’s 90-year diplomatic relationship
Updated 16 December 2022
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: As Saudi Arabia and Italy mark 90 years of formal diplomatic relations, evidence of their strong bonds of friendship can be found in the brick and mortar of their respective cities, from architectural masterpieces to unique design innovations.

Among the most striking examples of this collaboration is Al-Balad cultural square, the permanent venue of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, renovated by Rome-based architectural design firm Schiattarella Associati.

In the historic Diriyah district near Riyadh, Italian architect Amedeo Schiattarella, founder and chairman of the eponymous firm, is also responsible for Diriyah Art Futures — the world’s first education-focused digital arts center — which will be completed next year.

The 10,000-square-meter site will not only act as an innovation hub but also as a tourist attraction, dotted with hotels, restaurants, parks and coffee shops, set in the historic grounds where the Saudi state was born.

The astounding Maraya Concert Hall, a 9,740 mirror monument that blends itself to the natural landscape, is developed by Italian architecture firm Gio Forma and designed by architect Florian Boje, backed by a fascinating philosophy. (Sourced)

Incidentally, Diriyah is also home to the Qasr Al-Hukm (Palace of Justice), renovated by Italian architect Marco Albini in the mid-1970s.

In the space of just a few years, the long-neglected region of AlUla in the Kingdom’s northwest has also been transformed into an enchanting living museum, attracting visitors from across the globe and gaining recognition as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

AlUla’s awe-inspiring Maraya Concert Hall — an edifice covered in 9,740 mirrors, allowing it to blend seamlessly into the surrounding landscape — was developed by Italian architecture firm Gio Forma and designed by architect Florian Boje.

Maraya was the first development under the Journey Through Time Masterplan, a Saudi initiative to preserve the Kingdom’s cultural oasis and explore 200,000 years of heritage in AlUla dating back to the Nabataeans.

As part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 social reform and economic diversification agenda, Maraya aims to raise awareness about the region’s cultural legacy and remarkable topography.

The Maraya Concert Hall’s ties to Italy do not end with its architecture. The venue regularly hosts performances by Italian artists. Tenor Andreas Bocelli has performed four times at the annual Winter at Tantora.

The Grand Mosque of Rome was greatly financed by King Faisal with nearly €20 million and designed by Italian and Arab architects. (Sourced)

Gio Forma is also responsible for the Prince Abdul Majeed bin Abdulaziz Airport in AlUla and has submitted a proposal to refurbish Al-Muazzam Fort Hotel in Tabuk, northwest Saudi Arabia.

Italian involvement in the Kingdom’s infrastructure projects is not a recent phenomenon. Webuild, a Milan-based engineering firm, originally founded as Impregilo in 1959, is behind multiple sustainable infrastructure projects in the Kingdom dating back to 1966.

The firm, today headed by CEO Pietro Salini, has built several housing units, the architectural frameworks for hospitals, and sustainable methods of water sourcing. Its most notable work is the Kingdom Tower, a 41-story, 302.3-meter-tall skyscraper located in Riyadh’s Olaya district.

More recently, Webuild has contributed to the design of the Riyadh Metro.

Pescara-based engineering company Proger is another Italian firm that has contributed to the Kingdom’s cultural life through managing Riyadh Art, the entity behind Noor Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s largest annual light festival, which transforms the capital into an open-air gallery.

The 2022 festival broke six world records, including one for the biggest celebration of light-based art.

Saudi Arabia has left its own indelible touches on Italy’s religious, social and cultural landscape, chief among which is the Grand Mosque of Rome — the biggest in the Western world, able to accommodate 12,000 worshippers.

King Faisal provided nearly EUR20 million ($21 million) to fund the mosque’s construction, which was designed and developed by Italian and Arab architects.

Design cooperation between Italy and Saudi Arabia does not end with architecture.

In recent times, the Fashion Commission’s Saudi 100 Brands, an initiative championing Saudi creatives and placing them on a global platform, saw the first set of designers showcase their work at Milan Fashion Week, in collaboration with White Milano.

As the Kingdom diversifies its economy into leisure, hospitality and tourism, develops its creative industries, academic institutions, and entertainment venues, and becomes a major regional destination for retail, dining and doing business, the ties that bind Saudi and Italian designers, architects and engineers will no doubt continue to flourish.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Italy Saudi-Italy 90th Anniversary

Related

Depth of Saudi-Italy bilateral relations evident on its 90th anniversary, Italy FM tells Arab News
World
Depth of Saudi-Italy bilateral relations evident on its 90th anniversary, Italy FM tells Arab News
The expanding cultural ties that bind Saudi Arabia and Italy
Saudi Arabia
The expanding cultural ties that bind Saudi Arabia and Italy

