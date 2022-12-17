Saudi sport minister hosts world football leaders at Saudi House in Qatar

DOHA: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal on Friday hosted a number of international football sports federations and Qatari officials at the “Saudi House” zone.
The zone was founded by the Saudi Football Federation in the Doha Corniche to coincide with the FIFA World Cup 2022 being hosted by Qatar.
The celebration included a dinner party at the Saudi House, attended by the President of the Asian Football Confederation, Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al-Khalifa, the President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, Sheikh Joa’an bin Hamad Al-Thani, Qatari Minister of Youth and Sports Salah bin Ghanem Al-Ali, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, and a number of international sports leaders.
They praised the activities they witnessed that enriched the experience of fans of all nationalities.
The guests toured the zone and were briefed on the more than 21 activities it offers across 10 pavilions.
The Saudi House offers an integrated experience for fans, with cultural, social, tourist and entertainment dimensions, highlighting the culture, heritage and football passion of the Saudis.
