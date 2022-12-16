Depth of Saudi-Italy bilateral relations evident on its 90th anniversary, Italy FM tells Arab News

ROME: Saudi Arabia is a key stakeholder in the Middle East, which plays a fundamental role in regional stability, Antonio Tajani, Italy’s recently appointed foreign minister and deputy prime minister, told Arab News, 90 years since Riyadh and Rome established diplomatic ties.

Although Saudi-Italian relations are primarily commercial, Tajani said they are increasingly “multifaceted in nature, ranging from political dialogue to cultural cooperation, from scientific and technological collaboration to renewables.”

He added: “From a political point of view, we regard Riyadh as a key stakeholder in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia plays a fundamental role in regional stability.”

On Feb. 10, 1932, Saudi King Abdulaziz Al-Saud and King Victor Emmanuel III of Italy ordered their respective representatives to sign a treaty of friendship, marking the establishment of bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Italy.







The Colosseum in Rome, Italy. (AFP)



Ninety years on, the treaty has served as the cornerstone of a robust and enduring relationship, which Tajani describes as “extremely positive.”

Earlier this year, the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Rome arranged several events to mark the 90th anniversary.

During a visit to Riyadh in June, Luigi Di Maio, Italy’s then-foreign minister, said Rome would likewise celebrate the milestone year, which “marks a very important anniversary in our longstanding friendship.”

Over the past 90 years, Italy has prioritized its relations with the Arab Gulf countries, becoming one of the first European nations to establish diplomatic ties with the Kingdom.

The 1932 treaty — signed on behalf of the sovereigns by Guido Sollazzo, Italy’s consul in Jeddah, and Emir Faisal, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister — set out the conditions for a long-standing partnership.

In particular, Saudi Arabia pledged to “help and protect” all Muslim Italians making the pilgrimage to Makkah.

FAST FACT • Envoys of King Abdulaziz Al-Saud and King Victor Emmanuel III signed a treaty of friendship on Feb. 10, 1932. • Today, Saudi Arabia is Italy’s biggest trading partner in the Gulf and the second-biggest in the wider Arab world. • The value of bilateral trade was $8.6 billion in 2021 — a 32.9 percent increase compared with 2020.

Soon after the treaty was signed, the Italian consulate was opened in Riyadh. Later, in 1951, the Kingdom’ Embassy was inaugurated in Rome. Bilateral ties were further strengthened by reciprocal visits by the nations’ leaders over the ensuing years.

In 1973, King Faisal bin Abdulaziz visited Italy to discuss the establishment of an Islamic cultural center in Rome — the biggest such facility in Europe. Shortly after the visit, in 1975, the Saudi-Italian Committee for Economic Trade and Investment was founded.

Since the early 20th century, when Italian engineers played an active role in the planning and construction of the Hejaz railway project, the utilization of Italian engineering skills has been a key feature of the bilateral partnership.

As a result, several major infrastructure projects in Saudi Arabia and the wider region bear the mark of Italian expertise.

Saudi Arabia considers its partnership with Italy a key instrument with which to meet its strategic objectives in modernizing and diversifying its economy and in boosting intercultural dialogue.







1975, King Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud receives Italian President Giovanne Leone on an official visit to the Kingdom. (Historic Archive of the Presidency of the Italian Republic)



The Kingdom is Italy’s biggest trading partner in the Gulf region and the second-biggest in the wider Arab world. According to the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the value of bilateral trade was €8.2 billion ($8.6 billion) in 2021 — a 32.9 percent increase compared with 2020.

Italy is also one of the top 10 suppliers of goods to Saudi Arabia, with exports reaching €3.28 billion in 2019, an increase of 6 percent compared to 2018. Italian imports from the Kingdom were worth €3.8 billion in 2019.

More than 70 Italian companies now operate in Saudi Arabia, mainly in the energy, infrastructure and construction industries. There is also significant cooperation between the two countries in the defense sector.

While Italy wants to boost cooperation in new technologies and the smart economy, Tajani said the nation remains committed to further developing more traditional sectors such as tourism, entertainment and renewables.

In addition to being an important commercial partner, Saudi Arabia is an increasingly important political interlocutor, given its growing status in the region and the wider Arab world. Issues such as terrorism, the situation in Iran, and developments in the Middle East represent areas of common interest.

Italy and Saudi Arabia “unite the broader areas of the Mediterranean and the Middle East,” Tajani told Arab News.







1962, King Saud bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud arrives at Rome’s Palazzo del Quirinale on an official visit to Italy. (Historic Archive of the Presidency of the Italian Republic)



In doing so, they “can help each other better understand the dynamics and needs of our respective geographical areas, as well as the challenges and opportunities that may arise.”

He added: “The 90th anniversary of our extremely positive diplomatic relations testifies to the long-standing friendship between Italy and Saudi Arabia.

“We both believe that broader prosperity, security and cohesion may be reached if the countries succeed in jointly addressing common challenges, such as terrorism and irregular migration flows, and by taking advantage of opportunities such as the digital and green transitions.”

This is why “Italy is very keen on nurturing and even broadening an open dialogue with Riyadh on the main regional files,” he added.

Over the past five years, senior Italian officials have held several high-level meetings with their Saudi counterparts. In October 2017, Paolo Gentiloni, Italy’s then-prime minister, visited the Kingdom and was received by King Salman and Crown Prince Moḥammed bin Salman.

In 2021, both nations signed a memorandum of understanding for strategic dialogue between their respective foreign ministries. It established a structured framework for frequent institutional contact at the political and technical levels and to help focus on the most relevant bilateral and regional issues.







In June this year, the 12th Saudi-Italian Joint Commission took place in Riyadh, co-chaired by Di Maio and Mohammed Al-Jadaan, the Saudi minister of finance.

Culture, energy, and collaboration in the space sector were high on the agenda at the conference, which was followed by an investment forum in the Saudi capital, focused on tourism, energy and infrastructure.

Cooperation in the field of education is also significant. The Italian School of Jeddah, which provides kindergarten, primary and lower-secondary education, was established in 1966.

Over the years, many Saudi students have enrolled for studies in Italian universities, while Saudi academics and students continue to attend conferences and seminars in Italy.

According to the latest data, 74 Saudi students were enrolled in Italian higher education institutions during the 2020-2021 academic year. Two cooperation agreements are in place between Italian and Saudi universities.

Italy has also long been committed to supporting two archaeological projects in the Kingdom, including the recent investigation of the ruins of Dumat Al-Jandal in northwest Saudi Arabia.

Italy now intends to assign a cultural attache to its embassy in Riyadh.

Highlighting the significance of Saudi-Italian cultural relations, Tajani said prioritizing this area of cooperation had ensured “a deeper and better mutual understanding” that has further strengthened bilateral ties.